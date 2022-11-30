Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Best intex mobile accessories

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 29, 2022 17:25 IST
Summary:

Your smartphone will always work more smoothly with Intex Mobile accessories. Customer service will also provide you with excellent help. But bear in mind that the best Intex mobile accessories also cost far less than the features they offer.

The best intex mobile accessories

To help you end up saving money, Intex is offering you great deals on mobile Accessories. In recent years, Intex Mobile Accessories has developed a quality of its own. You need to go no further than this review if you're wanting to purchase the best Intex mobile accessories. Since third-party manufacturers make the majority of the accessories, it is even more crucial to only purchase from reputable retailers. Customers regularly use chargers, earphones, USB cables, cases, and coverings for mobile devices, external batteries, and other mobile accessories. The companies in the market have a competitive advantage thanks to the originality of the distribution channels. It consists of a range of big, small, and local distributors. Producers can promote their products through one or more retailers and resellers to reach a sizable customer base.

In addition, you should read the reviews and specifications to determine whether the attachment is appropriate for your smartphone. We have thus provided a list of gadgets that are not simply excellent but also cheaply priced. 

The best intex mobile accessories

1. Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology

This newest portable charger from Intex, the Powerful Ace 20k Poly, boasts a sizable battery and quick charging technology, making it the perfect travel companion. It offers additional protection for overcharge, overcurrent, over-discharge, and short circuits due to its clever IC protective layers.

Specifications

  • Brand: Intex
  • Battery Capacity: 20000 Milliamp Hours
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Colour: White
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging
ProsCons
  • 12W Power Output 
  • C type does not work properly
  • Heavy 20,000mAH Capacity
 
  • Dual Input Port (Micro and Type-C) 
 
  • Power Consumption Indicator LEDs 
 
cellpic
Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology (Royal White)
41% off 1,899 3,199
Buy now

2. Intex Aqua Q7 Battery

It provides universal compatibility and guarantees effectiveness even when the charge-discharge operation is not completed. It has protection against overloading and short circuit. They make sure that materials are utilized, constructed, and disposed of in compliance with international standards.

Specifications

  • Brand: Intex
  • Compatible Phone Models: Intex Aqua Q7
  • Recommended Uses For Product     Cellular Phone
  • Voltage: 3.8 Volts
  • Reusability: Rechargeable
  • Item Dimensions: 40 x 20 x 1 Millimeters
ProsCons
  • Maximum Protection and safety for your mobile phones 
  • Not good battery 
  • 2000 mAh 
  • Does not work with the Aqua 4G strong 
  • High in quality and stability and performance.
 
  • No harmful material is used in eco-friendly products
 
cellpic
Intex Aqua Q7 Battery
7% off 649 699
Buy now

3. Intex USB Data Cable Type C (DC602)

For data synchronization, this connection connects your smartphone to your PC. You can control your data, including music, movies, and images while charging. You only need this 1.5m long, 3A Type C cable with superior connections to charge your gadgets quickly.

Specifications

  • Brand: Intex
  • Connector Type: USB Type C
  • Cable Type: USB
  • Special Feature: 4 Core Wire, Insulation resistance
  • Length: 1M,
  • Connector: 12-Pin connector
ProsCons
  • Insulation resistance 
  • Not reliable 
  • Supports data sync 
 
  • Transfer music, ringtones, logos, data, and much more
 

4. Intex DCS05 2A Charger

The mobile chargers are made with high-quality plastics and other parts to guarantee their endurance. These chargers, which are used to recharge many mobile phone models, are praised for their portability and ease of use. The USB connector on this charger can supply 2 Amps of power for quick charging.

Specifications

  • Brand: Intex
  • Connectivity technologies: USB
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Compatible Devices: Cellular Phones
  • Compatible Phone Models: 5222
  • Special Feature: Charging Indicator
  • Colour: Multicolour
  • Input Voltage: 120 volts
ProsCons
  • Charging Indicator 
  • Not 2 amp rate charging 
  • Auto self-recovery 
 
  • Wide input range, less ripple 
 
  • Compatible with the feature of smartphones 
 
cellpic
Intex DCS05 2A Charger
20% off 399 499
Buy now

5. Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter

It has a 1.5-meter high-speed charging cable with a 3A output and 480 Mbps of data transfer speed, plus a six-month guarantee. It is designed to fully protect your device from damaging excessive current.

Specifications

  • Brand: Intex
  • Colour: Black
  • Hardware Interface: USB
  • Data Transfer Rate: 0.48 Gigabits Per Second
  • Item Dimensions: 12 x 8 x 4 Centimeters
ProsCons
  • Strong & Tangle Free Design 
  • Less Longevity 
  • 1 Year warranty from date of purchase 
 
  • Fast Charge & Sync 
 
cellpic
Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter (Black)
29% off 249 349
Buy now

6. Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High-Speed Micro USB Cable

Micro USB cable and Intex Bolt Quick 2A USB Charger. Smart IC ensures quick device charging. Compatible with wireless headphones, a power bank, a mobile device, a tablet, and other devices. Thanks to BIS approval, your gadget is protected from overheating, overcurrent, and overcharging.

Specifications

  • Brand: Intex
  • Connector Type: USB
  • Connector Type: Micro USB
  • Compatible Devices: Cellular Phones
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging
  • Colour: White
  • Input Voltage: 220 Volts (AC)
  • Wattage: 10 Watts
ProsCons
  • Stylish Design with Glossy Finish 
  • Only for Cellular Phones 
  • 2A Power Output  
 
  • Compatible with 500mA, 1A, 2A Devices  
 
  • Safe & Durable  
 
cellpic
Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High Speed Micro USB Cable (White)
30% off 349 499
Buy now

7. Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank

The Powerful ACE PD QC 10K Poly Power Bank is made of a superior, lightweight metal. It has Quick Charging Technology and is powered by a powerful 10,000mAH capacity and an enormous 18W Energy Density with PD QC. It features two input connectors and three charging ports.

Specifications

  • Connector Type: USB
  • Brand: Intex
  • Battery Capacity: 10000 Milliamp Hours
  • Colour: Blue
  • Special Feature: Fast Charging
ProsCons
  • Rapid Charging Technology 
  • Shorter lifespan 
  • Light Metal Case Design 
 
  • Protection Against OverCurrent 
 
  • Power Indicator LEDs 
 
cellpic
Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank
46% off 1,899 3,499
Buy now

Best three features of best intex mobile accessories

We just cannot function without our mobile phones since they have become such an integral part of our everyday lives. Due to the widespread usage of mobile phones nowadays, accessories for them are therefore experiencing a growth in demand from customers. The best Intex mobile accessories provide consumers with a range of advantages, from practical to fashionable phone covers to USB ports, adapters to power banks, OTG and external storage cards, earbuds to selfie sticks. The top three characteristics of the finest Intex mobile accessories offered on Amazon, India, are shown in the following table:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology USB White 20000 Milliamp Hours 
Intex Aqua Q7 Battery Integrated NA3.8 Volts 
Intex USB Data Cable Type C (DC602) USB Type C White NA
Intex DCS05 2A Charger NAUSB ‎Multicolour NA
Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter NAUSB Black NA
Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High-Speed Micro USB Cable Micro USB White 10 Watts
Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank USB ‎Blue 10000 Milliamp Hours 

Best value for money

The best value for money best Intex mobile accessories that one can find on Amazon have to be the Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank. The superb, lightweight metal that the powerful ACE PD QC 10K Poly Power Bank is built of. It is equipped with Quick Charging Technology, a potent 10,000 mAH capacity, and a massive 18W Energy Density with PD QC. This smart tracking device has a great power backup that justifies its price and can give you the best value for your money.

Best overall intex accessory

Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank is, once more, the best overall Intex Accessory. Undoubtedly, this equipment not only provides good value for the money, but it also qualifies as the greatest gadget due to its superb and extraordinary capabilities. It is the most dependable one on the market thanks to its Rapid Charging Technology, which is driven by a powerful 18W Power Output with PD QC and a large 10,000 mAH capacity. All these aspects make it one of the best Intex mobile accessories.

How to find the best intex accessory

You may choose to look at the best Intex mobile accessories that Amazon would have to offer its clients and visitors based on the phone accessories you might be involved in. When you purchase with Amazon, you can now buy all the mobile accessories you need without having to visit multiple stores, saving you time and money.

India has one of the largest smartphone marketplaces in the world. The market's need for smartphone accessories has grown more than ever as a result of technological improvements. A portable device known as a power bank keeps your phone or mobile device charged even when there is no power.

It may be used to transport data through a USB port using a battery between different portable devices like computers, cameras, etc., and other devices like Wireless headphones & speakers. You may save more money than the regular price given for these phones on Amazon by purchasing smartphone accessories with high-capacity batteries, and the quality is not compromised in the process.

Since the phone is the centre of most people's digital realities, finding the best smartphone accessories is crucial. It might be overwhelming at first to choose from all the options after you've decided you require or desire a phone attachment, whether it's a battery replacement pack, a fast charger, a video game controller, or any other accessory you find intriguing. Here are some of our recommendations for the best Intex mobile accessories that you may find useful.

Best intex accessories price list

S.noProductPrice
1.Intex Strong ACE 20K Poly 12W 20000mAh Li-Polymer Power Bank with Rapid Charging Technology  Rs. 1,549.00 
2.Intex Aqua Q7 Battery  Rs. 649  
3.Intex USB Data Cable Type C (DC602) Rs. 299 
4.Intex DCS05 2A Charger Rs. 399 
5.Intex Speed 3.0M Micro Cable Fast Charging Cable Perfect for Charging and Sync Data 3.0A 1.5 Meter Rs. 249 
6.Intex Bolt Quick 2A/10W Fast Charging Wall Charger with High-Speed Micro USB Cable Rs. 349 
7.Intex Strong ACE PD QC 10K Poly 10000mAh Quick Charge Power Bank Rs. 1,899 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best intex mobile accessories

