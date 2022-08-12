Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Friday, Aug 12, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Best POCO mobile phones under 20,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Aug 12, 2022 16:38 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

Finding the best POCO mobile phones under 20,000 has now become easier and more convenient. Our list has all great mobile phones packed with some amazing features. So, if you’re on a budget and looking for mobile phones for everyday use, keep on reading

product info
POCO mobile phones under 20,000 pack in great features.

Finding a phone becomes difficult if you have high expectations while on a budget. Well, we have got you covered, as we have curated a list of the top 10 POCO mobile phones under 20,000. These mobile phones are packed with all the necessary specifications while fitting into your budget. These phones are great for clicking pictures, watching shows, streaming music and videos, browsing the internet, and so on.

1.POCO M3 Pro 5G

POCO M3 Pro 5G is packed with the latest features that every phone owner wants to explore. This phone will keep you loaded with high storage capacity and decent camera quality. If you are strictly on a budget and looking for a phone that takes care of your everyday tasks, this one is the right fit.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Color - POCO Yellow

Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Excellent  RAMComes in only one color
Smooth and Clear displayInadequate touch
Great  Camera quality 
cellpic
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off 12,849 15,990
Buy now

2.Redmi POCO C3

The (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 is a budget-friendly phone that has everything you look for in a smartphone. This phone stands out on the list, as it has great camera quality for portrait and screen resolution. You will be mesmerized by special features such as USB, the sharp front camera, and more.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - USB, Camera, Front camera

Colour - Lime green

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Light in weightAvailable in only One Colour
Excellent Camera qualityInadequate in-built  Storage
Expandable Memory 
cellpic
(Renewed) Redmi Poco C3 (Lime Green, 3 RAM / 32 Storage)
19% off 7,299 8,999
Buy now

3.Redmi POCO C3

With high storage capacity and long-lasting battery backup, Redmi POCO C3 is one of the most preferred models launched by POCO recently. This mobile phone supports a 4g network and has a powerful processor, ensuring great performance. In addition, its camera does a great job in capturing special moments.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - Camera, front camera, USB

Display features - Wireless

Form factor - Smartphone

Batter power rating - 5000 mAH

ProsCons
powerful processorLow-Duality Display
Excellent camera qualityAvailable in Only One colour
Extended battery life 
cellpic
Redmi Poco C3 (Arctic Blue, 4 RAM /64 Storage)
14% off 9,470 10,999
Buy now

4.MI POCO M2

With exceptional camera quality and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to store your pictures and videos, the next on the list is the MI POCO M2. this phone is compact in size and supports 4g connectivity. With the best operating system, latest android 10.0, and a three-card slot expandable up to 512GB, this one will surely impress everyone.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 6GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Colour - Slate blue

Battery power rating - 5000mAh

ProsCons
Powerful ProcessorInadequate speakers
Clear CameraAvailable in only one colou
Expandable Storage 
cellpic
MI Poco M2 (Slate Blue, 6GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
17% off 10,790 12,999
Buy now

5.POCO C31 (Royal Blue)

POCO C31 is a perfect mobile phone for people looking for affordable options. With ample storage for all your videos and photos and excellent camera quality, POCO C31 is one of the most preferred POCO mobile phones for under 20,000. The latest Android 10.0 will ensure smooth functioning without any delays.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Wireless communication network - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular

Colour - Royal Blue

Display technology - LCD, LED

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Rear and front

Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeBlurry camera
Good speakersPoor App Ecosystem
Lightweight 
cellpic
POCO C31 (Royal Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
27% off 8,810 11,999
Buy now

6.POCO C31 (Shadow Grey)

POCO C31 by POCO is launched to impress everyone. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory for storing all essential files. In addition, the battery power rating is exceptional, which keeps your phone going for hours after every charge. You can also use this mobile phone to binge-watch your favorite shows or YouTube videos. This can be a great pick if you are tight on budget.

OS - Android 10.0

RAM - 4GB

Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Cellular

Color - Shadow Grey

Display technology - LCD, LED

Form factor - Smartphone

Camera features - Rear and front

Battery rating power - 5000 mAh

ProsCons
Extremely lightAvailable in single colour only
Excellent standby 
Minimalist UI 
cellpic
POCO C31 (Shadow Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
28% off 8,650 11,999
Buy now

7. Redmi POCO C3

Another fantastic edition to the POCO series is the Redmi POCO C3. This phone is priced decently to fit your budget. With features such as 4GB RAM and a USB port, it is an excellent addition to your phone collection. What truly pulls in buyers is the phone's enhanced camera quality, which captures moments with every click.

OS - android

RAM - 4 GB

Connectivity technologies - 4g

Special features - USB, front camera, camera

Form factor - Smartphone

Battery power rating - 5000mAh

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeBad speakers
Good sound qualityLow-quality display
Decent design 

Redmi Poco C3 : B08KTKZ9VT ✅

8.POCO M3 Pro 5G - Power Black

Looking for mobile phones under 20,000? With POCO M3 Pro 5G - Power Black, you do not need to comprise, even after being on a tight budget. This phone comes with 4GB RAM and fingerprint sensors. In addition, its excellent quality camera attracts most users.

OS - Android 11

RAM - 4GB

Special Features - Front camera, fingerprint sensors, camera

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 5000mAh

ProsCons
Comes with a powerful processorLimited RAM storage
Features fingerprint sensorInadequate battery life
Excellent camera quality 
cellpic
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Power Black, 4GB RAM,64GB Storage)
10% off 13,480 14,999
Buy now

9.POCO M3 Pro 5G

Featuring a power core processor and a full HD display, POCO M3 Pro 5G is one

of the most trusted mobile phones launched by POCO till date. It has a fantastic camera for taking selfies as well as great portraits. In addition, the good screen resolution allows you to binge-watch your favourite videos without any hassle. With decent storage and long-lasting battery backup, this phone is a thumbs up from us!

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Front

Battery power rating - 5000mAH

ProsCons
Excellent processorLimited RAM capacity
Comes with a handsetAvailable in only yellow colour
Excellent camera quality 
cellpic
Poco M3 Pro 5G (Poco Yellow, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
20% off 12,849 15,990
Buy now

10.POCO M4 Pro 5G

If you are looking for a feature-rich mobile phone with all good qualities, POCO M4 Pro 5G is surely a deal breaker. From excellent battery backup to decent storage and a powerful processor, this phone has got you covered. In addition, its moderate pricing does not burn a hole in your pocket.

OS - Android

RAM - 4GB

Display features - Wireless

Camera features - Rear and front

Form factor - Smartphone

Colour - Cool blue

Battery power rating - 5000mAh

ProsCons
Extremely light in weightComes in only one colour
Large displayLimited RAM capacity
Powerful processor 
cellpic
POCO M4 Pro 5G (Cool Blue, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage) Dual Sim 5G 50MP Dual Camera Setup 6.6 Inch FHD+ 90 Hz Display 5000 mAh Heavy Battery
18% off 13,999 16,999
Buy now

Best three features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
 Poco M3 Pro 5G Clear display Excellent storage capacity Power saving mode
 Renewed Redmi Poco C3Expandable memory Bluetooth enabled Powerful processor
 Redmi Poco C3  Excellent camera quality Great processor Simple and compact design
 MI Poco M2 Large screen sizeBig and bold font 4g technology
 POCO C31Excellent standby timeBluetooth ConnectivityGreat for planning games
 POCO C31 Large and clear screen Billions of colours Decent look and design
 Redmi Poco C3 Excellent standbySimple and elegant UI High screen resolution
 Poco M3 Pro 5G Good storage capacity Decent looks Fingerprint sensor
 POCO M3 pro 5G HD display with the camera.Best resolution guaranteed.Good speed

POCO M4 Pro 5G

Great standbyLong-lasting battery lifePowerful processor

Price of POCO mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Poco M3 Pro 5GRs 15,990
 Redmi Poco C3  8,489
 Redmi Poco C3  10,999
 MI Poco M2   12,999
 POCO C31  10,999
 POCO C31  11,999
 Redmi Poco C3  10,999
 Poco M3 Pro 5G  14,999
 Poco M3 Pro 5G  15,990

POCO M4 Pro 5G

 14,249

Best value for money

Choosing one out of this list is a bit difficult, as all mobile phones mentioned here are budget-friendly. However, out of all the phones in the list, what truly stands out with its amazing price range is the MI POCO M2. This product is priced decently at 11,389 post discount. With ample storage and decent camera quality, the phone will give you the best value for money.

Best overall

If we choose one future-ready. This smartphone is priced decently at 14,490 after a discount. out of all the options in our hand, then the POCO M4 Pro 5G phone makes it to the number one position. This fantastic phone is everything you need on the go. It comes at an easy price and is available in some stunning colours. In addition, it is durable, sturdy, and stylish, attracting all eyeballs. Features such as a powerful processor, excellent sound quality, sufficient storage and others make it

How to find the perfect POCO mobile phones under 20,000?

With ample phones capturing the market, choosing the perfect one for yourself sometimes becomes tedious. To help you out, we have unfolded our secret to finding the perfect pick. While looking for phones, keep the following factors in mind –

Excellent storage

Powerful processor

Power saver mode availability

Enhanced camera quality

Long-lasting battery life

High-resolution screen

Note that every phone comes with its own set of merits and demerits. Do not judge a phone by its cover. Explore all its specifications before making your final choice. At last, be mindful of the price you are paying.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1. When were POCO phones introduced?

POCO phones were introduced back in 2018 under the Xiaomi brand. After the launch of its first-ever phone, it gained popularity very quickly and came up with some of the best smartphones.

2. Is 4GB RAM enough for the phones?

Yes, if you use a mobile phone for everyday use, 4GB RAM is more than enough to run all applications smoothly without hassles.

3. Mention some features of Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB variant?

Features of Redmi POCO C3, 32GB variant -

Brand: Redmi

Model Number: MZB07RJIN

Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters

Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP

Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP

Colour - Lime green

4. What is the average price of POCO mobile phones in India?

POCO phones are generally priced anywhere between 7,000 to 20,000 in India. Based on the specifications, the prices of these mobile phones fluctuate.

5. Are POCO phones smartphones?

Yes, POCO phones are smartphones and come with all features such as expandable memory, excellent display quality, powerful processor, and clear camera quality.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

RELATED STORIES
Best Motorola mobile phones under 7,000
US Polo shoes for men: Perfect for those who like to be on top of style game
POCO mobile phones under 50,000 come with good processors
Campus shoes for men: Budget-friendly and promise optimum comfort
Amazon Great Freedom Festival Sale 2022: Fetch up to 50% off on kids' footwear
electronics FOR LESS