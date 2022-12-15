Best solimo heaters in 2022: your winter essentials

Can we continually operate the Solimo 2000 Watt room heater?
Doctors caution that keeping your heaters on all night can be dangerous and cause restless nights, dry skin, and allergies.
Summary:
High-quality space heaters become necessary as the temperature drops, and we are here to assist you in selecting the most reliable and energy-efficient one! The best room heaters preserve oxygen balance, avoiding suffocation and skin dryness.
Our recommendations can warm a whole room more quickly and effectively than other models while providing many dependable safety features. So, check the best Solimo heaters you can consider for this winter season!
1. Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater
Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater is perfect if you want something compact yet practical. The product has built-in overheating protection, is lightweight, and has two knobs for heat setting.
Further, the product comes with a copper-wound motor with 2400 RPM for rapid heating; you can use it vertically or horizontally. The heater's high-quality plastic body is fire-resistant, and the metal grill secures the copper element, making it an ideal choice for families and homes.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Compact and lightweight
|The cord length is shorter and might need an extension to reach longer distances
|Overheat protection
|Fire-resistant plastic body
2. Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator
Featuring a sleek design, this space-saving oil-filled radiator by Solimo has nine large surface fins, enabling better room heating. The heater has three different temperature settings that can be customised to your needs. A safety switch is included for protection against overheating.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Three different temperature settings
|Heats slower
|Fire-resistant plastic body
|Nine large surface fins
3. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo
This is a combo product by the Solimo brand and comes with the Solimo room heater and Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker. The Solimo 2000-watt ISI-certified room heater is ideal for warming small to medium places.
The heater has a 10-feet air throw range which can heat a small and medium space effectively.The combo product, a stainless steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker, is a fantastic helpful product. The product is made from 100% food-grade stainless steel.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Murukku maker is made from 100% stainless steel
|None to mention
|The heater has an air throw range of 10 feet
|Murukku maker that comes with 15 sieves
4. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo
This is a combo product by Solimo with a Room heater and vegetable chopper.
The Solimo 2000-watt room heater is portable and lightweight, ideal for heating small and medium spaces.
The combo product, the vegetable chopper, is made from 100% BPA-free food grade Plastic. It works with a spring action mechanism for quick and easy vegetable chopping.
Specifications:
It comes with a locking mechanism
|Pros
|Cons
|Portable and lightweight
|None to mention
|The chopper has a spring action mechanism
|The chopper is made up of BPA-free, food-grade plastic
5. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo
This is a combo product by the Solimo brand and comes with the Solimo room heater and Plastic Drainer/Colander with a lid.
The Solimo 2000-watt ISI-approved space heater is perfect for warming small to medium-
sized rooms. Also, the combo product comes with a Plastic Drainer/Colander with a lid.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Ideal for small to medium-sized rooms
|Fan speed is fixed
|The plastic drainer is durable
|The heater has a plastic body with a rust-free metal grill.
6. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo
This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a 1000-watt dry iron.The compact and lightweight Solimo 2000-watt space heater is excellent for heating small to medium-sized rooms.
The iron plate has a Non-stick coated plate that evenly disperses heat. The iron is safe for residential use and features thermal fuse protection against overheating.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Iron has thermal fuse protection
|You may experience some burning smell at the start
|Iron has a non-stick coated plate
|The heater can be used both horizontally and vertically
7. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo
This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and six airtight bowls with lids.The Solimo 2000-watt room heater is compact and lightweight with 10 feet air throw range, ideal for heating small and medium spaces.
The combo product comprises six multi-colour and multi-purpose food-grade bowls made from hardened PET plastic, each with a capacity of 220ml. These bowls are airtight and can store fruits, vegetables, etc.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Food-grade bowls
|None to mention
|Airtight for more extended safety of fruits and vegetables
|Heat settings according to the temperature
8. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo
This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a 1000-watt dry iron.The lightweight and compact Solimo 2000-watt space heater are ideal for heating small to medium-sized spaces. The powerful copper-wound 2400 RPM motor delivers quick heating, and you can use the product horizontally and vertically.
The plate features a non-stick coating that distributes heat evenly. The iron offers protection from overheating by a thermal fuse. The iron includes a temperature-control dial with many functions for different fabrics.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Temperature-control dial for the iron
|None to mention
|Non-stick coating
|Quick heating of the heater
9. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo
This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and a set of 4 fridge organisers. This Solimo 2000-watt space heater is ideal for heating small to medium-sized spaces. The powerful copper-wound 2400 RPM motor delivers quick heating, and you can use the product horizontally and vertically.
The combo product has four multi-coloured fridge storage racks and has a good grip on glass surfaces. The product uses food-grade plastic for durability and safe usage.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|The organiser set has food-grade plastic
|None to mention
|Good grip on glass surfaces
|Robust plastic built
10. Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo
This is a combo product by Solimo featuring a 2000-watt room heater and lemon squeezer. The Solimo Room Heater is an excellent option if you're searching for a space-saving but efficient space heater. It has a copper-wound motor with 2400 RPM for quick heating; it may be used vertically or horizontally.
The lemon squeezer is manufactured from high-quality, food-grade stainless steel, preventing rust. It has no sharp edges, making it safe for use.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Food-grade steel
|None to mention
|The heater can be used in any season
|Overheating protection
Best three features for you
Product
|Combo piece
|Material
|Dimensions
|Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater
|None
|Plastic
|91D x 45W x 94H mm
|Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator
|None
|Plastic
|42D x 24W x 65H cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo
|Murukku Maker
|Stainless steel
|18x5.5x32 cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo
|Chopper
|BPA-free food-grade plastic
|12.5 (Dia) X 9 (Height) cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo
|Plastic Drainer
|Plastic
|26L x 21.5W x 25H cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo
|Dry Iron
|Plastic
|24.9 x 11 x 13.5 cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo
|Bowl with Lid
|Plastic
|86.5 mm x 62.2 mm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo
|Dry Iron
|Plastic
|10 x 10 x 10 cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo
|Organiser set
|Plastic
|16cm x 15cm x 6cm
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo
|Lemon squeezer
|Stainless steel
|200x66x40 mm
Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater with a robust 2400 RPM copper winding motor is the best value for money if you are searching for a room heater. Priced at Rs.1049.00, this heater projects heat up to 10 feet, making it ideal for small rooms. It is advisable always to use a 16A socket while operating it.
Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator is the best overall room heater across all brands. This sleek heater is equipped with an oil-filled radiator, and a 400 W PTC fan heats the room instantly! Three large surface fins spread heat properly to every side. It is lightweight and offers temperature control.
You should check many things before buying a room heater, most importantly, the size of your room and your budget. Besides those, you should check the type of heater and the product quality. Heating capacity is another factor to keep in mind. Some room heaters have a facility where you can change the room temperature according to your needs. So look out for this feature.
Room heaters consume a lot of energy, so energy efficiencient and sustainable products go a long way to keep your bill in check. The safety feature should be high, and the noise level should be as low as possible.
|Product
|Pricing
|Solimo 2000/1000 Watts Room Heater
|1049.00
|Solimo OFR Room Heater, 9 Fin 2400 Watts Oil Filled Radiator
|7599.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Stainless Steel Kitchen Press/Noodles/Murukku Maker Combo
|1377.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Compact Vegetable Chopper (350ml, Grey) Combo
|1308.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Plastic Drainer/Colander with lid (Blue) Combo
|1178.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron Combo
|1624.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Amazon Brand Wonder Bowl with Snapfit Lid, 220 ml, Set of 6, Multicolour Combo
|1318.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & 1000-Watt Dry Iron (White and Blue) Combo
|1748.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Fridge Organizer Set (4 pieces) Combo
|1224.00
|Solimo 2000-Watt Room Heater & Food Grade Stainless Steel Lemon Squeezer Combo
|1218.00
Yes, the Solima 2000W heater is reliable, based on expert opinion and customer reviews.
These heaters not only have apparent adverse effects, such as drying out your skin, but also deplete the air's oxygen supply. Even those without asthmatic issues can experience tiredness, nausea, and headaches in spaces heated by traditional heaters.
No, heaters do not emit harmful radiation. Most electric heaters heat an area using convection or infrared radiation. Similar to how a sunbeam warms the objects in front of a heater, radiant heat warms them.
The risk of house fires rises throughout the winter as more people use electric heaters to stay warm. Despite the absence of an open flame, the heating elements in electric heaters have the potential to ignite nearby combustibles.