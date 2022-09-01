Best 16 MP front camera phones: A buyer's guide

Get crystal clear pictures with 16 MP front camera phones.

The products offered by the OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, Realme, iQOO, and Tecno brands vary, with their most recent 16 MP front camera phones being the best and reasonably priced. These smartphones offer premium hardware at an affordable price and run a variety of UI experiences based on the A16 MP front camera phonesndroid OS. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo A54, Tecno Pova 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G & 50 and Redmi Note 11T & 11 Pro + 5G are some of the several varieties of these phones. Find a phone that matches your lifestyle, has smartphone functionality and a beautiful design and is affordable. 1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G This device comes in Bahamas Blue colour, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 900 and 128GB storage. It has a 64 MP AI triple camera and a 16 MP front camera. It has an FHD+ AMOLED display and 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. With updated features, it comes at a price of ₹24,999. Thanks to its 8GB RAM and Dimensity 900 Octa-core processor, the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone provides more processing power while switching between programmes and playing visually demanding games on your phone. Specifications Brand - OnePlus Cellular Technology - 5G, 4G LTE OS - OxygenOS 11 Battery - 4500 mAh

Pros Cons Ample storage space Overheating issues AI-infused triple camera Fast charging Fingerprint scanner

2. Oppo A54 This phone comes in a Starry Blue colour with 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It has a camera of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera. This device has a 16.5 cm HD+ display along with a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for ₹11,990. With a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps and supports seamless multitasking. The Oppo A54 has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw and a battery that can last the entire day. Specifications Brand - Oppo Cellular Technology - 4G OS - Android 10.0 Memory Storage Capacity - 128GB Screen Size - 6.51 inches Battery: 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Good performance Normal IPS LCD display Good camera quality Decent battery backup Budget-friendly

3. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G This device comes in Mirage Blue colour and with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.67-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz Display, Dual Sim, 5G, 108 MP Triple Camera, 5000 mAh Better Battery, Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, EVOL. Pro Design. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly. You can also use other techniques, such as slow motion, night mode and timed burst to hone your photographic abilities. Specifications Brand - Redmi Dimension - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams Screen Size - 16.94 cm Cellular Technology - 5G, 4G LTE OS - MIUI 13

Pros Cons Good battery Life No Android Budget-friendly User-friendly

4. iQOO Neo 6 5G This device comes in Dark Nova colour with 12GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Along with this, it comes with a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and 16 MP front camera and 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a 1300 nits peak brightness for an excellent viewing experience. With its 4700 mAh battery, a single charge can last up to two days. Additionally, it boasts an 80W flash charge interface that enables you to fully charge 50% battery in just 12 minutes without it overheating. Specifications Brand - iQOO Product Dimension - 6.4 X 2.9 X 0.3 inches; 190 grams Cellular Technology - 5G OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

Pros Cons Elegant looks Expensive Flash charging Good battery life

5. Tecno Pova 5G This phone comes in Ather Black colour and 128GB plus 8GB RAM. It has 50 MP + 2 MP + AI lens and a 16 MP front camera and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery. Along with these, it has a MediaTek Dimesity 900 5G Processor. The HiOS 8.0 is applied on top of the Android v11 operating system. Additionally, it features extra virtual RAM with memory fusion technology. Specifications Brand - Tecno Model Number - LE8 Network Service Provider - 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G OS - HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11

Pros Cons Decent battery life Poor audio quality Budget-friendly Good Performance AI triple rear camera

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G This phone comes in a matte black colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 50 MP + 8 MP and 16 MP Front Camera. The Note 11T 5G, which has a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. The Note 11T 5G offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS that is covered with customisation possibilities. Specifications Brand - Redmi Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers Cellular Technology - 5G, 4G LTE OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Product Dimension - 6.5 x 0.3 x 3 inches; 195 grams

Pros Cons Good battery life Non-removable battery Fast charging speed No NFC connectivity No heating issues Lightweight

7. Realme Narzo 30 5G This phone comes in a Racing Blue colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. Along with this, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor and 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 16 MP Front Camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery. Its exceptional fit and finish, excellent screen and practical cameras make it a perfect buy. It provides outstanding performance in a tidy package. Specifications Brand - Realme Product Dimension - 6.4 X 3 X 0.35 inches; 185 grams Cellular Technology - 5G OS - Android 11

Pros Cons Good sound quality Slow charging Good battery life No Gorilla Glass Premium desing

8. Realme Narzo 50 This device comes in Speed Blue colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. It has 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 16 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh battery. With a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, it efficiently handles tasks, supports smooth multitasking and loads apps swiftly. Specifications Brand - Realme Cellular Technology - LTE OS - Android 11 Memory Storage Capacity - 128GB Screen Size - 6.6 inches

Pros Cons 120 Hz high refresh rate No 5G support Unique colour 33W dart charging support

Price of 16 MP front camera phones at a glance:

Product Price OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G ₹ 24,999 Oppo A54 ₹ 11,990 Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G ₹ 19,999 iQOO Neo 6 5G ₹ 29,999 Tecno Pova 5G ₹ 15,999 Redmi Note 11T 5G ₹ 15,999 Realme Narzo 30 5G ₹ 16,999 Realme Narzo 50 ₹ 15,499

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 16 MP front camera Fast fingerprint scanner 128GB storage Oppo A54 5000 mAh battery 128GB storage Budget-friendly Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 5G 108 MP Triple Camera 667-inch Super AMOLED iQOO Neo 6 5G 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP 128GB storage 4700 mAh Battery Tecno Pova 5G Supporting 5G Wifi 128GB Dimensity900 5G Processor Redmi Note 11T 5G Lightweight 128GB storage Excellent charging speed Realme Narzo 30 5G 5000 mAh battery 16 MP front camera Good design Realme Narzo 50 50 MP plus 16 MP front camera Unique colour Turbocharging

Best value for money Tecno Pova 5G is the best value-for-money budget phone. It boasts 128GB of storage, a fast charging rate and excellent evaluations from customers. It is also lightweight, has a decent appearance and is the best option under 20K for users looking for a variety of functions. It is the ideal phone for gifts given to your loved ones with a small budget because it has an excellent battery package. Best overall Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is the best overall 16 MP front camera phone. It includes a lot of high-quality features, like a quick fingerprint scanner and good cameras with 108 MP and 20 MP front cameras. This features an amazing turbocharging system and a long battery life. One of its major advantages is the fantastic internal and external storage of 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM. Because it charges rapidly without overheating, Xiaomi's Note 11 Pro + 5G is a budget-friendly phone. It has received many favourable reviews and is hailed as having excellent value. How to find the perfect 16 MP front camera phone There are several alternatives available when looking for a new mobile phone, which can be confusing. There are several processors, brands and models, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Finding out what you want from a phone and how much you can spend is the first step in buying the appropriate one. Once you've mastered that, it's time to start seriously shopping. Make a list of all the features you need and want in the phone you want to buy before you start shopping. Each feature is significant, so wait until you've looked at the entire list before concentrating on one in particular. Check out your possibilities and do some research after that. The best place to start is Amazon because they carry almost every brand and model you can imagine. You can easily find what you're looking for on Amazon thanks to the filters. When a product appears to be a suitable fit for your requirements, compare the costs of several models. Examine the savings as well, then choose the one that best suits your needs.