Best Vivo mobile phones under 10,000

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Sep 05, 2022 14:36 IST
Summary:

Finding the best mobile phone is tedious, especially when you’re on a tight budget! We have curated a list of the Vivo mobile phones under 10,000, which will help you choose the right one. Let’s explore!

product info
Vivo smartphones under 10,000 promise user-friendly features.

With technological advancements, mobile phones have evolved as an excellent smart tool that bridges the gap between you and the world. Everything can be done within a few clicks, from making national and international calls to clicking pictures. In the last decade, Vivo has gained immense popularity and made its mark in the mobile industry. Its mobile phones are budget-friendly yet packed with many features, such as HD display, efficient processor, fingerprint sensor, on-point camera and long-lasting battery backup. We have covered you if you are looking for Vivo mobile phones under 10,000.

Best Vivo Mobile Phones Under 10,000

1. vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

The Vivo Y15s comes in a unique mystic blue colour that grabs all eyes. It comes with 3GB RAM, 32GB ROM, a 13MP+2MP main camera and a 8MP selfie camera, making it one of the best mobile phones under 10,0000. In addition, its LCD display technology is designed to offer an immersive experience. The best part is that at 9,499, it is priced decently and can fit in everyone’s budget.

Specifications:

OS - FunTouch OS 10

RAM - 3GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Polymer battery required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Expandable Memory, Dual Camera, Built-In GPS

Display technology - LCD

Other display features - Wireless

ProsCons
Aesthetic designAvailable in only one colour
Comes with a dual SIM 
Pocket friendly 
cellpic
vivo Y15s Mystic Blue (3GB RAM & 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
32% off 9,499 13,990
Buy now

2. Vivo Y01 (Elegant Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Vivo is a trusted brand producing the best quality affordable phones. The Vivo Y01 comes with 2GB RAM and 32GB internal storage. The 6.51" HD+ Display ensures the best viewing experience. In addition, it features a powerful battery backup and operating system to keep you ahead of all. If you are on a search for the best Vivo mobile phones under 10,000, this one is an ideal pick. Also, the elegant black colour of this phone looks classy from all angles.

Specifications:

OS - FunTouch OS 10

RAM - 2GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.6 x 0.8 cm; 182 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required

Connectivity technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

GPS - True

Special features - Bluetooth Enabled, Dual SIM, Camera, Built-In GPS

ProsCons
Presence of the latest AndroidAvailable in only one colour
Long-lasting battery lifeLimited RAM size
cellpic
Vivo Y01 (Elegant Black, 2GB RAM, 32GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
35% off 8,499 12,999
Buy now

3. Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)

Available in the beautiful Ocean Blue colour, the Vivo Y91 1816 was launched in 2019, and since then, it has managed to become a favourite of many. It comes with an AI dual camera to capture all moments, a powerful processor to deliver the best performance and maximum security to conduct operations seamlessly. In addition, the 32GB ROM stores everything hassle-free. The phone supports Bluetooth and Wi-Fi communication technology. It has a 13MP+2MP dual rear camera and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Specifications:

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 2 GB

Product dimensions - 15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 164 grams

Item model number - 1816

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Display features - Wireless

Resolution - 1520 x 720

ProsCons
Long-lasting battery lifeAvailable in only one colour
Excellent camera quality 
Adequate RAM size 
cellpic
Vivo Y91 1816 (Ocean Blue, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage)
20% off 9,600 12,000
Buy now

4. Vivo Y21 (White)

Another Vivo mobile phone under 10,000 is the Vivo Y21 (White). It is an Android budget smartphone which is available on Amazon for 7,490. It comes with features such as a 4.5 inch display with 854×480 pixels resolution, 5MP primary camera and 2MP front-facing camera, 1GB RAM, 16GB internal memory expandable up to 128GB, and a 1900 mAh battery.

Specifications:

OS - ‎Android 5.1

RAM - ‎1 GB

Product dimension - 13.1 x 0.9 x 6.6 cm; 145 grams

Item model number - Y21

Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Connectivity technologies - GSM, 3G, Wi-Fi, WCDMA, (850/900/1800/1900 MHz), (850/900/2100 MHz)

Special features - Photosensitive sensor, Dual SIM, E-mail, Electronic compass, Accelerometer, FM Radio, Video Player, Music Player, Proximity sensor

Form factor - Touchscreen Phone

ProsCons
Capable rear and selfie camera lensesAvailable in only white colour
Device and accessories warrantyPlastic back
Comes with a dual sim 
cellpic
Vivo Y21 (White)
42% off 7,490 12,990
Buy now

5. (Renewed) Vivo V9 (Pearl Black, 64GB)

Available in the pearl black colour, the Vivo V9 is an incredible addition to this list of Vivo mobile phones under 10,000. It comes with 4GB RAM and 2280 x 1080 screen resolution for the best viewing experience and a long-lasting battery (3260 mAh) so that you are never out of reach. In addition, the excellent camera quality (16MP+5MP primary dual rear camera) captures all moments beautifully. It also has an impressive 24MP front-facing camera.

Specifications:

OS - Android 8.1

RAM - 4 GB

Product dimensions - 15.5 x 0.8 x 7.5 cm; 150 Grams

Batteries - ‎1 A batteries required

Item model number - 1723-cr

Wireless communication - Cellular

Connectivity technologies - GSM, 3G, 4G LTE, WCDMA, TDD, FDD

ProsCons
Excellent battery lifeAverage speakers
Good sound qualityLow-quality display
Decent design 

6. vivo Y15C (Wave Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

Available in a beautiful wave green colour, the Vivo Y15C is a smartphone launched recently in 2022. It comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB internal memory. In addition, the 6.51" inch LCD display keeps you hooked from morning till evening. It has a 13MP+2MP rear camera and a 8MP selfie camera. The best part is that this Vivo mobile phone is priced decently at 9,499 only.

Specifications:

OS - Funtouch OS 12 (Based on Android 12)

RAM - 3GB

ROM - 32GB

Product dimensions - 16.4 x 7.5 x 0.8 cm; 179 grams

Batteries - 1 Lithium Ion battery required

Wireless communication technology - Cellular

Special features - Bluetooth-enabled, Dual SIM, camera, built-in GPS, mobile hotspot capability

ProsCons
Powerful double rear and selfie camera lensesAvailable in only wave green colour
Excellent camera quality 
Comes with a dual sim, in-built GPS and mobile hotspot 
cellpic
vivo Y15C (Wave Green, 3GB RAM, 32GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
34% off 9,499 14,490
Buy now

Price of Vivo mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
vivo Y15s Mystic Blue 13,990
Vivo Y01 11,990
Vivo Y91 1816 12,000
Vivo Y21 (White) 10,000
(Renewed) Vivo V9 (Pearl Black, 64GB) 17,999
vivo Y15C 14,490

Best three features for you

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
vivo Y15s Mystic BlueExpandable memoryBluetooth-enabledPowerful processor
Vivo Y01Ample storage space.Good RAM backup.Great battery backup
Vivo Y91 1816HD+ displayLong and quality displayDual AI camera
Vivo Y21 (White)Powerful processorLong-lasting battery lifeBluetooth, Wi-Fi communication technologies
(Renewed) Vivo V9 (Pearl Black, 64GB)Expandable memoryBluetooth-enabledPowerful processor
vivo Y15CLong-lasting batteryAdequate RAM sizeSleek and stylish design

Best value for money

If you’re looking for an affordable Vivo mobile phone with great features and performance, the Vivo Y21 (White) is an ideal pick. It is priced at 7,490 only. This phone is equipped with the latest features to keep you ahead.

Best overall product

There are several options available in the Vivo phones at this price range. However, one phone that manages to steal all the limelight on our list is the Vivo Y91 1816. It is packed with great features and offers an excellent viewing experience that keeps you hooked from dawn to dusk. In addition, the camera quality is on-point to capture all moments beautifully. It is priced at 9,600 only.

How to find the perfect Vivo mobile phones under 10,000?

Keep the following points in mind when searching for the best Vivo mobile phones under 100,00.

The phone should be lightweight and sturdy. In addition, it should be feature-packed with excellent camera quality.

The phone should be budget-friendly.

Do not go for just the look and feel of the phone without checking out other internal features such as the RAM, processor, storage, etc.

The phone needs to have excellent battery backup so that it does not stop throughout the day.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

