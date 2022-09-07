Story Saved
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Wednesday, Sep 07, 2022
Best Xiaomi phones in India: A buyer's guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Sep 07, 2022 20:00 IST
Summary:

With different needs and requirements, everybody may find a good fit among the Xiaomi phones on our list. Whatever the application, Xiaomi phones are flexible in terms of both cost and required features.

product info
Best Xiaomi phones in India: These phones are a good option for everyday use.

Xiaomi, with its affordable phones and premium features, has created a special place among Indian buyers.

Xiaomi markets its phones under sub-brands, including the flagship Mi, the budget Redmi, the mid-range Poco, and the gaming-focused Black Shark.

If you are planning to change your old smartphone, Xiaomi can be a viable option to switch to. Xiaomi has something to cater to everybody’s needs, from mid-price to premium. This article lists the best Xiaomi phones with detailed descriptions, prices, and availability to fit your requirements.

1. Xiaomi MI 12 Pro

Xiaomi 12 Pro is an actual showstopper with better SoC than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Its high-quality camera features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. The Xiaomi 12 Pro captures high-definition, colour-rich photos during the day or at night. The Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip and 8 GB of RAM offer the phone plenty of computing capability, but the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 chip has a temperature problem and can overheat.

Specifications:

Display: 6.73 inches

OS: Android 12

Battery: 4600 mAh

Ram: 8 GB/ 12 GB

Storage: 256 GB

ProsCons
Stunning performanceNo official IP rating
Rapidly charges faster than anything else in the marketWeakest in-class battery life
Competent imaging systemThe chipset provides fast and severe throttling
cellpic
Xiaomi 12 Pro | 5G (Noir Black, 12GB RAM, 256GB Storage) | Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 | 50+50+50MP Flagship Cameras(OIS) | 10bit 2K+ Curved AMOLED Display | Sound by Harman Kardon
21% off 66,999 84,999
Buy now

2. MI 11X 5G

The MI 11X 5G has a 120Hz display with an incredible 360Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 870 (an updated Snapdragon 865+), excellent cameras, and high-end glass-and-aluminium sandwich construction. If you are looking for the best Xiaomi phone for your money, go no further than the MI 11X 5G. This phone's excellent performance in relation to its low price has made it a popular choice among Indian consumers.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 4520 mAh

Ram: 6 GB/8 GB

Storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Superb executionBoring cameras
Clever layoutThere is insufficient storage space
Stunning presentationBloatware
cellpic
Mi 11X 5G (Cosmic Black 6GB RAM 128GB ROM) | SD 870 | DisplayMate A+ rated E4 AMOLED | Upto 18 Months No Cost EMI | Extra offers on Exchange
18% off 27,999 33,999
Buy now

3. Redmi Note 10 Pro

While competing with expensive smartphones only a year ago, the Note 10 Pro comes at a solid Rs. 15,999. You get a massive 6.67-inch display protected by Gorilla Glass 5 and a 5,020 mAh battery that can last all day. The processor is a Snapdragon 732G. Unfortunately, there is no zoom lens, and the ultra-wide camera only has 8 megapixels, but these are reasonable trade-offs for a mid-range device.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5020

Ram: 6 GB/ 8 GB

Storage: 64/128 GB

ProsCons
Powerful processorNo 5G support
Brighter display ever at a budget priceCameras needs improvement
Improved battery LifeAds in the UI
cellpic
Redmi Note 10 Pro (Dark Night, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) -120hz Super Amoled Display|64MPwith 5mp Super Tele-Macro | 33W Charger Included
10% off 17,999 19,999
Buy now

4. POCO M4 Pro

Running on a Mediatek Helio G96 processor with no zoom lens and a plastic body, the POCO M4 Pro won't be mistaken for a flagship phone, but for 16,599, this is about as good a phone as you are going to get at this price range. At this price point, you are still getting a large 6.43-inch, 90Hz 1080p display, a capable 64MP + 8MP + 2MP primary camera, a good selfie camera (16MP), along with a huge 5,000 mAh battery that can power the device for at least a day and a half. Xiaomi's software is also well-optimised so that you won't experience lags or app crashes like lesser brands that sell at this price range. In addition, the haptic engine here is as good as phones in this price range.

Specifications:

Display: 6.43 inches

OS: Android 10

Battery: 5000 mAh

Ram: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB

ProsCons
Excellent AMOLED display - bright, colour-accurate, with a 90Hz refresh rateOverdesigned camera bump, the black colourway is dull and picks up fingerprints
Long-lasting battery, some of the fastest charging for the money.The MIUI 13 build is still based on Android 11, and is missing some features
The competent primary camera, ultrawide, is good in daylight, too, perfect for vibrant selfies.No 4K or 1080p60 video recording.
cellpic
POCO M4 Pro (Power Black, 6GB RAM 128GB Storage)
15% off 16,999 19,999
Buy now

5. Xiaomi 11T Pro

The Xiaomi 11T Pro is a power-packed phone with impressive hardware. The Xiaomi 11T Pro comes with the Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC and supports 5G. It also features an AMOLED panel that supports Dolby Vision, an updated Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 SoC, and 120W charging.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches

OS: MIUI 12.5 based on Android 11

Battery: 5000 mAh

Camera: 108MP HM2 sensor, 8MP Ultra-Wide sensor and 5MP TeleMacro sensor

Storage: 128/256 GB

ProsCons
120W fast chargingBulky
Stunning displayNo headphones Jack
Good camera 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11T Pro 5G Hyperphone(Meteorite Black,8GB RAM,256GB Storage)|SD 888|120W HyperCharge|Segment's only Phone with Dolby Vision+Dolby Atmos
28% off 37,999 52,999
Buy now

6. Redmi K50i

Redmi K50i 5G has a 5080 mAh battery and runs on Android 12. In addition, the 5G Redmi K50i is capable of patented rapid charging. The primary camera on the Redmi K50i 5G is 64MP, and it's joined by an 8MP and a 2MP sensor in the device's triple camera configuration on the back.

Specifications:

Display: 6.60 inches

OS: Android 12

Battery: 5080 mAh

Ram: 8 GB DDR4

Storage: 512 GB SSD

ProsCons
Dolby Vision supportLCD display
Dual speakersNo NFC
67W fast chargingNo micro-SD card slot
cellpic
Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Flagship Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor | 144Hz Liquid FFS Display | Alexa Built-in
19% off 25,999 31,999
Buy now

7. Xiaomi 11i

The Xiaomi 11i 5G offers an unparalleled multimedia experience with its 120Hz FHD+ AMOLED display, Dolby Atmos, and Hi-Res Audio certification (wired and wireless). In addition, the phone comes with a 67W turbo charger, which allows you to charge your device to 50% in under 13 minutes. It also has an amazing 108MP rear camera.

Specifications:

Display: 6.67 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 5160 GB

Ram: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB SSD

ProsCons
Stereo speakersNo NFC
7 5G bandsPlastic frame
67W fast charging supportBit heavy
cellpic
Xiaomi 11i 5G (Stealth Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage),Medium
22% off 24,980 31,999
Buy now

8. Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

An addition to the 11 series, the Xiaomi 11 Lite NE is one of the slimmest and lightest phones – 6.81 mm slim and 158 grams light. The phone comes with a wonderfully bright 6.55-inch AMOLED display with a 90Hz refresh rate. It features the Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G processor and is available in two storage variants –– 6GB / 128GB and 8GB / 128GB,

Specifications

Display: 6.55 inches

OS: Android 11

Battery: 4250 mAh

Ram: 6 GB

Storage: 128 GB SSD

Camera: 64 MP Triple Rear camera with 8MP Ultra-wide and 5MP Super macro, 20 MP Front camera

ProsCons
Amazingly light and slimNo 3.5 mm audio jack
Good display with bright coloursNot a gaming phone
Smooth performance 
cellpic
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G (Jazz Blue 6GB RAM 128 GB Storage) | Slimmest (6.81mm) & Lightest (158g) 5G Smartphone | 10-bit AMOLED with Dolby Vision | Additional Exchange Offers Available
22% off 24,999 31,999
Buy now

Price of Xiaomi phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
Xiaomi 12 Pro 66,999
 Mi 11X 5G 27,999
Redmi Note 10 Pro 15,999
POCO M4 Pro 16,599
Xiaomi 11T Pro 37,999
Redmi K50i 25,999
Xiaomi 11i 23,275
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GRs. 24,999

Best 3 features for you

Refer to the following table to learn about the top three features of the best Xiaomi mobile phones in India:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Xiaomi 12 ProCaptures high-definitionRapidly charges faster than anything else on the market.Highly capable imaging system
Mi 11X 5GExcellent camerasDisplay: 6.67 inchesOS: Android 11
Redmi Note 10 Pro MaxPowerful processorBattery: 5020 mAhRam: 6 GB/ 8 GB
POCO M4 ProLong-lasting battery, some of the fastest charging capacity for the moneyDisplay: 6.43 inchesOS: Android 10
Xiaomi 11T ProStunning displayUnique, good-looking designDisplay: 6.67 inches
Redmi K50iDolby Vision supportDual speakers67W fast charging
Xiaomi 11iStereo speakersOS: Android 11Battery: 5160 mAh
Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5GUltra slimFaster CPU performanceDolby Vision

Best value for money

In our list, the Xiaomi phone that offers the best value for money is the Xiaomi 12 Pro. It has a better SoC than the Xiaomi 11 Ultra. Its high-quality camera features a 50MP Sony IMX707 primary camera with a big 1/1.28-inch sensor. It is priced at Rs. 66,999.

Best overall product

The Mi 11X 5G has a 120Hz display with an incredible 360Hz touch sampling rate, a Snapdragon 870 (an updated Snapdragon 865+), excellent cameras, and high-end glass-and-aluminium sandwich construction. It is priced at Rs. 27,999. If you're looking for the most fantastic Xiaomi phone for your money, go no further than the Mi 11X 5G. This phone's excellent performance in relation to its low price has made it a popular choice among Indian consumers.

How to find the best Xiaomi phone in India

It might be challenging to find the ideal phone due to the wide variety of options available.

Pick a phone that's affordable and useful. It takes some planning to choose from the many Xiaomi phones. The phone you finally pick should be based on your needs and budget. You should consider the following components: Android processor, GPU, battery, OS, RAM, storage, screen, and ports.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

