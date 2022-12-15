Story Saved
Best solimo heaters in 2022: your winter essentials

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 13:11 IST
Summary:

Heaters are crucial equipment for surviving the chilly winters. Check out the list of the best Solimo heaters to get this holiday season.

Best Solimo Heaters With Their Features, Pricing & Comparison

Introduction

High-quality space heaters become necessary as the temperature drops, and we are here to assist you in selecting the most reliable and energy-efficient one! The best room heaters preserve oxygen balance, avoiding suffocation and skin dryness.

Our recommendations can warm a whole room more quickly and effectively than other models while providing many dependable safety features. So, check the best Solimo heaters you can consider for this winter season!

1. Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater

Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater is perfect if you want something compact yet practical. The product has built-in overheating protection, is lightweight, and has two knobs for heat setting.

Further, the product comes with a copper-wound motor with 2400 RPM for rapid heating; you can use it vertically or horizontally. The heater's high-quality plastic body is fire-resistant, and the metal grill secures the copper element, making it an ideal choice for families and homes.

Specifications:

  • Colour: White
  • Power Source: Corded Electric
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Item Weight: 1.15 Kilograms
  • Watt: 2000 watt
ProsCons
Compact and lightweightThe cord length is shorter and might need an extension to reach longer distances
Overheat protection 
Fire-resistant plastic body 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with Adjustable Thermostat (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium room/area)
46% off 1,089 2,000
Buy now

2. Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator

Featuring a sleek design, this space-saving oil-filled radiator by Solimo has nine large surface fins, enabling better room heating. The heater has three different temperature settings that can be customised to your needs. A safety switch is included for protection against overheating.

Specifications:

  • Colour: White
  • Heating Method: Convection
  • Item Weight: 12800 Grams
  • Product Dimensions: 42D x 24W x 65H Centimetres
ProsCons
Three different temperature settingsHeats slower
Fire-resistant plastic body 
Nine large surface fins 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator with 400 Watts PTC Fan Heater, ISI Approved (White & Grey)
24% off 7,599 9,999
Buy now

3. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo

This is a combo product by the Solimo brand and comes with the Solimo room heater and Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker. The Solimo 2000-watt ISI-certified room heater is ideal for warming small to medium places.

The heater has a 10-feet air throw range which can heat a small and medium space effectively.The combo product, a stainless steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker, is a fantastic helpful product. The product is made from 100% food-grade stainless steel.

Specifications:

  • Combo with Murukku Maker
  • Material: 100% stainless steel
  • It comes with 15 sieves
  • Dimensions (LxWxH): 18x5.5x32 cm
ProsCons
Murukku maker is made from 100% stainless steelNone to mention
The heater has an air throw range of 10 feet 
Murukku maker that comes with 15 sieves 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI Certified, White Colour, Ideal for Small to Medium r & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo
42% off 1,438 2,499
Buy now

4. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo

This is a combo product by Solimo with a Room heater and vegetable chopper.

The Solimo 2000-watt room heater is portable and lightweight, ideal for heating small and medium spaces.

The combo product, the vegetable chopper, is made from 100% BPA-free food grade Plastic. It works with a spring action mechanism for quick and easy vegetable chopping.

Specifications:

  • Combo with Vegetable Chopper
  • Capacity: 350 ml
  • Anti-skid base
  • Spring action mechanism
  • Dimensions: 12.5 (Dia) X 9 (Height) cm

It comes with a locking mechanism

ProsCons
Portable and lightweightNone to mention
The chopper has a spring action mechanism 
The chopper is made up of BPA-free, food-grade plastic 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI Certified, White Colour, Ideal for Small to Medium r & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo
45% off 1,298 2,342
Buy now

5. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo

This is a combo product by the Solimo brand and comes with the Solimo room heater and Plastic Drainer/Colander with a lid.

The Solimo 2000-watt ISI-approved space heater is perfect for warming small to medium-

sized rooms. Also, the combo product comes with a Plastic Drainer/Colander with a lid.

Specifications:

  • Combo with plastic drainer
  • Durable and long-lasting
ProsCons
Ideal for small to medium-sized roomsFan speed is fixed
The plastic drainer is durable 
The heater has a plastic body with a rust-free metal grill. 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI Certified, White Colour, Ideal for Small to Medium r & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo
42% off 1,238 2,150
Buy now

6. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo

This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a 1000-watt dry iron.The compact and lightweight Solimo 2000-watt space heater is excellent for heating small to medium-sized rooms.

The iron plate has a Non-stick coated plate that evenly disperses heat. The iron is safe for residential use and features thermal fuse protection against overheating.

Specifications:

  • Combo with a dry iron
  • 360-degree swivel cord
  • Temperature control knob
  • ergonomic design
  • Non-stick coated sole plate
ProsCons
Iron has thermal fuse protectionYou may experience some burning smell at the start
Iron has a non-stick coated plate 
The heater can be used both horizontally and vertically 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI Certified, White Colour, Ideal for Small to Medium r & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Turquoise) Combo
44% off 1,620 2,900
Buy now

7. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo

This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and six airtight bowls with lids.The Solimo 2000-watt room heater is compact and lightweight with 10 feet air throw range, ideal for heating small and medium spaces.

The combo product comprises six multi-colour and multi-purpose food-grade bowls made from hardened PET plastic, each with a capacity of 220ml. These bowls are airtight and can store fruits, vegetables, etc.

Specifications:

  • Combo with Bowls
  • It comes in different colours
  • Capacity: 220 ml
  • Self-design patterns
  • Weight: 36 gm
  • Dimensions: 86.5 mm x 62.2 mm
Pros Cons
Food-grade bowlsNone to mention
Airtight for more extended safety of fruits and vegetables 
Heat settings according to the temperature 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI certified, White colour, Ideal for small to medium r & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo
44% off 1,352 2,400
Buy now

8. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo

This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a 1000-watt dry iron.The lightweight and compact Solimo 2000-watt space heater are ideal for heating small to medium-sized spaces. The powerful copper-wound 2400 RPM motor delivers quick heating, and you can use the product horizontally and vertically.

The plate features a non-stick coating that distributes heat evenly. The iron offers protection from overheating by a thermal fuse. The iron includes a temperature-control dial with many functions for different fabrics.

Specifications:

  • Combo with a dry iron
  • 360-degree swivel cord
  • Portable and easy to handle
  • Non-stick coated sole plate
  • ergonomic design
ProsCons
Temperature-control dial for the ironNone to mention
Non-stick coating 
Quick heating of the heater 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI Certified, White Colour, Ideal for Small to Medium r & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo
44% off 1,618 2,900
Buy now

9. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo

This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a set of 4 fridge organisers. This Solimo 2000-watt space heater is ideal for heating small to medium-sized spaces. The powerful copper-wound 2400 RPM motor delivers quick heating, and you can use the product horizontally and vertically.

The combo product has four multi-coloured fridge storage racks and has a good grip on glass surfaces. The product uses food-grade plastic for durability and safe usage.

Specifications:

  • Combo with organiser set
  • Smart-slide design
  • Quality food-grade plastic
  • Dimensions: 16cm x 15cm x 6cm
ProsCons
The organiser set has food-grade plasticNone to mention
Good grip on glass surfaces 
Robust plastic built 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI certified, White color, Ideal for small to medium r & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo
48% off 1,258 2,425
Buy now

10. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo

This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and lemon squeezer. The Solimo Room Heater is an excellent option if you're searching for a space-saving but efficient space heater. It has a copper-wound motor with 2400 RPM for quick heating; it may be used vertically or horizontally.

The lemon squeezer is manufactured from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, preventing rust. It has no sharp edges, making it safe for use.

Specifications:

  • Combo with lemon squeezer
  • Dimensions: 200x66x40 mm
  • Weight: 169gms
  • 100% food-grade stainless steel
ProsCons
Food-grade steelNone to mention
The heater can be used in any season 
Overheating protection 
cellpic
Amazon Brand - Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater (ISI Certified, White Colour, Ideal for Small to Medium r & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo
43% off 1,278 2,225
Buy now

Best three features for you

Product

Combo pieceMaterialDimensions
Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room HeaterNonePlastic‎91D x 45W x 94H mm
Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator NonePlastic42D x 24W x 65H cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker ComboMurukku MakerStainless steel18x5.5x32 cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) ComboChopperBPA-free food-grade plastic12.5 (Dia) X 9 (Height) cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) ComboPlastic DrainerPlastic26L x 21.5W x 25H  cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron ComboDry IronPlastic‎24.9 x 11 x 13.5 cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour ComboBowl with LidPlastic86.5 mm x 62.2 mm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) ComboDry IronPlastic10 x 10 x 10 cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) ComboOrganiser setPlastic16cm x 15cm x 6cm
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer ComboLemon squeezerStainless steel200x66x40 mm

Best value for money

Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with a robust 2400 RPM copper winding motor is the best value for money if you are searching for a room heater. Priced at Rs.1049.00, this heater projects heat up to 10 feet, making it ideal for small rooms. It is advisable always to use a 16A socket while operating it.

Best overall

Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator is the best overall room heater across all brands. This sleek heater is equipped with an oil-filled radiator, and a 400 W PTC fan heats the room instantly! Three large surface fins spread heat properly to every side. It is lightweight and offers temperature control.

How to find a best solimo heater

You should check many things before buying a room heater, most importantly, the size of your room and your budget. Besides those, you should check the type of heater and the product quality. Heating capacity is another factor to keep in mind. Some room heaters have a facility where you can change the room temperature according to your needs. So look out for this feature.

Room heaters consume a lot of energy, so energy efficiencient and sustainable products go a long way to keep your bill in check. The safety feature should be high, and the noise level should be as low as possible.

Best solimo heaters pricing

ProductPricing 
Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater1049.00
Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator 7599.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo1377.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo1308.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo1178.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo1624.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo1318.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo1748.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo1224.00
Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo1218.00

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

