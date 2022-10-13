Best Infinix 4G mobile phones: A buying guide

Infinix 4G mobile phones: These android-powered smartphones are efficient and cost effective.

Infinix is known to be a Hong Kong-based manufacturer of smartphones and other electronic devices. The company claims to have manufacturing facilities in China as well as R&D facilities dispersed throughout France and Korea and other countries. Android-powered smartphones are produced by the firm. The company claims to have regional affiliates in more than 60 nations. Infinix is also one of the well-known brands in India. This company's phones are well-known among people of all ages due to the services it offers. Since it offers a top-notch gaming experience, it is particularly well-known among young people. Top Infinix 4G Phones The top Infinix 4G mobile phones are as follows- 1. Infinix Hot 11 2022 Infinix Hot 11 2022 phone offers some of the best features in an affordable price range. This phone comes with a great quality camera and long-lasting battery life. Other than that, it has a stunning back with elegant colours and designs. Finally, one can quickly unlock the phone with the help of the side-mounted fingerprint sensor and face unlock feature. Key Specifications: OS - Android 11 Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 4 GB Screen Size- 6.6 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Camera - 13 MP + 13 MP and 8 MP Front Camera Processor - Unisoc T610 Screen Type - FHD+

Pros Cons Vibrant colours Lack of fast charging Sleek design Without gorilla glass Smooth performance and

2. Infinix Smart 6 Another amazing phone by Infinix is the Infinix Smart 6. This phone is light in weight and comes with a smooth back in bright colours. The colour available for this phone includes blue, sea green and purple. It also comes with a warranty of 1 year. The SMART 6 also features an 8 MP dual rear camera configuration and a 5 MP selfie camera, enabling users to take amazing pictures and capture videos in Full HD quality. Key Specifications: OS - Android 11 Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 2 GB Screen Size- 6.6 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Camera - 13MP and 8 MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- TFT LCD

Pros Cons Amazing display Heating issue Effective fingerprint Average camera Custom UI

3. Infinix HOT 12 Play The Infinix Hot 12 Play is a smartphone with multiple functions. It has a number of the newest smartphone capabilities, like a superior quality camera, stylish design, high speed, and many others. In addition, HOT 12 Play has a 12 nm UniSOC T610 1.8GHz Octa-core processor, 4 GB of RAM, with up to 3 GB of virtual RAM, 64 GB of internal storage, and other features to improve user experience and improve performance. Key Specifications: OS - Android 11 Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 4 GB Screen Size- 6.82 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Camera - 13MP and 13 MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- IPS LCD

Pros Cons 90Hz Refresh Rate Ships with bloatware Long-lasting battery Single speaker Smooth performance

4. Infinix Smart 6 Plus If you are looking for a phone with complete features that too in an affordable price range, then Infinix Smart 6 Plus is the solution for you. This phone has a classy design that comes in two colours - Greyish black and blue. Additionally, this phone has an 8 MP rear camera and a 5 MP front camera, enabling a user to take beautiful pictures with captivating graphics. For increased security, the SMART 6 Plus includes a flexible fingerprint sensor. Additionally, Face unlock is also integrated, which quickly unlocks the smartphone. Key Specifications: OS - Android 12 Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 3 GB Screen Size- 6.82 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Camera - 8MP and 5 MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- TFT LCD

Pros Cons Appealing design Average charging speed Dedicated micro SD card slot Heating issues Good battery life

5. Infinix Note 12 Infinix Note 12 comes with the best specifications known to the mobile industry. The amazing design of this phone never fails to grab the attention of people. It is perfect for multitasking, and overall it is quite an amazing device. Enjoy the brilliance and the smooth functioning of this feature-rich phone, which offers superb performance and astounds users with its exquisite design. Key Specifications: OS - Android 11 Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 4 GB Screen Size- 6.1 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Camera - 13MP+ 13MP and 8MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- AMOLED

Pros Cons Decent camera Bloatware Long lasting battery Refresh rate capped at 60Hz Amazing display

6. Infinix Hot 12 Pro Another phone from the Infinix 12 series is the Infinix Hot 12 Pro. From features to design, this phone is a pro in every aspect. It comes in a unique colour which is called Lightsaber Green. Overall the phone is outstanding and worth every penny. The Infinix Hot 12 Pro's 16.76 cm (6.6) HD+ drop notch display has a 20:5:9 aspect ratio and low bezels for a seamless viewing experience. Key Specifications: OS - Android 12 Memory Storage Capacity- 128 GB RAM - 8 GB Screen Size- 6.6 inches Battery Power- 5000 mAH Camera - 50 MP and 8 MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- IPS LCD

Pros Cons Latest Android 12 No gorilla glass protection Fast charging Average camera Decent price

7. Infinix Hot 10 Play On its 17.3 cm (6.8) display, the Infinix Hot 10 Play smartphone offers bright and detailed wide pictures. With a screen-to-body ratio of 90.66% and a low bezel, the smartphone offers a sizable display surface. Whether the user is inside or outside, the 440 nits of brightness help to deliver a clean viewing experience. Additionally, NEG Dinorex T2X-1 glass protection is included for increased durability. Key Specifications OS - Android 4.0 Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB RAM - 4 GB Screen Size- 6.82 inches Battery Power- 6000 mAH Camera - 50 MP and 13 MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- IPS LCD

Pros Cons Lightweight Bloatware Effective fingerprint Slow multitasking Amazing battery

8. Infinix Smart 4 Do you want to take beautiful photos, make attractive selfies, and do more? The Infinix Smart 4 smartphone is the best option at that point because it has an 8 MP selfie camera and a 13 MP AI dual camera. A 6000 mAh battery is another feature that will keep you functional for a long time. A 6000 mAh battery is another feature that will keep the user functional for a long time. One can be confident that this phone will leave them with enough energy by using the AI Power Saving mode. Key Specifications OS - Android 10 Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB RAM - 2 GB Screen Size- 6.82 inches Battery Power- 6000 mAH Camera - 13MP and 8 MP Front Camera Processor - Octa-core Screen Type- IPS LCD

Pros Cons Stunning daylight shots No Type-C port Value for money Bloatware Sleek design

Price of Infinix 4G mobile phone at a glance:

Product Price Infinix Hot 11 2022 Rs. 8,940 Infinix Smart 6 Rs. 7,500 Infinix HOT 12 Play Rs. 9,240 Infinix Smart 6 Plus Rs. 8,949 Infinix Note 12 Rs. 12,990 Infinix Hot 12 Pro Rs. 11,949 Infinix Hot 10 Play Rs. 9,679 Infinix Smart 4 Rs. 8,490

3 best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Infinix Hot 11 2022 Sleek design Good battery Affordable Infinix Smart 6 Latest Android Effective sensors Stunning display Infinix HOT 12 Play Good for multitasking Durable and battery Value For. money Infinix Note 11s Good speakers Great camera Fast charging Infinix Smart 6 Plus Options of vibrant colour Affordable Amazing battery Infinix Note 12 High resolution camera Long lasting battery performance Classy design Infinix Hot 12 Pro Quick charging Stunning Design Affordable Infinix Hot 10 Play High resolution camera Big display Light weight Infinix Smart 4 Huge battery life Dual camera Great camera

Best value for money The Infinix Note 11s phone offers the finest value for the money. Some of the nicest features of this phone include a high-quality camera, great speakers, plenty of RAM, decent storage, and much more. Unexpectedly, all of these features and the classy design of the phone are available at a very reasonable price. Best overall product Overall, Infinix Note 12 is the greatest and best phone. This phone is known to be relatively affordable and contains some of the most amazing and newest smartphone features. This phone is also quite well-liked by people of almost all age groups thanks to features like face unlock and the battery. How to find the perfect product? Searching for the perfect product? Before you can find the best answer for yourself, it is essential that you are well aware of your own expectations of the product you wish to purchase. First, analyse the needs before selecting the product to make the best decision. Review the product's details, including its advantages and disadvantages, before choosing the right buy for yourself. Additionally, one should examine the testimonials left by different customers who bought the same product. In this method, one can locate the right product.