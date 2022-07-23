Story Saved
Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 70% on electronic items

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Jul 23, 2022 19:48 IST
Amazon Prime Sale: Looking to buy electronic products with offers and discounts? Here is a list of the electronic items on sale at Amazon with their features and pricing.

Amazon Prime Sale: You can get mega discounts of a whole range of electronics items.

Every household requires some of other things every year, such as some want the latest LED TV; some require a new phone, refrigerator, AC, headphones, etc. The list is unending, but what if you get all these items at discounted prices. Amazon prime day sale is here, and all your favourite electronic products are on sale. You will be amazed to know that you can get up to a 90% discount on some of the products.

Let us check out some of the best electronic products on the Amazon prime day sale-

1. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet

(Rs.19 937)- If you have been waiting long to get the best deal on a tablet, then your wait is over. You can get this tablet at a 44% discount as its original price was Rs.35,500, and on the prime day sale, you are getting it for just Rs.19,937. It comes with excellent features and a huge screen size of 25.6 centimetres.

Product Specifications

Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB

OS: Android

Screen Size: 25.6 cm

Pixels Resolution: 1920 x 1200

RAM: 4 GB

ProsCons
1-year warrantyBattery drains quickly
8MP rear camera with autofocusThe voice call can be an issue sometimes 
64 GB Memory Storage Capacity 
cellpic
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet with The Google Assistant (10.1 inch/25.65 cm, 4GB, 64GB, Wi-Fi + 4G LTE, Calling), Iron Grey
49% off
17,999 35,500
Buy now

2. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Power Steam

(Rs. 36,990) - Don't miss out on this deal if you are looking for a fully automatic machine. IFB is one of the best electronic brands, and this washing machine has fantastic features such as a cradle wash that helps keep your delicate clothes the gentle care they deserve.

Product Specifications

Capacity: 8kg

Warranty: 4-year complete machine and 10-year motor warranty

RPM: 1400

Wash Programs: 14

Energy rating: 5 star

ProsCons
Ball valve technologyNoisy
Energy and water efficient Unstable
Steam and 4D wash 
cellpic
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Front Load Washing Machine 2X Power Dual Steam (SENATOR WSS 8014, Silver, Active Colour Protection, Hard Water Wash)
14% off
39,390 45,690
Buy now

3. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC

(Rs.36 990)- This is a wonderful split AC that comes with an inverter compressor. The best part is that it is energy efficient and has the lowest noise operation. It is 1.5 ton AC which is ideal for a medium-sized room, and the best part is that its annual energy consumption is just 1050.84 units per year on average. All these reasons together make it a must-buy this season.

Product Specifications

Capacity: 1.5 ton

Energy rating: 3 star

Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging

Voltage: 230 Volts

Wattage: 1740 watts

Noise Level: 26 dB

ProsCons
Inverter CompressorCustomer support is not that great
Anti-bacterial filter Installation charges are too high
100% copper condenser 
cellpic
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 5-in-1 Cooling, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2022 Model, PS-Q19YNXE, White)
31% off
38,790 55,990
Buy now

4. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven

(Rs.10, 431)- It is a plug-and-play device that comes ready to use and requires no installation. It is a 28 L microwave, making it ideal for big families. Opt for this wonderful Samsung microwave oven if you have been waiting a long to buy it at the best deal. You are getting it at just Rs.10 431; its actual price is Rs.16,550.

Product Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel

Capacity: 28L

Installation Type: Countertop

Human Interface Input: Keypad

Warranty: 1 Year on Product & 5 years on Megnetron & 10 years on Ceramic Cavity.

ProsCons
Control Panel lockNot easy-to-use
Auto CookAfter-sale service is not good
Defrost 
cellpic
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven (CE1041DSB2/TL, Black, SlimFry)
Buy now

5. Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV

(Rs.12 999)- This is a fantastic smart 32 inches Android smart TV that supports all your favourite apps such as prime video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and much more. It comes with 2 USB ports so you can easily connect the hard drive and USB devices simultaneously. The best part is that you can get the product replaced within 10 days if there are any defects or it does not match the description provided.

Product Specifications:

Sound: 20 Watts

Resolution: 720p

Display Technology: LED

Refresh Rate: 60Hz

Display: A+ Grade LED panel

Warranty Information: 1-year comprehensive warranty on product and 1-year additional on Panel

ProsCons
75+ Free Live ChannelsNot a full HD TV
5000+ apps from Play StoreAfter-sale service is not good
Quad-core processor 

6.AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher

(Rs.10, 999) - Want to buy a dishwasher to get rid of washing dishes every now and then. Your soft hands deserve this dishwasher as now, on Amazon, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs.10 999; its actual price was Rs.17 700. It has six wash programs and a unique program for conserving water and electricity.

Product Specifications:

Material: Stainless Steel

Form Factor: Freestanding

Controls Type: Push Button

Energy Consumption: 0.61 Kilowatt Hours

Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor

Voltage: 230 Volts

Water Consumption: 6.5 L per cycle

ProsCons
Easy to use button controlsInconsistent washing
Suitable for a family of 4 to 6 membersAfter-sale service is not good
Delay Timer for scheduling washes as convenient 
cellpic
AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher (2021, Silver)
Buy now

7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector

(Rs.22, 499)- It is a full HD 1080 Smart LED projector with a maximum screen size of 508 cm to bring home the theatre-like experience. It supports Android 9.0 OS, which means you can download apps and make the projector start up smarter.

Product Specifications:

Brightness: 4000 Lumen

Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount

Controller Type: Remote Control

Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI

Screen Size: 111-508 cm

Projection Distance: 1.5m to 6.5m

Pros Cons
Multiple ConnectivityHeating is a major issue.
Dualband WiFi & BT v5.1 supportApplication compatibility
30,000 Hours Lifelong LED Lamp 
cellpic
ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector with Dual Band WiFi/BT v5.1, FHD 1080p, Apps, Miracast DLNA/Airplay Support, 4000 Lumen, 30000H lifespan, 2X HDMI, E-Focus and Remote Control
64% off
21,999 60,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy M32

(Rs.12 999)- Opt for this fantastic smartphone that comes with a 6000 mAH battery and 64MP Quad Camera.

Product Specifications:

RAM: 4GB

Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB

Refresh rate: 90Hz

Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories

Form factor: Bar

ProsCons
Ultra-Wide CameraThe overall look is not that great
Expandable memory up to 1TBThis phone supports a 25w charger, but only a 15w charger is provided
6.4-inch screen size 

9. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney

(Rs.7390)- Get this chimney at 70% off on the prime day sale as it was Rs.24,990, and now you are getting it just for Rs.7390.

Product Specifications:

Mounting Type: Wall Mount

Noise Level: 59 dB

Item Dimensions: 56x60x60 cm

Size: 60c

Suction capacity: 1000 m3/hr

ProsCons
Push button controlAdditional installation charges
The baffle filter is perfect for Indian kitchensThe sound level is high
cellpic
Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney (HOOD CLASS PRO PB BK LTW 60, Baffle Filters,Black)
68% off
8,100 24,990
Buy now

10. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa

(Rs.2099)- An incredible speaker that comes with WiFi support and has an audio system.

Product Specifications:

Weight: 341.3 g

Compatible: Fire OS, Android and iOS devices

Warranty: 1 year

Audio Output: 3.5mm

ProsCons
PortableAdditional installation charges
LightweightThe sound level is high
cellpic
Echo Dot (4th Gen, 2020 release)| Smart speaker with Alexa (Blue)
11% off
3,999 4,499
Buy now

Price of electronic items at a glance:

ProductPrice
Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart TabletRs.19937
IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing MachineRs.36990
LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split ACRs.36990
Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave OvenRs.10431
Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TVRs.12999
AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting DishwasherRs.10999
ZEBRONICS Smart LED ProjectorRs.22499
Samsung Galaxy M32Rs.12999
Faber Pyramid Kitchen ChimneyRs.7390
Echo Dot Smart Speaker with AlexaRs.2099

Best 3 Features

Productfeature 1feature 2feature 3
 Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart TabletOcta-core processor  4GB RAM7000mAH lithium-ion battery
 IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine Crescent moon drum The Filter treatment dissolves detergent better to give clothes a softer washAnti-Allergen keep fabrics 99.99% germ-free
 LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling Ocean Black Fin Anti CorrosiveStabilizer Free Operation
 Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven Auto Cook Slimfry technologyChild Lock
 Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV 1GB RAM + 8GB Storage Auto Low Latency Mode1GB RAM + 8GB Storage
 AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher 49 dB Noise Level Suitable for all kinds of utensilsLED Display
 ZEBRONICS Smart LED Projector Quad Core Processor & 8GB built-in Storage Airplay/DLNA Miracast SupportFHD 1080p Native Resolution
 Samsung Galaxy M32 Super - Infinity U-cut display Quick Switch and Content SuggestionsFHD+ resolution with 90Hz Refresh rate
 Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Annual energy consumption is 180KW Airflow displacement is 1000 CMPHIts suction capacity is 1000 m3/hr
 Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa Dual-band WiFi supports Streaming indicatorsAbility to view and delete your voice recordings

Best value for money

The best value for money is IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine as the brand is impressive, plus the features it offers are just what everyone looks for in a good washing machine.

Best overall

The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is the best choice when it comes to naming the best electronic product considering the overall features. It is 1.5 ton AC that saves electricity, plus you don't even need a stabilizer to operate it, which itself is a big saving.

FAQs

Q1. Does the warranty remain the same if we buy a product on sale?

A1. The warranty stays the same as you get at the original price.

Q2. Can I return the product after the sale?

A2. Yes, if applicable, you can return the product.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

