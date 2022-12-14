Best Pantum printer options for you

Printer
Pantum is a Chinese printer brand. Moreover, this is a 22 years old company, but it provides its service to the whole world. You can get an affordable and long-lasting printer to give you a better printing experience with Pantum. The printing speed of all the models is very good. You can get high-quality products at low prices for your office or home.
With this, you can save more space as these models are wireless and smaller than inkjet printers. You can connect it to your smartphone or wi-fi for printing purposes. So check in detail and get the best Pantum printer for yourself.
1. Pantum P2210 Monochrome laser printer
This Pantum P2210 Monochrome Laser Printer is with single-function laserjet printer technology and is most suitable for home purposes. You can control this printer through the Pantum smart application. Also with HP smart app you can print, copy and scan from your mobile also. On its official website, you can get its printer driver. This laser printer is wireless and you can connect it to your smartphone or tablet, to get better results. Its price is Rs. 8050.00.
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connector Type: USB
Special Feature: Network-Ready
Recommended Uses For Product: Home
Printer Output: Monochrome
Max Print speed : 20 ppm
Monochrome Operating System: Windows 10
|Pros
|Cons
|Maximum print speed.
|No warranty.
|Easily connected with wi-fi.
|Heavy weight.
|Recommended for home purpose.
|
2. Pantum P2518W Monochrome laser printer
This Pantum model P2518W is with laser printing technology and its printer output is monochrome. You can connect this with wifi and its printing speed per minute is 22 pages. This is a portable device. So with it you can shave your space. Its operating system is Windows XP and you can control it through your smartphone. It is suitable for office purposes, and the price is Rs. 8999.00
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connector Type: Wi-Fi
Printing Technology: Laser
Special Feature: Network ready
Printer Output: Monochrome
Max Print speed: 22 ppm
Monochrome Operating System: Windows XP
Print media: Paper (plain)
|Pros
|Cons
|Multi-function functionality.
|No warranty.
|Wi-Fi connectivity
|Heavy weight
|Printing speed is 22 pages per minute
|
3. PANTUM M6518NW Multifunction laser printer
This Pantum model M6518NW is a multi-function device and suitable for both office and home. You can connect it with wi-fi and USB. In your minute you can print up to 22 pages. This is a portable device. So you can shave your space with this. Its Operating system is Windows, Linux, Mac etc. With this device, you will get USB cable, Driver CD and a power cable. The product price is Rs. 13515.00 and the company gives 1-year warranty on this device.
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB
Special Feature: Portable, Network-Ready
Recommended Uses: For Product: Office, Home
Printer Output: Monochrome
Maximum Print Speed: 22 ppm
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for office and home.
|High cost
|USB, Wi-Fi connectivity.
|
|One year warranty.
|
4. Pantum P2518 Monochrome laser printer
This Pantum model P2518 comes with laser printing technology. This model comes in only black colour. This product is recommended for office use only. The printer output is monochrome and its maximum printing speed is 50 per minute. Its operating system is Windows XP. So you can set up this device through your system. There is no warranty on this product and the product price is Rs. 8298.00.
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connector Type: USB
Colour: Black
Special Feature: Network-Ready
Recommended Uses For Product: Office
Printer Output: Monochrome
Max Print speed: 50 ppm
Monochrome Operating System: Windows XP
|Pros
|Cons
|Good for office use.
|No warranty on this product.
|Maximum printing speed.
|
|Multifunction functionality
|
5. PANTUM P3302DW Monochrome laser printer
This Pantum model P3302DW is a monochrome laser printer with an ergonomic design. This is a modern device and you can connect it to your smartphone or tablet. Its maximum printing speed is 33 pages per minute. By using this you can shave your time. Through this, you can print both border and borderless-type photos. The company gives a 1-year warranty on it and the product price is Rs. 12850.00
Specifications
Brand: PANTUM
Connector Type: NFC
Special Feature: Wireless, Compact
Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home
Max Print speed Monochrome: 33.00
Printer Media Size Maximum: Letter, A4
|Pros
|Cons
|Suitable for both home and office.
|Only one year warranty.
|Maximum printing speed.
|
|Two photo types printing.
|
6. PANTUM M6518 Multifunction mono printer
This Pantum model M6518 is a highly cost-effective and multi-functional device. It is recommended for both office and home. This printer is portable with USB connectivity technology. By using this device you can shave your space. Its maximum printing speed is 22 pages per minute. With this device, you will get a USB power cable and a Driver CD. Its operating system is Windows and Linux. Its price is Rs. 13400.00
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connectivity Technology: USB
Special Feature: Portable
Recommended Uses For: Office, Home
Printer Output Monochrome
Maximum Print Speed: 22 ppm
|Pros
|Cons
|1 year warranty.
|High cost
|Maximum printing speed.
|
|Portable
|
7. Pantum P3500DN laser printer
This Pantum P3500DN is a laser printer with ethernet and USB connectivity technology. Easy installation and suitable for both office and home. Through this high-speed printing speed, you can print 33 pages per minute. This device's quality is good and you can save time by using this. You will not get any warranty on this model. This item weighs 13700 grams and the price is Rs. 15499.00.
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connectivity Technology: Ethernet
Printing Technology: Laser
Special Feature: Network ready
Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home
Max Print speed Monochrome: 33 Images per Minute
|Pros
|Cons
|Easy installation.
|No warranty.
|Maximum printing speed.
|Heavy weight.
|Recommended for both home and office.
|
8. Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer
This Pantum BM 5100ADW is a multifunction laser printer with ADF and DUPLEX. It gives you a fast and speedy printing option, which is 40 pages per minute. All the latest features are available with this device. You can connect this printer with wi-fi, USB, and NFC. This printer is recommended for both office and home. The company gives one year warranty on this item and the product price is Rs. 29440.00.
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connectivity Technology: Wi-Fi, USB, Ethernet, NFC
Special Feature: Auto-Duplex, Portable, Network-Ready
Recommended Uses For Product: Office, Home
Maximum Print Speed: 40 ppm
|Pros
|Cons
|Multiple connectivity technology
|High cost
|Recommended uses for home, office.
|
|One-year warranty.
|
9. Pantum P2200 laser printer
This Pantum P2200 Laser Printer is a compact size device and gives better service for both office and home. The frame structure is of metal, which will give the product a long life use. Its maximum printing speed is 20 pages per minute and its operating systems are Win, Mac and Ubuntu. With this printer, you will get a starter cartridge, one USB interface cable, one power cord, 1 CD-ROM, 1 quick setup guide and an app user guide. This item's price is Rs. 11480.00.
Specifications:
Brand: PANTUM
Connectivity Technology: USB
Special Feature: Compact
Max Print speed Monochrome: 20 ppm
|Pros
|Cons
|Metal frame for long time use.
|No batteries included
|One year warranty.
|
|One installation use.
|
|Product
|Printing speed
|Wi-Fi connectivity
|Printer Output
|Pantum P2210 Monochrome Laser Printer
|20
|Yes
|Monochrome
|Pantum P2518W Monochrome Laser Printer
|22
|Yes
|Monochrome
|PANTUM M6518NW Multifunction Laser printer
|22
|Yes
|Monochrome
|Pantum P2518 Monochrome Laser Printer
|50
|No
|Monochrome
|PANTUM P3302DW Monochrome Laser Printer
|22
|No
|Monochrome
|PANTUM M6518 Multifunction Mono Printer
|22
|No
|Monochrome
|Pantum P3500DN Laser Printer
|33
|No
|Monochrome
|Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer
|40
|Yes
|Monochrome
|Pantum P2200 Laser Printer
|20
|No
|Monochrome
Best value for money
The Pantum model P2210 will be the best PANTUM printer within your price range if you want a superior laser printer for your home. You may obtain effective MFP performance from this printer. High-quality printing, scanning, and copying are possible, as well as printing and scanning from your phone. You can also link your smartphone to this wireless device. It costs Rs. 8050.00
Best overall product
The best PANTUM printer on this list is the Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer. It comes with ADF and DUPLEX. This is portable, and you can use it for both office and home. It gives the maximum printing speed compared to other models of the Pantum. Also, you will get a one-year warranty on this product. With its features and warranty, this one is the best from Pantum.
How to find the best Pantum printer?
Choosing the best Pantum printer for your home or office can be difficult. Find out what you need and your budget before making a decision. Pantum offers a variety of multipurpose laser printer models. Wi-Fi or your smartphone should be connected for printing purposes.
That should be portable and use the most recent technologies to have space and the ability to position wherever at your location. Certain models include a warranty period. Check all the information, identify your needs, and select the best one for your home or office.
Price of all the Pantum printers
|Product
|Price
|Pantum P2210 Monochrome Laser Printer
|Rs. 8,050.00
|Pantum P2518W Monochrome Laser Printer
|Rs. 8,999.00
|PANTUM M6518NW Multifunction Laser printer
|Rs. 13,515.00
|Pantum P2518 Monochrome Laser Printer
|Rs. 8,298.00
|PANTUM P3302DW Monochrome Laser Printer
|Rs. 12,850.00
|PANTUM M6518 Multifunction Mono Printer
|Rs. 13,400.00
|Pantum P3500DN Laser Printer
|Rs. 15,499.00
|Pantum BM 5100ADW laser printer
|Rs. 29,400.00
|Pantum P2200 Laser Printer
|Rs. 11,480.00
“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”