10 best 4000 Mah battery mobiles in India

These phones offer good battery backup.

Smartphones are without a doubt among the most practical gadgets of the twenty-first century, yet they nevertheless suffer from a serious flaw: poor battery life. A lithium-ion (also known as li-ion) battery is found in mobile phones. Because of this, charging your iPhone and Android phone to at least 80% of its capacity happens quite rapidly when you put it into a charger. That's why we will have a look at some of the best phones in the market with a good battery capacity like 4000mAh or more. 1. Nokia G21 Nokia, a Finnish telecommunication company that became a household name synonymous [1]with a strong, reliable and durable phone, dubbed to have made an unbeatable device. Nokia recently made its comeback to the mobile phone market, and that too with a bang. The Nokia G21 has a strong battery, which claims to be made in India for Indians. Specifications Battery Capacity: 5050mAh Memory: 64 GB and 128 GB options available, expandable up to 512 GB. OS: ‎Android 11 64 bits Camera: 50 mp triple lens Updates: 2 years OS updates, three years security updates. Processor: Unisoc T606 processor. Dimension: 16.5 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 191 Grams.

Pros Cons Stable battery with good durability Lots of bugs resulting in lagging of the device Easy and fast delivery Unnecessary bloatware.

2. Samsung Galaxy M33 5G The Samsung M series always has the customers' eyes on it. It is famous for being affordable and bringing the best features, with Samsung's Quality assurance being the cherry on the top. The M33 5G is no different and boasts of a huge battery backup of 6000 mAh that will allow you to let it loose for a moment without thinking of charging the phone. Specifications Battery Capacity: 6000mAh Memory: 128 GB with 6 GB and 8 GB variants OS: ‎Android 12 Camera: 50 mp Processor: 5 nm octa-core processor. Dimension: 0.9 x 16.5 x 7.7 cm; 215 Grams UI: One UI

Pros Cons Efficient battery with a good body and easy-to-use installation guide. A bit on the pricey side of the table. 120Hz refresh rate. Chunks of bloatware are irritating.

3. IKALL Z9 IKALL has been creating a buzz for a few years for its unique designs and affordable price tags. The IKALL Z9 fancies a 4000mAh battery and is made for heavy duty purposes. If you are looking for a workhorse, your search ends here. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Memory: 32 GB with 3 GB RAM OS: ‎Android 10 Camera: 8 mp Processor: 1.3 GHz quad-core processor. Dimension: 7.6 x 0.9 x 15.8 cm; 245 Grams

Pros Cons Very attractive price range. No extended warranty on this item. Efficient and very good reviews made by the customers of this product. Lack of proper customer support.

4. OPPO A31 One of the top companies in India and owned by the world's second-biggest mobile manufacturer BBK Electronics, Oppo is one of the best options on this list. The Oppo A31 carries a stylish look and is power-packed with some great features. The water drop notch suits the simple design with the attractive colours it is available in. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4230 mAh Memory: 128 GB OS: ‎Android 9.0 Camera: 12mp triple camera Processor: Helio p35 processor. Dimension: ‎16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 180 Grams

Pros Cons Satisfactory customer reviews on this item. Display quality could have been better. Good product in the above price range. Lack of earphones even after mentioning the same on the website.

5. Redmi Note 8 Redmi may be one of India's most famous brands and has a good reach in many other countries as well. Operating out of China, they are known to provide some quality devices in all segments of the smartphone market while also being very light on the pocket. The Redmi Note 8 is a smartphone that will cater to all your needs efficiently thanks to its strong processor, while it is also packing a lot more in its kitty, like the 18W fast charging feature. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Memory: 64 GB OS: ‎Android 9.0 Primary Camera: 48mp AI Quad camera Processor: Snapdragon 665 processor. Dimension: 15.8 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 190 Grams

Pros Cons Good battery life and reviews by the customers The warranty period is limited Value for money items Poor thermal management system, lots of overheating issues.

6. Lava Z3 Lava is an entirely Made in India brand, and we can see the smiles on your face. This makes it all the more reliable and easy to use and access customer support without hassle. The Lava Z3 is a phone with a compact design and strong build. The strong battery is a good bonus, making it a hard-to-resist option. Specifications Battery Capacity: 5000mAh Memory: 32 GB OS: ‎Android 11 Primary Camera: 8mp Screen: 6.5 inches Dimension: ‎16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 192 Grams

Pros Cons A battery having good backup ratings that are efficient. Camera quality could have been better. Simple to use and durable. The battery may suffer quite a bit after aging.

7. Nokia C20 Plus Another phone from Nokia makes it to the list, while this one, the Nokia C20 plus, is more cost-efficient, so it's a great choice if you're a student or are generally looking for a budget smartphone. Fancies a good battery backup and an optimal build even for some rough and tough use. Not much eye candy by the looks, but this one knows how to get the job done. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4950mAh Memory: 32 GB OS: ‎Android 11 go edition Primary Camera: 8mp Screen: 6.5 inches Dimension: ‎‎16.5 x 7.6 x 1 cm; 196 Grams

Pros Cons A good ‎phone talk time of 27 hours with data keeps your phone alive even during the longest power outages. The charging cable provided is still USB, not type C, thus not supporting fast charge. Quality assurance and strong customer support of Nokia caters to all needs like warranty process as efficient as it gets. The phone does not support 5ghz wifi frequency which is necessary these days

8. Panasonic Eluga i7 The lightweight Panasonic Eluga comes with enough specs to get the job done. With reliable battery backup, blazing performance and good cameras, this phone is made for people who like to get their work done on the go. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Memory: 16 GB OS: ‎Android 9.0 Primary Camera: 8mp Screen: 5.45 inches Dimension: ‎‎‎14.88 x 7.09 x 0.92 cm; 168 Grams

Pros Cons Quad-core 1.5Ghz MediaTek Processor makes your phones work smoothly. Customer service is a little slow but could be managed. Easy to order within 4-5 days delivery anywhere. The ‎phone's processor is not strong enough and a lot of lagging issues have been evident.

9. Lenovo A5 The Lenovo A7 has a big 5.45-inch display screen that gives the user an immersive experience. It also boasts of a strong battery backup that keeps you worry-free in the long run. In the budget segment, this device is the one you are looking for with the quality assurance of Lenovo. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Memory: 32 GB OS: ‎Android 9.0 Primary Camera: 13mp Screen: 5.45 inches Dimension:‎ 15.9 x 8.8 x 4.7 cm; 360 Grams

Pros Cons Fitted with Mediatek MT6739 processor Does Not have a strong flashlight and even speakers are not optimal. Comes in with a detailed user manual which makes it optimal for all age groups to use. The device comes with a lot of bloatware and even the UI is not satisfactory.

10. Redmi Y3 Another Redmi mascot makes it to the list. This time it's the Redmi Y3, donning a big 6.26-inch screen and the unique UI of Redmi. The sleek look of the phone will make it look great in your hands. The phone also has a strong and efficient processor for performance-oriented tasks. Specifications Battery Capacity: 4000mAh Memory: 32 GB OS: ‎Android 9.0 Primary Camera: 12 mp Screen: 6.26 inches Dimension:‎ ‎5 x 7 x 3 cm; 180 Grams

Pros Cons Efficient and long-lasting battery life with good reviews. Bad thermal management system. Trusted manufacturer and good customer support. No extended warranty periods

Price of best 4000 Mah battery mobiles at a glance:

Product Price Nokia G21 Rs. 12999 Samsung M33 Rs. 17999 IKALL Z9 Rs. 5999 Oppo A31 Rs. 11990 Redmi note 8 Rs. 12990 Lava Z3 Rs. 7499 Nokia C20 plus Rs. 7999 Nokia C20 plus Rs. 7290 Lenovo A7 Rs. 10990 Redmi Y3 Rs. 10090

3 best important features for consumers

Product feature 1 feature 2 feature 3 Nokia G21 Memory expandable upto 512 GB 3 days of standby time. Good camera module Samsung M33 Supports 5g network. 6000mAh battery Android 12 OS IKALL Z9 Affordable Good processor Attractive colours Oppo A31 Good camera quality. Big screen Efficient processor Redmi note 8 48mp AI Quad camera Vibrant Colours. Affordable 48mp AI Quad camerarice tag Lava A3 5000mAh battery. Strong speakers Strong build and durable. Nokia C20 plus Android 11 OS Good for the long run Big screen of 6.5 inches. Panasonic eluga i7 Easy to use. Good customer support. Sleeky design. Lenovo A5 Mediatek MT6739 processor. 13 mp camera. 32 GB memory. Redmi Y3 Very Affordable Interactive UI Strong snapdragon processor.