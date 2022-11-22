Check these best sandwich makers of 2022 on amazon

Best Sandwich Makers of 2022

When it comes to making the perfect sandwich, it’s all in the details – and those details can be incredibly finicky! With so many factors to consider when you’re on the hunt for the best sandwich maker, it can seem like an impossible task – but not anymore! We’ve compiled all the information you need to find the perfect sandwich maker right here. Check out the list of the best sandwich makers we have created with the latest research. In this article, you will not only find the details and specifications of the best sandwich makers of 2022, but you’ll also know the pros and cons of each model. 1. Prestige sandwich maker This is the new design of the sandwich maker with its durable die-cast aluminium grill plates. There are power indicators which are easy to use. It is easy to clean and can be a suitable gift for any special occasion. It is made with German technology GREBLON® non-stick coating for oil-free toasting, which is good for health. Specifications: • Brand - Prestige • Colour - Black • Dimensions - 31.1 D x 51W x 12.4H cm • Wattage - 800 Watt • Weight- 1.32kg

Pros Cons It’s healthy to use The cord length is too short Power indicators are easy to use Bakelite body

2. Borosil super jumbo This enormous grilling platter can simultaneously prepare up to four regular-sized sandwiches. The aperture on the plate enables access to your food while keeping it warm, and the deep ribs on the plate create exceptionally crispy sandwiches. It comes with an oil-dripping collector tray to store extra oil, making it clean and hygienic. With 2000 W of power, grilling happens quickly and consistently. Red and green indicators indicate power and heating operations with automated temperature control. Specifications: • Colour - Black • Material - Other Material • Brand - Borosil • Dimensions - 15.4D x 38W x 41.8H cm • Wattage - 2000 Watts • Weight - 3.2kg

Pros Cons The heating plate opens at 105° Nothing to mention Slide type lock 2000 W that makes sandwich faster

3. iBELL SM1515NEW Suppose you want a restaurant-like sandwich at your home. Then iBELL SM1515NEW is best for you. It has an attractive finish that makes it unique and provides a complete restaurant-like feeling. Specifications: • Colour - Black SM1515N • Material - Nonstick • Brand- IBELL • Dimensions- 23D x 27W x 10H cm • Wattage- 1000 Watts • Weight- 1.52kg

Pros Cons Long cord Short wire length 180° flat grill Huge space

4. Havells perfect fill plus This Havells sandwich maker is unique to the other models sold by the brand. Havells has added multifunctions to this sandwich maker that provide extra changeable plates for roasting, grilling and toasting. It helps in two ways. First, it is easy to clean and second, you can have various food at home. Specifications: • Colour -Black • Material - ABS • Brand - Havells • Dimensions - 48.2D x 81W x 32.8H cm • Weight -1.2kg • Components-included - Instruction maker

Pros Cons Easy to use Nothing to mention Multifunction sandwich maker

5. KENT 16025 Specifications: • Colour - Black • Material - Metal and Ceramic Coating • Brand- KENT • Dimensions - 2.5D x 22.3W x 13H cm • Wattage - 700 Watts

Pros Cons Ergonomic handle It takes lots of time to bake Multifunctional grill The locking system could be improved Easy to use and requires less space

6. Revour sandwich griller The sandwich maker has a large surface area which holds four to six slices. We can easily flatten and grill vegetables, sandwiches, paninis, etc., in this sandwich maker. It also has a new feature that heats faster because of the large 750 Watts. It is small, so you can easily store it in your kitchen. Specifications: • Special feature - Cool touch • Colour - Sandwich MakerToast/Griller • Material - Bakelite body • Brand - Revour • Dimensions - 23D x 23W x 9H cm • Wattage - 750 KW

Pros Cons Ideal for small kitchen space None report Required less oil to toast Multifunctional

7. Concord sandwich maker This sandwich maker has automatic temperature control. This sandwich maker’s function automatically turns off when your sandwich is ready; this function helps when you are busy with extra work or at the office. An additional tray is given that helps collect the excess oil drips on food. Specifications: • Colour - Black/Silver • Material - Bakelite • Brand - Concord • Dimensions - 21.6D x 26.8W x 8.5H cm • Wattage - 1000 Watts • Weight - 0.98kg

Pros Cons Too lightweight Plastic material could be better Drip tray for collecting excess oil Automatic temperature control

8. Wipro vesta grill This is for you if you are searching for a multifunctional grill sandwich maker. You can use it to make sandwiches and even grill indoors. It opens up to 105° for easy operations. Auto cut-off helps to make burn-free food and excess toasting and roasting, which can harm health. It is extremely easy to clean this machine. Specifications: • Special feature - Cool Touch handle, non-stick coating • Colour - SS • Material - Metal • Brand - Wipro • Dimensions - 11.5D x 30W x 28H cm • Wattage - 1000 Watts

Pros Cons Good performance overall Metal is used as material Cool touch handle for safety Automatic power cut-offs

9. Pigeon by stovekraft egnite plus Pigeon sandwich maker is a non-stick coated plate that is healthy as it requires less oil while toasting a sandwich and easier to clean, and is safe. It also has a power indicator and requires less space in your kitchen. Specifications: • Colour - Black • Material - Plastic • Brand - Pigeon • Wattage - 750 Watts • Item Weight - 1.6kg

Pros Cons Easy to use Plastic is used as the primary material Bigger and dipper plates Fast heating - instant cooking

10. Croma 3-in-1 sandwich maker If you want to toast, roast and grill in one device, then the Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker is the best for you. It provides all the facilities and also reduces space. It’s an incredible machine when you compare its features and benefits vis-a-vis the cost. Specifications: • Colour - Black • Material - Others • Brand - Croma • Wattage - 800 Watts • Weight - 1.69kg

Pros Cons Easy to maintain Nothing reported by customers 3-in-1 sandwich maker Overall good performance

Three best features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Prestige Sandwich Maker 800 watt 1.32kg Nonstick Borosil Super Jumbo 2000 watt 3.2kg Easy to maintain iBELL SM1515NEW 1000watt 1.52kg Nonstick Havells Perfect Fill Plus 800 watt 1.2kg ABS KENT 16025 700 watt Easy to use Metal and ceramic coating Revour Sandwich Griller 750 watt Good material quality Bakelite body Concord Sandwich Maker 1000 Watt 0.98kg Bakelite body Wipro Vesta Grill 1000 Watt Easy to use Good quality metal used Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus 750 watt 1.6kg Plastic body Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker 800 watt 1.69kg 3-in-1 sandwich maker

Best value for money sandwich maker Prestige Sandwich Maker is the best value for money. It is made of non-sticky material, which requires less oil to cook. With 800 watts, it helps to toast faster. If you love sandwiches but find that making them takes up too much time and effort, Prestige sandwich maker is out there to help you prepare delicious and nutritious options that are ready to go with the push of a button. This handy appliance can prepare grilled cheese, toasted sandwiches and waffles in just one step. It has an easy-to-use on/off indicator that lets you know when the cooking is done. Best overall sandwich maker Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker is the best option for all overall features. Its price is low, and it can be folded 180° as and when we need it. The sandwich maker also has three changeable plates to grill, toast and roast. This is an excellent product for busy people who want delicious and healthy sandwiches. You can easily see the status of your sandwich by the LED indicator on the front. The non-stick-coated plates make cleaning easy, and the 3-in-1 feature makes it easy to cook perfect sandwiches at home. How to find the perfect sandwich maker ? How much are you willing to spend, whether you need the sandwich maker for trips or your home, and whether you want a heavy or lightweight one are some factors you must consider before searching for the best sandwich maker on Amazon. When selecting a new sandwich maker, first, you must write down all of the features you desire. After that, fix the budget you want to allocate for the sandwich maker and check offers on the available models. Amazon has detailed information on every sandwich maker that you desire to buy. After searching options, compare the products, check their customer ratings and finally, buy the product that fits your requirements. Price list of best sandwich makers

Pros Cons Prestige Sandwich Maker ₹ 1,299 Borosil Super Jumbo ₹ 4,849 iBELL SM1515NEW ₹ 1,539 Havells Perfect Fill Plus ₹ 1,470 KENT 16025 ₹ 1,699 Revour Sandwich Griller ₹ 999 Concord Sandwich Maker ₹ 1,599 Pigeon by Stovekraft Egnite Plus ₹ 2,079 Wipro Vesta Grill ₹ 1,040 Croma 3-in-1 Sandwich Maker ₹ 1,990