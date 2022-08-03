Best POCO mobile phones under 10,000: A buyer's guide

Poco mobile phones come with interesting features and are affordable.

If you are on a tight budget of ₹10,000, this guide will help you find the best deals and devices. We have included some of the best POCO mobile phones in our list so that you have a good idea about the specifications and pricing in India. We have made the specs very clear to you so that you don't have to compromise on the same when buying the phone. POCO phones are sleek, stylish, and glamorous and fit your budget. You can use these POCO mobile phones to click pictures, browse the internet, stream music, and even watch your favourite videos and movies online and offline. You can also play games on the phone as well. They are priced under ₹10,000. Here is a list of the best POCO phones under ₹10,000 in India: 1) POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB), 4 GB RAM The POCO C31 mobile is the perfect pick for you if you want a phone with ample storage for all your photos and videos. With the latest Android 11.0, all your processes will work smoothly and hassle-free without any delays. It also has a great camera so that you click some amazing Instagram-worthy pictures. Specifications: Brand: POCO Model Number: MZB0A0KIN Cellular Technology: LTE Screen Size: 6.53 inches OS: Android 11.0 Memory Capacity: 4 GB ROM Storage: 64 GB Colour: Royal Blue Front Camera Resolution: 5MP Rear Camera Resolution: 2MP Product weight: 380g

Pros Cons Availability in many colours Limited camera resolution Sleek and stylish design Limited RAM storage Up to 64GB ROM storage

2) POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 32 GB), 3GB RAM The POCO C31 phone is packed with the latest features that will help you stay ahead of others. If you are strictly on a budget and want a phone to help you manage everyday tasks, then this phone is the right fit for you. With 3GB RAM, you can open all your apps smoothly. It also has ample storage for your data. Specifications: Brand: POCO Model Number: MZB0A0LIN RAM Capacity: 3GB ROM Capacity: 32 GB Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP Rear Camera Resolution: 13 MP Colour: Shadow Gray Screen Size: 16.59 centimetres OS: Android Cellular Technology: LTE Product weight: 380g

Pros Cons Stylish and slim Lack of storage space Good screen size and resolution Less camera resolution Budget-friendly

Redmi POCO C3 (Arctic Blue, 64 GB Storage), 4 GB RAM The Redmi POCO C3 mobile phone has everything that you would want in your smartphone at once. It has a fantastic camera for taking great portraits as well as selfies. It has a good screen resolution as well. You can get all your tasks done as soon as possible without hassles. With the latest Android OS, you are sure to be mesmerised by this phone. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Number: MZB07RJIN Cellular Technology: 4G Memory Capacity: 64 GB Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP CPU Manufacturer: MediaTek Helio G35 Screen Size: 6.43 Inches Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP OS: Android Product weight: 410g

Pros Cons Large display with excellent resolution Limited RAM storage Fits your budget Absence of good camera resolution Ample ROM storage

Redmi POCO C3 (Lime Green, 32 GB storage), 3GB RAM The Redmi POCO C3 phone is equipped with all the qualities you would need in your everyday phone. From a good battery backup to ample ROM storage, this simple phone will always have you covered. It is also available in some fantastic colours that you will be unable to resist. Specifications: Brand: Redmi Model Number: MZB07RJIN Network Service Provider: 3 Memory Capacity: 32 GB Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP Colour: Lime Green Screen Size: 6.43 Inches OS: Android Product weight: 360g

Pros Cons Large display for smooth browsing Insufficient storage space Available in many colours Does not have a good camera Android OS present

Best 3 features for consumers If you were to consider the best three features of all the POCO phones under ₹10,00 in India, then, they are mentioned below:

POCO C31, Royal Blue, 64 GB with 4 GB RAM Redmi POCO C3, Arctic Blue, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage POCO C31, Shadow Gray, 32 GB with 3GB RAM Redmi POCO C3, Lime Green, 3GB RAM, and 32 GB storage Royal colours are available Sufficient storage space Good camera resolution Stunning and unique colours Ample storage space Comes in attractive colours Comes in classy colours Sturdy built Good RAM storage Ample RAM storage Great RAM for everyday use Good storage space for everyday use

Best value for money Since all the POCO mobile phones mentioned here are on a budget, it is challenging to make a fair choice among them. All these phones are packed with awesome features that make them worth the hype. They are also available in great colours. Among them, the best value for money is the Redmi POCO C3, with 64 GB storage and 4 GB RAM. It has ample storage space and comes with sufficient RAM as well. This stunning phone is priced at only ₹8,910. Best overall If we look at all our options, the POCO C31 phone makes it to the top of the list. The 64 GB variant that has RAM of about 4 GB comes with many exciting features that add to the charm of this phone. It is available in stunning colours. It is sturdy, reliable, and durable. It is the perfect phone to browse the internet, click pictures, or play games. It also has enough storage place for all your photos and videos. It is reasonably priced at ₹9,184. With its stunning looks, it also fits within your budget. How to find the best POCO mobile phone under ₹10,000? With so many phones making the rounds of the market, it is always difficult to choose the best one for yourself. However, we are here to make it easier for you. You should keep two factors in mind when finding the best phone for yourself: your needs and your budget. That will help you in narrowing down the list for yourself. Apart from that, it is also crucial that you have a thorough look at the storage space, both in terms of RAM and ROM, so that you can select the best one. Every mobile phone has its own set of merits and demerits. Make sure that you have a thorough understanding of all these aspects when you are choosing the phone for yourself. Finally, be mindful of the money you are paying for the device. Price of POCO mobile phones under ₹ 10,000 at a glance:

Product Price POCO C31, 64 GB, 4 GB RAM Rs. 10,999 POCO C31, 36 GB, 3 GB RAM Rs. 10,999 Redmi POCO C3, 4 GB RAM, 64 GB Storage Rs. 10,999 Redmi POCO C3, 3 GB RAM, 36 GB Storage Rs. 10,999