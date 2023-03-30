Story Saved
4 Xiaomi smartphones with incredible battery life

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 30, 2023 13:54 IST
Summary:

An extended battery life ensures uninterrupted usage. This article lists out four of the best Xiaomi smartphones with great battery life.

Battery life is central to a smartphone’s functioning and Xiaomi is a good brand to consider.

In a day and age where various aspects of your life can be managed through your smartphone, buying the right smartphone becomes incredibly crucial. With the market being saturated with multiple smartphones, Xiaomi smartphones stand out for their ever-growing innovation. In this article, we will sift through a list of Xiaomi smartphones highly rated by customers for their battery life, amongst other features. With this article as a guide, you can choose the Xiaomi smartphone that suits your needs the best.

1. Xiaomi 11T Pro

With its dual symmetrical stereo speakers and Dolby atmos, this model of the Xiaomi smartphone offers the user an immersive audio experience. The device’s HyperCharge technology fully charges its massive 5000mAh battery in just 17 minutes. With the flagship Snapdragon 888 5G processor, this Xiaomi smartphone offers a smooth user experience. Additionally, the device is supported by Dolby vision providing you with stunning and immersive videos.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 6.67 inches
  • Screen Type: AMOLED
  • In-built storage: 256 GB
  • Operating System: MIUI 12.5, Android 11
  • Camera: Triple Rear Camera (108MP+8MP+5MP) & 16MP Front Camera

Pros

Cons

Decent battery life

Heating issues after prolonged usage

Incredible sound quality

Amazing display
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
4.1 (6,043)
4.1 (6,043)
38,999 52,999
2. Xiaomi 12 Pro

The Xiaomi 12 Pro smartphone comes in three different colour options, i.e., couture blue, noir black, and opera mauve. Not only does the device come with an AMOLED display, but it also supports Dolby Vision and Dolby Atmos, revolutionising the audio-visual experience. The connectivity in this smartphone is rendered seamless with its 14 5G band support. Additionally, the device comes with a triple 50MP camera setup enabling powerful photography and cinematography. The device comes with a 120W in-box HyperCharger that can fully charge its 4600mAh battery capacity in 18 minutes.

Specifications:

  • Screen size: 6.73 inches
  • Screen Type: AMOLED
  • In-built storage: 256 GB
  • Operating System: MIUI 13, Android 12
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 processor

Pros

Cons

High-quality display

Battery drains fast

High-quality camera

Smooth performance
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Opera Muave, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
4 (3,144)
4 (3,144)
3. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

The Xiaomi 11 Lite NE smartphone comes in three different colour choices, i.e., vinyl black, Tuscany coral, and jazz blue. The device's ultra-slim and lightweight design ensures comfortable usage over long periods. While the phone has a 4250 mAH battery capacity, the battery life depends on its use. The device's 10-bit AMOLED display with Dolby vision elevates the viewer’s experience. The camera in this device comes with a 119-degree field of view, allowing you to capture everything you see. The device offers an unparalleled photography experience with its 50+ visual director modes simplifying complex camera tricks.

Specifications

  • Screen Size: 6.55 inches
  • Camera: 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro | 20 MP Front camera
  • In-built storage: 128 GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G 5G
  • Operating system: MIUI 12.5, Android 11

Pros

Cons

Lightweight

No proximity sensor to turn off the screen while on call

Decent battery life

Incredible rear camera quality
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Tuscany Coral 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands
4 (25,261)
4 (25,261)
26,999 31,999
4. POCO F1 BY XIAOMI

Despite being one of the older models in this list, POCO F1 is one of the top-rated Xiaomi smartphones. With its 4000mAH lithium-ion battery and quick charging 3.0 capabilities, the device can function uninterrupted for an entire day. The 6.18 inches full HD display provides an immersive viewing experience. If you are looking for a budget-friendly Xiaomi smartphone, POCO F1 could be the right fit for you.

Specifications

  • Screen Size: 6.18 inches
  • Camera: 12MP+5MP dual camera and 20MP front-facing camera
  • In-built storage: 256 GB
  • Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 octa-core processor
  • Operating system: Android Oreo v8.1

Pros

Cons

Good camera quality

Heating issue

High performance
Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)
4.3 (13,797)
4.3 (13,797)
Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 12 ProHigh performanceHyper-charging technologyHigh-quality display
Xiaomi 11T ProSmooth performanceHyper-charging technologyIncredible audio
Xiaomi 11 Lite NEIncredible rear camera qualityLightweight and ultra-slim design10-bit AMOLED display
POCO F1 by XiaomiGood camera qualityQuick charging 3.0 capabilityHD display

Best overall product

Xiaomi 11T Pro stands out for its performance and incredible audio quality. The device has a smooth refresh rate of 120 Hz. The Displaymate A+ panel in this device brings vivid pictures. The dual symmetrical speakers bring out rich audio coupled with its display, elevating the audio-visual experience of the viewers. The price range starts from Rs. 52,999/-.

Best value for money

With its sleek and stylish design coupled with the features of Xiaomi’s flagship phones, Xiaomi 11 Lite NE provides the best value for money. It is priced at Rs. 31,999 /- today. Its high refresh rate, Dolby vision support, and 64 MP triple rear camera make it all the more desirable for a product in this price range.

How to find the perfect Xiaomi smartphone?

To find the right smartphone, you need to prioritise what is essential. If you are looking at buying a smartphone mainly for gaming, something like the Xiaomi 12 Pro, with incredible visual experience, would be the right fit for you. If you are looking out for a smartphone in a low price range with good performance, POCO F1 by Xiaomi would be a good fit for you. So, consider the cost and features essential to you before investing in a phone.

Product Price
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone (Celestial Magic, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) |SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos ₹ 38,999
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Opera Muave, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras (OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Tuscany Coral 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | SD 778 with 12 5G Bands ₹ 26,999
Poco F1 by Xiaomi (Steel Blue, 8GB RAM, 256GB Storage)

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Xiaomi smartphones with incredible battery life

What are additional features encompassed in the Xiaomi 13 Pro?

Will all the devices in this list be getting an MIUI 14 update?

What is the standard warranty period for Xiaomi smartphones in this list?

Do all Xiaomi devices in this list support dual SIM cards?

