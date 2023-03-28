4G keypad mobile phones: Our top 10 picks

4G keypad mobile phones help you stay connected while being minimalistic.

Be it to complement an already existing smartphone or to replace it entirely. Or you are just nostalgic and want to go back to simpler times. Buying a good keypad 4G mobile phone is essential, as most keypad phones are very durable and will last for a long time. Just in case you want to spend some time away from all the distractions and need to use a phone for necessary tasks. It also comes in handy for those working in high-security jobs where smartphones are not allowed. Additionally, it is also a good gift option for the elderly who cannot use smartphones. Also, keypad phones are incredibly affordable and easy to maintain, making them accessible to everyone. Furthermore, a keypad 4G mobile phone will be the best option if you want to switch to a minimalistic lifestyle. With many people buying keypad phones, the technology has also been upgraded, and many modern features have been added. Some of the latest keypad 4G mobile phones also come with Facebook and web browsing options. So you also have the option to choose between a simplistic and a more modern one. Today we have come up with a comprehensive list of the most affordable and latest keypad 4G mobile phones for you to make a better buying decision. 1. Nokia 110 4G With its stunning sleek design and build quality made to last, this keypad 4G mobile is an excellent affordable option. A 1.8" screen with a zoomed-in menu feature makes for an easier and more comfortable app selection. It also comes with many features, such as a built-in camera, torch, internet access, wireless and wired FM and more. It also supports expandable memory up to 32GB, which is more than enough for keypad phones. Specifications Brand: Nokia

OS: ‎Nokia Series 30+

RAM: 0.48 GB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎12.1 x 5 x 1.5 cm; 98 Grams

Pros Cons Stunning and unique design No wifi support Wired and Wireless FM

2. Nokia 5710 XpressAudio This is one of India's best keypad phones with 4G in 2023 on Amazon. With the unique in-built wireless earbuds, listening to music on the go is much more convenient. Store away the earbuds after use in their dedicated slot on the phone for easy access later. Additionally, dedicated music buttons make it easier to listen to music on the device or from FM. A larger 2.4” display makes it easier to view and navigate among the apps. This phone also has a rear camera with a flash to capture pictures in low-light conditions. All in all, this unique design keypad phone is for music lovers. Specifications Brand: Nokia

OS: ‎Nokia Series 30+

RAM: ‎128 MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎13.9 x 5.6 x 1.2 cm; 98 Grams

Pros Cons In-built wireless earbuds It does not support call recording Wireless FM and MP3 Player Rear camera with flash

3. Nokia 8210 4G This dual-SIM, 4G keypad phone has a big 2.8 inches display that supports Zoom UI for an easier and more convenient interface. It also comes with a redefined and bold new look and three attractive colour variants to choose from. With its wireless FM and MP3 player, you can listen to music on the go. This is a good option for those looking for a dual-SIM 4G phone. Specifications Brand: Nokia

OS: ‎Nokia Series 30+

RAM: ‎0.05 GB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎12.7 x 5.3 x 1.1 cm; 79 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim capability No expandable storage option Large 2.8” display Wireless FM and MP3 player Zoom UI support

4. Nokia 2660 Flip 4G This unique flip phone comes with 4G connectivity for crystal clear voice during calls. A large 2.8” display also supports Zoom UI to zoom in on your app's menu for better visibility. The flip design makes for an attractive design feature. It also comes with a rear camera equipped with flash for better pictures. With an additional emergency button, calling someone quickly during an emergency is an added benefit. This is an attractive option for most people due to its many features. Specifications Brand: Nokia

OS: ‎Nokia Series 30+

RAM: ‎0.05 GB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎20.5 x 5.5 x 1.1 cm; 124 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim capability It does not have the hotspot feature Wireless FM and MP3 player Flip design Zoom UI

5. Nokia 215 4G This is one of the most affordable 4G keypad phones on Amazon, with good reviews. With an easy grip, a comfortable design and a 2.4” display, this phone is convenient. Stay current with your social life online with an added Facebook and web browsing feature. A long-lasting battery reduces the hassle of frequent charging. It also comes with additional features such as built-in torchlight, Wireless FM and MP3 player. The storage can be expanded up to 32GB with extra external storage. With these exciting features, this is a good quality affordable keypad 4G mobile for people active on Facebook. Specifications Brand: Nokia

OS: ‎Nokia Series 30+

RAM: ‎64 MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎‎12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 90 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim support No camera Facebook and web browsing option It has a built-in torch.

6. Nokia 225 4G This phone offers a 2.4” display with a Zoomed-in menu feature for more accessibility and better visibility of the icons. With its web browser and Facebook app, stay relevant and stay connected with your friends. It also comes in a premium design with a high-performance keypad, easy-grip edges and a curved back. A long-lasting 1150mAh battery and built-in camera make for excellent additions. With 4G cellular technology, this phone supports clear calls, seamless sharing and multiplayer gaming. Storage expansion of up to 32GB is also possible. To sum it up, this is one of the few 4G keypad phones that offer Facebook in addition to other necessary features. Specifications Brand: Nokia

OS: ‎Nokia Series 30+

RAM: ‎64 MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎‎12.5 x 5.1 x 1.4 cm; 91 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim supported No flash for the camera It has a built-in torch It comes with a built-in camera. Zoomed-in Menu feature

7. Black Zone XR 4G This 4G keypad mobile phone comes with a 3000mAh mega battery and hence offers very long-lasting battery backup. With an in-built FM and MP3 player listing to music is an effortless task. The large 2.4” display also makes for a comfortable app navigating experience. With 2MP rear camera, the quality of the picture is also improved for this price range. It also comes with a built-in LED torch for use in emergencies. Jio Sim support makes it easy to use with Jio sim cards. In a nutshell, this is an inexpensive, feature-packed 4G keypad phone. Specifications Brand: BlackZone Company

OS: ‎ ‎Symbian 9.1

RAM: ‎48 MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎‎16 x 8 x 4.5 cm; 200 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim support Does not support Whatsapp Huge 3000mAh battery It comes with a built-in torch.

8. Itel MagicX, 4G This 4G-enabled keypad phone comes with a sleek, ultra-slim and glossy design. The 2.4" QVCA display provides a good viewing interface. This phone also comes with its unique Boomplay online music library for uninterrupted access to a lot of online music. With its LetsChat app, chatting and voice messaging is pretty simple. A long-lasting 1200mAh battery provides for uninterrupted longer usage. To those needing ample storage, this phone's storage can be expanded up to 128GB with external storage. This is a good option for all those looking for a budget-friendly keypad phone with many updated features. Specifications Brand: itel

OS: ‎ ‎ThreadX

RAM: ‎48 MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎‎12.3 x 5.3 x 4.9 cm; 110 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim support Camera quality is low Advanced LetsChat, Boomplay apps Using LetsChat for chatting is only possible with those using Itel phones It comes with a built-in torch It has a rear camera with a flash. Expandable storage of up to 128GB

9. Itel MagicX Pro 4G This is one of the few 4G-enabled keypad phones that support wifi connectivity. It also comes with a large 2500mAh battery for more prolonged operation between charging. With either a wifi Hotspot or 4G VoLTE, accessing faster internet is now very simple on this phone. Furthermore, with additional features such as Boomplay, LetsChat and King Voice (A readout feature), there is no doubt about the usefulness of this phone. It also has a 2.4” QVGA compact 3D curved display for better screen viewing. All these features make this a worthy buy. Specifications Brand: itel

OS: ‎ ‎‎RTOS

RAM: ‎64 MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎‎‎12.9 x 5.3 x 1.4 cm; 95 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim support Camera quality is low Wifi connectivity support Large 2500mAh battery Expandable storage of up to 64GB

10. IKALL K88 Pro 4G This is one of the cheapest 4G keypad phones on Amazon at the moment. This premium-looking phone comes with Dual 4G Sim support and Jio Sim support making it usable for many people. A larger 1800mAh battery provides extended battery life and hence longer uninterrupted usage. It also comes with a powerful torch with a dedicated button to provide day vision during nighttime. With the expandable memory of up to 128GB support, store all your media without worry. This is a good option for those looking for a good 4G phone on a budget. Specifications Brand: I KALL

OS: ‎ ‎‎Symbian 9.1

RAM: ‎48MB

Product Dimensions and weight: ‎ ‎‎‎‎13.5 x 4.5 x 0.9 cm; 170 Grams

Pros Cons Dual-Sim support Camera quality is low Expandable storage of up to 64GB It has a rear camera with a flash.

Top three features of each product

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia 110 4G Stunning and unique design Wired and Wireless FM Zoomed In menu feature Nokia 5710 XpressAudio In-built wireless earbuds Rear camera with flash Wireless FM and MP3 Player Nokia 8210 4G 2.8” display Wireless FM and MP3 player Dual-Sim Nokia 2660 Flip 4G Unique flip design 2.8” display Dual-Sim Nokia 215 4G Good battery backup Facebook and web browsing Wireless FM and MP3 Nokia 225 4G Dual-Sim Zoomed-in menu system Built-in torch Black Zone XR 4G 3000mAh battery 2 MP Rear Camera Dual-Sim Itel MagicX, 4G Dual-Sim support Expandable storage of up to 128GB Rear camera with flash Itel MagicX Pro 4G 2500mAh battery Wifi support WiFi-Hotspot Device IKALL K88 Pro 4G Dual-Sim support 1800mAh battery Rear camera with flash

Best overall product The best overall Product, without a doubt, is Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. It comes with unique in-built wireless earbuds, which is an exciting feature. Additionally, with other elements added, such as wireless FM, rear camera with flash and so on, this is an advantageous product. Best value for money Nokia 215 4G is, without question, the best value-for-money buying choice. This keypad 4G mobile price is Rs. 3,799. This is a worthy buy because of the many features such as the Facebook app, web browser, FM, MP3 player and many more. How to choose a 4G keypad phone? The first thing to consider is the number of Sim slots needed for your use. If you regularly use two sim cards, a dual sim phone is a suitable choice. Next to consider are additional features such as a camera, FM, or torch light. Whether you need all the features or want to skip a few is decided based on your preference. Once you know your requirements and find a matching product, search for the reviews on either amazon or youtube to confirm your choices.