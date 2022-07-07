Story Saved
Best pulse oximeters: A handy health device to keep at home

  • By hindustantimes.com Edited by Md Ibrahim Hussain
  • Published on Jul 07, 2022 16:02 IST
Summary:

Pulse oximeters are handy devices for measuring your oxygen concentration and pulse rate. Keeping one with you while travelling, hiking or climbing is always a good idea. 

Pulse oximeters have become important health tools to keep at home like thermometers.

Oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate must be measured regularly to detect the signs of acute illness in people with various heart-related diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or bronchial asthma. A pulse oximeter measures SpO2, pulse rate and perfusion index to monitor your health. Various pulse oximeters are available in the market.

Have a look at the below list for the best pulse oximeters.

1. Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip

This pulse oximeter manufactured by advanced technology is one of the highest-rated products. It has a bright OLED multi-direction display to test different fingers and view the results in any direction. This oximeter's photosensitive finger sensor is highly efficient in giving accurate readings of SpO2 and pulse rate readings. It has been designed for use in homes, and for sports enthusiasts during skiing, biking, or mountain climbing.

Brand - Hesley

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Battery life - 24 hours

Price - Rs. 1099

Item weight - 90 g

Dimensions - 9.8 cm × 7.2 cm × 3.6 cm

Launch date - 15 August 2020

Country of origin- Hong Kong

Item model number -PC - 60F

Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (5038 ratings)

ProsCons
Ergonomic design (fits with the need of the customers)None
Ideal for health and spirits enthusiasts 
Battery backup of 24 hours 
cellpic
Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip, Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Plethysmograph and Perfusion Index, Heart Rate and SpO2 Levels Meter with LED Display for Adult (Blue and Black)
78% off
1,099 4,999
Buy now

2. Dr. Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

It is a suitable pulse oximeter for heart patients and athletes. It measures the blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate within 6 seconds and displays them on the screen. This product can withstand small amounts of water, making it water-resistant but not water-repellent. Moreover, it has a rotatable multidirectional display. This oximeter is highly suitable for pilots, athletes and medical professionals to measure oxygen saturation due to its accuracy, portability and affordable price.

Brand - Dr. Trust

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Price - Rs. 1499

Item weight - 78 g

Dimensions - 6 cm × 3 cm × 3 cm

Launch date - 20 June 2017

Country of origin -India

Item model number -A310

Customer Reviews - 4.5 out of 5 (14,726 readings)

ProsCons
Displays perfusion index (pulse strength)Not suitable to daily use (as per the customers)
Hypoallergenic latex-free material 
Low power indicator 
Water-resistant 
Real-time reading in 6 seconds 
cellpic
Dr Trust Signature Series Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm (Midnight Black)- 201
51% off
1,299 2,675
Buy now

3. BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This pulse oximeter is highly accurate, with +/- 2% variation in the oxygen saturation readings. The colour OLED display gives the readings of SpO2, pulse rate and PI (perfusion index). It has visual and audible alarm alerts if your readings are high or low. It works continuously for nearly 20 hours and powers off automatically when not in use.

Brand - BPL Medical Technologies

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Battery life - 3 months

Price - Rs. 1477

Item weight - 45 g

Dimensions - 3.6 cm × 6.3 cm × 3.4 cm

Launch date - 28 November 2017

Country of origin -India

Item model number -BPL Smart OXY

Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (9709 ratings)

ProsCons
20 hours batteryIssues regarding the appearance of the device (from the customers)
High or low reading audio and visual alert 
Multi-directional display 
cellpic
BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Finger Tip Pulse Oximeter (Black)|High Accuracy|SPO2|Perfusion Index| OLED Display| CE Certified| Heart Rate|
60% off
1,457 3,600
Buy now

4. BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04

This pulse oximeter is made up of fingertip monitors to measure your oxygen saturation and pulse rate. Its colour OLED display has a suitable font size for displaying readings. Moreover, the BPL Smart Oxy O4 contains an auto-rotate screen and colour-changing display alerts.

Brand - BPL Medical Technologies

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Battery life - 1-1.5 hours

Price - Rs. 1630

Item weight - 45 g

Dimensions - 3.6 cm × 6.3 cm × 3.4 cm

Launch date - 6 October 2020

Country of origin -India

Item model number -BPL Smart OXY 04

Customer reviews - 4.3 out of 5 (635 ratings)

ProsCons
1.5 hours battery backupNeeds improvement in the packaging (according to the customers)
Compact design 
cellpic
BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04
42% off
1,630 2,800
Buy now

5. Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter

This pulse oximeter is ideal for high-altitude sports and patients suffering from heart ailments like heart failure or bronchial asthma. The LED screen of the Beurer PO30 oximeter displays the readings of oxygen concentration and pulse rate with vibrant colours. It operates on advanced technology using optical transmission processes to measure oxygen saturation levels.

Brand - Beurer

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Battery life - 1 year

Price - Rs. 1789

Item weight - 57 g

Dimensions - 6.1 cm × 3.6 cm × 3.2 cm

Launch date - 11 December 2014

Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (6594 ratings)

ProsCons
LED displayFluctuations in readings of SpO2
Five years warranty 
Ideal for sportsperson and heart patients 
Low battery indicator 
cellpic
Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter, Blood Oxygen Saturation & Heart Rate Monitor, 5 Years Warranty - Grey
25% off
1,789 2,380
Buy now

6. HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This oximeter is highly efficient with operations control devices on a single button, sound features, and setting alarms. The finger chamber is allergen and latex-free, thus avoiding contact with microorganisms. Its Optical Detection Technology measures oxygen saturation (SpO2), perfusion index, pulse rate, and plethysmograph. Anti-motion technology is useful for accuracy during slight body movements.

Brand - HealthSense

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Price - Rs. 1499

Item weight - 75 g

Dimensions - 5.5 cm × 2.9 cm × 3.4 cm

Launch date - 11 July 2020

Item model number -FP910

Country of Origin -China

Customer reviews - 4.3 out of 5 (2231 ratings)

ProsCons
High-performance acceleration sensorsIssues with SpO2 readings (according to the customers)
Hypoallergenic medical-grade silicone chamber 
Anti-motion technology 
cellpic
HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter & SpO2 Blood Oxygen Saturation Monitor with Plethysmograph & PI Four Directional OLED Display with Batteries, Lanyard & 1 Year Warranty
53% off
1,399 3,000
Buy now

7. Dr. Odin Pulse Oximeter

The OLED display in Dr. Odin’s pulse oximeter makes the readings visible and decipherable. It has a smart spring system in the finger chamber. It is highly suitable for bikers, skiers, and mountain climbers. Its audiovisual alarm notifies you after high or low readings. Anti-shaking features prevent the mistakes in readings after slight body movements.

Brand - Dr. Odin

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Price - Rs. 1468

Item weight - 70 g

Dimensions - 8.1 cm × 5.9 cm × 5.7 cm

Launch date - 15 May 2019

Country of origin -India

Item Model number -FS20E

Customer reviews - 4.1 out of 5 (418 ratings)

ProsCons
Audio-visual alarm and low battery indicatorIssues with fluctuations in SpO2 readings (according to the customers)
12 months warranty 
Anti-shaking features 
4 display modes 
cellpic
Dr. Odin Pulse Oximeter Fingertip +PI FS20E|CE & ISO Certified|Audible & Visual Alarm, OLED Display, One Button Operation, Four Directions Mode, Battery Indicator, Automatic Power Off (White & Black)
21% off
1,468 1,850
Buy now

8. Choicemmed MD300C29 Dual Colour OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter

This oximeter displays 100% readings of oxygen saturation levels. Choicemmed oximeters display SpO2, pulse rate, pulse intensity, pulse wave and pulse strength within 10 seconds. The SMART spring system can accommodate various fingers. This oximeter is suitable for sports enthusiasts like bikers, skiers, and mountain climbers. It has a hypoallergenic and latex-free medical grade silicone finger chamber.

Brand - CHOICEMMED

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Battery life - 32 hours

Price - Rs. 1389

Item weight - 140 g

Dimensions - 5.5 cm × 4 cm × 3 cm

Launch date - 17 July 2020

Country of origin -China

Customer reviews - 4.2 out of 5 (853 ratings)

ProsCons
Hypoallergenic silicone finger chamberComplaints about the look of the product (according to the customers)
12-month warranty 
Automatic turn off after 5 seconds 
SMART spring system 
cellpic
CHOICEMMED MD300C29 Finger Pulse Oximeter with Color OLED Screen Display & Batteries - Grey, Black
65% off
1,399 3,950
Buy now

9. Tamizhanda P-01 Pulse Oximeter

This pulse oximeter comes with a 9-month warranty. During the absence of any signal, it turns off automatically. Tamizhanda Pulse oximeter went through two quality tests in Shenzhen (China) and Chennai, respectively. It accurately measures the SpO2 (oxygen saturation level), and pulse rate.

Brand - Tamizhanda

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Battery life - 360 days

Price - Rs. 699

Item weight - 75 g

Dimensions - 5.8 cm × 3 cm × 3 cm

Launch date - 14 October 2020

Country of origin -Indore

Customer reviews - 3.5 out of 5 (2272 ratings)

ProsCons
100% quality testCurrently unavailable in the market
9-month warranty 

10. MediWeave Fingertip Pulse Oximeter

This pulse oximeter has a single-button operation design to monitor the oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It has a 1.1-inch LED display for an easy view of the readings and graph. This oximeter switches off automatically to extend the battery life. It also has photoelectric fingertip sensors to give accurate readings.

Brand - Mediweave

Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries

Price - Rs. 1424

Item weight - 100 g

Dimensions - 15.2 cm × 11.2 cm × 5.3 cm

Launch date - 14 August 2020

Item model number -BLS-1102B

Customer reviews - 3.9 out of 5 (158 ratings)

ProsCons
6-month warrantyComplaints from the customers regarding proper functioning
High-density ABS plastic 

Price of best pulse oximeters at a glance:

ProductPrice
Hesley Pulse Oximeter FingertipRs. 1099
Dr Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse OximeterRs. 1499
BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1477
BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04Rs. 1630
Beurer PO30 Pulse OximeterRs. 1789
HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse OximeterRs. 1499
Dr Odin Pulse Oximeter FingertipRs. 1468
Choicemmed MD300C29 Dual Color OLED Finger Pulse OximeterRs. 1389
Tamizhanda P-01 Pulse OximeterRs. 699
MediWeave Fingertip Pulse OximeterRs. 1424

Best 3 important features for customers

Hesley Pulse Oximeter FingertipDr Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse OximeterBPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse OximeterBPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04Beurer PO30 Pulse OximeterHealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse OximeterDr. Odin Pulse Oximeter FingertipChoicemmed MD300C29 Dual Color OLED Finger Pulse OximeterTamizhanda P-01 Pulse OximeterMediWeave Fingertip Pulse Oximeter
Bright OLED multi-Direction displayMeasures Perfusion indexHighly accurate +/- 2% variationAuto-rotate screenAutomatically shuts off Auto sleep modeAnti-shaking featureHypoallergenicAccurate resultsHigh-density ABS plastic
Battery backup of 24 hrsWater-resistantVisual and audible alarmColour changing display alertColour changing display alertAnti-motion technologyAudio-visual alarmSMART spring systemAuto sleep modePhotoelectric fingerprint sensor
Photosensitive finger sensor Rotatable multidirectional displayRotatable multidirectional displayOLED displayLow battery indicator5-year warrantyAllergen and latex freeLow battery indicatorAuto sleep mode9-month warranty

Best value for money

Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip has the best value for money because it gives accurate readings of oxygen concentration levels and pulse rate at a very affordable price of Rs. 1099. Along with this, it has a multi-direction display for easy readings.

Best overall

Dr. Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter With Audio Visual Alarm is the best pulse oximeter available on the market. It measures the oxygen concentration levels, pulse rate and perfusion index. The finger chamber is made of hypoallergenic latex-free material to prevent microbial contamination. Furthermore, it is water-resistant with a low power indicator.

How to find the perfect pulse oximeter?

You must look out for the following features while trying to find a perfect Pulse Oximeter:

  • Bright and clear display
  • Durable material
  • Water-resistant
  • Accurate readings of oxygen concentration levels, pulse rate, and pulse strength
  • Consult your doctor
  • Hypoallergic and latex-free models

Conclusion

These pulse oximeters have been very effective and handy, hence not only used by hospitals but also for personal uses. The prices of pulse oximeters are affordable. With advanced technology, you can monitor different vital functions of your body.

FAQs

1. Is there a need to charge the oximeter?

No, you need not charge the oximeter. Most of them are operated by batteries (2 AAA batteries). Some oximeters have rechargeable batteries that can be charged using USB cables.

2. What is the correct way to use a pulse oximeter?

Follow these steps while using a pulse oximeter:

  • Pulse oximeter is a clip-like device.
  • Place your fingers or your toes on the pulse oximeter (you might feel slight pressure).
  • Keep your finger or toe still in the oximeter for 6-10 seconds.
  • You will get the real-time reading for your blood glucose level (SpO2) and pulse.
  • After noting the readings, you can remove the oximeter.

3. Does it hurt to use a pulse oximeter?

No, using a pulse oximeter is not painful because it is a non-invasive device. It measures the reading from your fingers or toes. Thus, it doesn’t cause any pain, itching or irritation.

4. What does my 95% reading on the oximeter mean?

If your readings of oxygen concentration levels in pulse oximeters display 95%, it means your blood oxygen levels are normal. The levels less than 90% indicate sleep apnea or chronic lung disease.

5. What is the normal pulse rate of a healthy person?

The normal pulse rate of a healthy individual is 40-100. If the pulse rate reaches 110-130, then you must consult your doctor. If the reading reaches above 131, then you need urgent medical services.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

