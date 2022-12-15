Best KODAK printer for your home

Best Kodak printers to buy

Today, almost everyone has a fantastic digital camera around with them at all times, but most of those photographs are only ever shared on IG. The only reason? They don’t have a handy printer! But with instant or portable printers, like the best Kodak printer, you are no more confined within your smartphone realms. Your best smartphone photos can be printed out wherever you are with these convenient, pocket-sized gadgets while you add effects, filters, and other enjoyable features. However, there are various choices, and if you don't know what to look for, the daily price changes and new product launches can be perplexing. Read on to learn about the various options that help you select the best Kodak printer. Best Kodak printers for you 1. Kodak Mini 2 Retro 2.1x3.4 Portable Photo Printer The portable Kodak Mini 2 Retro photo printer produces images that are just a little bigger than business cards (2.1 by 3.4 inches). If you don't mind the prints' small size, the Mini 2 Retro is a wonderful choice for preserving images from your smartphone. Its photos are not only gorgeous but also quick and affordable. You can get the Mini 2 Retro in one of three colours—white, black, or yellow—and in one of two media bundles—one with 68 prints' worth of ink and paper, the other with just eight. Specifications ● Print method - 4Pass Technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports AR App for printing on the go ● Print size - Only 2.1-by-3.4-inch prints ● Body size - 5.1-by-3.1- inch ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper ● Color - White, Black, Yellow

Pros Cons Low-cost No Wi-Fi connectivity High-quality photos Support for only Android or iOS, no windows or macOS support Both border and borderless prints

2. Kodak Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer Kodak's Mini 3 Retro Portable Printer is a snapshot picture printer that prints on 3-by-3-inch square media. It prints effectively, is reasonably priced & offers borderless or bordered picture choices. You can choose between two bundles, the 68 or 8 sheets, and one of three colors: white, yellow, or black. When you're on the printer can easily fit in your pocket, bag, or backpack. Specifications ● Print method - 4Pass Technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports AR App for printing on the go ● Print size - 3-by-3-inch prints ● Body size - 5.1-by-4.1- inch ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper ● Color - White, Black, Yellow

Pros Cons 3-inch square print photos No Wi-Fi connectivity, only Bluetooth High-quality photos Support for only Android or iOS, no windows or macOS support Both border and borderless prints

3. Kodak Dock Plus Instant Photo Printer You can instantly print your favourite photos from your mobile devices with the Kodak Dock Plus! Much like your camera, it's a compact printer that you can easily carry in your bag. Additionally, you can quickly pair the printer with your phone's Bluetooth to print the photos. Also, it is compatible with other Bluetooth devices like cameras and laptops. Specifications ● Print method - 4Pass Technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports AR App for printing on the go ● Print size - 4-by-6-inch prints ● Body size - 7.1-by-4.1- inch ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper ● Color - White ● Dock+Charge function

Pros Cons 4-by-6-inch stellar quality prints Runs out of ink quickly Dock+Charge function Challenging to remove the ink cartridge Space saver

4. Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro 3x3” Portable Wireless Instant Camera and Photo Printer For those who want to physically share the photos they just took with their cellphones, instant cameras, retro-style gadgets, and portable photo printers are all excellent options. The Kodak Mini Shot is an excellent concept since it integrates those concepts into a single tool. In addition to taking pictures, you can also use this camera to print pictures by connecting to it over Bluetooth from your smartphone. Specifications ● Print method - 4Pass Technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports AR App for printing on the go ● Print size - 3-by-3-inch prints ● Body size - 5.1-by-4.1- inch ● Color - Yellow, White ● 1.77-inch LCD viewfinder ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper

Pros Cons Colorful and stellar quality prints Long print development time Instant camera and Printer together No digital storage Wireless connectivity Poor display

5. Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer One of the least expensive printers available for Zink prints is the Kodak Step. The Kodak Step maintains a minimalist aesthetic with a small, rectangular shape available in various colours. Even for new users, it is simple to use. It supports around 25 photos on a single charge. In less than 60 seconds, you can have exciting full-colour photo prints in your hands by simply pairing them with any Bluetooth or NFC-enabled smart device. Specifications ● Print method - Zink Zero Ink technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports Free companion app ● Print size - 2-by-3-inch Sticky-backed prints ● Body size - 5-by-3- inch ● Color - Black, White, Black, Blue, Pink ● Built-in rechargeable battery ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper

Pros Cons Good quality prints No support for Windows or macOS Easy to connect to a smartphone A little buggy Portable design

6. Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Mobile Instant Photo Printer A compact and straightforward design allows the Kodak Mini 2 Instant Photo Printer to fit multiple functions. Prints from the Mini 2 emerge from a slot along the front edge, making it smaller than its predecessor, the Kodak Photo Printer Mini. Given that it works with iOS & Android devices, it supports all smartphone users. NFC compatibility is another advantage. Specifications ● Print Method - 4 PASS D2T2 Dye Transfer technology ● Prints type-Borderless ● Supports Kodak Mini 2 app ● Print size - 2. 1-by-3. 4- inch prints ● Body size - 5-by-3- inch ● Color - Black, White, Pink, Purple, or Blue ● Printing Media Type - High-resolution paper

Pros Cons Compact and easy to set up Can't print from a PC Robust mobile app support Slow print speed All-in-one ink and paper cartridge Comes with 8 photo pages

7. Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer The Kodak Smile instant image printer is a strong contender in the mobile photo printing arena. However, because it uses Zink printing, it's similar to other products that are present already. The Kodak Smile has quick and enjoyable software that supports augmented reality to print 2*3-inch images much faster. Specifications ● Print method - ‎Zink Technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports the KODAK SMILE app ● Print size - 2-by-3- inch prints ● Body size - 4.5-by-3.2- inch ● Color - Black, White, Red, Green, or Blue ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper ● Built-in rechargeable battery

Pros Cons Compact and portable Comes with 5 photo pages Augmented reality support Expensive photo paper Unique design

8. Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera and Photo Printer With the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro, you can take and print pictures whenever you want! You can print photos straight from the Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro or use Bluetooth to pair it with any mobile device to print from the photo gallery. Specifications ● Print method – 4-Pass Technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports AR App for printing on the go ● Print size - 2.1-by-3.4-inch prints ● Body size - 5.1-by-3.1- inch ● Color - Yellow, White ● 1.77-inch LCD viewfinder ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper

Pros Cons Aesthetic design with a retro look Slow print speed Camera and printer together No digital storage Wireless connectivity

9. Kodak Mini SHOT Wireless 2-in-1 Instant Print Digital Camera & Printer In short, the Kodak Mini Shot Instant camera is a digital camera with a built-in printer. You can print pictures shot with the camera or images stored on your phone by pairing them with your phone via Bluetooth. Specifications ● Print method - 4Pass D2T2 technology ● Prints type - Border and borderless ● Supports KODAK Mini Shot App ● Print size - 2.1-by-3.4-inch prints ● Body size - 8.6-by-3.1- inch ● Color - Yellow, White. Black, Pink, Blue, Purple ● 1.7-inch LCD viewfinder ● 10 MP camera ● Printing Media Type - Glossy photo paper

Pros Cons High-quality and fingerprint-proof prints Slow print speed Colorful prints No digital storage Bluetooth connectivity

Three best features of best kodak printers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Kodak Mini 2 Retro Miniature business-card-size prints Quick and inexpensive, Gorgeous prints Kodak Mini 3 Retro Brilliant colors and finely detailed prints Low running costs 3-inch square format prints Kodak Dock Plus Dock+ charge function Reliable Bluetooth connection Augmented reality support Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Superior prints Both camera and printer Affordable Kodak Step Sticky-backed 2-by-3-inch photos Reasonably priced Competitive cost per print Kodak Mini 2 Dye-sublimation technology NFC compatible Easier setup Kodak Smile Instant Compact design Quick printing Support for augmented reality Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Option to cancel or print Wireless connectivity Shoot and print snapshots anytime Kodak Mini SHOT Both instant and Bluetooth printer Takes colorful prints Inexpensive and great quality prints

Best value for money Given its compact size & stellar print qualities, the Kodak Mini 2 Retro will be the perfect value for money. With some of the lowest operating expenses, this user-friendly pocket image printer prints professional business card-length photos with/without borders and comes at Rs. 10,749 for the 8-sheet bundle. Ll these aspects make it the best Kodak printer. Best overall product The best Kodak printer to go with is the Kodak Dock+ Portable Instant Photo Printer. Available for just Rs. 12,599 (except sheets), it’s more user-friendly than the previous Kodak printers. This best Kodak printer also creates photo prints that are resistant to water. Additionally, you can use this picture printer to print anytime, anyplace by downloading the Kodak Photo Printer app. How to find the best Kodak printer? Instant photo printers, like the best Kodak printers, are perfect if you enjoy preserving memories for a long time. However, there are a few things to consider while picking the best Kodak photo printer because different printers offer different advantages. To choose the best, you need to look at the size, features, print qualities, online reviews, connectivity & price point! Therefore, you should do your homework before choosing the best Kodak printer, whether you're looking for one for yourself or as a creative gift idea. When compared on all these aspects, Kodak Dock+ Portable Instant Photo Printer emerges as the best options. Product price list

S.no Product Price 1. Kodak Mini 2 Retro Portable Photo Printer Rs. 10,749 2. Kodak Mini 3 Retro Portable Photo Printer Rs. 11,649 3. Kodak Dock Plus Portable Instant Photo Printer Rs. 12,599 4. Kodak Mini Shot 3 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera and Photo Printer Rs. 12,499 5. Kodak Step Wireless Mobile Photo Mini Printer Rs. 11,914 6. Kodak Mini 2 HD Wireless Mobile Instant Photo Printer Rs. 11,499 7. Kodak Smile Instant Digital Printer Rs. 14,766 8. Kodak Mini Shot 2 Retro Portable Wireless Instant Camera and Photo Printer Rs. 13,349 9. Kodak Mini SHOT Wireless 2-in-1 Instant Print Digital Camera & Printer Rs. 14,974