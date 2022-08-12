Best POCO mobile phones under 20,000

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
Finding a phone becomes difficult if you have high expectations while on a budget. Well, we have got you covered, as we have curated a list of the top 10 POCO mobile phones under ₹20,000. These mobile phones are packed with all the necessary specifications while fitting into your budget. These phones are great for clicking pictures, watching shows, streaming music and videos, browsing the internet, and so on.
1.POCO M3 Pro 5G
POCO M3 Pro 5G is packed with the latest features that every phone owner wants to explore. This phone will keep you loaded with high storage capacity and decent camera quality. If you are strictly on a budget and looking for a phone that takes care of your everyday tasks, this one is the right fit.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Color - POCO Yellow
Battery rating power - 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent RAM
|Comes in only one color
|Smooth and Clear display
|Inadequate touch
|Great Camera quality
2.Redmi POCO C3
The (Renewed) Redmi POCO C3 is a budget-friendly phone that has everything you look for in a smartphone. This phone stands out on the list, as it has great camera quality for portrait and screen resolution. You will be mesmerized by special features such as USB, the sharp front camera, and more.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Special features - USB, Camera, Front camera
Colour - Lime green
Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Light in weight
|Available in only One Colour
|Excellent Camera quality
|Inadequate in-built Storage
|Expandable Memory
3.Redmi POCO C3
With high storage capacity and long-lasting battery backup, Redmi POCO C3 is one of the most preferred models launched by POCO recently. This mobile phone supports a 4g network and has a powerful processor, ensuring great performance. In addition, its camera does a great job in capturing special moments.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Special features - Camera, front camera, USB
Display features - Wireless
Form factor - Smartphone
Batter power rating - 5000 mAH
|Pros
|Cons
|powerful processor
|Low-Duality Display
|Excellent camera quality
|Available in Only One colour
|Extended battery life
4.MI POCO M2
With exceptional camera quality and 6GB RAM and 64GB storage to store your pictures and videos, the next on the list is the MI POCO M2. this phone is compact in size and supports 4g connectivity. With the best operating system, latest android 10.0, and a three-card slot expandable up to 512GB, this one will surely impress everyone.
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 6GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Colour - Slate blue
Battery power rating - 5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Powerful Processor
|Inadequate speakers
|Clear Camera
|Available in only one colou
|Expandable Storage
5.POCO C31 (Royal Blue)
POCO C31 is a perfect mobile phone for people looking for affordable options. With ample storage for all your videos and photos and excellent camera quality, POCO C31 is one of the most preferred POCO mobile phones for under ₹20,000. The latest Android 10.0 will ensure smooth functioning without any delays.
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 4GB
Wireless communication network - Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, cellular
Colour - Royal Blue
Display technology - LCD, LED
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Rear and front
Battery rating power - 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Long-lasting battery life
|Blurry camera
|Good speakers
|Poor App Ecosystem
|Lightweight
6.POCO C31 (Shadow Grey)
POCO C31 by POCO is launched to impress everyone. It has 4GB RAM and 64GB internal memory for storing all essential files. In addition, the battery power rating is exceptional, which keeps your phone going for hours after every charge. You can also use this mobile phone to binge-watch your favorite shows or YouTube videos. This can be a great pick if you are tight on budget.
OS - Android 10.0
RAM - 4GB
Wireless communication technology - Wi-Fi and Cellular
Color - Shadow Grey
Display technology - LCD, LED
Form factor - Smartphone
Camera features - Rear and front
Battery rating power - 5000 mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Extremely light
|Available in single colour only
|Excellent standby
|Minimalist UI
7. Redmi POCO C3
Another fantastic edition to the POCO series is the Redmi POCO C3. This phone is priced decently to fit your budget. With features such as 4GB RAM and a USB port, it is an excellent addition to your phone collection. What truly pulls in buyers is the phone's enhanced camera quality, which captures moments with every click.
OS - android
RAM - 4 GB
Connectivity technologies - 4g
Special features - USB, front camera, camera
Form factor - Smartphone
Battery power rating - 5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent battery life
|Bad speakers
|Good sound quality
|Low-quality display
|Decent design
Redmi Poco C3 : B08KTKZ9VT ✅
8.POCO M3 Pro 5G - Power Black
Looking for mobile phones under ₹20,000? With POCO M3 Pro 5G - Power Black, you do not need to comprise, even after being on a tight budget. This phone comes with 4GB RAM and fingerprint sensors. In addition, its excellent quality camera attracts most users.
OS - Android 11
RAM - 4GB
Special Features - Front camera, fingerprint sensors, camera
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Battery power rating - 5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Comes with a powerful processor
|Limited RAM storage
|Features fingerprint sensor
|Inadequate battery life
|Excellent camera quality
9.POCO M3 Pro 5G
Featuring a power core processor and a full HD display, POCO M3 Pro 5G is one
of the most trusted mobile phones launched by POCO till date. It has a fantastic camera for taking selfies as well as great portraits. In addition, the good screen resolution allows you to binge-watch your favourite videos without any hassle. With decent storage and long-lasting battery backup, this phone is a thumbs up from us!
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Connectivity technologies - Wi-Fi
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Front
Battery power rating - 5000mAH
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent processor
|Limited RAM capacity
|Comes with a handset
|Available in only yellow colour
|Excellent camera quality
10.POCO M4 Pro 5G
If you are looking for a feature-rich mobile phone with all good qualities, POCO M4 Pro 5G is surely a deal breaker. From excellent battery backup to decent storage and a powerful processor, this phone has got you covered. In addition, its moderate pricing does not burn a hole in your pocket.
OS - Android
RAM - 4GB
Display features - Wireless
Camera features - Rear and front
Form factor - Smartphone
Colour - Cool blue
Battery power rating - 5000mAh
|Pros
|Cons
|Extremely light in weight
|Comes in only one colour
|Large display
|Limited RAM capacity
|Powerful processor
Best three features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|Clear display
|Excellent storage capacity
|Power saving mode
|Renewed Redmi Poco C3
|Expandable memory
|Bluetooth enabled
|Powerful processor
|Redmi Poco C3
|Excellent camera quality
|Great processor
|Simple and compact design
|MI Poco M2
|Large screen size
|Big and bold font
|4g technology
|POCO C31
|Excellent standby time
|Bluetooth Connectivity
|Great for planning games
|POCO C31
|Large and clear screen
|Billions of colours
|Decent look and design
|Redmi Poco C3
|Excellent standby
|Simple and elegant UI
|High screen resolution
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|Good storage capacity
|Decent looks
|Fingerprint sensor
|POCO M3 pro 5G
|HD display with the camera.
|Best resolution guaranteed.
|Good speed
POCO M4 Pro 5G
|Great standby
|Long-lasting battery life
|Powerful processor
|Product
|Price
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|Rs 15,990
|Redmi Poco C3
|₹8,489
|Redmi Poco C3
|₹10,999
|MI Poco M2
|₹12,999
|POCO C31
|₹10,999
|POCO C31
|₹11,999
|Redmi Poco C3
|₹10,999
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|₹14,999
|Poco M3 Pro 5G
|₹15,990
POCO M4 Pro 5G
|₹14,249
Best value for money
Choosing one out of this list is a bit difficult, as all mobile phones mentioned here are budget-friendly. However, out of all the phones in the list, what truly stands out with its amazing price range is the MI POCO M2. This product is priced decently at ₹11,389 post discount. With ample storage and decent camera quality, the phone will give you the best value for money.
Best overall
If we choose one future-ready. This smartphone is priced decently at ₹14,490 after a discount. out of all the options in our hand, then the POCO M4 Pro 5G phone makes it to the number one position. This fantastic phone is everything you need on the go. It comes at an easy price and is available in some stunning colours. In addition, it is durable, sturdy, and stylish, attracting all eyeballs. Features such as a powerful processor, excellent sound quality, sufficient storage and others make it
How to find the perfect POCO mobile phones under ₹20,000?
With ample phones capturing the market, choosing the perfect one for yourself sometimes becomes tedious. To help you out, we have unfolded our secret to finding the perfect pick. While looking for phones, keep the following factors in mind –
Excellent storage
Powerful processor
Power saver mode availability
Enhanced camera quality
Long-lasting battery life
High-resolution screen
Note that every phone comes with its own set of merits and demerits. Do not judge a phone by its cover. Explore all its specifications before making your final choice. At last, be mindful of the price you are paying.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
1. When were POCO phones introduced?
POCO phones were introduced back in 2018 under the Xiaomi brand. After the launch of its first-ever phone, it gained popularity very quickly and came up with some of the best smartphones.
2. Is 4GB RAM enough for the phones?
Yes, if you use a mobile phone for everyday use, 4GB RAM is more than enough to run all applications smoothly without hassles.
3. Mention some features of Redmi POCO C3, 32 GB variant?
Features of Redmi POCO C3, 32GB variant -
Brand: Redmi
Model Number: MZB07RJIN
Item Dimensions: 9 x 77 x 165 Millimeters
Rear Camera Resolution: 2 MP
Front Camera Resolution: 5 MP
Colour - Lime green
4. What is the average price of POCO mobile phones in India?
POCO phones are generally priced anywhere between ₹7,000 to ₹20,000 in India. Based on the specifications, the prices of these mobile phones fluctuate.
5. Are POCO phones smartphones?
Yes, POCO phones are smartphones and come with all features such as expandable memory, excellent display quality, powerful processor, and clear camera quality.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.