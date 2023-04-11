Best 4 mini coolers for small spaces: Buyer's guide

Mini coolers are the best solution if your home is not very spacious.

In the scorching summer heat, a mini cooler can be your perfect companion, keeping you cool and comfortable. But with so many options in the market, how do you choose the best one? Fear not, as we've compiled a list of the top mini coolers currently in circulation that will not only cool you down but also fit your budget. Whether you're looking for a personal air cooler or one that can cool a small room, we've got something for everyone. Product list 1. LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler This air cooler is a multipurpose tool that can cool and illuminate any room you need because it is simple to fill with water and includes a mood LED light. You may bring it everywhere you go thanks to its portable design, whether for your office, bedroom, or outdoor excursions. For those seeking an effective and economical way to cool any place without the burden of large air conditioners or fans, the LEVOIT Mini Portable Air Cooler is ideal. It is the best option for those who have allergies because it can help you fight off mould, pollen, and other allergens. Also, this air cooler is made to function with other LEVOIT products, including Core 300 air purifiers, providing a complete air quality solution for your home or office. Specifications: Brand: LEVOIT

Controls Type: Button

Form Factor: Personal

Number of Speeds: 3 Pros Cons Portable and easy to move around Produce a bit of noise during operation

2. Alert Mini Portable Air Cooler This compact and powerful air cooler is perfect for anyone who needs extra coolness. It's a whisper-quiet fan, and its lightweight design makes it ideal for nighttime use, and the soothing night light adds a touch of tranquility to your sleeping environment. Not only is the Arctic Air Ultra energy-efficient, but it's also easy on the environment thanks to its freon-free, eco-friendly design. Plus, its easy-to-fill water tank can last up to 8 hours, ensuring you stay cool and comfortable all day and night. And with three fan speeds and a multi-directional air vent, you can customize your cooling experience to suit your needs. But that's not all – the Arctic Air Ultra also purifies and humidifies the air, ensuring that you're breathing in only the freshest, cleanest air possible. Specifications: Colour: White

Brand: Vozica

Controls Type: Button

Model Name: Air Cooler

Form Factor: Personal

Included Components: Instruction manual Pros Cons Simple to operate Not very powerful

3. Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler Equipped with Typhoon Blower Technology, this air cooler utilizes blower-based technology for quick and efficient cooling. With 3-speed control, you can easily adjust the airflow according to your preference. The 54-litre capacity makes it ideal for rooms of up to 400 sq ft in size, suitable for all climates and coastal regions. The Bajaj MD 2020 54L Window Air Cooler features a powerful air throw that ensures the best reach of air at long distances. Operating at 230 watts and an operating voltage of 220-240 volts, this air cooler has a super air delivery feature that ensures faster cooling. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj

Material: Plastic

Colour: White

Air Flow Capacity: 3600 Cubic Feet Per Minute

Controls Type: Remote

Reservoir Capacity: 54 litres

Item Weight: 16000 Grams

Model Name: Glacier

Form Factor: Air Cooler Pros Cons 2-year warranty Consumes more power

4. Ontel Arctic Ultra Seen On TV Portable Air Conditioner Looking for a practical and effective way to beat the summer heat? The Ontel Arctic Extreme is the only option! This cutting-edge personal space cooler is made to quickly and effectively cool any room in your house or place of business. The Ontel Arctic Ultra is the ideal choice whether you're dealing with hot, muggy weather or just need a little extra cooling power on a hot day. Because of its small size and portability, the Ontel Arctic Ultra is simple to bring along wherever you go and will keep you cool and comfortable at all times. Specifications: Brand: Ontel

Colour: White, Blue

Controls Type: Remote

Model Name: Arctic Air Ultra

Form Factor: Personal

Included Components: Arctic Air™ Ultra, Replaceable Evaporative Air Filter, wall adapter, easy instruction guide

Wattage: 8.1 Watts

Noise Level: 3 dB

Voltage: 120 Volts (AC) Pros Cons Compact design Not suitable for very high temperatures

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Portable Air Cooler Portability Mood LED Light Easy Fill Water Air Cooler Can easily Fill water Easy to move Effective cooling Window Air Cooler Capacity: 54 Litres Ideal for room sizes of up to 400 Sq Ft. Portability Seen On TV Portable Air Conditioner Replaceable Evaporative Air Filter runs up to 10 hours per fill Adjustable multi-directional air vent