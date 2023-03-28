4G keypad mobile phones: Our top 10 picks

Is it better to buy a keypad phone with 4G?
Yes, it is always a better option to buy a 4G-enabled phone since it gives you faster internet if needed and clearer voice calls.
Be it to complement an already existing smartphone or to replace it entirely. Or you are just nostalgic and want to go back to simpler times. Buying a good keypad 4G mobile phone is essential, as most keypad phones are very durable and will last for a long time. Just in case you want to spend some time away from all the distractions and need to use a phone for necessary tasks. It also comes in handy for those working in high-security jobs where smartphones are not allowed.
Additionally, it is also a good gift option for the elderly who cannot use smartphones. Also, keypad phones are incredibly affordable and easy to maintain, making them accessible to everyone. Furthermore, a keypad 4G mobile phone will be the best option if you want to switch to a minimalistic lifestyle.
With many people buying keypad phones, the technology has also been upgraded, and many modern features have been added. Some of the latest keypad 4G mobile phones also come with Facebook and web browsing options. So you also have the option to choose between a simplistic and a more modern one. Today we have come up with a comprehensive list of the most affordable and latest keypad 4G mobile phones for you to make a better buying decision.
With its stunning sleek design and build quality made to last, this keypad 4G mobile is an excellent affordable option. A 1.8" screen with a zoomed-in menu feature makes for an easier and more comfortable app selection. It also comes with many features, such as a built-in camera, torch, internet access, wireless and wired FM and more. It also supports expandable memory up to 32GB, which is more than enough for keypad phones.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Stunning and unique design
No wifi support
Wired and Wireless FM
This is one of India's best keypad phones with 4G in 2023 on Amazon. With the unique in-built wireless earbuds, listening to music on the go is much more convenient. Store away the earbuds after use in their dedicated slot on the phone for easy access later. Additionally, dedicated music buttons make it easier to listen to music on the device or from FM. A larger 2.4” display makes it easier to view and navigate among the apps. This phone also has a rear camera with a flash to capture pictures in low-light conditions. All in all, this unique design keypad phone is for music lovers.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
In-built wireless earbuds
It does not support call recording
Wireless FM and MP3 Player
Rear camera with flash
This dual-SIM, 4G keypad phone has a big 2.8 inches display that supports Zoom UI for an easier and more convenient interface. It also comes with a redefined and bold new look and three attractive colour variants to choose from. With its wireless FM and MP3 player, you can listen to music on the go. This is a good option for those looking for a dual-SIM 4G phone.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim capability
No expandable storage option
Large 2.8” display
Wireless FM and MP3 player
Zoom UI support
This unique flip phone comes with 4G connectivity for crystal clear voice during calls. A large 2.8” display also supports Zoom UI to zoom in on your app's menu for better visibility. The flip design makes for an attractive design feature. It also comes with a rear camera equipped with flash for better pictures. With an additional emergency button, calling someone quickly during an emergency is an added benefit. This is an attractive option for most people due to its many features.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim capability
It does not have the hotspot feature
Wireless FM and MP3 player
Flip design
Zoom UI
This is one of the most affordable 4G keypad phones on Amazon, with good reviews. With an easy grip, a comfortable design and a 2.4” display, this phone is convenient. Stay current with your social life online with an added Facebook and web browsing feature. A long-lasting battery reduces the hassle of frequent charging. It also comes with additional features such as built-in torchlight, Wireless FM and MP3 player. The storage can be expanded up to 32GB with extra external storage. With these exciting features, this is a good quality affordable keypad 4G mobile for people active on Facebook.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim support
No camera
Facebook and web browsing option
It has a built-in torch.
This phone offers a 2.4” display with a Zoomed-in menu feature for more accessibility and better visibility of the icons. With its web browser and Facebook app, stay relevant and stay connected with your friends. It also comes in a premium design with a high-performance keypad, easy-grip edges and a curved back. A long-lasting 1150mAh battery and built-in camera make for excellent additions. With 4G cellular technology, this phone supports clear calls, seamless sharing and multiplayer gaming. Storage expansion of up to 32GB is also possible. To sum it up, this is one of the few 4G keypad phones that offer Facebook in addition to other necessary features.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim supported
No flash for the camera
It has a built-in torch
It comes with a built-in camera.
Zoomed-in Menu feature
This 4G keypad mobile phone comes with a 3000mAh mega battery and hence offers very long-lasting battery backup. With an in-built FM and MP3 player listing to music is an effortless task. The large 2.4” display also makes for a comfortable app navigating experience. With 2MP rear camera, the quality of the picture is also improved for this price range. It also comes with a built-in LED torch for use in emergencies. Jio Sim support makes it easy to use with Jio sim cards. In a nutshell, this is an inexpensive, feature-packed 4G keypad phone.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim support
Does not support Whatsapp
Huge 3000mAh battery
It comes with a built-in torch.
This 4G-enabled keypad phone comes with a sleek, ultra-slim and glossy design. The 2.4" QVCA display provides a good viewing interface. This phone also comes with its unique Boomplay online music library for uninterrupted access to a lot of online music. With its LetsChat app, chatting and voice messaging is pretty simple. A long-lasting 1200mAh battery provides for uninterrupted longer usage. To those needing ample storage, this phone's storage can be expanded up to 128GB with external storage. This is a good option for all those looking for a budget-friendly keypad phone with many updated features.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim support
Camera quality is low
Advanced LetsChat, Boomplay apps
Using LetsChat for chatting is only possible with those using Itel phones
It comes with a built-in torch
It has a rear camera with a flash.
Expandable storage of up to 128GB
This is one of the few 4G-enabled keypad phones that support wifi connectivity. It also comes with a large 2500mAh battery for more prolonged operation between charging. With either a wifi Hotspot or 4G VoLTE, accessing faster internet is now very simple on this phone. Furthermore, with additional features such as Boomplay, LetsChat and King Voice (A readout feature), there is no doubt about the usefulness of this phone. It also has a 2.4” QVGA compact 3D curved display for better screen viewing. All these features make this a worthy buy.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim support
Camera quality is low
Wifi connectivity support
Large 2500mAh battery
Expandable storage of up to 64GB
This is one of the cheapest 4G keypad phones on Amazon at the moment. This premium-looking phone comes with Dual 4G Sim support and Jio Sim support making it usable for many people. A larger 1800mAh battery provides extended battery life and hence longer uninterrupted usage. It also comes with a powerful torch with a dedicated button to provide day vision during nighttime. With the expandable memory of up to 128GB support, store all your media without worry. This is a good option for those looking for a good 4G phone on a budget.
Specifications
Pros
Cons
Dual-Sim support
Camera quality is low
Expandable storage of up to 64GB
It has a rear camera with a flash.
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Nokia 110 4G
|Stunning and unique design
|Wired and Wireless FM
|Zoomed In menu feature
|Nokia 5710 XpressAudio
|In-built wireless earbuds
|Rear camera with flash
|Wireless FM and MP3 Player
|Nokia 8210 4G
|2.8” display
|Wireless FM and MP3 player
|Dual-Sim
|Nokia 2660 Flip 4G
|Unique flip design
|2.8” display
|Dual-Sim
|Nokia 215 4G
|Good battery backup
|Facebook and web browsing
|Wireless FM and MP3
|Nokia 225 4G
|Dual-Sim
|Zoomed-in menu system
|Built-in torch
|Black Zone XR 4G
|3000mAh battery
|2 MP Rear Camera
|Dual-Sim
|Itel MagicX, 4G
|Dual-Sim support
|Expandable storage of up to 128GB
|Rear camera with flash
|Itel MagicX Pro 4G
|2500mAh battery
|Wifi support
|WiFi-Hotspot Device
|IKALL K88 Pro 4G
|Dual-Sim support
|1800mAh battery
|Rear camera with flash
The best overall Product, without a doubt, is Nokia 5710 XpressAudio. It comes with unique in-built wireless earbuds, which is an exciting feature. Additionally, with other elements added, such as wireless FM, rear camera with flash and so on, this is an advantageous product.
Nokia 215 4G is, without question, the best value-for-money buying choice. This keypad 4G mobile price is Rs. 3,799. This is a worthy buy because of the many features such as the Facebook app, web browser, FM, MP3 player and many more.
The first thing to consider is the number of Sim slots needed for your use. If you regularly use two sim cards, a dual sim phone is a suitable choice. Next to consider are additional features such as a camera, FM, or torch light. Whether you need all the features or want to skip a few is decided based on your preference. Once you know your requirements and find a matching product, search for the reviews on either amazon or youtube to confirm your choices.
|Product
|Price
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.
Not necessarily, since the keypad phone is not used for high-performance tasks. A higher ROM and RAM might not affect your phone's performance by much.
No, not all phones support wifi. Only a few phones offer them, so be careful when choosing one if you need wifi capability.
No, only a few keypad phones offer WhatsApp and only a few 4G phones. It is possible to use WhatsApp if the phone has KaiOs. Do confirm it before purchasing.
Since keypad phones are so inexpensive, there is no harm in buying one, even if you have a smartphone. It can be used as a secondary or backup phone in case of emergencies.