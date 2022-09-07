Best Xiaomi phones in India: A buyer's guide

Best Xiaomi phones in India: These phones are a good option for everyday use.

Xiaomi, with its affordable phones and premium features, has created a special place among Indian buyers. Xiaomi markets its phones under sub-brands, including the flagship Mi, the budget Redmi, the mid-range Poco, and the gaming-focused Black Shark. If you are planning to change your old smartphone, Xiaomi can be a viable option to switch to. Xiaomi has something to cater to everybody’s needs, from mid-price to premium. This article lists the best Xiaomi phones with detailed descriptions, prices, and availability to fit your requirements. 1. Xiaomi MI 12 Pro Xiaomi 12 Pro is an actual showstopper with better SoC than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Its high-quality camera features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Pro captures high-definition, colour-rich photos during the day or at night. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8 GB of RAM offer the phone plenty of computing capability, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip has a temperature problem and can overheat. Specifications: Display: 6.73 inches OS: Android 12 Battery: 4600 mAh Ram: 8 GB/ 12 GB Storage: 256 GB

Pros Cons Stunning performance No official IP rating Rapidly charges faster than anything else in the market Weakest in-class battery life Competent imaging system The chipset provides fast and severe throttling

2. MI 11X 5G The MI 11X 5G has a 120Hz display with an incredible 360Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 870 (an updated Snapdragon 865+), excellent cameras, and high-end glass-and-aluminium sandwich construction. If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phone for your money, go no further than the MI 11X 5G. This phone's excellent performance in relation to its low price has made it a popular choice among Indian consumers. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 4520 mAh Ram: 6 GB/8 GB Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Superb execution Boring cameras Clever layout There is insufficient storage space Stunning presentation Bloatware

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro While competing with expensive smartphones only a year ago, the Note 10 Pro comes at a solid Rs. 15,999. You get a massive 6.67-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a 5,020 mAh battery that can last all day. The processor is a Snapdragon 732G. Unfortunately, there is no zoom lens, and the ultra-wide camera only has 8 megapixels, but these are reasonable trade-offs for a mid-range device. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 5020 Ram: 6 GB/ 8 GB Storage: 64/128 GB

Pros Cons Powerful processor No 5G support Brighter display ever at a budget price Cameras needs improvement Improved battery Life Ads in the UI

4. POCO M4 Pro Running on a Mediatek Helio G96 processor with no zoom lens and a plastic body, the POCO M4 Pro won't be mistaken for a flagship phone, but for ₹16,599, this is about as good a phone as you are going to get at this price range. At this price point, you are still getting a large 6.43-inch, 90Hz 1080p display, a capable 64MP + 8MP + 2MP primary camera, a good selfie camera (16MP), along with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that can power the device for at least a day and a half. Xiaomi's software is also well-optimised so that you won't experience lags or app crashes like lesser brands that sell at this price range. In addition, the haptic engine here is as good as phones in this price range. Specifications: Display: 6.43 inches OS: Android 10 Battery: 5000 mAh Ram: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB

Pros Cons Excellent AMOLED display - bright, colour-accurate, with a 90Hz refresh rate Overdesigned camera bump, the black colourway is dull and picks up fingerprints Long-lasting battery, some of the fastest charging for the money. The MIUI 13 build is still based on Android 11, and is missing some features The competent primary camera, ultrawide, is good in daylight, too, perfect for vibrant selfies. No 4K or 1080p60 video recording.

5. Xiaomi 11T Pro The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a power-packed phone with impressive hardware. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and supports 5G. It also features an AMOLED panel that supports Dolby Vision, an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 120W charging. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11 Battery: 5000 mAh Camera: 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor Storage: 128/256 GB

Pros Cons 120W fast charging Bulky Stunning display No headphones Jack Good camera

6. Redmi K50i Redmi K50i 5G has a 5080 mAh battery and runs on Android 12. In addition, the 5G Redmi K50i is capable of patented rapid charging. The primary camera on the Redmi K50i 5G is 64MP, and it's joined by an 8MP and a 2MP sensor in the device's triple camera configuration on the back. Specifications: Display: 6.60 inches OS: Android 12 Battery: 5080 mAh Ram: 8 GB DDR4 Storage: 512 GB SSD

Pros Cons Dolby Vision support LCD display Dual speakers No NFC 67W fast charging No micro-SD card slot

7. Xiaomi 11i The Xiaomi 11i 5G offers an unparalleled multimedia experience with its 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio certification (wired and wireless). In addition, the phone comes with a 67W turbo charger, which allows you to charge your device to 50% in under 13 minutes. It also has an amazing 108MP rear camera. Specifications: Display: 6.67 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 5160 GB Ram: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB SSD

Pros Cons Stereo speakers No NFC 7 5G bands Plastic frame 67W fast charging support Bit heavy

8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G An addition to the 11 series, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is one of the slimmest and lightest phones – 6.81 mm slim and 158 grams light. The phone comes with a wonderfully bright 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and is available in two storage variants –– 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB, Specifications Display: 6.55 inches OS: Android 11 Battery: 4250 mAh Ram: 6 GB Storage: 128 GB SSD Camera: 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro, 20 MP Front camera

Pros Cons Amazingly light and slim No 3.5 mm audio jack Good display with bright colours Not a gaming phone Smooth performance

Price of Xiaomi phones at a glance:

Product Price Xiaomi 12 Pro ₹ 66,999 Mi 11X 5G ₹ 27,999 Redmi Note 10 Pro ₹ 15,999 POCO M4 Pro ₹ 16,599 Xiaomi 11T Pro ₹ 37,999 Redmi K50i ₹ 25,999 Xiaomi 11i ₹ 23,275 Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Rs. 24,999

Best 3 features for you Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best Xiaomi mobile phones in India:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Xiaomi 12 Pro Captures high-definition Rapidly charges faster than anything else on the market. Highly capable imaging system Mi 11X 5G Excellent cameras Display: 6.67 inches OS: Android 11 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Powerful processor Battery: 5020 mAh Ram: 6 GB/ 8 GB POCO M4 Pro Long-lasting battery, some of the fastest charging capacity for the money Display: 6.43 inches OS: Android 10 Xiaomi 11T Pro Stunning display Unique, good-looking design Display: 6.67 inches Redmi K50i Dolby Vision support Dual speakers 67W fast charging Xiaomi 11i Stereo speakers OS: Android 11 Battery: 5160 mAh Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G Ultra slim Faster CPU performance Dolby Vision

Best value for money In our list, the Xiaomi phone that offers the best value for money is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better SoC than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Its high-quality camera features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. It is priced at Rs. 66,999. Best overall product The Mi 11X 5G has a 120Hz display with an incredible 360Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 870 (an updated Snapdragon 865+), excellent cameras, and high-end glass-and-aluminium sandwich construction. It is priced at Rs. 27,999. If you're looking for the most fantastic Xiaomi phone for your money, go no further than the Mi 11X 5G. This phone's excellent performance in relation to its low price has made it a popular choice among Indian consumers. How to find the best Xiaomi phone in India It might be challenging to find the ideal phone due to the wide variety of options available. Pick a phone that's affordable and useful. It takes some planning to choose from the many Xiaomi phones. The phone you finally pick should be based on your needs and budget. You should consider the following components: Android processor, GPU, battery, OS, RAM, storage, screen, and ports.