Best 24″ led tvs: find your perfect tv

Zootopia-on-widescreen: LED TV

Life has become stressful and busy; we don’t have enough leisure time to spend with our loved ones, yet, we take time to be with them and watch movies. But you don’t want the movie ruined because of the audio/visual quality. Hence, upgrading your living room with a 24-inch LED TV is best. 24-inch LED TV can easily fit into your living room, be it small or big, and mostly it will fit the size of your pocket. This article will provide information about the best 24-inch LED TV you can buy to enhance your quality time with your loved ones. 10 BEST 24-INCH LED TV: Product List 1. Karbonn The Karbonn Millennium Series is one of the best 24-inch LED TV in 2023, as it has an HD resolution and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. In addition, it boasts a 16:09 display scale, an HD Ready Crystal-Clear Display, high brightness, a vivid colour Engine, and a wide viewing angle. This television has two HDMI ports for pairing set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, gaming consoles and two USB connections for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. In addition, this TV features one AV input port and one VGA20 Watts Audio Output Stereo Surround. Following the date of purchase, the manufacturer offers a 12-month warranty. Specifications Brand: Karbonn

Product Dimension: ‎55.6 x 8 x 33.2 cm; 3.5 kilograms

Model: KJW24NSHD

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

Pros Cons VGA 20 Watts Audio output with stereo surround sound Only one AV input port Higher brightness for a better viewing experience

2. VW It is one of the top 24-inch HD Ready LED TVs with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. In addition to 2 USB ports for hard drives and pen drives, it offers 2 HDMI ports for set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and gaming consoles. It also has 1 VGA Port for connecting to the laptop or computer as a monitor and 1 Headphone Port for connecting headphones. In addition, it features a Virtual Surround Sound output of 20 watts. The VW 24-inch LED TV is designed in a Premium Black Finish. Specifications Brand: VW

Product Dimension: 33 x 55 x 16 cm; 980 g

Model: VW24A

Screen size: 24 inches

Colour: Black

PROS CONS VGA port for connecting laptop and TV The television does not offer multiple viewing angles. Virtual Surround Sound

3. Candes The Candes 24-inch LED TV has an HD resolution of 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 60Hz. This LED TV offers two USB connections for connecting hard discs and other USB devices and one HDMI port for a set-top box, Blu-ray player, or gaming console. It has an A+ Grade Panel and a Wide Viewing Angle True Colour Display. In addition, there are Hot Keys for convenience, an Ultra Bright Panel, and a 20 W Speaker. Specifications Brand: Candes

Model: CTPL24EFN

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS Ultra bright panel You get only one HDMI port. You get a wide-viewing angle.

4. Nvy The NVY is an HD-ready television with a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. There is a single HDMI port for connecting a set-top box and a single USB port for connecting hard discs and other USB devices. It also features 1 AV INPUT and 1 VGA Slot for connecting a laptop or PC. In addition, this 24-inch LED TV boasts a 178-degree wide viewing angle and noise-reduction features. Specifications Brand: NVY

Model: NVA24BR1

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS 1 AV Input and a VGA slot The build-up and design are heavy. Noise reduction features

5. Westinghouse This Westinghouse TV is HD Ready, with a resolution of 1366 x 768 and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. The display is long-lasting due to its A+ Grade DLED panel, which offers an ultra-bright screen for perfect picture quality even in bright surroundings. In addition, the 178-degree wide viewing angle enhances the watching experience. There are two HDMI ports for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console and two USB connections for connecting hard discs or other USB devices. Because of its powerful speakers with crystal clear audio and 24 W output, this is one of the top 24-inch LED TVs. Specifications Brand: Westinghouse

Model: WH24PL01

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS A+ grade DLED panel The television does not provide a 3D-viewing angle. Crystal clear audio with 24 W output

6. Intex This 24-inch LED TV is HD ready, with a resolution of 1366x768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. It also boasts an A+ Grade display panel with a 178 Degree Wide Viewing Angle, Dynamic Picture Enhancement, and Brightness Enhancement. It is compatible with almost every device, from Laptops and Set Up Boxes to DVD Players and Tablets. It has 16.7 million colours for a memorable viewing experience with its 300 nits brightness. In addition, it offers a built-in surround sound speaker with 20-watt output and a noise reduction feature. Specifications Brand: Intex

Model: ‎LED-2419

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS You get in-Built Wi-Fi connectivity. Subpar sound quality The product offers a Noise reduction feature.

7. Sansui The Sansui HD Ready 24-inch LED TV offers a 1366x768 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60 hertz. Because of the A+ Panel and Dynamic Contrast, the display is Crystal Clear. It provides a broad viewing angle, Dynamic Colour Enhancer and increased brightness. It offers two HDMI ports for connecting numerous devices and two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, just like the other best 24-inch LED TVs. It also features a 20 W audio output for better sound quality. Specifications Brand: Sansui

Model: JSY24NSHD

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 768p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS The television display offers a wide viewing angle. The display is comparatively smaller. You get good sound output.

8. Kodak This Kodak TV is HD Ready and has a Superior Finish Design. It contains a 1366x768 pixel resolution and a refresh rate of 60 Hertz. The A+ Grade IPS Panel enhances the display and elevates it to the top 24-inch LED TV on the list. It contains one HDMI port for connecting set-top boxes, Blu-ray players, and game consoles, as well as two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices. In addition, the TV offers a 20 W audio output and an automatic volume level. Specifications Brand: Kodak

Model: 24HDX100S

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS A+ Grade IPS panel Display resolution is comparatively of lower level Automatic volume leveller

9. Samsung The Samsung 24-inch tv has a resolution of 1920 x 1080p and a refresh rate of 60Hz. It has two speakers and a 20 W audio output. It has one HDMI port for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray player, or gaming console, two USB ports for connecting hard drives and other USB devices, and two VGA slots for connecting a laptop or PC. It also features 1 Headphone Jack, 2 AV Input/output Slots, and 1 RF Slot. Specifications Brand: Samsung

Model: LC24F390FHWXXL

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS You get good-quality sound output. Build and design makes the look cheap Picture quality is good

10. Power guard With a resolution of 1366 x 768 pixels and a refresh rate of 60Hz, the Power Guard LED TV is HD Ready. It offers a 178-degree viewing angle and a Super Luma Ultra Bright screen with Rich Contrast and X-Motion Clarity. It also includes two HDMI ports for connecting a set-top box, Blu-ray speakers, or a gaming console, two USB ports for connecting hard drives or other USB devices, and an IR connector for controlling connected devices. Powerful Speakers with Turbo and Surround Sound produce 20 Watts of audio output. The Power Guard 24-inch LED TV is an Android TV that allows you to explore and access content from a catalogue of content and Wi-Fi. It is the best 24-inch LED TV of 2023 owing to its several other features. Specifications Brand: Power Guard

Model: PG24S

Screen size: 24 inches

Resolution: 720p

Colour: Black

PROS CONS Super Luma ultra-bright screen Direct mirroring is not available The television offers Turbo and Surround Sound Technology.

Comparison table

Product Karbonn VW Candes NVY Westinghouse Intex Sansui Kodak Samsung Power Guard Feature 1 Ethernet connectivity is available. Clear-quality pixel resolution Hotkeys control is present. Screen mirroring and social media integration are available. Long-lasting display with A+ grade DLED panel Screen Mirroring technology works well. The product has a Quad-core processor for smooth response. The television supports many video formats. It has an enhanced image engine. You get multiple connectivity options. Feature 2 The device offers a wide-viewing angle. Premium finish design to give the room a superior look Low power consumption You get dual connectivity options Ultra bright screen for viewing in brighter areas Extensive OTT support. You get Dynamic contrast and colour enhancer. It has an automatic volume leveller. The device offers various connectivity options. Smart TV to browse through in-built applications. Feature 3 You get good quality sound with two speakers. Virtual Surround Sound Output Comes with an Ultra bright pane and true colour display It has a noise reduction feature combined with the 20 W audio output for a clear sound The device delivers crystal-clear audio with 24 W audio output You get expandable RAM and ROM features. This TV can be used as a monitor by using the VGA slot The product comes with a power-saving mode. The device has an auto audio leveller. You get a Clear sound quality.

Value for money Westinghouse’s 24-inch LED TV has the features of a smart TV. This TV uses Android 9 and has extensive RAM and ROM. In addition to that, it can be connected to the internet through Wi-Fi. The TV's look is decent, and the picture quality is better. The Westinghouse LED TV thus rightly is one best 24-inch TV available in the market. Features like noise reduction, screen mirroring and surround sound at the price of Rs. 7,999 makes it the best value for money LED TV. Best overall tv The overall enhanced function can be seen in the Power Guard 24-inch LED TV. It has flawless, X-motion picture clarity, which offers a vivid experience. The audio matches the visuals due to the powerful speakers that provide a turbo and surround sound effect. In addition, Power Guard LED TV has built-in TV OS apps like YouTube, Netflix, and Hotstar. How to buy a tv? Buying a TV could be stressful if you don't know what you are looking for. Often when you try to shop offline, you have to depend on an executive's sales pitch, which you later regret. So, to know better before you finalise a TV, read the following points you should keep in mind: It is better to choose an HD-ready TV or an ultra-HD-TV. It will be even better if the TV has HDR.

Set a budget and choose the biggest screen you can find in that budget. Most 24-inch LED TVs are affordable, but you can also find bigger-screen TVs if money is not a constraint.

Check the TV's screen resolution and refresh rate; while at it, check the audio quality. It is better to upgrade both rather than just the visual quality.

The connectivity options of the TV must be checked beforehand as well.

It is best to buy TVs from well-known and best-reviewed brands. Read the 24-inch LED TV reviews carefully while you buy your product to ensure you get the best out of your money value. Price list

Product Price Karbonn Rs. 11,990 VW Rs. 11,000 Candes Rs. 15,990 NVY Rs. 5,990 Westinghouse Rs. 7,999 Intex Rs. 9,718 Sansui Rs. 12,990 Kodak Rs. 8,499 Samsung Rs. 16,510 Power Guard Rs. 14,990