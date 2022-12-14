Story Saved
Best action cameras to buy now

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 15, 2022 02:08 IST
Summary:

: If you are looking for the best action cameras in a compact size and with stable and highly detailed video recordings, here are the top ten.

product info
Best action cameras

1. SJcam Legend SJ6 Action Camera

The SJcam Legend SJ6 features a 16-megapixel sensor with an ultra-wide angle 7G lens for up to 4K/24fps recording. This action camera also features a couple of LCD screens, measuring 24.4 mm and 5.08 mm. Its touch backdoor is water-resistant for up to 3 metres, and it even packs a 1000 mAh lithium-ion rechargeable battery.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 10,890
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size: 2 inches
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 16 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 16 MP
  • Product Dimensions: 5.9 x 4.1 x 2.11 centimetres
  • Weight: 84.9 g
ProsCons
Stabilised 4K captureOutdated mini USB charging port
CompactRestricted raw image conversion assistance
Comes with a waterproof casing 
Touch-screen interface 

2. GoPro Hero 9 Action Camera

Featuring a large touchscreen at its rear side and a smaller one in front, the GoPro Hero 9 comes with a 23.6-megapixel sensor for superior quality videos up to 5K resolution. The SuperPhoto option in this action camera automatically chooses the best possible picture processing option to produce the perfect shot.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 36,883
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth
  • Screen Size: 2.27 inches
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 20 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 5K
  • Product Dimensions: 2.9 x 4.8 x 6.6 centimetres
  • Weight: 131 g
ProsCons
Great priceRedundant accessories
Enhanced battery lifeBatteries are not backwards-compatible
Useful front-facing screenUnresponsive touchscreen
Rugged build quality Buggy voice controls
cellpic
GoPro HERO9 Black Waterproof Digital Action Camera with Touch Screen 5K Ultra HD Video 20MP Photos 1080p Live Streaming Stabilization, Dual Screen, Hyper-Smooth 3.0 and Time Warp 3.0
30% off 34,799 49,999
Buy now

3. DJI Osmo Action Camera

Get the DJI Osmo action camera if you want a device with a hyper-responsive display. The DJI packs a highly responsive display on its rear side and an intense screen in front for improved framing. Its 140-degree view field wide-angle lens and 12-megapixel CMOS sensor make for up to 4K HDR recordings. The camera also captures 8x slow-motion videos at 240 fps and 1080 pixels.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 28,999
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Screen Size: 2.25 inches
  • Display Type: OLED
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 12 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 4K
  • Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 4.2 x 3.5 centimetres
  • Weight: 124.74 g
ProsCons
Screw-on filtersNo live streaming
Waterproof and rugged buildNo GPS
Superior stabilisation and video qualityThe mobile app requires improvement
cellpic
DJI OSMO Action Camera (Silver,Grey) | Dual Screen | 12 MP Camera | 4K Recording Upto 60 FPS | Fast Mode Upto 240 FPS | HDR Recording, Optical
44,856
Buy now

4. SJcam SJ4000 Action Camera

With a 12-megapixel sensor and wide-angle lens with a 170-degree view field, the SJcam SJ4000 is one of the best action cameras. It is perfect for recording all kinds of water activities, all thanks to its waterproof cover that can protect the device in up to 30 metres of water depth.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 5, 990
  • Connector Type: USB, Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size: 2 inches
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 3 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 1080p
  • Product Dimensions: 23 x 6.2 x 16 centimetres
  • Weight: 557 g
ProsCons
Can use webcamDifficult to open the battery door
Auto screen rotationNo back or forward button
Good priceThe delete button is missing
Assorted mounts providedCover doors not available for HDMI, SD card and MicroUSB slots
cellpic
SJCAM SJ4000 WiFi 12MP Optical Full HD WiFi Sports Action Camera 170°Wide FOV 30M Waterproof DV Camcorder, Gold
39% off 5,999 9,800
Buy now

5. PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera

This 16 MP 4K ultra HD camera will help you relive every adventurous moment whenever you like with its assortment of in-built features. The camera also has an underwater waterproof casing and 23 accessories that make it your perfect adventure and travel partner.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 8, 299
  • Connector Type:Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size:2 inches
  • Display Type:LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution:16 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution:4K
  • Product Dimensions:28 x 21.59 x 17.78 centimetres
  • Weight: 58 g
ProsCons
Go-anywhere compact designPoor touch quality when wet
Waterproof structureBattery life needs to improve
Solid digital stabilisation 
Slow-motion video options available 
cellpic
PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera | Supports HDMI & Wi-Fi | Video Stabilization | Camera for Photography Wide Angle | Vlogging Camera | Waterproof | Digital Camera | WiFi Camera (Black)
Check Price on Amazon

6. DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera

This modular form factor of this device reimagines the action camera genre with proper support for magnetic mounting. The DJI Action 2 dual-screen combo action camera is an innovative and modular device with impressive 4K video recording potential and a compact body. Its F2.8 lens offers a 155-degree FoV or field of view, and the new colour temperature sensor helps the camera adjust to shooting location changes quickly.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 29, 990
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Screen Size: 1.76 inches
  • Display Type: Touchscreen
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 12 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 4K
  • Product Dimensions: 3.9 x 3.9 x 2.2 centimetres
  • Weight: 56 g
ProsCons
Go-anywhere, tiny form factorHigh price
Effective digital stabilisationOverheating issue
Magnetic mountA charging port or card slot is not available on the main camera module
Snap-in accessoriesThe battery and front screen is not waterproof
cellpic
DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera with Front Touchscreen, Magnetic Versatility, 4K Recording Upto 120 FPS& 155° FOV, Portable& Wearable, HorizonSteady, AI Editor, 10m Waterproof,Black
45% off 29,990 54,990
Buy now

7. PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera

Packing the latest and highly advanced chip, the Procus Viper is one of the best action cameras to record all kinds of adventurous activities in superior quality. The device comes with a waterproof casing ensuring safe underwater adventures. It also includes more than 12 accessories for the perfect motor vlogging experience and has refined capturing ability and incredible attributes.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 4, 819
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size: 2 inches
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 16 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 4K
  • Product Dimensions: 2.98 x 5.92 x 4.1 centimetres
  • Weight: 58 g
ProsCons
Up to 10 metres of Wi-Fi signalsIndoor lighting sensitivity should improve
Time-lapse recording 
8x slow-motion recording 
cellpic
PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera | Supports HDMI & Wi-Fi | Camera for Photography Wide Angle Display | Vlogging Camera | Waterproof up to 30m | Digital Camera | WiFi Camera
38% off 4,999 7,999
Buy now

8. FitSpark Eagle i9 Action Camera

Featuring 4K UHD recording up to 60 fps, the FitSpark Eagle i9 action camera is waterproof up to 40 metres and comes with a specialised water-resistant cover. The camera also features a 6-axis gyroscope that offers superior quality image stabilisation for smooth videos even when capturing high-speed subjects. This Wi-Fi-enabled action camera has a 1.3-inch LCD front screen and a 2-inch main LCD screen.

Specification

  • Price: Rs. 9, 999
  • Connector Type: Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size: 2 inches
  • Display Type: LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution: 20 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution: 4K
  • Product Dimensions: 6.5 x 2.6 x 4.35 centimetres
  • Weight: 66 g
ProsCons
4K recording up to 60 fpsThe battery indicator is missing
Energy efficient 
Comes with 18 mounting accessories 
cellpic
FitSpark Eagle i9 Plus Professional Dual Screen Native 4K 30FPS WiFi Action Camera with Drone Auto-Connection | Improved Anti-Shake | Better 6-Axis Gyro EIS Stabilization | 2.5mm External MIC Support
37% off 9,999 15,990
Buy now

9. Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera

Moving on with this list of the best action cameras, here's the Cason CS6, yet another dual-screen camera with 4K video shooting potentials at 30 frames per second. The camera packs a 170-degree wide-angle lens that lets you shoot stunning videos. Not to mention, its 6-axis gyro stabilisation with EIS works very well. One of the best things about this device is it comes along with several accessories to make your audio and video recording job easier.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 9, 889
  • Connector Type:Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size:2 inches
  • Display Type:Touchscreen
  • Optical Sensor Resolution:16 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution:4K
  • Product Dimensions:6 x 4 x 2.5 centimetres
  • Weight:800 g
ProsCons
DurablePoor-quality camera lens
Ability to capture slow-motion videoExpensive
Long battery life 
cellpic
CASON CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action Camera for Vlogging with EIS+Gyro,Anti Shake Touch Screen Waterproof Sports Camera with External Mic, 2 x 1350 mAh Battery,Remote and Accessories Kit
29% off 9,879 13,995
Buy now

10. AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action Camera

If you want the best alternative to a GoPro action camera within an affordable range, then the Akaso EK7000 sports action camera is for you. It may not have the same bells and whistles as the GoPro, but it is one of the best action cameras with simple menu architecture. The shutter button on the top of this camera starts and stops recording and can also be used to capture stunning images.

Specification

  • Price:Rs. 11, 269
  • Connector Type:Wi-Fi
  • Screen Size:2 inches
  • Display Type:LCD
  • Optical Sensor Resolution:12 MP
  • Video Capture Resolution:4K
  • Product Dimensions:5.84 x 4.06 x 2.41 centimetres
  • Weight:50 g
ProsCons
Responsive Wi-Fi remoteMuffled audio in the case
Comes with several accessoriesImage stabilisation is missing
Burst photo and time-lapse functionalitiesCannot change the field of view

Best 3 important features for consumers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
SJcam Legend SJ6LCD16 MP                                16 MP                            
GoPro Hero 9LCD20 MP5K
DJI Osmo ActionOLED12 MP4K
SJcam SJ4000LCD3 MP1080p
PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action CameraLCD16 MP4K
DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action CameraTouchscreen12 MP4K
PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action CameraLCD16 MP4K
FitSpark Eagle i9 Action CameraLCD20 MP4K
Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action CameraTouchscreen16 MP4K
AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action CameraLCD12 MP4K

Best value for money

If you are looking for better value, go for the DJI Osmo Action Camera. While it does not have excellent picture quality, it is robust, more affordable and powerful, with top-notch diving chops and a wider field of view. With some of the most valuable features and ease of use, it is the best value-for-money action camera at Rs. 28,999.

Best overall

GoPro boasts a strong record of action camera excellence, and the Hero 9 is no exception. Easily one of the most feature-packed models you can purchase right now, the camera offers an array of attributes for smooth and steady action capture. At Rs. 36, 883, you cannot expect a better action camera than this.

How to find the best action cameras?

Choosing the ideal action camera depends on your requirements and what you like to capture. Besides that, consider the following:

  • Mounting Options:If you want to use the best action camera for more niche activities, it must have the proper attachment to fit your requirements. Some models go a step further and offer modular setups that let the users augment their shoots with accessories, like lights, 360-degree lenses and microphones.
  • Image Stabilisation:You will use an action camera on the go, so check its image stabilisation feature. Ensure the camera's image stabilisation smooths out camera shakes to deliver better shots. Remember that image stabilisation quality may vary from model to model; therefore, it is worth considering how smooth your video needs to be. A higher resolution sensor may help as digital image stabilisation often crops the frame to exclude movement.

Best action cameras price list

ProductPrice
SJcam Legend SJ6 10, 890
GoPro Hero 9 36, 883
DJI Osmo Action 28, 999
SJcam SJ4000 5, 990
PROCUS Rush 3.0 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera 8, 299
DJI Action 2 Dual Screen Combo-12MP Action Camera 29, 990
PROCUS Viper 16MP 4K HD Digital Action Camera 4, 819
FitSpark Eagle i9 Action CameraRs. 9, 999 
Cason CS6 Real 4K 30fps HD Dual Screen Action CameraRs. 9, 889
AKASO EK7000 4K Wi-Fi Sports Action CameraRs. 11, 269

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

