Best split AC under 50,000 in India

In the scorching summer heat in India, air conditioners come most handy to bring relief, such that the air conditioning system has become one of the largest electricity consumers in any residence. Split AC has undergone several changes and intriguing enhancements over time, and so have its prices. Despite having a limited budget, many still want to purchase the finest they can. Therefore, we have established this article to provide a list of the best split AC under 50000 INR price range. Let us explore the range of Split AC. Split AC under 50000 (2022) 1. Samsung Split AC Inverter 3 Star (AR18AYLYATBNNA - 1.5 Ton) The Samsung Convertible 5 in 1 is the ideal air conditioner since it enables real-time adjustment of power input and cooling requirements. This AC has a 130-290 Vac working range, so it can endure low voltage operations and hold steady. Price: Rs.34,990 (Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 28 kg 500 g

Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 26.5 x 72 x 54.8 cm

Energy Efficiency: ‎3-star rating

Capacity: ‎1.5 Tons

Wattage: ‎1700 KW

Material: ‎Steel

Refrigerant gas: R32

Pros Cons The compressor has a ten-year warranty No filter for PM 2.5 The noise level is only 45 dB Only 487 CFM at maximum fan speed Stunning premium appearances Merely a two-way auto swing Filter access is simple

2. Croma Split AC 3 Star (1 Ton - CRAC7721) When you get a Croma Split AC (1 ton, 3 stars), which offers exceptional cooling capacity, you may chill the atmosphere of your living area. It has a 3450 Watt cooling capability, providing excellent cooling performance. This air conditioner's self-diagnosis feature aids in problem-solving. It only has one rotary non-inverter compressor for reliable performance. The Sleep mode regulates the temperature & you can sleep peacefully. Price: Rs.24,990 (Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 29 kg

Item Dimensions (LxWxH): 30.70 x 9.50 x 22.90 cm

Approximate Coverage Area: 120 Sq. Ft (11.14 sq. M)

Sensor: Temperature Sensor

Cooling Capacity: 3450 Watts

Cooling Power Input: 970 Watts

Noise Level: 42 dB

High-Density Filter: PM 2.5

Pros Cons R-32 environment-friendly refrigerant 3-star rating No additional units used High noise level Long-lasting use Perfect cooling 3450 Watts cooling capacity Dry Mode

3. Whirlpool Split AC 5 Star (1.5 Ton, Magicool Inverter Pro 5S - 2022 Model) Get the Whirlpool Inverter Pro 5S Magicool Split AC inside to escape the heat and enjoy fantastic conditioning. Additionally, it aids in preserving the ideal temperature without frequently turning off the air conditioner. Furthermore, the air conditioner uses 1325 Watts of power. Price: Rs.36,490 (Amazon offer)

Item Weight: (Indoor: 9.0 Kg, Outdoor: 27.0 Kg)

Item Dimensions: 100 x 29.5 x 23 cm

Approximate Coverage Area: (111 to 150 Sq. ft)

Cooling Capacity:1.5 Ton

Power Requirements: 230 Volts

Noise Level (Indoor Unit): 26 dB

Power input: 1325 Watts

Pros Cons DUAL Inverter No ozone depletion potential Super Modified 5-in-1 Cooling ADC Sensor Advanced filter technology with complete antivirus protection 100% copper-based tubes with ultimate protection Ocean Black Fin

4. LG DUAL Split AC Inverter 3 Star (2022 Model) - PS-Q19YNXE In contrast to standard compressors, LG's DUAL Inverter Compressor with Customizable Speed Dual Rotary Motor gives a broader rotating rate, which preserves extra energy. As a result, our DUAL Inverter AC cool more quickly, last longer, and operate more quietly. Price: Rs.37,490 (Amazon offer)

Approximate Coverage Area: (111 to 150 Sq. ft)

Cooling Capacity: 800 ~ 5500 W

Power Requirements: 220-240V

Noise Level (Indoor Unit): 26 dB

Power Input: 1740 Watts

Pros Cons DUAL Inverter Product Weight Superior 5-in-1 cooling Expensive ADC sensor panels Advanced filter options with top-end antivirus security 100% Copper-based tubes with ultimate protection Oceanic Black-coloured Fin

5. Lloyd Split AC 3 Star (GLS18B3YWBEP, 1.5 Ton) With a non-inverter compressor, the Lloyd Split AC has low noise, is less expensive than inverter split AC, and features an additional sophisticated, attractive design to match your needs and interior decor for your house and business. Price: Rs.32,999 (Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 46 kg

Item Dimensions: 94 x 23.5 x 31.5 cm

Approximate Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts

Material:‎ Plastic, ODU, and Metal

Wattage:‎ 5000 Watts

Noise level (Indoor Unit): 42 dB

Pros Cons Use of blue fin evaporator and condenser coils 3-star rating Strong dehumidification Self-diagnosis function Hidden LED Display Cools even at 48˚C

6. Godrej Inverter Split 3-Star AC (2022 Model, 1 Ton, GIC 12TTC3-GVA) With a 10-year inverter compressor guarantee, a 100% copper condenser, evaporator coil & connection tubing, an antivirus filtration that kills 99.9%+ of viral particles, and modern inverter technology, this three-star, one-ton air conditioner with R32 refrigerant is strong, long-lasting, and environmentally responsible. Additionally, its minimal duration mechanism makes it extremely quick, even in the hottest temperatures. Price: Rs.29,490 (Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 10 kg 200 g

Item Dimensions: 21 x 84.9 x 28.9 cm

Approximate Coverage Area: 150 sq. ft

Cooling Capacity: 1 Ton/3500W

Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts

Material:‎ ‎Plastic

Wattage:‎ ‎752 Watts

Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎39 dB

Pros Cons Heavy-duty cooling at 52 °C Less range Environmental-friendly 3-star rating It is the most energy-efficient and has the lowest-noise operation High-cost Nano-coated anti-viral filter High sound Advanced inverter technology Anti-freeze thermostat

7. AmazonBasics Non-Inverter Split AC 3-Star 2022 - 1 Ton You may get a 1 tonne split air conditioner from AmazonBasics for a great price and of excellent quality. You can save more energy with a 3-star BEE Rating and an ISEER Rating of 3.56. Strong circulation allows cool air to enter every nook and cranny, increasing its efficiency in hot conditions. The temperature and fan speed is automatically adjusted to reduce energy use and increase savings. Price: Rs.29,490 (Amazon offer)

Pros Cons Heavy-duty cooling at 52 °C PM 2.5 Filter only R32 Refrigerant gas: eco-friendly gas 3-star rating It is the most energy-efficient and has a lowest-noise operation Antibacterial coating Dust filter

8. Hisense Split AC 4-Star Inverter (AS-18TC4RAM1) This inverter air conditioner uses adjustable tonnage technologies to adapt its efficiency based on your needs while providing faster cooling and more energy savings. With fresher and more robust immunity, it protects your health further from infections and pollutants. Price: Rs.32,400 (Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 33 kg

Item Dimensions: 100 x 29.5 x 23cm

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Power Requirements: ‎230 Volts

Wattage:‎ ‎1520 Watts

Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎43dB

Pros Cons Air Purification Filter High price Convertible 4-in-1 Less range 4-star Energy Star Rating High sound Alkaline battery cell

9. Blue Star Inverter 3-Star Split AC (IA315YLU, 1.2 Ton) When you get Blue Star YL Inverter Split AC, you can feel the cool air in your room. With a 1.2 Ton capacity, it's the perfect option for a medium-sized room. It functions without a stabiliser, shielding the AC from changes in voltage. The air conditioner uses inverter technology to increase efficiency. Price: Rs.29,990(Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 34 kg 700 g

Item Dimensions: 85.8 x 32.7 x 53.6cm

Cooling Capacity: 1.2 Tons

Power Requirements: 230 Volts

Wattage:‎ ‎4265 Watts

Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎33.8 dB

Pros Cons Variable speed compressor which adjusts power 3-star rating R32 Refrigerant gas: Environmental-friendly gas Energy Star Rating: 4 Star Anti-Corrosion Blue Fin Technology Air Purification Filter

10. Lloyd Split Inverter 1.5 Ton AC - GLS18I5FWCVG Split AC with inverter compressor, modern and stylish appearance to match your needs/interiors for the workplace and home. Price: Rs.37,490(Amazon offer)

Item Weight: 43 kg 200 g

Item Dimensions: 100 x 22 x 32.7cm

Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Tons

Power Requirements: 230 Volts

Wattage:‎‎ 5100 Watts

Noise Level (Indoor Unit): ‎35 dB

Pros Cons Cools Even at 52 ˚C Cost Golden Fin Condenser High watts Anti-Viral Filter 4-Way enhanced Swing Air Purification Filter

Price of best split AC at a glance :

Product Price Samsung 1.5 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC Rs.34,990 Croma 1 Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs.24,990 Whirlpool 1.5 Ton 5-Star, Inverter Split AC Rs.37,490 LG Split AC DUAL with 1.5 Ton Rs.37,490 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 3-Star Split AC Rs.32,999 Godrej 1 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC Rs.29,490 AmazonBasics 1 Ton 3-Star Non-Inverter Split AC Rs.29,490 Hisense 1.5 Ton 4-Star Inverter Split AC Rs.32,400 Blue Star 1.2 Ton 3-Star Inverter Split AC Rs.29,990 Lloyd 1.5 Ton 5-Star Inverter Split AC with Anti-Viral + PM 2.5 Filter Rs.37,990