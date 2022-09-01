Story Saved
New Delhi 36oCC
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
New Delhi 36oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best 16 MP front camera phones: A buyer's guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 31, 2022 22:00 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Discover the latest-generation 16 MP front camera phones that make it easy to stay in touch, get organised and take amazing photos. All at an even better price.

product info
Get crystal clear pictures with 16 MP front camera phones.

The products offered by the OnePlus, Oppo, Redmi, Realme, iQOO, and Tecno brands vary, with their most recent 16 MP front camera phones being the best and reasonably priced. These smartphones offer premium hardware at an affordable price and run a variety of UI experiences based on the A16 MP front camera phonesndroid OS. The OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G, Oppo A54, Tecno Pova 5G, Realme Narzo 30 5G & 50 and Redmi Note 11T & 11 Pro + 5G are some of the several varieties of these phones.

Find a phone that matches your lifestyle, has smartphone functionality and a beautiful design and is affordable.

1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G

This device comes in Bahamas Blue colour, 8GB RAM, MediaTek Dimensity 900 and 128GB storage. It has a 64 MP AI triple camera and a 16 MP front camera. It has an FHD+ AMOLED display and 65W SuperVOOC fast charging. With updated features, it comes at a price of 24,999. Thanks to its 8GB RAM and Dimensity 900 Octa-core processor, the Nord CE 2 5G smartphone provides more processing power while switching between programmes and playing visually demanding games on your phone.

Specifications

Brand - OnePlus

Cellular Technology - 5G, 4G LTE

OS - OxygenOS 11

Battery - 4500 mAh

ProsCons
Ample storage spaceOverheating issues
AI-infused triple camera 
Fast charging 
Fingerprint scanner 
cellpic
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G (Bahamas Blue, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
24,999
Buy now

2. Oppo A54

This phone comes in a Starry Blue colour with 6GB RAM, and 128GB storage. It has a camera of 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and a 16 MP front camera. This device has a 16.5 cm HD+ display along with a 5000 mAh battery. In addition, it comes with many attractive features for 11,990. With a MediaTek Helio P35 processor, this phone efficiently processes tasks, loads apps and supports seamless multitasking. The Oppo A54 has excellent build quality, a clear display, a performance that can handle anything you can throw and a battery that can last the entire day.

Specifications

Brand - Oppo

Cellular Technology - 4G

OS - Android 10.0

Memory Storage Capacity - 128GB

Screen Size - 6.51 inches

Battery: 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Good performanceNormal IPS LCD display
Good camera quality 
Decent battery backup 
Budget-friendly 
cellpic
Oppo A54 (Starry Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI & Additional Exchange Offers
22% off 13,990 17,990
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G

This device comes in Mirage Blue colour and with 6GB RAM, 128GB storage, 6.67-inch Super AMOLED 120 Hz Display, Dual Sim, 5G, 108 MP Triple Camera, 5000 mAh Better Battery, Snapdragon 695 5G Processor, EVOL. Pro Design. In addition, as per its features, it is budget-friendly. You can also use other techniques, such as slow motion, night mode and timed burst to hone your photographic abilities.

Specifications

Brand - Redmi

Dimension - 16.4 x 0.8 x 7.6 cm; 202 grams

Screen Size - 16.94 cm

Cellular Technology - 5G, 4G LTE

OS - MIUI 13

ProsCons
Good battery LifeNo Android
Budget-friendly 
User-friendly 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G (Mirage Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | 67W Turbo Charge | 120Hz Super AMOLED Display | Additional Exchange Offers | Charger Included| Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
16% off 20,999 24,999
Buy now

4. iQOO Neo 6 5G

This device comes in Dark Nova colour with 12GB RAM and 128GB Storage. Along with this, it comes with a 64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP and 16 MP front camera and 120 Hz E4 AMOLED display. The smart display switches between refresh rates according to usage to ensure the longest possible battery life. The display also offers a 1300 nits peak brightness for an excellent viewing experience. With its 4700 mAh battery, a single charge can last up to two days. Additionally, it boasts an 80W flash charge interface that enables you to fully charge 50% battery in just 12 minutes without it overheating.

Specifications

Brand - iQOO

Product Dimension - 6.4 X 2.9 X 0.3 inches; 190 grams

Cellular Technology - 5G

OS - Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12

ProsCons
Elegant looksExpensive
Flash charging 
Good battery life 
cellpic
iQOO Neo 6 5G (Dark Nova, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 870 5G | 80W FlashCharge
15% off 33,999 39,999
Buy now

5. Tecno Pova 5G

This phone comes in Ather Black colour and 128GB plus 8GB RAM. It has 50 MP + 2 MP + AI lens and a 16 MP front camera and a 6000 mAh lithium-ion battery. Along with these, it has a MediaTek Dimesity 900 5G Processor. The HiOS 8.0 is applied on top of the Android v11 operating system. Additionally, it features extra virtual RAM with memory fusion technology.

Specifications

Brand - Tecno

Model Number - LE8

Network Service Provider - 5G, 4G, 3G, 2G

OS - HiOS 8.0 based on Android 11

ProsCons
Decent battery lifePoor audio quality
Budget-friendly 
Good Performance 
AI triple rear camera 
cellpic
Tecno POVA 5G (8GB+128GB) |3GB Extended Virtual RAM |Dimensity 900 5G Processor | 120Hz Refresh Rate| 6.9"(17.5cm) FHD+ | 6000mAh | 50MP AI Triple Rear Camera, Aether Black
45% off 15,999 28,999
Buy now

6. Redmi Note 11T 5G

This phone comes in a matte black colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. It has a 5000 mAh battery and 50 MP + 8 MP and 16 MP Front Camera. The Note 11T 5G, which has a Mediatek Dimensity 810 processor, offers extra processing capability for playing visually demanding games or switching between apps on your phone. The Note 11T 5G offers a wide range of connectivity options in terms of accessibility capabilities because it runs an OS that is covered with customisation possibilities.

Specifications

Brand - Redmi

Network Service Provider - Unlocked for All Carriers

Cellular Technology - 5G, 4G LTE

OS - MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Product Dimension - 6.5 x 0.3 x 3 inches; 195 grams

ProsCons
Good battery lifeNon-removable battery
Fast charging speedNo NFC connectivity
No heating issues 
Lightweight 
cellpic
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Matte Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
14% off 17,999 20,999
Buy now

7. Realme Narzo 30 5G

This phone comes in a Racing Blue colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. Along with this, it has a MediaTek Dimensity 700 Processor and 48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 16 MP Front Camera. It has a 5000 mAh battery. Its exceptional fit and finish, excellent screen and practical cameras make it a perfect buy. It provides outstanding performance in a tidy package.

Specifications

Brand - Realme

Product Dimension - 6.4 X 3 X 0.35 inches; 185 grams

Cellular Technology - 5G

OS - Android 11

ProsCons
Good sound qualitySlow charging
Good battery lifeNo Gorilla Glass
Premium desing 
cellpic
realme narzo 30 5G (Racing Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
6% off 16,999 17,999
Buy now

8. Realme Narzo 50

This device comes in Speed Blue colour and 6GB RAM plus 128GB storage. It has 50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP and 16 MP front camera. Along with this, it has a 5000 mAh battery. With a MediaTek Helio G96 processor, it efficiently handles tasks, supports smooth multitasking and loads apps swiftly.

Specifications

Brand - Realme

Cellular Technology - LTE

OS - Android 11

Memory Storage Capacity - 128GB

Screen Size - 6.6 inches

ProsCons
120 Hz high refresh rateNo 5G support
Unique colour 
33W dart charging support 
cellpic
realme narzo 50 (Speed Blue, 6GB RAM+128GB Storage) Helio G96 Processor | 50MP AI Triple Camera | 120Hz Ultra Smooth Display
14% off 15,499 17,999
Buy now

Price of 16 MP front camera phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G 24,999
Oppo A54 11,990
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G 19,999
iQOO Neo 6 5G 29,999
Tecno Pova 5G 15,999
Redmi Note 11T 5G 15,999
Realme Narzo 30 5G 16,999
Realme Narzo 50 15,499

Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
OnePlus Nord CE 2 5G16 MP front cameraFast fingerprint scanner128GB storage
Oppo A545000 mAh battery128GB storageBudget-friendly
Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G5G108 MP Triple Camera667-inch Super AMOLED
iQOO Neo 6 5G64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP128GB storage4700 mAh Battery
Tecno Pova 5GSupporting 5G Wifi128GBDimensity900 5G Processor
Redmi Note 11T 5GLightweight128GB storageExcellent charging speed
Realme Narzo 30 5G5000 mAh battery16 MP front cameraGood design
Realme Narzo 5050 MP plus 16 MP front cameraUnique colourTurbocharging

Best value for money

Tecno Pova 5G is the best value-for-money budget phone. It boasts 128GB of storage, a fast charging rate and excellent evaluations from customers. It is also lightweight, has a decent appearance and is the best option under 20K for users looking for a variety of functions. It is the ideal phone for gifts given to your loved ones with a small budget because it has an excellent battery package.

Best overall

Redmi Note 11 Pro + 5G is the best overall 16 MP front camera phone. It includes a lot of high-quality features, like a quick fingerprint scanner and good cameras with 108 MP and 20 MP front cameras. This features an amazing turbocharging system and a long battery life. One of its major advantages is the fantastic internal and external storage of 128GB ROM and 6GB RAM. Because it charges rapidly without overheating, Xiaomi's Note 11 Pro + 5G is a budget-friendly phone. It has received many favourable reviews and is hailed as having excellent value.

How to find the perfect 16 MP front camera phone

There are several alternatives available when looking for a new mobile phone, which can be confusing. There are several processors, brands and models, each with its own advantages and disadvantages. Finding out what you want from a phone and how much you can spend is the first step in buying the appropriate one. Once you've mastered that, it's time to start seriously shopping.

Make a list of all the features you need and want in the phone you want to buy before you start shopping. Each feature is significant, so wait until you've looked at the entire list before concentrating on one in particular. Check out your possibilities and do some research after that. The best place to start is Amazon because they carry almost every brand and model you can imagine. You can easily find what you're looking for on Amazon thanks to the filters.

When a product appears to be a suitable fit for your requirements, compare the costs of several models. Examine the savings as well, then choose the one that best suits your needs.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Xiaomi 6GB RAM mobile phone
Realme mobile phones under 30,000: Our top picks
Xiaomi 8GB RAM mobile phones: Our top picks
Xiaomi phones under 20,000: The best of Xiaomi on a budget
Olive oil for hair: It promotes hair growth and smoothens strands
electronics FOR LESS