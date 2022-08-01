Story Saved
Monday, Aug 01, 2022
Best Windows mobiles phones in India

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 01, 2022 20:11 IST
Microsoft’s Windows mobile operating system was designed for cellphones and pocket PCs. Some basic programmes created to resemble those in the Windows desktop version were provided by Windows mobile.  

Window mobile phones are well known for their processors,

Microsoft created Windows Mobiles, a mobile operating system supporting smartphones or digital assistance.

Window mobile phones are well known for their processors, battery backup and quality of the camera. These mobile phones allow data transfer through USB and Bluetooth. In addition, they support Virtual Private Network and PPTP protocols.

If you are looking for a Windows mobile, we have created a complete list for you right here. You can check out the best Windows phones with fantastic features and pocket-friendly prices in the list below.

1. Redmi Note 11

TheRedmi Note 11 is a window smartphone for individuals looking for a small, crystal-clear display. Users want it because of the excellent configuration and QHD display. Thanks to the battery backup, the phone can be used for hours with no breaks. Also, the phone’s50 MPcamera is designed to capture moments. It offers distinctive features such as the triple LED soft flash open apps, and so on.

  • OS - MIUI 13
  • RAM - 4GB
  • Camera- 50 MP (Rear)
  • Display technology -AMOLED
  • Battery- 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Excellent displayComes in only one colour 
Good camera qualityHeating issues
Long lasting battery life  
Redmi Note 11 (Horizon Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) | 90Hz FHD+ AMOLED Display | Qualcomm® Snapdragon™ 680-6nm | Alexa Built-in | 33W Charger Included | Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
25% off
13,499 17,999
Buy now

2. Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)

Realme C25Y is a classic combination of elegant design and powerful performance. The abundance of impressive features packed inside this phone justifies its attractive pricing. Thanks to the full HD display, you can watch high-definition movies and play games on the move. Because of its flexible settings, you may operate multiple apps with no performance issues. In addition, its excellent camera quality allows you to capture moments beautifully.

  • OS - Android 11
  • RAM - 4 GB
  • Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular
  • Connectivity type - 4g
  • Camera features - Rear and front
  • Battery power - 5000
ProsCons
Quality buildInadequate storage 
Robust design and features available in only one colour 
Good quality camera 
Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage)
16% off
10,980 12,999
Buy now

3. Vivo Y33T

This smartphone has a stunning design, is stylish, and offers plenty of space for multimedia files. In addition, it comes with a strong battery. However, its processor leaves us wanting for more. The 5000mAh lithium-ion battery pack offers great call time. Overall, it is a trustworthy phone in the mid-price range, and would be a good choice for Windows users.

  • RAM - 8 GB
  • OS - Fun touch OS 12
  • Other display features - Wireless
  • Other camera features - Wireless
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
  • Item weight - 182g
ProsCons
Elegant design Average performance
Excellent battery power rating Available in only one colour 
Windows reliability 
Vivo Y33T (Mirror Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB ROM) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
22% off
17,990 22,990
Buy now

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro

The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a well-designed window phone that may satisfy all of your basic requirements without costing a fortune. Its worth is further increased by the inclusion of a durable battery and excellent cameras. In addition, it comes with large battery life andAMOLED dot display for the best viewing experiencewithout draining your wallet.

  • RAM - 6 GB
  • Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Display technology - AMOLED
  • Colour - Dark night
  • Battery power rating - 5020
ProsCons
Wide screen sizeAvailable in only one colour 
Good battery lifeAverage front camera
Excellent camera quality 
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120hz Super Amoled Display|64MPwith 5mp Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
20% off
15,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Nokia G10

Nokia G10 is a new addition to Nokia’s series of low-cost smartphones that are known for smartly handling a wide range of useful apps. It provides a smooth performance that also comes with a 13MP rear camera to capture moments beautifully. With 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, this smartphone is quite useful.

  • RAM - 4GB
  • Camera - 13MP (Rear)
  • Screen size - 6.5 inches
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Storage - 64GB
  • Camera features - Rear and front
ProsCons
All-day battery life Inadequate internal storage 
Expandable memoryNo Glance Screen
Triple camera with AI modes  
Nokia G10, 6.5” HD+ Screen, 5050 mAh Battery, Triple Camera, 4 + 64GB Memory(Dusk/Purple)
18% off
11,498 13,999
Buy now

6. Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G

The launch ofGoogle Pixel 6 Pro 5G in the smartphone industry is notable. Featuring 12GB RAM, 8 processors and 128GB of inbuilt storage, these features make the price of the phone worthwhile. This smartphone comes in the classic white colour that everyone loves. In addition,this phone has a battery life that will help you stay connected every minute of the day.

  • RAM- 12GB
  • Item height - 0.35 inches
  • Processor speed - 2.8 GHz
  • Processor count - 8
  • Battery energy content - 24 watt hours
  • Item weight - 350 g
ProsCons
Excellent screen quality Comes in only one colour 
Sufficient storageCostly
Proficient camera  
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G (Cloudy White, 12GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
47% off
68,800 129,999
Buy now

7. Redmi Note 11T 5G

Another latest launch by Redmi is the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The completely laminated screen offers improved touch sensitivity, which is resistant to dust and also fingerprints. The most appealing feature of this mobile is its modern Windows operating system, and it boasts a reliable battery life as well as a decent rear camera. In addition, the phone is priced decently and fits in everyone’s pocket.

  • RAM- 6GB
  • Other distally features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Colour - Stardust white
  • Item weight - 195
ProsCons
Excellent design Poor gaming experience
Adequate  battery lifeAverage camera
Cost effective Available in only one colour 
Redmi Note 11T 5G (Stardust White, 6GB RAM, 128GB ROM)| Dimensity 810 5G | 33W Pro Fast Charging | Charger Included | Additional Exchange Offers|Get 2 Months of YouTube Premium Free!
19% off
16,999 20,999
Buy now

8. Samsung Galaxy A23

Samsung Galaxy A23 is the latest edition by Samsung. This phone is feature packed and comes with a 50MP quad camera. In addition, the 5000 mAH battery keeps you going all day after every charge. This mobile is a mid-range mobile with the newest Windows OS as its main draw, and is jam-packed with features for everyone. This phone is available in colours such as black, blue, white, and peach.

  • RAM- 6GB
  • Connectivity type - Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth
  • Display features - Wireless
  • Device interface - Touchscreen
  • Camera features - Rear and front
  • Battery power rating - 5000 mAh
ProsCons
Excellent RAM Average display
Affordable costPoor front camera
Good connectivity options 
Samsung Galaxy A23 Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers
Buy now

9. Nokia C30

With this product, Nokia explores the low-cost smartphone market and performs a respectable job by delivering overall quality features. The gadget is not that powerful. When compared to several Android smartphones in a similar price range, it could have used a better RAM and an improved front camera. In conclusion, only Windows operating system users will find this device appealing.

  • RAM - 3GB
  • Memory storage - 32 GB
  • Screen size - 6.28 inches
  • Battery life - 6000 mAH
  • Camera - 13 MP rear and 5 MP front
ProsCons
Adequate RAM Small screen size
Excellent memoryAverage front camera
Good battery life 
Nokia C30, 6000 mAh Battery, 6.82 Inch HD+ Screen, 3 + 32GB Memory (Green)
20% off
9,999 12,499
Buy now

10. Lumia 1320

The Nokia Lumia 1320 is a premium smartphone that is aimed at consumers who do not want to spend a lot of money on a high-end device. Features such as a 7GB cloud storage, S4 dual core processor, and 16M colour support make it an ideal choice. Especially compared to other Nokia Lumia phones, a few modifications are made for cost-saving purposes, but the reasonable price justifies everything. If the price of the Lumia 1520 is too much for you, then think about opting for this phone.

  • RAM - 1GB
  • Connectivity technology - ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Display technology - LCD
  • Camera - 5MP (Rear) and 0.3MP (Front)
  • Battery - 3400 mAh
  • Screen size - 6 inches
  • Storage - 8GB
ProsCons
Good displayPoor front camera
AffordableNon-removable battery
Good battery lifeLow pixel density
Lumia 1320 by N O K I A with 5MP Camera Windows Smartphone - Black
56% off
10,999 24,917
Buy now

Price of best windows mobiles at a glance:

ProductPrice
 Redmi Note 11 Rs. 12,999
 Realme C25Y  11,469
 Vivo Y33T   17,990
 Redmi Note 10 Pro   15,999
 Nokia G10  11,498
 Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G  72,800
 Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 14,999
 Samsung Galaxy A23  18,499
 Nokia C30  9,999
 Lumia 1320   10,999

Best Three Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Redmi Note 11Quad camera setup Excellent camera quality Stunning design 
Realme C25YExcellent camera quality Long lasting battery Sturdy design 
Vivo Y33T Ultra-slim body High-resolution screen Excellent camera quality 
Redmi Note 10 ProAll day battery life Excellent camera quality Super AMOLED display 
Nokia G10Keeps your phone going after just one charge Big screen size Fingerprint sensor 
Google Pixel 6 Pro 5GFeature-packed mobile phone Sturdy and elegant design Great storage capacity 
Redmi Note 11T 5GPowerful performance Future ready with 5g technology RAM booster 
Samsung Galaxy A23Edge design Eye protection glare Excellent camera quality 
Nokia C30Long-lasting battery life Big screen Captures moments perfectly 
Lumia 1320Simple design Powerful performance Great camera 

Best value for money

The Nokia G10, priced at 11,498, offers the best value for money. This phone is perfect for daily use. The phone has amazing features with a good battery life, dual SIM, a decent camera, with spacious keypad and a tough build. It has all the good qualities of a phone at a pocket-friendly budget.

Best overall

The Google Pixel 6 Pro is one of the best overall in all aspects compared. It lies on the expensive side with a price of 72,800, but it is an excellent investment if you are looking for a phone with good performance and unique features. It provides outstanding performance with 12GB RAM and an AMOLED display. It is designed to capture clear pictures. The powerful battery will provide you extended lasting usage without any disturbances.

How to find the perfect windows mobile?

If you are searching for the perfect Windows mobile, then keep the following points in mind:

  • Select your budget range.
  • Check the device’s performance with RAM and processor and the operating system provided.
  • Look for the future updates it is offering.
  • Find a good resolution and a display type of full HD.
  • Check the battery life the phone is providing you with.
  • Choose the best in class storage with expandable memory.

FAQs

1. Which is the best Windows mobile phone in 2022?

GooglePixel 6 Pro is believed to be one of the best windows mobile phones in 2022.

2. What is the general price range of Windows mobiles?

The average price range of a windows mobile phone can range from 5,999 to 17,999. They are available in a variety of price ranges from which you can choose as per your budget.

3. Which Windows mobile has the best processor with an average price range?

Redmi Note 10 Pro has the best processor out of all Windows phones. This phone is priced decently at 15,999.

4. What are the key specifications of the Lumia 1320?

The specifications of Lumia 1320 are -

  • RAM - 1GB
  • Connectivity technology - ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi
  • Display technology - LCD
  • Screen size - 5 inches

5. Which Windows mobile has the best camera quality?

Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G is one of the best windows mobiles featuring excellent camera quality.

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

