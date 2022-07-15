Story Saved
New Delhi 37oCC
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Jul 15, 2022
New Delhi 37oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 best 4000 Mah battery mobiles in India

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jul 15, 2022 19:44 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Are you tired of your smartphone’s battery running out in no time. A smartphone is an integral part of our life and for that to run smoothly, it's important our phone has a good battery backup.

product info
These phones offer good battery backup.

Smartphones are without a doubt among the most practical gadgets of the twenty-first century, yet they nevertheless suffer from a serious flaw: poor battery life.

A lithium-ion (also known as li-ion) battery is found in mobile phones. Because of this, charging your iPhone and Android phone to at least 80% of its capacity happens quite rapidly when you put it into a charger. That's why we will have a look at some of the best phones in the market with a good battery capacity like 4000mAh or more.

Please reduce the length. We need no more than 100 words according to the brief.

1. Nokia G21

Nokia, a Finnish telecommunication company that became a household name synonymous [1]with a strong, reliable and durable phone, dubbed to have made an unbeatable device. Nokia recently made its comeback to the mobile phone market, and that too with a bang. The Nokia G21 has a strong battery, which claims to be made in India for Indians.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 5050mAh
  2. Memory: 64 GB and 128 GB options available, expandable up to 512 GB.
  3. OS: ‎Android 11 64 bits
  4. Camera: 50 mp triple lens
  5. Updates: 2 years OS updates, three years security updates.
  6. Processor: Unisoc T606 processor.
  7. Dimension: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 Grams.
ProsCons
Stable battery with good durability Lots of bugs resulting in lagging of the device 
Easy and fast delivery Unnecessary bloatware.
cellpic
Nokia G21 Android Smartphone, Dual SIM, 3-Day Battery Life, 4GB RAM + 64GB Storage, 50MP Triple AI Camera | Nordic Blue
Buy now

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

The Samsung M series always has the customers' eyes on it. It is famous for being affordable and bringing the best features, with Samsung's Quality assurance being the cherry on the top. The M33 5G is no different and boasts of a huge battery backup of 6000 mAh that will allow you to let it loose for a moment without thinking of charging the phone.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 6000mAh
  2. Memory: 128 GB with 6 GB and 8 GB variants
  3. OS: ‎Android 12
  4. Camera: 50 mp
  5. Processor: 5 nm octa-core processor.
  6. Dimension: 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 Grams
  7. UI: One UI
ProsCons
Efficient battery with a good body and easy-to-use installation guide.A bit on the pricey side of the table.
120Hz refresh rate.Chunks of bloatware are irritating.
cellpic
Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 6GB, 128GB Storage) | 5nm Processor | 6000mAh Battery | Voice Focus | Upto 12GB RAM with RAM Plus | Travel Adapter to be Purchased Separately
28% off
17,999 24,999
Buy now

3. IKALL Z9

IKALL has been creating a buzz for a few years for its unique designs and affordable price tags. The IKALL Z9 fancies a 4000mAh battery and is made for heavy duty purposes. If you are looking for a workhorse, your search ends here.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
  2. Memory: 32 GB with 3 GB RAM
  3. OS: ‎Android 10
  4. Camera: 8 mp
  5. Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor.
  6. Dimension: 7.6 x 0.9 x 15.8 cm; 245 Grams
ProsCons
Very attractive price range.No extended warranty on this item.
Efficient and very good reviews made by the customers of this product.Lack of proper customer support. 
cellpic
I KALL Z9 Smartphone (3GB, 32GB) (Green)
14% off
5,999 6,999
Buy now

4. OPPO A31

One of the top companies in India and owned by the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer BBK Electronics, Oppo is one of the best options on this list. The Oppo A31 carries a stylish look and is power-packed with some great features. The water drop notch suits the simple design with the attractive colours it is available in.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4230 mAh
  2. Memory: 128 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 9.0
  4. Camera: 12mp triple camera
  5. Processor: Helio p35 processor.
  6. Dimension: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams
ProsCons
Satisfactory customer reviews on this item.Display quality could have been better.
Good product in the above price range.Lack of earphones even after mentioning the same on the website.
cellpic
OPPO A31 (Mystery Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
25% off
11,990 15,990
Buy now

5. Redmi Note 8

Redmi may be one of India's most famous brands and has a good reach in many other countries as well. Operating out of China, they are known to provide some quality devices in all segments of the smartphone market while also being very light on the pocket. The Redmi Note 8 is a smartphone that will cater to all your needs efficiently thanks to its strong processor, while it is also packing a lot more in its kitty, like the 18W fast charging feature.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
  2. Memory: 64 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 9.0
  4. Primary Camera: 48mp AI Quad camera
  5. Processor: Snapdragon 665 processor.
  6. Dimension: 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 190 Grams
ProsCons
Good battery life and reviews by the customersThe warranty period is limited
Value for money itemsPoor thermal management system, lots of overheating issues.
cellpic
Redmi Note 8 (Neptune Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | Snapdragon 665 Processor | 48 MP Quad Camera
Buy now

6. Lava Z3

Lava is an entirely Made in India brand, and we can see the smiles on your face. This makes it all the more reliable and easy to use and access customer support without hassle. The Lava Z3 is a phone with a compact design and strong build. The strong battery is a good bonus, making it a hard-to-resist option.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 5000mAh
  2. Memory: 32 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 11
  4. Primary Camera: 8mp
  5. Screen: 6.5 inches
  6. Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams
ProsCons
A battery having good backup ratings that are efficient.Camera quality could have been better.
Simple to use and durable.The battery may suffer quite a bit after aging.
cellpic
Lava Z3 Striped Cyan(3GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
11% off
7,499 8,449
Buy now

7. Nokia C20 Plus

Another phone from Nokia makes it to the list, while this one, the Nokia C20 plus, is more cost-efficient, so it's a great choice if you're a student or are generally looking for a budget smartphone. Fancies a good battery backup and an optimal build even for some rough and tough use. Not much eye candy by the looks, but this one knows how to get the job done.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4950mAh
  2. Memory: 32 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 11 go edition
  4. Primary Camera: 8mp
  5. Screen: 6.5 inches
  6. Dimension: ‎‎16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cm; 196 Grams
ProsCons
A good ‎phone talk time of 27 hours with data keeps your phone alive even during the longest power outages.The  charging cable  provided is still USB, not type C, thus not supporting fast charge.
Quality assurance and strong customer support of Nokia caters to all needs like warranty process as efficient as it gets.The  phone does not support 5ghz wifi frequency which is necessary these days
cellpic
Nokia C20 Plus, 6.5" HD+ Screen, 4950 mAh Battery, 2 + 32GB Memory (Dark Grey)
Buy now

8. Panasonic Eluga i7

The lightweight Panasonic Eluga comes with enough specs to get the job done. With reliable battery backup, blazing performance and good cameras, this phone is made for people who like to get their work done on the go.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
  2. Memory: 16 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 9.0
  4. Primary Camera: 8mp
  5. Screen: 5.45 inches
  6. Dimension: ‎‎‎14.88 x 7.09 x 0.92 cm; 168 Grams
ProsCons
Quad-core 1.5Ghz MediaTek Processor makes your phones work smoothly.Customer service is a little slow but could be managed.
Easy to order within 4-5 days delivery anywhere.The ‎phone's processor is not strong enough and a lot of lagging issues have been evident.
cellpic
Panasonic Eluga i7 (2GB RAM, 16GB Storage, Finger Print Sensor, 4000mAh Battery) (Black)
34% off
7,290 10,999
Buy now

9. Lenovo A5

The Lenovo A7 has a big 5.45-inch display screen that gives the user an immersive experience. It also boasts of a strong battery backup that keeps you worry-free in the long run. In the budget segment, this device is the one you are looking for with the quality assurance of Lenovo.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
  2. Memory: 32 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 9.0
  4. Primary Camera: 13mp
  5. Screen: 5.45 inches
  6. Dimension:‎ 15.9 x 8.8 x 4.7 cm; 360 Grams
ProsCons
Fitted with Mediatek MT6739 processorDoes Not have a strong flashlight and even speakers are not optimal.
Comes in with a detailed user manual which makes it optimal for all age groups to use.The device comes with a lot of bloatware and even the UI is not satisfactory.
cellpic
Lenovo A5 (Black, 32 GB) (3 GB RAM)
Buy now

10. Redmi Y3

Another Redmi mascot makes it to the list. This time it's the Redmi Y3, donning a big 6.26-inch screen and the unique UI of Redmi. The sleek look of the phone will make it look great in your hands. The phone also has a strong and efficient processor for performance-oriented tasks.

Specifications

  1. Battery Capacity: 4000mAh
  2. Memory: 32 GB
  3. OS: ‎Android 9.0
  4. Primary Camera: 12 mp
  5. Screen: 6.26 inches
  6. Dimension:‎ ‎5 x 7 x 3 cm; 180 Grams
ProsCons
Efficient and long-lasting battery life with good reviews.Bad thermal management system.
Trusted manufacturer and good customer support.No extended warranty periods
cellpic
Redmi Y3 (Prime Black, 32GB, 3GB RAM)
Buy now

Price of best 4000 Mah battery mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
Nokia G21Rs. 12999
Samsung M33Rs. 17999
IKALL Z9Rs. 5999
Oppo A31Rs. 11990
Redmi note 8Rs. 12990
Lava Z3Rs. 7499
Nokia C20 plusRs. 7999
Nokia C20 plusRs. 7290
Lenovo A7 Rs. 10990
Redmi Y3Rs. 10090

3 best important features for consumers

Productfeature 1 feature 2feature 3
Nokia G21Memory expandable upto 512 GB3 days of standby time.Good camera module
Samsung M33Supports 5g network.6000mAh batteryAndroid 12 OS
IKALL Z9AffordableGood processorAttractive colours
Oppo A31Good camera quality.Big screenEfficient processor
Redmi note 848mp AI Quad cameraVibrant Colours.Affordable 48mp AI Quad camerarice tag
Lava A35000mAh battery.Strong speakersStrong build and durable.
Nokia C20 plusAndroid 11 OSGood for the long runBig screen of 6.5 inches.
Panasonic eluga i7Easy to use.Good customer support.Sleeky design.
Lenovo A5Mediatek MT6739 processor.13 mp camera.32 GB memory.
Redmi Y3Very AffordableInteractive UIStrong snapdragon processor.

Best value for money

In this section, we find the best product in terms of quality and features and consider the feasibility from the budget side as well.

The Nokia C20 plus is the best 4000mAh battery phone, which will also fit your budget. The reliability of Nokia at the price of only 7999 is hard to resist. The phone has a strong build that can be felt and seen as well as Android 11 support, making it our choice for the best in the value section.

Best overall

This section brings you the absolute best out of the list, with all factors taken into consideration, including features provided, brand name, reliability of the components used, and price tag.

The Samsung M33 5G wins this one with ease, a bit on the pricier side, but the features it provides make up for it. A strong processor, excellent camera module and a 6000mAh battery are all you can ask for, with Samsung's customer support being the icing on the cake.

How to find the perfect 4000 Mah battery in mobiles

Your mobile devices' batteries, which retain enormous quantities of energy and can power them for hours, are marvels of chemical engineering. The perfect mobile battery should be cost-efficient and have features like good battery life, fast-charging capacity, and the regulation of flow inside the battery is crucial for a battery to work efficiently and with full features.

Supercapacitors, a novel technology in which the batteries electronically hold energy and then discharge it, like a flashgun, have received much attention.

FAQs

1. Do all of these phones support fast charge, if not what is the duration they take to fully charge?

No, all these phones do not support fast charge as they most come with an average 5 watt charger however we would recommend you to check the detailed specifications given in order to find a phone that supports fast charge of 18W or 33W according to your needs.

2. Is the OPPO A31 good for heavy games?

Not the best device for games, but it has a fantastic camera module, for games you can check out the samsung m33 which has a 6gb and 8gb ram variant with a strong octa core processor as well.

3. Will the bad thermal management of Redmi phones affect the battery also?

It happens, much as when a car runs out of gas, but it's not good for the equipment. Lithium-ion or lithium-polymer batteries, which are more durable than older ones, are used in most current phones and other gadgets. It will have some effect but won't affect much with the devices functioning.

4. Do all 4000mAh battery phones discharge at the same rate?

Not necessarily true as every phone manufacturer uses different brands of battery and in accordance with the quality of battery chosen the above factor depends.

5. What's the difference between a phone with stock android and a phone which has a different version of android?

Stock Android is also called pure Android or "vanilla" Android, which is the most basic version of the Android operating system.

While android one is a version of the operating system Google creates and maintains but only appears on hardware from other manufacturers. It includes Google apps.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Silver bracelets for men are about making a fashion statement, display status
Hair vitamins for men: Boost hair quality, arrest hair loss like no other
Top 10 4 GB RAM mobile phones: A complete buyer’s guide
Hair wigs for women: Go for ones that fit snugly and are of good quality
10 best pedestal fans in India: Complete buying guide
electronics FOR LESS