Thursday, Dec 15, 2022
Best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Dec 14, 2022 15:25 IST
Summary:

A smartphone case will protect your phone from scratches, cracks, and dents while also adding some style to it so that it fits your personality perfectly. These are the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 available on the market today, as they are both functional and durable while also adding some flair to your phone’s look. Let's check them. Looking for a case for your iPhone 13? Here is the list of the top 10 best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13.

Top 10 Best Mobile Cases & Covers for iPhone 13

If you are constantly dropping your iPhone or want to protect it from whatever life throws, you should consider getting a mobile case. There are many different options, and it can be challenging to choose the right one.

So let’s explore some of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 that will protect your home and also give a unique look to your phone.

Best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13

1. Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case

The Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case is a classic case that offers protection while still being attractive. It is made of a high-quality material that is durable and easy to install. The transparent design also allows you to show off your phone without sacrificing protection. The Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case comes in three colours and is compatible with iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 pro. 

Specifications

  • Brand: TIJAS
  • Product Dimensions: 10 x 3 x 17 cm
  • Weight: 150 Grams
  • Special features: ‎Anti-Slip
ProsCons
Offers both protection and style The product is expensive. 
Made with transparent metal It gets dirty easily, so it needs to be cleaned often. 
Gives the phone an updated look while protecting it from everyday wear and tear  
Keephone Dazzle Transparent Phone Case Metal Phone Case for iPhone 13 pro & 13 Pro Max Gradient Color Phone Case (iPhone 13 Pro, Gold)
2. Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case

Belkin is an industry leader, so it is no surprise that the Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case is a top pick. It is made of durable materials to protect your phone from bumps, scratches, and drops. The case also comes with a screen protector to help protect against scratches. The cover does not obstruct the iPhone 13's ports and speakers, providing wireless charging capability and easy access. The material is UV-resistant and transparent to avoid yellowing and discolouration over time.

Specifications

  • Brand: Belkin
  • Product Dimensions: 6.9 x 1.2 x 16.5 cm
  • Weight: 90 Grams
  • Special features: ‎‎Magnetic, Lightweight
ProsCons
Stylish and transparent cover Pricey 
Made of a hard polycarbonate material Design aspects could be better 
It also has an aluminium bumper to keep the frame safe.  
Belkin Thermoplastic Polyurethane for iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case, Lightweight Design, MagSafe Compatible, Anti-Microbial Coating (Reduces Bacteria by 99%), Screen-Down Protection
25% off 2,999 3,999
3. TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case

TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case Cover is a great way to protect your iPhone while still looking stylish. These covers are made using premium materials and cutting-edge technologies, resulting in items with excellent finishing and quality. This Case has a crystal-clear, hard, transparent back that will not yellow with time since only the finest materials are utilised in its construction. The innovative double-injected bumper corners with embedded shock-absorbing features provide optimal protection for your phone.

Specifications

  • Brand: TheGiftKart
  • Product Dimensions: ‎14.6 x 7.1 x 0.7 cm
  • Weight: 18 Grams
  • Special features: ‎‎‎ShockProof Protective Hybrid Shell
ProsCons
Beautifully designed Tough clear polycarbonate shell 
Durable as well as stylish  
Tough clear polycarbonate shell  
TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case Cover for iPhone 13 | Shockproof Design | Camera Protection Bump | Hard Clear Back | Bumper Case Cover for iPhone 13 (Transparent)
72% off 275 999
4. ZORBES iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand

ZORBES is an all-in-one case, stand, and screen protector that keeps your phone safe from the hazards of daily life. This case has a built-in kickstand to hold your iPhone upright or horizontally with one hand. The raised edge around the screen protects your touchscreen from being scratched when you put it face down on a flat surface. There is also a cutout for the camera lens so you can take pictures without removing the case.

Specifications

  • Brand: ZORBES
  • Product Dimensions: ‎17.8 x 9.8 x 1.7 cm
  • Weight: ‎38.5 Grams
  • Special features: ‎Kickstand, Shock-Absorbent
ProsCons
Comes with stand Can’t charge your phone wirelessly 
Does not topple  
The soft silicone material provides shock absorption  
ZORBES® for iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand, iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Camera Protection, Heavy Duty Shockproof Protective iPhone 13 Pro Case, TPU iPhone 13 Pro Back Cover with Slide (1pcs)
43% off 669 1,175
5. Vonzee Transparent Case 

The new Vonzee Transparent Case is a stylish way to protect your phone from drops, scratches, and other mishaps. The ultra-thin case is made of a durable material that has the look of glass without the danger of shattering. The product is available in numerous colours, so you can find one that matches your phone perfectly.

Specifications

  • Brand: Vonzee
  • Product Dimensions: ‎‎15.9 x 8.2 x 1.3 cm
  • Weight: 20 Grams
  • Special features: Lens Protector, Wireless Charging Compatible
ProsCons
Transparent. Doesn’t offer protection to the camera 
Not bulgy The product turns yellow 
colour-coordinated accessories  
VONZEE® Transparent Case Compatible with iPhone 13 Pro (6.1 inch), Luxury Electroplated Soft Edge Bumper Case, Full Camera Lens Protection & Reinforced Corners Shockproof Case Cover (Sierra Blue)
6. ESR Thermoplastic Polyurethane Military-Grade Drop Protection

The product features a hard acrylic back; a flexible structure has shock-absorbing Air-Guard edges that collaborate to give drop-tested protection that safeguards your phone from everyday mishaps. The case is thin enough to allow wireless charging while the case is on, ensuring that your phone is always secured. Also, the case has precise cuts and easy-to-press keys and is easier to hold.

Specifications

  • Brand: ESR
  • Product Dimensions: ‎‎‎15.3 x 7.7 x 1.3 cm
  • Material: Thermoplastic Polyurethane
  • Weight: 14 Grams
  • Special features: Shock-Absorbent
ProsCons
Tough Acrylic back It is quite Expensive 
The grip on the sides for a firm hold  
Screen and camera protection  
ESR Air Armor Case, Compatible with iPhone 14 and 13 Case, Military-Grade Drop Protection, TPU, Shock-Absorbing Air-Guard Corners, Yellowing Resistant, Hard Acrylic Back, Scratch Resistant, Clear
28% off 929 1,299
7. AmazonBasics Ultra Hybrid Clear Case for iPhone 13 

The AmazonBasics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection Back Cover Case protects your iPhone from dirt, scratches, and bumps. The cover is made from a durable thermoplastic polyurethane (TPU) which is also soft to the touch. Plus, this case has bevelled edges that make it easy to grip with just one hand. Precise cuts, mouldings, and dust shields safeguard your camera, speakers, ports, and other functionalities accessible and safeguarded.

Specifications

  • Brand: AmazonBasics
  • colour: Clear
  • Compatible Phone Models: iPhone 13
  • Material: Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane
ProsCons
The Back Cover Case is a slim Can break if falls 
The casing is extremely simple to clean  
Anti-yellowing technology  
Amazon Basics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection Back Cover Case for iPhone 13 - (Polycarbonate|Transparent)
64% off 362 999
8. LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case

This case is perfect for the person who wants some style with their protection. With a sleek, slim design, this cover offers durable protection from scratches and bumps. These casings are manufactured using high-precision moulds that cover all sides and edges with precise cutouts for all ports and controls.

Specifications

  • Brand: LETAPS
  • Product Dimensions: 18 x 16 x 6 cm
  • Weight: 85 Grams
  • Special features: ‎Polycarbonate Plastic Case, Water Proof
ProsCons
It is stylish, and it also offers protection. The design might not appeal to everybody 
It comes in a variety of colours  
It is affordable  
LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case Cover for iPhone 13 Mini | Har har mahadev, god Shiva, trishul A
63% off 292 799
9. TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover

This mobile phone back cover is produced using cutting-edge Korean Ink Technology. The covers are crafted from high-grade, premium-hardness Polycarbonate with a matte surface for enhanced aesthetic and longevity. Accessibility to all iPhone 13 Pro Max functionalities, including cameras, speakers, sensors, and buttons.

Specifications

  • Brand: TIKLUP
  • Product Dimensions: ‎15 x 10 x 4 cm
  • Weight: 95 Grams
  • Special features: ‎Bumper Protection, 3D Printed Hard Cover
ProsCons
3D printed The case may add weight to the phone. 
Uses Korean Ink Technology  
Scratch proof coating  
TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover & Case Compatible for iPhone 13 Pro Max (Rainbow Colors, Flower, Cool Art M)
55% off 295 649
10. BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover

The BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover for Apple iPhone 13 is made from rubber, making it ultra-resistant to shocks and drops. The BOUNCEBACK case is available in various colours, each with a distinctive pattern on the back. With this cover, you will never have to worry about breaking your screen or losing any data again.

Specifications

  • Brand: ‎BOUNCEBACK
  • Product Dimensions: ‎‎10 x 10 x 5 cm
  • Weight: 200 Grams
  • Special features: ‎Premium Material, Precisely Fit Product link
ProsCons
Back Cover is a tough Difficult to access the volume and silent key 
Protects from scratches, cracks, dings, and dirt  
The raised rubber ridges for easy grip 
Bounceback Electroplated Bling Jewel Series Back Case/Cover with Stand for Apple iPhone 13 - (Multicolor | Polycarbonate)
55% off 899 1,999
Best 3 features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Keephone Dazzle Transparent Metal Phone Case 150 Grams Anti-Slip Metal 
Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case 90 Grams Magnetic Thermoplastic Polyurethane 
TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case 18 Grams Raised Edges for Camera & Screen Protection Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane 
ZORBES for iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand 38.5 Grams ‎Kickstand ‎TPU, Rubber 
Vonzee Transparent Case 20 Grams ‎Lens Protector Thermoplastic Polyurethane 
ESR Air Armor Case 41 Grams Shock-Absorbent Thermoplastic Polyurethane 
AmazonBasics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection cover 35 Grams Drop Protection Polycarbonate, Thermoplastic Polyurethane 
LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case 85 Grams3D Printed Hard‎Polycarbonate 
TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover95 GramsShock ProofPolycarbonate
BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover200 GramsKickstandRubber

Best value for money

TheGiftKart Cases & Covers are among the most popular phone cases & covers available on the market. These covers are made using premium materials and cutting-edge technologies, resulting in items with excellent finishing and quality. The product offers complete protection at 279 and will offer a premium look to your phone. All these aspects make it one of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13.  

Best overall

The designer glass cover by BOUNCEBACK is the ideal one to invest in. These cases have a premium build, with a metallic finish on the sides and back, offering the phone the required protection. These cases offer a premium look and protect your phone from top to bottom. Moreover, the case has numerous design options to choose from, and the pricing is 899. Based on all these features, it is one of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13.

How to find the best phone cover?

Pick a good case made of a shock-absorbing substance (such as silicone or rubber) that protects your phone's susceptible corners for a minimum degree of protection. Avoid plastic casings because they do not absorb shock adequately and are more likely to transfer any damage to the device itself. For coverage against more severe impacts, you may wish to select a polycarbonate case with a strong surface. Based on all these aspects, one of the best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13 is the designer glass cover by BOUNCEBACK.

Product pricing

S.noProductPrice
1.Keephone Dazzle Transparent Metal Phone Case Rs. 1,599 
2.Belkin iPhone 13 Pro Magnetic Protective Clear Case Rs. 2,299 
3.TheGiftKart Ultra-Hybrid Crystal Clear Back Case  Rs. 279 
4.ZORBES for iPhone 13 Pro Cover with Stand Rs. 669 
5.Vonzee Transparent Case Rs. 379 
6.ESR Air Armor Case, Compatible with iPhone 14 and 13 Case Rs. 999 
7.Amazon Basics Ultra Hybrid Clear Camera Protection Back Cover Case for iPhone 13 Rs. 399 
8.LETAPS Printed Mobile Back Hard Case Rs. 292 
9.TIKLUP Printed Mobile Hard Back Cover & Case Rs. 295 
10.BOUNCEBACK Rubber Designer Glass Back Cover for Apple iPhone 13 Rs. 899 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Best mobile cases & covers for iPhone 13

What is a back cover? 

What are some different types of materials that can be used? 

What is the ideal duration of a phone case?

Are glass cases better?

Do cases cause phones to overheat?

