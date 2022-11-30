Story Saved
New Delhi 24oCC
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
New Delhi 24oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

10 Best point & shoot cameras to buy in 2022

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Nov 29, 2022 17:12 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Whether you are a budding photographer or a professional one, this list comprises all types of best point & shoot cameras that capture landscape, vertical, high-angle, low-angle, long shot, medium shot, and even close shots.

product info
Best Point & Shoots Cameras

Point & Shoot cameras are great for capturing moments without the need to carry additional kits along with them. The best point & shoot cameras provide sufficient specifications to capture beautiful images better than your smartphone. However, given the number of widely available point & shoot cameras, you are bound to get confused. But don't worry! We have prepared a list of the best point & shoot cameras. This list features all the best point & shoot cameras for everyone.

Point & Shoot cameras are cheaper than DSLR ones with lesser features. Nonetheless, if you choose the suitable sensor, you will get an excellent camera to carry in your next holiday or adventure trip.

Here are the ten best point & shoot cameras you can buy.

1.Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II

This Panasonic camera is among the top model out there. The 3-inch TFT LCD screen is bright, and the OLED viewfinder is excellent. Although, this best point & shoot camera weighs considerably more than other cameras.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD, 1240k dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 3840x2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps

• Sensor Type: 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: OLED Live View Finder

• Battery Life: 440 images (rear monitor) (approx.)

• Weight: 810 g

ProsCons
Produces stunning images with vibrant coloursBulky compared to other cameras
4K video output with mic inputAutomatic exposure control is not the best
1-inch image sensor  
cellpic
Panasonic Lumix 20.1 MP DC-FZ1000 II 4K Video, Point and Shoot Digital Camera (Black)
18% off 69,946 84,990
Buy now

2.Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K

The touchscreen LCD is excellent on this best point & shoot camera. The mounted control on the lens will give you a DSLR-like feeling. It is a great option for every day as well as travel photography.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD, 1040K dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels @ 30p, 30fps

• Sensor Type: 1/2.3-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

• Number of Pixels (effective): 18.1 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: LVF (Live View Finder)

• Battery Life: 320 pictures (rear monitor)

• Weight: 282 g

ProsCons
Compact in sizeThe small sensor is best for daylight
Excellent Leica lens having 30x zoomFast-action videos have artefacts
4K recording 
cellpic
Panasonic Lumix 4K Point and Shoot Camera with 30X LEICA DC Vario-ELMAR Lens F3.3-6.4, 18 Megapixels, High Sensitivity Sensor, Optical Zoom (Black, DMC-ZS60K)
37% off 55,928.281 88,670
Buy now

3.Kodak PIXPRO AZ252

A 24 mm wide lens is excellent on this best point & shoot camera. You can click incredible shots with 16.15 megapixels. On top of that, you get a 720p HD recording with just a click of a button.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 230K dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p

• Sensor Type: 1/2.3" CCD

• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: ‎Fixed LCD

• Battery Life: 280 shots (approx.)

• Weight: 336 g

ProsCons
12.6 fps burst shooting is awesomeImages are distorted at high ISO settings
Excellent 52x zoom lensExternal battery charger not included
Contains in-camera art filters 
cellpic
Kodak PIXPRO AZ252 Point & Shoot Digital Camera with 3” LCD, Black
24,672.131
Buy now

4.Canon IXUS-285 HS

The Canon IXUS-285 is excellent for any occasion. The 20.2 megapixel CMOS sensor captures great pictures. Moreover, you can take 180 shots without worrying about battery life. This best point & shoot camera also features Image Stabilization, which is crucial for the best outcomes.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: LCD (TFT), 461K dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 1920 x 1080, 29.97 fps

• Sensor Type: 1/2.3 type back-illuminated CMOS

• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.2 megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: Hybrid

• Battery Life: 180 shots (approx.)

• Weight: 147g

ProsCons
Great colour reproductionThere is no automatic panorama mode
In-built NFC and Wi-FiBattery life is less but can be extended in Eco mode
Compact metal body 
cellpic
Canon IXUS-285 HS 20.2MP Point and Shoot Camera with 12x Optical Zoom(Silver)
Check Price on Amazon

5.Kodak AZ401RD

With limited features, this best point & shoot camera provides a good balance between quality and price. You can record 720p HD at 15 fps, and the 3-inch LCD screen is excellent.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: LCD, 460K dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 1280x720 @30/15fps

• Sensor Type: 1/2.3" (CCD)

• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: N/A

• Battery Life: 280 shots (approx.)

• Weight: 436 g

ProsCons
Inexpensive and good option with moderate featuresInconsistent and slow focus
Extended zoom rangeVideo is limited to 720p
Great in-hand grip 
cellpic
Kodak AZ401RD Point & Shoot Digital Camera with 3" LCD, Red
27% off 29,949 41,281
Buy now

6.Pansonic Lumix ZS100

The Pansonic Lumix ZS100 is among the best in point & shoot cameras. With EVF, you can now get a more expansive viewing experience. 1 inch MOS sensor on the 20-megapixel works exceptionally well.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: Fixed Touchscreen LCD, 1,040k Dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 @23.98/29.97 fps

• Sensor Type: 1"-Type MOS

• Number of Pixels (effective): 20 megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: Built-In Electronic

• Battery Life: 240 Shots (approx.)

• Weight: 312 g

ProsCons
10 fps burst rate with quick autofocusThe electronic viewfinder is small
Impressive macro capabilityImage edges are soft in wide-angle shots
Great high-ISO performance 
cellpic
PANASONIC LUMIX ZS100 4K Point and Shoot Camera, 10X LEICA DC Vario-ELMARIT F2.8-5.9 Lens with Hybrid O.I.S., 20.1 Megapixels, 1 Inch High Sensitivity Sensor, 3 Inch LCD, DMC-ZS100S (USA SILVER)
35% off 62,460.531 96,196
Buy now

7.Pansonic Lumix LX10

Apart from the attractive body, you get a power-packed feature on the Panasonic Lumix LX10. It supports 4K video and 4K photos that can be easily captured using the 3-inch TFT LCD.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: TFT Screen LCD Display, 1040k dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 3840 x 2160 pixels @30p, 30 fps

• Sensor Type: 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor

• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: N/A

• Battery Life: 260 images (approx.)

• Weight: 310 g

ProsCons
Sleek camera bodyBooting time is long
Impressive touchscreen and UINo electronic viewfinder
Supports 4K UHD video recording and 4K photo 
cellpic
PANASONIC LUMIX LX10 Camera, 20.1 Megapixel 1" Large Sensor, LEICA DC Lens 24-72mm F1.4-2.8, DMC-LX10K (USA BLACK)
31% off 78,129 112,723
Buy now

8.Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II

Now you can shoot and record continuously at 8 fps with the Canon Power Shot G7X. This best point & shoot camera provides 1080p video recording with 30 fps. It also includes support for Wi-Fi and NFC to transfer the media quickly.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: TFT colour LCD with wide viewing angle, 1040K dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 1920 x 1080 @23.98 fps

• Sensor Type: 1.0 type back-illuminated CMOS

• Number of Pixels (effective): 20.1megapixel

• Viewfinder Type: N/A

• Battery Life: 240 shots (approx.)

• Weight: 319 g

ProsCons
Allows capturing RAW imagesNo 4K support
Excellent wide-aperture zoom lensesDoesn't have microphone support
Supports Wi-Fi and NFC 

9.Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43

If you are looking for a budget option without compromising too many features, the Kodak PIXPRO is a perfect option. The CCD photo sensor technology performs excellently well with the 16.15 megapixels. Also, you get a 720p HD video recording on this best point & shoot camera.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 2.7inch

• Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 230K dots

• Video Capture Resolution: 1280 x 720@15p/29.97p

• Sensor Type: 1/2.3" (CCD)

• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: N/A

• Battery Life: 120 Shots (approx.)

• Weight: 117g

ProsCons
The compact design looks excellentNot the most impressive optical zoom
Enables panorama capturing Screen size is less than other cameras
Great user interface 
cellpic
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43 16 MP Digital Camera with 4X Optical Zoom and 2.7" LCD Screen (Black)
38% off 17,408.949 27,955
Buy now

10.Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421

The last on this list is the Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 having 42x optical zoom and a 24mm wide angle support. You can now click stunning dynamic images and do 720p HD video recording at 15 fps with this best point & shoot camera.

Specifications:

• Screen Display Size: 3 inch

• Screen Type: Fixed LCD, 460k Dot

• Video Capture Resolution: 1280x720@30/15fps

• Sensor Type: 1/2.3"-Type CCD

• Number of Pixels (effective): 16.15 Megapixels

• Viewfinder Type: N/A

• Battery Life: 200 Shots (approx.)

• Weight: 741 g

ProsCons
Impressive low-light performance No Wi-Fi connectivity
The macro function performs wellShot battery life
Solid image stabilization 
cellpic
Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421 16 MP Digital Camera with 42X Opitcal Zoom and 3" LCD Screen (White)
29% off 31,210 44,243
Buy now

Top three best features of the best point & shoot cameras

Best Point & Shoot CameraVideo Capture ResolutionBattery LifeNumber of Pixels (effective)
Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 II 3840x2160 4K/30p: 100Mbps440 images (rear monitor) (approx.)20.1 Megapixels
Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60K3840 x 2160 pixels @ 30p, 30fps320 pictures (rear monitor)18.1 Megapixels
Kodak PIXPRO AZ2521280 x 720@15p/29.97p280 shots (approx.)16.15 Megapixels
Canon IXUS-285 HS1920 x 1080, 29.97 fps180 shots (approx.)20.2 megapixels
Kodak AZ401RD1280x720 @30/15fps280 shots (approx.)16.15 Megapixels
Panasonic Lumix ZS1003840 x 2160 @23.98/29.97 fps240 Shots (approx.)20 megapixels
Panasonic Lumix LX103840 x 2160 pixels @30p, 30 fps260 images (approx.)20.1 Megapixels
Canon Power Shot G7X Mark II1920 x 1080 @23.98 fps240 shots (approx.)20.1megapixel
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ431280 x 720@15p/29.97p120 Shots (approx.)16.15 Megapixels
Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ4211280x720@30/15fps200 Shots (approx.)16.15 Megapixels

Best value for money point & shoot camera

If you want a great value-for-money option among the best point & shoot cameras, then the Canon IXUS-285 HS is great. It allows 1080 recording at 29.97 fps. Although the battery life is not the best, it makes up for it in the Eco mode. You can click excellent photos with the 1/2.3 type back-illuminated CMOS sensor.

Best overall point & shoot camera

While there are several best point & shoot cameras, the Panasonic LUMIX LX10 is probably the best. You get excellent Leica lenses that produce stunning picture quality. The 1-inch High Sensitivity MOS Sensor gives excellent exposure to the 20.1 megapixels lens. Furthermore, there is an option for 4K video recording at 30 fps.

How to find the best point & shoot camera?

Now that we have gone through all the specifications and details of the best point & shoot cameras, its now time to look for the crucial details we should consider while buying one.

Megapixel

If you think that more megapixel means better picture quality, that's not right. The sensor size determines the quality of any image. A larger sensor size is better for low-light photography, whereas a small sensor size is excellent for zoom.

Zoom

Mainly there are two types of zooms- Optical and Digital. Make sure to go for Optical zoom as it offers better output than digital zoom.

Image Stabilization

It is an excellent feature responsible for improving the final picture quality. Image stabilization helps to remove the blurriness after an image has been clicked.

Other vital factors like connectivity (Wi-Fi and NFC), battery life, and memory card support should be considered while making the final decision.

Price list of the best point & shoot camera

Point & ShootsPrice
Panasonic Lumix DC-FZ1000 IIRs. 69,948.00
Panasonic Lumix DMC-ZS60KRs. 59,405.00
Kodak PIXPRO AZ252Rs. 23,686.29
Canon IXUS-285 HSRs. 22,995.00
Kodak AZ401RDRs. 29,949.00
 Panasonic Lumix ZS100 Rs. 73,766.00
Panasonic Lumix LX10Rs. 78,129.00
Canon Power Shot G7X Mark IIRs. 51,975.00
Kodak PIXPRO Friendly Zoom FZ43Rs. 15,849.00
Kodak PIXPRO Astro Zoom AZ421Rs. 33,656.00

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

RELATED STORIES
Best V-Guard heaters in India 2022: A buyer's guide
Best canon printer
Best coffee makers with milk frothers: Buyer's guide
Hats for men: Stylish fashion accessories that protect against harsh UV rays
Best iBELL air fryers: A complete buying guide

10 Best Point & Shoot Cameras To Buy In 2022

Is it worth getting the point & shoot camera?

Do professionals use the best point & shoot camera?

Should I buy any of the best point & shoot cameras or DSLR?

Are smartphone cameras better than the best point & shoot cameras?

Is point & shoot the same as mirrorless cameras?

View More
electronics FOR LESS