Best pulse oximeters: A handy health device to keep at home

Pulse oximeters have become important health tools to keep at home like thermometers.

Oxygen saturation (SpO2) and pulse rate must be measured regularly to detect the signs of acute illness in people with various heart-related diseases like chronic obstructive pulmonary disease or bronchial asthma. A pulse oximeter measures SpO2, pulse rate and perfusion index to monitor your health. Various pulse oximeters are available in the market. Have a look at the below list for the best pulse oximeters. 1. Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip This pulse oximeter manufactured by advanced technology is one of the highest-rated products. It has a bright OLED multi-direction display to test different fingers and view the results in any direction. This oximeter's photosensitive finger sensor is highly efficient in giving accurate readings of SpO2 and pulse rate readings. It has been designed for use in homes, and for sports enthusiasts during skiing, biking, or mountain climbing. Brand - Hesley Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Battery life - 24 hours Price - Rs. 1099 Item weight - 90 g Dimensions - 9.8 cm × 7.2 cm × 3.6 cm Launch date - 15 August 2020 Country of origin- Hong Kong Item model number -PC - 60F Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (5038 ratings)

Pros Cons Ergonomic design (fits with the need of the customers) None Ideal for health and spirits enthusiasts Battery backup of 24 hours

2. Dr. Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter It is a suitable pulse oximeter for heart patients and athletes. It measures the blood oxygen saturation and pulse rate within 6 seconds and displays them on the screen. This product can withstand small amounts of water, making it water-resistant but not water-repellent. Moreover, it has a rotatable multidirectional display. This oximeter is highly suitable for pilots, athletes and medical professionals to measure oxygen saturation due to its accuracy, portability and affordable price. Brand - Dr. Trust Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Price - Rs. 1499 Item weight - 78 g Dimensions - 6 cm × 3 cm × 3 cm Launch date - 20 June 2017 Country of origin -India Item model number -A310 Customer Reviews - 4.5 out of 5 (14,726 readings)

Pros Cons Displays perfusion index (pulse strength) Not suitable to daily use (as per the customers) Hypoallergenic latex-free material Low power indicator Water-resistant Real-time reading in 6 seconds

3. BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse Oximeter This pulse oximeter is highly accurate, with +/- 2% variation in the oxygen saturation readings. The colour OLED display gives the readings of SpO2, pulse rate and PI (perfusion index). It has visual and audible alarm alerts if your readings are high or low. It works continuously for nearly 20 hours and powers off automatically when not in use. Brand - BPL Medical Technologies Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Battery life - 3 months Price - Rs. 1477 Item weight - 45 g Dimensions - 3.6 cm × 6.3 cm × 3.4 cm Launch date - 28 November 2017 Country of origin -India Item model number -BPL Smart OXY Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (9709 ratings)

Pros Cons 20 hours battery Issues regarding the appearance of the device (from the customers) High or low reading audio and visual alert Multi-directional display

4. BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04 This pulse oximeter is made up of fingertip monitors to measure your oxygen saturation and pulse rate. Its colour OLED display has a suitable font size for displaying readings. Moreover, the BPL Smart Oxy O4 contains an auto-rotate screen and colour-changing display alerts. Brand - BPL Medical Technologies Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Battery life - 1-1.5 hours Price - Rs. 1630 Item weight - 45 g Dimensions - 3.6 cm × 6.3 cm × 3.4 cm Launch date - 6 October 2020 Country of origin -India Item model number -BPL Smart OXY 04 Customer reviews - 4.3 out of 5 (635 ratings)

Pros Cons 1.5 hours battery backup Needs improvement in the packaging (according to the customers) Compact design

5. Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter This pulse oximeter is ideal for high-altitude sports and patients suffering from heart ailments like heart failure or bronchial asthma. The LED screen of the Beurer PO30 oximeter displays the readings of oxygen concentration and pulse rate with vibrant colours. It operates on advanced technology using optical transmission processes to measure oxygen saturation levels. Brand - Beurer Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Battery life - 1 year Price - Rs. 1789 Item weight - 57 g Dimensions - 6.1 cm × 3.6 cm × 3.2 cm Launch date - 11 December 2014 Customer reviews - 4.4 out of 5 (6594 ratings)

Pros Cons LED display Fluctuations in readings of SpO2 Five years warranty Ideal for sportsperson and heart patients Low battery indicator

6. HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter This oximeter is highly efficient with operations control devices on a single button, sound features, and setting alarms. The finger chamber is allergen and latex-free, thus avoiding contact with microorganisms. Its Optical Detection Technology measures oxygen saturation (SpO2), perfusion index, pulse rate, and plethysmograph. Anti-motion technology is useful for accuracy during slight body movements. Brand - HealthSense Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Price - Rs. 1499 Item weight - 75 g Dimensions - 5.5 cm × 2.9 cm × 3.4 cm Launch date - 11 July 2020 Item model number -FP910 Country of Origin -China Customer reviews - 4.3 out of 5 (2231 ratings)

Pros Cons High-performance acceleration sensors Issues with SpO2 readings (according to the customers) Hypoallergenic medical-grade silicone chamber Anti-motion technology

7. Dr. Odin Pulse Oximeter The OLED display in Dr. Odin’s pulse oximeter makes the readings visible and decipherable. It has a smart spring system in the finger chamber. It is highly suitable for bikers, skiers, and mountain climbers. Its audiovisual alarm notifies you after high or low readings. Anti-shaking features prevent the mistakes in readings after slight body movements. Brand - Dr. Odin Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Price - Rs. 1468 Item weight - 70 g Dimensions - 8.1 cm × 5.9 cm × 5.7 cm Launch date - 15 May 2019 Country of origin -India Item Model number -FS20E Customer reviews - 4.1 out of 5 (418 ratings)

Pros Cons Audio-visual alarm and low battery indicator Issues with fluctuations in SpO2 readings (according to the customers) 12 months warranty Anti-shaking features 4 display modes

8. Choicemmed MD300C29 Dual Colour OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter This oximeter displays 100% readings of oxygen saturation levels. Choicemmed oximeters display SpO2, pulse rate, pulse intensity, pulse wave and pulse strength within 10 seconds. The SMART spring system can accommodate various fingers. This oximeter is suitable for sports enthusiasts like bikers, skiers, and mountain climbers. It has a hypoallergenic and latex-free medical grade silicone finger chamber. Brand - CHOICEMMED Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Battery life - 32 hours Price - Rs. 1389 Item weight - 140 g Dimensions - 5.5 cm × 4 cm × 3 cm Launch date - 17 July 2020 Country of origin -China Customer reviews - 4.2 out of 5 (853 ratings)

Pros Cons Hypoallergenic silicone finger chamber Complaints about the look of the product (according to the customers) 12-month warranty Automatic turn off after 5 seconds SMART spring system

9. Tamizhanda P-01 Pulse Oximeter This pulse oximeter comes with a 9-month warranty. During the absence of any signal, it turns off automatically. Tamizhanda Pulse oximeter went through two quality tests in Shenzhen (China) and Chennai, respectively. It accurately measures the SpO2 (oxygen saturation level), and pulse rate. Brand - Tamizhanda Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Battery life - 360 days Price - Rs. 699 Item weight - 75 g Dimensions - 5.8 cm × 3 cm × 3 cm Launch date - 14 October 2020 Country of origin -Indore Customer reviews - 3.5 out of 5 (2272 ratings)

Pros Cons 100% quality test Currently unavailable in the market 9-month warranty

10. MediWeave Fingertip Pulse Oximeter This pulse oximeter has a single-button operation design to monitor the oxygen saturation levels, pulse rate, and perfusion index. It has a 1.1-inch LED display for an easy view of the readings and graph. This oximeter switches off automatically to extend the battery life. It also has photoelectric fingertip sensors to give accurate readings. Brand - Mediweave Number of batteries - 2 AAA batteries Price - Rs. 1424 Item weight - 100 g Dimensions - 15.2 cm × 11.2 cm × 5.3 cm Launch date - 14 August 2020 Item model number -BLS-1102B Customer reviews - 3.9 out of 5 (158 ratings)

Pros Cons 6-month warranty Complaints from the customers regarding proper functioning High-density ABS plastic

Price of best pulse oximeters at a glance:

Product Price Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Rs. 1099 Dr Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1499 BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1477 BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04 Rs. 1630 Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1789 HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1499 Dr Odin Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Rs. 1468 Choicemmed MD300C29 Dual Color OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1389 Tamizhanda P-01 Pulse Oximeter Rs. 699 MediWeave Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Rs. 1424

Best 3 important features for customers

Hesley Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Dr Trust Signature Series Fingertip Pulse Oximeter BPL Medical Technologies BPL Smart Oxy Fingertip Pulse Oximeter BPL Medical Technologies Pulse Oximeter Oxy 04 Beurer PO30 Pulse Oximeter HealthSense Accu-Beat FP 910 Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Dr. Odin Pulse Oximeter Fingertip Choicemmed MD300C29 Dual Color OLED Finger Pulse Oximeter Tamizhanda P-01 Pulse Oximeter MediWeave Fingertip Pulse Oximeter Bright OLED multi-Direction display Measures Perfusion index Highly accurate +/- 2% variation Auto-rotate screen Automatically shuts off Auto sleep mode Anti-shaking feature Hypoallergenic Accurate results High-density ABS plastic Battery backup of 24 hrs Water-resistant Visual and audible alarm Colour changing display alert Colour changing display alert Anti-motion technology Audio-visual alarm SMART spring system Auto sleep mode Photoelectric fingerprint sensor Photosensitive finger sensor Rotatable multidirectional display Rotatable multidirectional display OLED display Low battery indicator 5-year warranty Allergen and latex free Low battery indicator Auto sleep mode 9-month warranty