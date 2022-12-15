Best graphics cards can boost computing experience

Graphic cards can help in improving gaming ability of the device.

With the advent of new and high-end video editing and animation tools, along with graphics-rich games, the use of graphics cards increased exponentially. According to the Report Linker's prediction, the global Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) hardware market will grow by 82.92 billion USD from 2021 to 2025. It will show a progressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 32.78 per cent during the forecast period. Numerous companies manufacture graphics cards that can yield high-resolution graphics in games and video creation. Below are the best graphics cards that you can buy for your PC. Top 10 Best Graphics Cards 1. Nvidia PCIe Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA Cores Nvidia is known for its GPU manufacturing. It is one of the best graphics cards built on Turing GPU architecture. With 384 CUDA cores and 2 GB of GDDR6 memory, it can process multiple operations & can render 3D modelling and video editing seamlessly. Furthermore, with advanced features like NVIDIA Mosaic and 16 high-resolution panels, one can enjoy ultra-clear detail. Specifications: Brand: Nvidia Model Name: pcie Quadro T400 RAM: GDDR6 Size: 4 GB Special feature: 384 CUDA Cores Memory clock speed: 1.425 GHz Video output Interface: 3 Mini display ports Resolution: 4K Weight: 771 g

Pros Cons Renders excellent graphics for editing & playing games Not good for overclocking Compact graphics card and is perfect for small and large-sized cabinets. Excellent for 4K videos

2. Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 It is another robust and best graphics card with 896 CUDA Cores and can support a 1620 MHz clock boost. It has a display port, DVI & HDMI. Thus, it can work with any monitor or display unit. It is one of the best-selling graphics cards for gaming and graphics editing. Specifications: Brand: Zotac (Nvidia) Model Name: GTX 1650 RAM: GDDR6 Size: 4 GB Special feature: 896 CUDA Cores Memory clock speed: 1.62 GHz Video output Interface: display ports, DVI & HDMI port Resolution: 4K Weight: 640 g

Pros Cons Run cool even under heavy-duty graphics and gaming Overclocking does not provide real gains Limited power consumption required Lightweight and compact

3. Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6 GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 Ultimate It is one of the best graphics cards, featuring deep synergies between CPU, dGPU, and GPU. It allows your PC to make CPU and GPU work together for the best user experience. It also features dedicated hardware acceleration for AI support. It is best for video editing and image-upscaling in AI. Specifications: Brand: Intel Model Name: ARC A380 Gaming RAM: GDDR6 Size: 6 GB Special feature: 8 XE Cores Memory clock speed: 2 GHz Video output Interface: 2 display ports and 1 HDMI port Resolution: 4K Weight: 600 g

Pros Cons Support dedicated hardware for ray-tracing The price is slightly high More dedicated GPU memory to prevent spilling during workload Excellent image and video processing

4. GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB This graphics card is known for its outstanding gaming support. It comes with playable frame rates & comes in single and dual fans for seamless airflow is perfect for good-quality gaming. It comes in different variants. Specifications: Brand: GIGABYTE Model Name: GTX 1050 Ti RAM: GDDR5 Size: 4 GB Special feature: Dual fans Memory clock speed: 1.43 GHz Video output Interface: DisplayPort, DVI, HDMI – one each Resolution: 4K Weight: 500 g

Pros Cons Comes in different variants Slightly expensive compared to its features Excellent image and video processing Outstanding gaming performance with easy overclocking

5. Galax GeForce RTX 3060 It is another robust and best graphics card with 3584 CUDA cores. It has a memory interface width of 192-bit (GDDR6). Because of its excellent graphics rendering power, you can use it for editing and high-end gaming. Specifications: Brand: Galax Model Name: RTX 3060 RAM: GDDR6 Size: 12 GB Special feature: 3584 CUDA cores Memory clock speed: 1.78 GHz Video output Interface: Display Port, HDMI – one each Resolution: 4K Weight: 740 g

Pros Cons Excellent for editing and gaming Costlier than other graphics cards on this list. 12 GBs of excellent graphics processing Supports virtual RAM (VRAM)

6. MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti If you want a high-end gaming experience with a GDDR5 graphics card, this is the best graphics card you can get. With dual fan support and Pascal-powered graphics cards, you can enjoy power efficiency & superior performance. Specifications: Brand: MSI Model Name: GTX 1050 Ti RAM: GDDR5 Size: 4 GB Special feature: Support direct 12 Memory clock speed: 1.78 GHz Video output Interface: Display Port, DVI, HDMI – one each Resolution: 4K Weight: 998 g

Pros Cons Excellent for high-end gaming No VGA output Dual fan support Low power consumption

7. ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 Gaming Graphics Card This AMD Radeon graphics is one of the best graphics cards with a clock speed of 2.32 GHz. It features dual axial-tech fans, auto-extreme technology to enhance reliability automatically, and impressive frame rates with RDNA 2 architecture. It also supports Auto HDR with DirectX 12. Specifications: Brand: ASUS Model Name: AMD Radeon RX 6400 RAM: GDDR6 Size: 4 GB Special feature: Support direct 12 Memory clock speed: 2.32 GHz Video output Interface: Display Port, HDMI – one each Resolution: 4K Weight: 920 g

Pros Cons Excellent for high-end gaming Inaccurate ray-tracing Low power consumption Dual fan support

8. GIGABYTE GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2 GB GDDR5 It is a high customer-rated 2 GB GDDR5 graphics card. It is one of the best graphics cards for PC at a low budget. Built on top of Turing GPU architecture, it works well for 3D modelling to video editing. Because of the NVIDIA Mosaic, you can effortlessly span any app across up to 16 high-resolution projectors, panels or other displays from a single PC. Specifications: Brand: GIGABYTE Model Name: GT 1030 RAM: GDDR5 Size: 2 GB Special feature: 384 CUDA cores Memory clock speed: 1.227 GHz Video output Interface: DVI, HDMI – one each Weight: 272.6 g

Pros Cons Excellent for mid-range gaming Not good for high-end gaming and editing Span any app across up to 16 high-resolution displays Intelligent performance for visual workflow

9. MSI GAMING GeForce It is another robust 2 GB graphics card under the brand name MSI. It is one of the best graphics cards, excellent for gaming and editing. Although it cannot render high-end games smoothly, its Pascal architecture and powerful graphics engine can easily handle moderate games. Specifications: Brand: MSI Model Name: GT 1030 AERO RAM: GDDR4 Size: 2 GB Special feature: Pascal architecture and robust game engine Memory clock speed: 1.43 GHz Video output Interface: DVI, HDMI – one each Weight: 272 g

Pros Cons Excellent for mid-range gaming Not good for high-end gaming and editing Less costly Support DirectX 12

10. EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra Gaming It is a powerful beast that allows effective overclocking and dual fans. It is one of the best graphics cards that leverages NVIDIA's Turing architecture to deliver incredible new levels of gaming realism, power efficiency, speed, and immersive display. This 6 GB graphics card supports a high-performance cooling system with no or minimum fan noise. Specifications: Brand: EVGA Model Name: GTX 1660 RAM: GDDR6 Size: 6 GB Special feature: High-end cooling system Memory clock speed: 1.83 GHz Video output Interface: HDMI, Display port, VGA – one each Resolution: 4K Weight: 540 g

Pros Cons Excellent for editing and gaming Costlier than other graphics cards on this list. Excellent cooling system with dual fans 6 GBs of excellent graphics processing

Price of graphics cards at a glance:

Product Price Nvidia PCIe Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA Cores Rs. 10,875 Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 Rs. 16,300 Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 Ultimate Rs. 17,999 GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Rs. 15,750 Galax GeForce RTX 3060 Rs. 34,650 MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Rs. 17,818 ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 Gaming Graphics Card Rs. 14,990 GIGABYTE GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2 GB GDDR5 Rs. 8,640 MSI GAMING GeForce gddr5 Rs. 7,799 EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra Gaming Rs. 37,771

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 High-end gaming Editing and video rendering overclocking Nvidia PCIe Quadro T400 4GB GDDR6 RAM 64-Bit Graphics Card 384 CUDA Cores Supports smoothly Supports smoothly Not effective Zotac Gaming Geforce GTX 1650 OC 4GB GDDR6 Supports smoothly Supports very smoothly Not effective Intel ARC A380 Gaming I 8 XE Cores I 6GB 96-bit GDDR6 Memory I DirectX 12 Ultimate Supports very smoothly Supports very smoothly Slightly effective GIGABYTE Geforce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB Supports smoothly Supports very smoothly Slightly effective Galax GeForce RTX 3060 Supports smoothly Supports very smoothly Highly effective MSI GeForce GTX 1050 Ti Supports very smoothly Supports smoothly Highly effective ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 Gaming Graphics Card Supports smoothly Supports very smoothly Slightly effective GIGABYTE GeForce GT 1030 Low Profile 2 GB GDDR5 Not good for high-end gaming Not that good Slightly effective MSI GAMING GeForce gddr5 Not good for high-end gaming Not that good Not that effective EVGA GeForce GTX 1660 Super Sc Ultra GamingHigh-end gaming Supports very smoothly Supports very smoothly Highly effective

Best value for money ASUS Dual AMD Radeon RX 6400 4GB GDDR6 is the best graphics card and a cost-effective one as it comes with a clock speed of 2.32 GHz. Its dual axial-tech fans, impressive frame rates with RDNA 2 architecture auto-extreme technology for reliability, and auto HDR support make it perfect for gaming and editing. Best overall product Galax GeForce RTX 3060 is the best graphics card overall, with 3584 CUDA cores and a powerful graphics engine. Because of its excellent graphics rendering power, you can use it for editing and high-end gaming. It has different types of display ports, outstanding memory clock speed, and the most realistic ray-traced graphics powered by AI. How to find the best graphics card for office use? To grab the best graphics cards at a considerable price, you should determine the specifications (clock speed, how many GBs, CUDA cores, etc.) according to your requirement. Amazon is the best marketplace where you can explore and filter out the appropriate graphics card as per your requirement. This article has listed all the links to the best graphics cards you can use on your PC for high-end gaming and video editing.