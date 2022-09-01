Best LG phones in India are reasonably priced, have good battery life

LG phones enjoy a good reputation in the market for their quality smartphones.

People prefer the LG brand because it has made a name for itself in the industry as one of dependability and trust, offering high-quality features in each gadget. For instance, the LG Optimus and Q series have good battery capacities. These LG Android phones are reasonably priced and operate just as well as more expensive devices. With fingerprint sensors, unibody design, and metal frames, these phones are among the best smartphones in the market. In addition, LG phones In India are not that expensive. Check out the top LG phones: 1. LG Q6 The LG Q6's 5.5-inch screen sets it apart from other phones in its price range. The maker decided on a side-by-side camera setup with a 13-megapixel rear camera serving as the main lens. It has a 5-megapixel front camera for those who love taking selfies. The LG Q6 boasts a good combination of RAM and storage. It uses Android v10 as its operating system. Key Specifications: Camera - 5 MP front camera with wide-angle, 13 MP rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 435 octa-core processor Features - Wide-angle selfie camera Display - 5.5″screen, 442 PPI, 1080 x 2160 Memory - 32 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 3000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Decent performance at this price point Average camera Great display quality Standard design Top-notch battery backup Dual SIM support

2. LG W41 The LG W41 smartphone was launched in February 2021. The smartphone's 6.55-inch touchscreen display features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The LG W41 is powered by an octa-core, 2.3GHz MediaTek Helio G35 processor. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The LG W41 runs Android 10 and has a 5000 mAh battery. On the rear of the LG W41 are a 48-megapixel main camera, an 8-megapixel secondary camera, a 2-megapixel camera, and a 5-megapixel camera. There is autofocus on the setup for the rear camera. For taking selfies, it has an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. Key Specifications: Camera - 48 MP + 8MP + 5MP + 2MP quad- rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio 650 Features - 20:9 aspect ratio Display - 6.5” screen Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Clear display Slow charging Amazing camera Low RAM Latest Android software Big Battery

3. LG K42 The LG K42 is yet another model in the company's K-series, which includes reasonably priced smartphones with practical features such as a powerful battery and top performance. This phone also features the latest Android operating system (version 10), 4G VoLTE, and substantial storage. This smartphone has an average camera setup and RAM relative to its price range, even though entry-level devices can have up to quad-camera configurations and a baseline of 4-6 GB RAM. Key Specifications: Camera - 8 MP front camera with video recording, 16 MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P22 Features - Latest Android version Display - 6.6″ screen, 266 PPI Memory - 64 GB Storage, 3 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Latest Android version Below-par performance compared to similar devices in the price range High-quality camera Priced higher when compared to features Average display

4. LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 Released in May 2015, the LG Optimus L5 is a 4-inch smartphone with a TFT display and a resolution of 320 * 480. The smartphone has a quad-core Intel Atom Z3580 processor clocked at 2.3 GHz. Key Specifications Camera - 5 MP rear camera Processor - MediaTek MT6575 Features - LED flash Display - 4″ screen, 233 PPI, LCD Memory - 32 GB storage, 512 MB RAM SIM - Single SIM Battery - 1540 mAh battery

Pros Cons LCD display Outdated android version Low RAM

5. LG W10 The LG w10 is a top-notch mid-range smartphone featuring several high-end features. It has an excellent configuration that provides good performance. The device also features great cameras (13MP + 5MP rear camera), good storage capacity, and fast charging. But the phone might have been a must-have if the display had just been a bit better. Key Specifications Camera - 13 MP + 5 MP rear camera, 8 MP front camera Processor - MediaTek Helio P22 Display - 6.19″ screen, 269 PPI Memory - 32 GB storage, 4 GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 5000 mAh battery enabled with fast charging feature

Pros Cons Huge battery life Notch-based design Fast performance and speed Camera performs poorly in low light conditions High-performance camera Charging is time taking

6. LG W31+ Smartphone In November 2020, LG unveiled its W31 smartphone. The phone's 6.52-inch touchscreen display features a 20:9 aspect ratio and a 720x1600 pixel resolution. The LG W31 is powered by an octa-core 2GHz MediaTek Helio G25 processor. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The LG W31 runs Android 10 and features a 4000 mAh battery. Three cameras are present on the LG W31: a 13mp primary camera, a 5mp camera, and a 2mp rear camera. The setup of the back camera is capable of phase detection autofocus. A front-facing 8-megapixel camera is also included for taking selfies. Key Specifications: Camera - 13 MP + 5MP + 2MP triple rear camera Processor - MediaTek Helio G25 Features - 20:9 aspect ratio Display - 6.5” screen Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 4000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Clear display Slow charging Amazing camera Notch display Latest Android software Average processor Big battery

7. LG G7 Smartphone ThinQ The 6.10-inch touchscreen display of the LG G7 ThinQ phone has a resolution of 1440x3120 pixels. An octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 processor powers the LG G7 ThinQ. It features 4GB of internal RAM. The LG G7 ThinQ runs Android 8.0 and has a 3000 mAh battery. As far as the cmaeras go, the LG G7 ThinQ offers a 16MP + 16MP rear camera. For taking selfies, it features an 8MP front-facing camera. The LG G7 ThinQ, which runs Android 8.0, has 64GB of in-built storage that can be increased by up to 2TB with a microSD card. Key Specifications: Camera - 16 MP rear camera Processor - Qualcomm Snapdragon 845 Features - 20:9 aspect ratio Display - 6.1” screen Memory - 64 GB storage, 4GB RAM SIM - Dual SIM Battery - 3000 mAh battery

Pros Cons Clear display Slow charging Latest Android software Less battery capacity Average camera

Price of best LG phones in India at a glance:

Product Price LG Q6 ₹ 9,990 LG W41 ₹ 10,490 LG K42 ₹ 9,999 LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 ₹ 7,999 LG W10 ₹ 11,999 LG W31 ₹ 10,999 LG G7 ₹ 12,999

Best 3 features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG Q6 Wide-angle selfie camera Full Vision Technology display Top-notch battery backup LG W41 Latest Android 10 Software Huge 500 mAH Battery 20:9 Aspect Ratio LG K42 Pinhole selfie camera Latest Android version Clear camera quality LG Optimus L5 Dual E615 LCD Display Low-cost model Good battery life LG W10 High-performance camera Huge battery life Fast processing and the latest processor model LG W31 Triple camera feature Sharp display clarity Latest Android OS installed LG G7 Powerful snapdragon 845 Processor Expandable memory slot of SD Card Slim and sleek design

Best value for money There is a large selection of LG smartphones for you to choose from. These days, even inexpensive smartphones feature high-quality cameras and cutting-edge technologies to meet your smartphone needs. The LG Q6 can be called the LG phone that offers the best value for money. It is the brand's finest entry-level smartphone. Best overall product The LG K42 boasts a MediaTek Helo P22 processor, 4GB of RAM, and 64 GB of storage, is the best overall LG phone. It sports a Li-Ion 3000 mAh battery and a 5.5-inch screen. The front camera is 8MP with video recording, and the primary rear camera is 16mp. How to find the perfect LG budget smartphone With LG smartphones, you get a lot for your money. The price of the brand's mobile phones varies based on the edition and features offered, from ₹7,499 to ₹49,999. LG ensures that your phone's Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is functioning properly. The CPU will change depending on the model and cost of the phone. If you purchase a phone specifically for gameplay, it will come with an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 CPU that offers quick performance. The most basic processor you will come across is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 CPU.