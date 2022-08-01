Best Windows mobiles phones in India

Window mobile phones are well known for their processors,

Microsoft created Windows Mobiles, a mobile operating system supporting smartphones or digital assistance. Window mobile phones are well known for their processors, battery backup and quality of the camera. These mobile phones allow data transfer through USB and Bluetooth. In addition, they support Virtual Private Network and PPTP protocols. If you are looking for a Windows mobile, we have created a complete list for you right here. You can check out the best Windows phones with fantastic features and pocket-friendly prices in the list below. 1. Redmi Note 11 TheRedmi Note 11 is a window smartphone for individuals looking for a small, crystal-clear display. Users want it because of the excellent configuration and QHD display. Thanks to the battery backup, the phone can be used for hours with no breaks. Also, the phone’s50 MPcamera is designed to capture moments. It offers distinctive features such as the triple LED soft flash open apps, and so on. OS - MIUI 13

RAM - 4GB

Camera- 50 MP (Rear)

Display technology -AMOLED

Battery- 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Excellent display Comes in only one colour Good camera quality Heating issues Long lasting battery life

2. Realme C25Y (Metal Grey, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Realme C25Y is a classic combination of elegant design and powerful performance. The abundance of impressive features packed inside this phone justifies its attractive pricing. Thanks to the full HD display, you can watch high-definition movies and play games on the move. Because of its flexible settings, you may operate multiple apps with no performance issues. In addition, its excellent camera quality allows you to capture moments beautifully. OS - Android 11

RAM - 4 GB

Wireless communication technology - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, and cellular

Connectivity type - 4g

Camera features - Rear and front

Battery power - 5000

Pros Cons Quality build Inadequate storage Robust design and features available in only one colour Good quality camera

3. Vivo Y33T This smartphone has a stunning design, is stylish, and offers plenty of space for multimedia files. In addition, it comes with a strong battery. However, its processor leaves us wanting for more. The 5000mAh lithium-ion battery pack offers great call time. Overall, it is a trustworthy phone in the mid-price range, and would be a good choice for Windows users. RAM - 8 GB

OS - Fun touch OS 12

Other display features - Wireless

Other camera features - Wireless

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Item weight - 182g

Pros Cons Elegant design Average performance Excellent battery power rating Available in only one colour Windows reliability

4. Redmi Note 10 Pro The Redmi Note 10 Pro is a well-designed window phone that may satisfy all of your basic requirements without costing a fortune. Its worth is further increased by the inclusion of a durable battery and excellent cameras. In addition, it comes with large battery life andAMOLED dot display for the best viewing experiencewithout draining your wallet. RAM - 6 GB

Wireless communication technologies - Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Display technology - AMOLED

Colour - Dark night

Battery power rating - 5020

Pros Cons Wide screen size Available in only one colour Good battery life Average front camera Excellent camera quality

5. Nokia G10 Nokia G10 is a new addition to Nokia’s series of low-cost smartphones that are known for smartly handling a wide range of useful apps. It provides a smooth performance that also comes with a 13MP rear camera to capture moments beautifully. With 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage, this smartphone is quite useful. RAM - 4GB

Camera - 13MP (Rear)

Screen size - 6.5 inches

Device interface - Touchscreen

Storage - 64GB

Camera features - Rear and front

Pros Cons All-day battery life Inadequate internal storage Expandable memory No Glance Screen Triple camera with AI modes

6. Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G The launch ofGoogle Pixel 6 Pro 5G in the smartphone industry is notable. Featuring 12GB RAM, 8 processors and 128GB of inbuilt storage, these features make the price of the phone worthwhile. This smartphone comes in the classic white colour that everyone loves. In addition,this phone has a battery life that will help you stay connected every minute of the day. RAM- 12GB

Item height - 0.35 inches

Processor speed - 2.8 GHz

Processor count - 8

Battery energy content - 24 watt hours

Item weight - 350 g

Pros Cons Excellent screen quality Comes in only one colour Sufficient storage Costly Proficient camera

7. Redmi Note 11T 5G Another latest launch by Redmi is the Redmi Note 11T 5G. The completely laminated screen offers improved touch sensitivity, which is resistant to dust and also fingerprints. The most appealing feature of this mobile is its modern Windows operating system, and it boasts a reliable battery life as well as a decent rear camera. In addition, the phone is priced decently and fits in everyone’s pocket. RAM- 6GB

Other distally features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Colour - Stardust white

Item weight - 195

Pros Cons Excellent design Poor gaming experience Adequate battery life Average camera Cost effective Available in only one colour

8. Samsung Galaxy A23 Samsung Galaxy A23 is the latest edition by Samsung. This phone is feature packed and comes with a 50MP quad camera. In addition, the 5000 mAH battery keeps you going all day after every charge. This mobile is a mid-range mobile with the newest Windows OS as its main draw, and is jam-packed with features for everyone. This phone is available in colours such as black, blue, white, and peach. RAM- 6GB

Connectivity type - Wi-Fi, USB, and Bluetooth

Display features - Wireless

Device interface - Touchscreen

Camera features - Rear and front

Battery power rating - 5000 mAh

Pros Cons Excellent RAM Average display Affordable cost Poor front camera Good connectivity options

9. Nokia C30 With this product, Nokia explores the low-cost smartphone market and performs a respectable job by delivering overall quality features. The gadget is not that powerful. When compared to several Android smartphones in a similar price range, it could have used a better RAM and an improved front camera. In conclusion, only Windows operating system users will find this device appealing. RAM - 3GB

Memory storage - 32 GB

Screen size - 6.28 inches

Battery life - 6000 mAH

Camera - 13 MP rear and 5 MP front

Pros Cons Adequate RAM Small screen size Excellent memory Average front camera Good battery life

10. Lumia 1320 The Nokia Lumia 1320 is a premium smartphone that is aimed at consumers who do not want to spend a lot of money on a high-end device. Features such as a 7GB cloud storage, S4 dual core processor, and 16M colour support make it an ideal choice. Especially compared to other Nokia Lumia phones, a few modifications are made for cost-saving purposes, but the reasonable price justifies everything. If the price of the Lumia 1520 is too much for you, then think about opting for this phone. RAM - 1GB

Connectivity technology - ‎Bluetooth, Wi-Fi

Display technology - LCD

Camera - 5MP (Rear) and 0.3MP (Front)

Battery - 3400 mAh

Screen size - 6 inches

Storage - 8GB

Pros Cons Good display Poor front camera Affordable Non-removable battery Good battery life Low pixel density

Price of best windows mobiles at a glance:

Product Price Redmi Note 11 Rs. 12,999 Realme C25Y ₹ 11,469 Vivo Y33T ₹ 17,990 Redmi Note 10 Pro ₹ 15,999 Nokia G10 ₹ 11,498 Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G ₹ 72,800 Redmi Note 11T 5G Rs. 14,999 Samsung Galaxy A23 ₹ 18,499 Nokia C30 ₹ 9,999 Lumia 1320 ₹ 10,999

Best Three Features For You

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Redmi Note 11 Quad camera setup Excellent camera quality Stunning design Realme C25Y Excellent camera quality Long lasting battery Sturdy design Vivo Y33T Ultra-slim body High-resolution screen Excellent camera quality Redmi Note 10 Pro All day battery life Excellent camera quality Super AMOLED display Nokia G10 Keeps your phone going after just one charge Big screen size Fingerprint sensor Google Pixel 6 Pro 5G Feature-packed mobile phone Sturdy and elegant design Great storage capacity Redmi Note 11T 5G Powerful performance Future ready with 5g technology RAM booster Samsung Galaxy A23 Edge design Eye protection glare Excellent camera quality Nokia C30 Long-lasting battery life Big screen Captures moments perfectly Lumia 1320 Simple design Powerful performance Great camera