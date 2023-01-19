Amazon Republic Day Sale: Avail discount of up to 14% on top OnePlus phones

OnePlus mobile phones are known for their excellent features and sleek design.

The 21st century has seen a significant development accounting for higher smartphone demands. Smartphones are part and parcel of our life now, and there are many brands of smartphones that customers can choose from at present. However, in recent years with major mobile phone companies unable to match the speed of change, newer brands took their place. Out of all these major brands, only three provide premium mobile phones, one of which is OnePlus. OnePlus phones fall under the top three premium phone brands in India with various features; you can buy the best OnePlus Phone from trusted eCommerce websites. So grab your product as the sale goes live from the 15th to the 20th of January! Read on to learn more about the best OnePlus phones available on this Republic Day sale! Top 5 OnePlus Phones 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G smartphone boasts a6.59 Inches touchscreen display with a Refresh Rate of 120 Hz and a Resolution of 2412 x 1080 pixels. The phone frame and back panel are made of plastic and come in two colours, Blue Tide or Black Dusk. It is powered by a 5000mAh battery and can sustain 33 W Super VOOC quick charging. Moreover, the hybrid SIM slot that can accommodate micro SD cards up to 1TB makes this one of the best OnePlus phones. In addition, like any other OnePlus top model, this phone also runs Android 12(Oxygen OS) on the Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite phone comes with a guarantee of security updates and 2 OS updates. But, as this is a budget gaming phone and other heavy apps take time to load; however, there will be no compromise on the display and viewing experience. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: 7.56 x 0.85 x 16.43 cm; 195grams Model Name: OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite RAM and Storage: 6GB; 8 GB Colour: Blue Tide

Pros Cons Good battery life; 33W quick charging It does not have an alert slider Android 12; decent speed for the cost Camera is ordinary; no wide angle shot

2. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G OnePlus' first Nord series 'T' model has a mid-range processor, enhanced fast-charging technology, a good display, and a capable primary camera with optical image stabilisation. The camera module features two giant circular cut-outs; the back panel is constructed of anti-glare glass and has a soft matte surface that feels rather premium and resists fingerprints. It is one of the top OnePlus models that has a 4,500mAh battery and can be charged using the included 80W charger. The CPU performance is decent, so the system has almost no lagging. The phone contains LPDDR4X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, as well as a dual-SIM tray that accepts up to two 5G nano-SIM cards and allows dual standby. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: 7.3 x 0.8 x 15.9 cm; 190 grams Model Name: OnePlus Nord 2T RAM and Storage: 8GB; 128 GB Colour: Jade Fog

Pros Cons It has a premium design. No macro camera is present. Good software performance.

3. OnePlus 10R The OnePlus 10R 5G is a lightweight luxury smartphone owing to its polycarbonate frame and back panel. The OnePlus mobile has a relatively modern style, with flat sides, straight lines, and sharp corners. Like the frame, the phone's back panel has a matte surface, but there are also unique strip line patterns from the camera module to the base. The OnePlus 10R camera includes Nightscape 2.0 for better photo quality in low-light situations. Its super macro camera gives higher picture quality that does not split even when zoomed in to the maximum. Furthermore, the camera offers a clever scene recognition feature for professional-quality photos. The software is always active, and the IRIS display improves the viewing experience. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: 7.6 x 0.8 x 16.3 cm; 190 grams Model: OnePlus 10R RAM: 8GB;128 GB Colour: Forest Green

Pros Cons The hyper boost gaming engine works well. It does not have the popular alert slider feature.

4. OnePlus 10T 5G The OnePlus 10T 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. In addition, this OnePlus mobile comes in two finishes: Moonstone Black, which has a rough texture and is comfortable to grasp, and Jade Green, which is entirely smooth and incredibly shiny. The OnePlus 10T 5G is 8.75mm thick and 203g in weight; it has a rounded frame, curved backside, and Corning Gorilla Glass 5 on the front and back. The Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC update from Qualcomm is the centre of attention as it offers slight performance and power efficiency improvements, improved graphics and AI processing, and a faster cellular modem. Another significant feature is the 150W charging speed. The 4800mAh battery is divided into two physical cells, each of which may be charged at up to 75W simultaneously. As a result, this OnePlus mobile phone guarantees 26 hours of battery life per charging cycle, with a full charge requiring less than 20 minutes. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: 7.5 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 204 grams Model: OnePlus 10T 5G RAM: 12GB; 256 GB Colour: Jade Green

Pros Cons 150 W super-fast charging. Average picture quality. Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 processor gives a fast and lag-free performance. The alert slider is removed.

5. OnePlus 10 Pro The OnePlus 10 Pro 5G features a fresh design, an enhanced selfie camera, and a larger battery with faster charging. The camera module blends with the side frame, and the colours green and black are used consistently; both colour options have a matte glass texture. Corning Gorilla Glass 5 was used on the back, Gorilla Glass Victus for the display, and a ceramic covering over the camera module. This OnePlus phone has a dual-cell battery and enables up to 80W SuperVOOC wired charging, 50W AirVOOC wireless charging, and reverse wireless charging. In addition, it has Dolby Atmos dual speakers; the display provided has excellent colour and sharpness for viewing content. Specifications Brand: OnePlus Product Dimension: 7.4 x 0.9 x 16.3 cm; 200 grams Model: OnePlus 10 Pro 5G RAM: 12GB; 256 GB Colour: Volcanic Black

Pros Cons Different and unique design It has no macro camera mode Long battery life Might get overheated sometimes

Price of OnePlus phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Rs. 19,999 OnePlus Nord 2T Rs. 28,999 OnePlus 10R Rs. 38,999 OnePlus 10T Rs. 54,999 OnePlus 10 Pro Rs. 71,999

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite Good battery and quick charging Guaranteed 2 years OS update; Android 12 Hybrid SIM slot for expandable storage OnePlus Nord 2T Good battery performance The system software provides smooth functioning. You get a good gaming experience with excellent CPU performance. OnePlus 10R Super-fast charging feature available. IRIS display gives a great viewing experience. Triple camera setup available along with professional shooting modes like wide-angle and night shots are available. OnePlus 10T The display is contrasting and vivid that boosts the gaming experience Great storage capacity. 150 watts super-fast charging with good battery life. OnePlus 10 Pro Quick wired, wireless and reverse wireless charging. Ultimate display and gaming experience. Different camera modes with a professional touch.

Best value for money The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite mobile phone is the best value-for-money phone. It has all the features of a premium phone and works quite efficiently. The build quality is good, and the display is 6.59 inches which are decent given the price. It also has 3 cameras that can aid in clicking better still pictures. This OnePlus mobile in India is a steal deal for those who want a premium yet budget-friendly phone. Best overall phone The OnePlus 10 Pro is among the best OnePlus models in the market, as it has some significant changes and fixes. This phone has a bigger dual battery for optimal charge retention, and the super-fast charging is impeccable. Due to its snapdragon processor, the phone never lags; even heavy gaming applications can open in a second, if not less. In addition, this is a top OnePlus mobile due to the various cameras that can be used for professional photographs. All these features make it a premium and the best overall OnePlus phone. How to find the best Phone? The best phone differs for different people. The basics are to keep a few things in mind: Why do you need the phone? A gaming phone needs a decent processor and better-than-average battery life. So, the specifications should be checked depending on why you need the phone. What is your budget? Budget-friendly phones only have some features, and you will need to compromise on a few. It is best to search for phones within your budget, but as Amazon's Republic Day Sale is near, this is no longer a problem. What colour or design do you prefer? Like our clothes, our phones show our personality, so always choose a design that suits your style. Except for these few points, you should check the weight and grip of the phone before investing in a smartphone.