Buying guide for best 17-Inch laptops 

17-inch laptops offer a significantly larger screen, allowing you to see everything you are doing clearly. In addition, they provide lots of functionality. Thanks to small bezels and ultra-thin chassis, some of the finest 17-inch laptops offer a respectable amount of portability.
Here is a look at some of the best 17-inch laptops for portability, productivity, and gaming. Whether you are looking for a desktop replacement or a mobile workstation, you will find something to suit your needs here.
Top 10 17-inch laptops
1. Dell XPS 9700
This laptop has an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 93.7 per cent. It has the most recent 10th Gen Intel Core CPU and NVIDIA GPUs and is ideal for demanding creative endeavours. Accelerate your apps for quicker graphic design, photography, video editing, and game streaming with this laptop. Waves Nx 3D audio and a quad-speaker design provide an immersive 3D sound experience.
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek and slim aluminium body
|Expensive
|Excellent sound quality
|Poor port selection
|Backlit keyboard
|Lacks a proper webcam
2. LG Gram 17
The LG gram 17 ushers in a new age of incredible portability with its ultra-lightweight design and ultra-large screen. You can carry the LG Gram 17 wherever you go since you don't have to sacrifice portability for a big view. Despite offering noticeably enhanced performance, it has a long battery life. With HEVC encode that is up to two times quicker, it allows professional content creation.
|Pros
|Cons
|Durable due to the full metal body
|Screen glare
|Lightweight
|Costly
|High-quality display
|Superb battery life
3. ASUS ROG Strix G17
This laptop combines everyday dependability with a sporty design, from its aluminium-capped lid to its textured base. The metal top prevents bumps and bangs, allowing thinner bezels and RGB to light up your life. A light bar boosts the LED's density to provide a more sophisticated underglow beneath the chassis. It maintains a low profile with a more effective, quieter cooling technology that uses a liquid metal thermal compound.
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-glare screen
|No optical drive
|Enhanced cooling system
|Poor battery life of just 4 hours
|Excellent for gaming
|Heavyweight
4. Lenovo Legion 5
Enjoy gameplay like never before, with the gaming laptop Legion 5 equipped with AMD Ryzen 5 5600 H-Series CPUs. The Legion 5 has 6 cores and 16 MB L3 Cache, with NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1650 GPUs. It delivers the best performance for gamers and professionals when playing and streaming.
|Pros
|Cons
|Backlit keyboard
|Slightly expensive
|Slim and sleek
|Built-in microphone
5. ASUS VivoBook 17
The wonderfully portable ASUS VivoBook 17 immerses you in anything you set out to achieve, whether you are working or playing. With an incredible screen-to-body ratio of 85%, the revolutionary thin-bezel display draws you in with captivating images. The ErgoLift hinge tilts the keyboard so you can type comfortably. To help you complete tasks with the least amount of hassle, the VivoBook 17 has twin storage drives and an up-to-date AMD Mobile CPU with discrete AMD Radeon.
|Pros
|Cons
|Affordable price range
|No optical drive
|Large display
|Nominal battery life of 6 hours
|Ample number of ports
6. HP Omen 17
The OMEN by HP 17.3 inch Gaming Laptop PC boasts an optical mechanical keyboard, an 11th generation Intel Core CPU 2, and NVIDIA® GeForce RTXTM graphics. Customise it via the OMEN Gaming Hub and use OMEN Tempest Cooling to keep it cool. It has a long battery life, so you have to worry about it. The most lifelike and immersive graphics are made possible through Ray Tracing.
|Pros
|Cons
|Anti-reflective screen
|Weak speakers
|Intel Turbo Boost technology
|Very expensive
|Powerful laptop, especially for gaming
|Very heavy
7. HP Envy 17T
This 11th generation HP Envy 17T laptop provides power without compromising, whether you're a business professional who expects dependable performance, a content producer who values pixels, or a student seeking for an all-around computer you can rely on. Multitasking on portable powerhouses is redefined by a Quad core i7 11th generation CPU with 16GB DDR4 3200 Memory and a 512 GB M2 NVME SSD.
|Pros
|Cons
|Fingerprint reader
|Expensive
|Touchscreen
|Heavyweight
|Integrated Graphics card
|Not for gaming
8. HP 17-cn0025nr, Intel Core i5
Smaller footprint and a larger screen, the HP 17 Laptop PC combines performance and comfort with sustainability. The laptop has an Intel Core i5-1135G7 (11th Gen) processor with a 4.2 GHz clock speed that makes multitasking simple and provides better performance.
|Pros
|Cons
|HD display plus anti-glare
|No optical storage device
|Excellent processing speed.
|Average battery life
|Convenient experience
9. Lenovo Thinkpad P73
The most powerful portable workstation from Lenovo is the ThinkPad P73. Thanks to its 9th Gen Intel Core i7 processor and the most potent NVIDIA Quadro graphics processing units, it can handle even the most demanding tasks. You have plenty of room to accomplish everything because of its wide display, which also makes for a lighter overall package thanks to its 35 per cent smaller power supply.
|Pros
|Cons
|Reasonable storage module
|Lack of Wi-Fi6 connectivity
|Professional grade Graphics processing unit
|Very heavy and bulky as the weight is around 3.4 kg.
|Dedicated Graphics card
10. Gigabyte AERO 17 XB
For the best multimedia multitasking and gaming performance, choose an FHD anti-ghosting 1920x1080 144Hz IPS LCD display with an ultra-smooth and an anti-glare and wide angle view. It also displays up to 100 percent sRGB colour gamut coverage. Finally, choose a display that is colour-accurate individually within Delta E1 and factory-calibrated, certified by X-Rite Pantone for true-to-life colour and vibrant images.
Specifications:
|Pros
|Cons
|Fast and swift media performance
|No optical drive
|Dazzling display
|A bit heavy
|Optimal average battery life of 10 hours
|Product
|Price
|Dell XPS 17 9700
|₹2,75,000
|LG Gram 17
|₹77,499
|ASUS ROG Strix G17
|₹79,990
|Lenovo Legion 5
|₹1,36,952
|ASUS VivoBook 17
|₹53,990
|HP Omen 17
|₹2,71, 094
|HP Envy 17T
|₹1,55, 051
|HP 17-cn0025nr, Intel Core i5
|₹73,356
|Lenovo Thinkpad P73
|₹2,56,213
|GigaByte AERO 17 XB
|₹2,25, 039
Best 3 Features
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Dell XPS 9700
|Quick and secure log-in
|Immersive 3D experience
|Edge-to-edge keyboard backlighting
|LG Gram 17
|Ultra-light weight
|17 hours battery
|Twice the Graphics performance
|ASUS ROG Strix G17
|Advanced cooling
|Compact design
|Metal body
|Lenovo Legion 5
|FHD displays with 240Hz refresh rates
|Coldfront 2.0 for optimal cooling
|Harman Kardon speaker
|ASUS VivoBook 17
|Anti-glare FHD display
|Excellent keyboard
|Wi-Fi6 for wireless connection
|HP Omen 17
|High performance processor
|Efficient RAM & storage
|Thunderbolt 3 interface
|HP Envy 17T
|Intel Iris XE Graphics
|Advanced security
|Bang & Olufsen audio boost
|HP 17-cn0025nr
|Superb display panel
|Thin and sleek machine
|Incomparable Graphics
|Lenovo Thinkpad P73
|Robust keyboard
|Multiple connection ports
|Unmatched battery life
|Gigabyte AERO 17 XB
|Unimaginable 5GHz processor speed
|In-built Microsoft Azure AI
|High-speed data transfer
Best budget
Some 17 inch laptops can go really overboard when it comes to the cost. When you are looking for a 17 inch laptop in a budget range, ASUS VivoBook 17 is the best option worth exploring. The VivoBook 17 has twin storage drives and the latest AMD Mobile CPU with powerful AMD Radeon to help you get things accomplished.
Best 17-Inch laptop overall
When talking about the best overall 17-inch laptop, nothing beats the LG Gram 17. The experience of utilising a 17-inch, high-resolution display is unique. But the Gram 17 laptop allows you to carry it wherever you go. You must experience it to believe it. The metallic blend is what makes the Gram 17's chassis lighter. Through a single connection, its Thunderbolt connector can support up to a 5K display, data transfers with a bandwidth of up to 40Gb/s, and charging.
How to find the perfect 17-Inch laptop?
Look for a laptop that strikes a good balance between power, portability, usefulness, and functionality.
When buying a 17-inch laptop, consider the operating system, battery life, and graphics performance. Take into account whether the body is made of plastic or metal and, most crucially, your budget, as some models may be quite expensive.
Choose the correct CPUs because they determine the laptop's speed. Examine the keyboard, touchpad, and other ergonomic elements, since they will provide comfort throughout long periods of working on the machine.
Thus, you should keep an eye on the crucial specifications and ensure they meet your budget and expectations. This approach will help you pick the best 17-inch laptop for your needs.
FAQs
1. What to look for while shopping for a 17 inch laptop?
The CPU, RAM, and screen resolution are the most significant factors when looking for a 17-inch laptop. Higher RAM and CPU ensure that you have the power to operate efficiently.
2. For a 17-inch laptop, what is the ideal resolution?
Most 17-inch laptops have full 1080p HD displays, although others have greater resolutions across the diagonal, such as 1440 or even 1600 pixels.
3. Should I opt for more RAM when purchasing a 17-inch laptop?
When it comes to RAM, having more is always better, but only if you really use it. RAM is what allows your computer to run numerous applications at the same time without slowing down. However, not every application utilises the same RAM size.
4. What are the finest 17-inch gaming laptops?
When searching for a powerful 17-inch laptop for gaming, keep in mind that it should have a minimum of an Intel Core i5 or i7-series processor. Other aspects are a dedicated graphics card and at least 16GB of RAM.
5. What is the ideal storage I should look for while shopping for a 17-inch laptop?
Graphic designers, for example, frequently choose laptops with 16 GB to 32 GB RAM. It will improve performance and assist with multitasking. One example of a laptop having 32GB RAM is the Dell XPS 17.
