Best Glen kitchen chimneys to keep odours away from your kitchen

Best Glen Kitchen Chimney

The best Glen kitchen chimney may provide you with a variety of practical features with exceptional functionality. The stainless steel body of the Glen chimney makes it very strong and stable, making it ideal for routine use. These chimneys have a hooded design and are fixed on the wall to conveniently and comfortably cover the cooking area. The Glen kitchen chimney has been given a fashionable appearance that also helps to improve the kitchen's décor. They are available in gleaming white, silver, and grey. The stink and pollutants from cooking in the kitchen can be easily removed through the strong motors found in these elegant Glen chimneys. Here are the 8 Best Glen Kitchen Chimneys that are perfect for any Indian kitchen. 1.GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney motion sensor touch controls baffle filters (Melissa SS Silver) The GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney motion sensor touch controls baffle filters (Melissa SS Silver) is perfect for any Indian kitchen. The product type is twisted glass, and the colour is black and silver. The suction capacity is 1200 m3/hr. It features touch sensor controls and includes baffle filters. It has dual noise level control, with up to 58 decibels characteristic value. The heat auto clean function is available in the chimney, so you need not worry about manually cleaning it every time. Specifications: • Model: Melissa SS Silver • Wattage: ‎150 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Airflow is maximum Produce noise Efficient advanced baffle filters High-speed motor

2.Glen auto clean glass filter less kitchen chimney with motion sensor 60cm, 1200 m3/h (6062 BL Auto Clean 60cm) The Glen 6062 BL auto clean chimney kitchen hood is the most popular chimney range hood in the entire line of Glen products. This unit features a touch control panel with a motion sensor, wave and start features along with heat auto-clean chimney for better cleaning coverage. The airflow of 1200 m³/hr keeps your kitchen and home fresh, as does the 5-year warranty on the motor. As a bonus, this product offers a 100% copper motor & Metal housing and energy saving 2x1.5 W LED lamp. The chimney comes with an auto-off function system designed to save money on your electricity bills. Specifications: • Model: ‎6062 BL Auto Clean • Wattage: ‎150 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Flameproof fan Weak suction power Italian copper motor Flat design Touch control

3.Glen 60 cm 1200 m3/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney filterless motion sensor touch controls (6060 Black) With the Glen 6060 BL AC 60 cm auto-clean wall-mounted chimney, you can get rid of smoke and fumes in your kitchen. With its curved glass design, heating-based auto-clean mechanism, motion sensor, and filterless feature, this chimney is the ideal addition to any modern home. Aside from its high suction capacity of up to 1200 m3/h, this chimney is also easy to use thanks to its motion-sensing technology. Specifications: • Model: 6060 Black • Wattage: ‎150 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Oil Collector Tray Nothing to mention Filterless chimney Touch and motion control

4.Glen 90 cm 1200 m3/hr auto-clean curved glass kitchen chimney filterless motion sensor touch controls (6060 Black) The Glen 90 cm 1200 m3 6060 is a wall mount range hood that has a suction power of 1200 m3 per hour, ideal for kitchens with 200 sq ft or more and heavy frying/grilling. The wall mount design makes it easier to install andthere'syou save space. With its curved glass, auto clean feature and filterless technology, there’s no need to worry about cleaning. Plus, this range hood uyou'retouch control panel with a motion sensor that makes controlling it a breeze even when you're busy in the kitchen. Specifications: • Model: ‎‎CH6060BLAC90 • Wattage: ‎150 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1200 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 90 cm

Pros Cons Includes a 60W element for heat auto-clean Ideal for a kitchen more than 200 sq.ft Three-speed stages Motion control

5.Glen 60cm 1000 m3/hr curved glass wall mounted kitchen chimney push buttons baffle filter (MISO Black) The Glen 60cm 1000 m3/hr curved glass wall mounted kitchen chimney push buttons baffle filter (MISO Black) is a high-quality wall-mounted chimney with a suction capacity of up to 1000 m3/hr. It is suitable for use with 2 to 4 burner stoves and has a maximum noise level of 58 dB. The graphite metallic finish gives this chimney a stylish look and feel. It is ideal for a kitchen size of 100-150 sq. ft. The chimney comes with Baffle filers and push button controls. Specifications: • Model: ‎‎Miso 60 1000 M3 LTW • Wattage: ‎230 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1000 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Powerful motor High energy consumption 40 W of potent LED lighting Kitchen size- 100-150 sq. ft. Sturdy rust-resistant stainless steel

6.Glen 60cm 1000 m³/hr pyramid kitchen chimney push buttons baffle filters (6050 DX Junior, Black) The Glen 60cm 1000 m³ 6050 is designed specifically for you! This powerful fan in thid chimeny produces a higher airflow, which means it can bring fresh air into a room that is larger than 200 sq ft and has heavy frying/grilling occurring. It is pyramid-shaped and has a traditional push-button control. Made of stainless steel and designed to fit on the wall, this range hood will look good both in your home and commercial establishment. Specifications: • Model: 6050 DX Junior • Wattage: ‎150 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1000 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Stainless steel baffle filter Poor suction capacity Thermal overload protector for motor Flame retardant plastic for housing and fan

7.Glen 60 cm 1000 m3/hr vertical kitchen chimney baffle filters push buttons (LYCA, Black) The new top series glen 60cm is the best option when it comes to cooking a great meal while sleeping the air in your kitchen clean. Combining an attractive and robust design with a high suction capacity of 1000 m3/hr and a unique square-shaped ventilator, this chimeny by Glen ensures maximum efficiency. Featuring an innovative, pyramid-shaped outer housing and a contemporary push-button control panel, the GLEN 60 cm chimney creates maximum ventilation and optimal extraction even in bad weather conditions. Specifications: • Model: ‎‎CH60CTLYCA60 • Wattage: ‎150 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1000 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons 100% Copper Italian motor Complex installation process Next-generation baffle filter Sleek design

8.Glen 60 cm 1000 m3/hr straight line chimney baffle filters push buttons (6000 Junior, Black) The Glen 60 cm 1000 m³ is by far the most powerful rangehood in the chimeny range by Glen. This exceptional product has 1000 m³/hr of air movement to keep your kitchen fresh and clean without any inconvenience. With a stylish modern design and push-button control for ease of operation, the Glen chimney will last a lifetime with its durable Italian motor and lifetime warranty on products against online registration. The air filter keeps the kitchen fresh and working efficiently to keep you and your family safe, healthy and happy. Specifications: • Model: 6000 Junior • Wattage: ‎155 Watts • Noise Level: 58 dB • Airflow Displacement: 1000 CMPH • Mounting Type: Wall Mount • Size: 60 cm

Pros Cons Powerful motor Noisy chimney Lifetime warranty Push button control

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Glen Melissa SS Silver Airflow is maximum Efficient advanced baffle filters High-speed motor Glen 6062 BL Auto Clean 60cm Flameproof fan Italian copper motor Touch control Glen 60 cm 1200 m3 6060 Oil Collector Tray Filterless chimney Touch and motion control GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3 6060 Includes a 60W element for heat auto-clean Three-speed stages Motion control Glen 60cm 1000 m3 MISO Powerful motor 40 W of potent LED lighting Sturdy rust-resistant stainless steel Glen 60cm 1000 m³ 6050 Stainless Steel Baffle Filter Thermal Overload Protector for Motor Flame Retardant Plastic for housing and fan Glen 60 cm 1000 m3 LYCA 100% Copper Italian Motor Next-generation baffle filter Sleek design Glen 60 cm 1000 m3 6000 Powerful motor Lifetime warranty Push button control

Best value for money Glen 6050 Junior 60cm 1000 m³ is the best value for money Glen pyramid kitchen chimney which comes with all kinds of facilities and power utilities for an ideal home and kitchen. It is wall-mounted and simple to use within an affordable budget. Grab this product from Amazon today! Best overall Glen has a reputation for serving its customers for ages, so there is no doubt of questioning the brand in the market. Some of the special features that this model Glen-60-1200-Melissa-SS contains are a cooling fan, oil collector, noise reduction technology, and auto-clean German technology. Indeed, these make it the best overall proddon'to pick. It also has heat auto clean technology, which means that you don’t have to clean your chimney every now and then. It'slso has touch sensitivity with baffle filters to control the sDon'tand oil. It is easy to install andIt'sps your kitchen air clean and healthy all day long. How to find the perfect Glen kitchen chimneys Glen kitchen chimneys are the best in the market as it comes with a minimum ofcustomer'sction power which should be any customer’s ideal consideration before buying a kitchen chimney. The features should not miss touch sensor control with baffle filters for a cleaner kitchen. Look for an energy-consumption chimney that is eco-friendly. To consider, one should look for curved glass design, filter features, heating-based auto clean technology, and motor sensor. Best Glen kitchen chimneys price list

Product Price GLEN 60 cm 1200m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Motion Sensor Touch Controls Baffle Filters (Melissa SS Silver) Rs.13,499 Glen Auto Clean Glass Filter less Kitchen Chimney with Motion Sensor 60cm, 1200 m3/h (6062 BL Auto Clean 60cm) Rs.12,498 GLEN 60 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean curved glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (6060 Black) Rs.12,498 GLEN 90 cm 1200 m3/hr Auto-Clean Curved Glass Kitchen Chimney Filterless Motion Sensor Touch Controls (6060 Black) Rs.14,498 Glen 60cm 1000 m3/hr Curved Glass Wall Mounted Kitchen Chimney Push Buttons Baffle Filter (MISO Black) Rs.8,490 Glen 60cm 1000 m³/hr Pyramid Kitchen Chimney Push Buttons Baffle Filters (6050 DX Junior, Black) Rs.7,498 Glen 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Vertical Kitchen Chimney Baffle Filters Push Buttons (LYCA, kitchen's) Rs.10,990 Glen 60 cm 1000 m3/hr Straight Line Chimney Baffle Filters Push buttons (6000 Junior, Black) Rs.7,990