Amazon Prime Sale: Get discount of up to 70% on electronic items

Every household requires some of other things every year, such as some want the latest LED TV; some require a new phone, refrigerator, AC, headphones, etc. The list is unending, but what if you get all these items at discounted prices. Amazon prime day sale is here, and all your favourite electronic products are on sale. You will be amazed to know that you can get up to a 90% discount on some of the products.
Let us check out some of the best electronic products on the Amazon prime day sale-
1. Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
(Rs.19 937)- If you have been waiting long to get the best deal on a tablet, then your wait is over. You can get this tablet at a 44% discount as its original price was Rs.35,500, and on the prime day sale, you are getting it for just Rs.19,937. It comes with excellent features and a huge screen size of 25.6 centimetres.
Product Specifications
Memory Storage Capacity: 64 GB
OS: Android
Screen Size: 25.6 cm
Pixels Resolution: 1920 x 1200
RAM: 4 GB
|Pros
|Cons
|1-year warranty
|Battery drains quickly
|8MP rear camera with autofocus
|The voice call can be an issue sometimes
|64 GB Memory Storage Capacity
2. IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine with Power Steam
(Rs. 36,990) - Don't miss out on this deal if you are looking for a fully automatic machine. IFB is one of the best electronic brands, and this washing machine has fantastic features such as a cradle wash that helps keep your delicate clothes the gentle care they deserve.
Product Specifications
Capacity: 8kg
Warranty: 4-year complete machine and 10-year motor warranty
RPM: 1400
Wash Programs: 14
Energy rating: 5 star
|Pros
|Cons
|Ball valve technology
|Noisy
|Energy and water efficient
|Unstable
|Steam and 4D wash
3. LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
(Rs.36 990)- This is a wonderful split AC that comes with an inverter compressor. The best part is that it is energy efficient and has the lowest noise operation. It is 1.5 ton AC which is ideal for a medium-sized room, and the best part is that its annual energy consumption is just 1050.84 units per year on average. All these reasons together make it a must-buy this season.
Product Specifications
Capacity: 1.5 ton
Energy rating: 3 star
Warranty: 1 Year on Product, 5 Years on PCB and 10 Years on Compressor with gas charging
Voltage: 230 Volts
Wattage: 1740 watts
Noise Level: 26 dB
|Pros
|Cons
|Inverter Compressor
|Customer support is not that great
|Anti-bacterial filter
|Installation charges are too high
|100% copper condenser
4. Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven
(Rs.10, 431)- It is a plug-and-play device that comes ready to use and requires no installation. It is a 28 L microwave, making it ideal for big families. Opt for this wonderful Samsung microwave oven if you have been waiting a long to buy it at the best deal. You are getting it at just Rs.10 431; its actual price is Rs.16,550.
Product Specifications:
Material: Stainless Steel
Capacity: 28L
Installation Type: Countertop
Human Interface Input: Keypad
Warranty: 1 Year on Product & 5 years on Megnetron & 10 years on Ceramic Cavity.
|Pros
|Cons
|Control Panel lock
|Not easy-to-use
|Auto Cook
|After-sale service is not good
|Defrost
5. Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV
(Rs.12 999)- This is a fantastic smart 32 inches Android smart TV that supports all your favourite apps such as prime video, Netflix, Disney+ Hotstar, YouTube and much more. It comes with 2 USB ports so you can easily connect the hard drive and USB devices simultaneously. The best part is that you can get the product replaced within 10 days if there are any defects or it does not match the description provided.
Product Specifications:
Sound: 20 Watts
Resolution: 720p
Display Technology: LED
Refresh Rate: 60Hz
Display: A+ Grade LED panel
Warranty Information: 1-year comprehensive warranty on product and 1-year additional on Panel
|Pros
|Cons
|75+ Free Live Channels
|Not a full HD TV
|5000+ apps from Play Store
|After-sale service is not good
|Quad-core processor
6.AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher
(Rs.10, 999) - Want to buy a dishwasher to get rid of washing dishes every now and then. Your soft hands deserve this dishwasher as now, on Amazon, you can get it at a discounted price of Rs.10 999; its actual price was Rs.17 700. It has six wash programs and a unique program for conserving water and electricity.
Product Specifications:
Material: Stainless Steel
Form Factor: Freestanding
Controls Type: Push Button
Energy Consumption: 0.61 Kilowatt Hours
Warranty: 2 years on product and 5 years on motor
Voltage: 230 Volts
Water Consumption: 6.5 L per cycle
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy to use button controls
|Inconsistent washing
|Suitable for a family of 4 to 6 members
|After-sale service is not good
|Delay Timer for scheduling washes as convenient
7. ZEBRONICS Zeb-PIXAPLAY 16 Android Smart LED Projector
(Rs.22, 499)- It is a full HD 1080 Smart LED projector with a maximum screen size of 508 cm to bring home the theatre-like experience. It supports Android 9.0 OS, which means you can download apps and make the projector start up smarter.
Product Specifications:
Brightness: 4000 Lumen
Mounting Type: Tabletop Mount
Controller Type: Remote Control
Hardware Interface: USB, HDMI
Screen Size: 111-508 cm
Projection Distance: 1.5m to 6.5m
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple Connectivity
|Heating is a major issue.
|Dualband WiFi & BT v5.1 support
|Application compatibility
|30,000 Hours Lifelong LED Lamp
8. Samsung Galaxy M32
(Rs.12 999)- Opt for this fantastic smartphone that comes with a 6000 mAH battery and 64MP Quad Camera.
Product Specifications:
RAM: 4GB
Memory Storage Capacity: 64GB
Refresh rate: 90Hz
Warranty: 1-year manufacturer warranty for device and six months manufacturer warranty for in-box accessories
Form factor: Bar
|Pros
|Cons
|Ultra-Wide Camera
|The overall look is not that great
|Expandable memory up to 1TB
|This phone supports a 25w charger, but only a 15w charger is provided
|6.4-inch screen size
9. Faber 60 cm 1000 m³/HR Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
(Rs.7390)- Get this chimney at 70% off on the prime day sale as it was Rs.24,990, and now you are getting it just for Rs.7390.
Product Specifications:
Mounting Type: Wall Mount
Noise Level: 59 dB
Item Dimensions: 56x60x60 cm
Size: 60c
Suction capacity: 1000 m3/hr
|Pros
|Cons
|Push button control
|Additional installation charges
|The baffle filter is perfect for Indian kitchens
|The sound level is high
10. Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa
(Rs.2099)- An incredible speaker that comes with WiFi support and has an audio system.
Product Specifications:
Weight: 341.3 g
Compatible: Fire OS, Android and iOS devices
Warranty: 1 year
Audio Output: 3.5mm
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable
|Additional installation charges
|Lightweight
|The sound level is high
|Product
|Price
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|Rs.19937
|IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
|Rs.36990
|LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|Rs.36990
|Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven
|Rs.10431
|Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV
|Rs.12999
|AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher
|Rs.10999
|ZEBRONICS Smart LED Projector
|Rs.22499
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Rs.12999
|Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|Rs.7390
|Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa
|Rs.2099
|Product
|feature 1
|feature 2
|feature 3
|Lenovo Tab Yoga Smart Tablet
|Octa-core processor
|4GB RAM
|7000mAH lithium-ion battery
|IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine
|Crescent moon drum
|The Filter treatment dissolves detergent better to give clothes a softer wash
|Anti-Allergen keep fabrics 99.99% germ-free
|LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC
|Super Convertible 5-in-1 cooling
|Ocean Black Fin Anti Corrosive
|Stabilizer Free Operation
|Samsung 28 L Convection Microwave Oven
|Auto Cook
|Slimfry technology
|Child Lock
|Redmi 32 inches Android Smart LED TV
|1GB RAM + 8GB Storage
|Auto Low Latency Mode
|1GB RAM + 8GB Storage
|AmazonBasics 6 Place Setting Dishwasher
|49 dB Noise Level
|Suitable for all kinds of utensils
|LED Display
|ZEBRONICS Smart LED Projector
|Quad Core Processor & 8GB built-in Storage
|Airplay/DLNA Miracast Support
|FHD 1080p Native Resolution
|Samsung Galaxy M32
|Super - Infinity U-cut display
|Quick Switch and Content Suggestions
|FHD+ resolution with 90Hz Refresh rate
|Faber Pyramid Kitchen Chimney
|Annual energy consumption is 180KW
|Airflow displacement is 1000 CMPH
|Its suction capacity is 1000 m3/hr
|Echo Dot Smart Speaker with Alexa
|Dual-band WiFi supports
|Streaming indicators
|Ability to view and delete your voice recordings
Best value for money
The best value for money is IFB 8 Kg 5 Star Fully-Automatic Front Loading Washing Machine as the brand is impressive, plus the features it offers are just what everyone looks for in a good washing machine.
Best overall
The LG 1.5 Ton 3 Star DUAL Inverter Split AC is the best choice when it comes to naming the best electronic product considering the overall features. It is 1.5 ton AC that saves electricity, plus you don't even need a stabilizer to operate it, which itself is a big saving.
FAQs
Q1. Does the warranty remain the same if we buy a product on sale?
A1. The warranty stays the same as you get at the original price.
Q2. Can I return the product after the sale?
A2. Yes, if applicable, you can return the product.
