Do you need one of the best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers? check here.

The best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers

If you have a large family and need an effective geyser this winter, buy a 15-litre geyser available on Amazon. However, the challenge is knowing which to pick, as all brands will claim they are the best. We have you covered here. To simplify the process and to help you easily select the best 5-star rating 15-litre geyser for your home, we have shortlisted some of the best-selling models on Amazon and listed them here. In this list, you will find the individual specifications of each model, along with their respective pros and cons. You can also find a comparison table for all products and check their prices. Top 10 best 5-star rating 15-litre geyser. 1. AO Smith 15 Litre Storage Vertical Water Heater (HSE-VAS-X-015) The AO Smith 15 Litre Water Heater is perfect for those looking for a reliable and efficient way to heat water. This water heater is made with a durable material built to last, and it features a 15-litre capacity that is perfect for small spaces. It has an automatic shut-off system that automatically shuts off the water supply if the tank runs out of water to prevent any damage to the appliance or house. With an easy-to-use design, this water heater is perfect for anyone who wants a hassle-free way to heat water. Specifications: Capacity: 15 Litres

Warranty: Two years of warranty on the water heater

Dimensions: 33.8 cm x 33.8 cm x 44 cm

Energy rating: 5 Star

Pressure capacity: 8 Bar

Colour: White

Weight: 11.8 kg

Power consumption: 2000 W

Pros Cons Shock-proof and rust-proof body It makes a loud noise during heating Presence of an LED indicator You can install it only at ground level Presence of an adjustable thermostat

2. Crompton Arno Neo Geyser Crompton is quite known for its superb appliances, which have top-notch performance records. From light bulbs to geysers, Crompton has promising products. The Arno Neo Geyser has a 15-litre capacity, which is suitable for mid-sized families. Moreover, the durable copper heating element makes it perform excellently. The rust-free body, with corrosion and oxidation resistance capabilities, keeps the appliance in mint condition for a long time. Moreover, its Polyutherene foam helps you keep the power bill low. Now, that’s a win-win situation. Specifications: Capacity: 15 Litres

Warranty: Two years on the product and five years on the inner tank

Dimensions: 31.5 cm x 33 cm x 46.2 cm

Energy rating: 5 Star

Power consumption: 2000 W

Colour: White

Weight: 7.8kg

Pressure capacity: 8 Bars

Pros Cons This appliance has a durable copper heating element. Bigger size The installation process is easy Rust-free body It is corrosion- and oxidation-resistant. The presence of Polyurethane foam reduces the power bill

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN series-015 geyser This 15-litre geyser has an excellent outer structure and stunning internal features. It is a model that will last for many winters thanks to its high durability and corrosion-free elements. The appliance is highly energy efficient and has excellent insulation. Specifications: Capacity: 15 Litres

Warranty: Seven years of warranty on the inner tank; the glass-coated heating element has another two years + two years extended warranty, and there is a comprehensive warranty of two years.

Dimensions: 37.3 cm x 37.3 cm x 34.8 cm

Energy rating: 5-Star

Pressure capacity: 8 Bar element

Colour: White

Power consumption: 2000 W

Weight: 9.8kg

Pros Cons Long-lasting and durable model It is quite expensive Energy efficient The installation service may need to be revised Insulation is good A temperature control knob is present. Adequate warranty cover There is a thermal cut-off switch and a pressure release valve for additional safety

4. Crompton Solarium Qube Geyser The Crompton Solarium Qube is the best-known example of an eco-friendly product for regular use. It has a 15-litre capacity and an ISI certification. The features of this geyser are unique. It has many exciting features, like three-level safety systems and multi-functional valves. This high-performance appliance is highly energy efficient and relatively easy to install. Moreover, to ensure the safety of your loved ones, this heater has child safety mode, an LED indicator and a thermal cut-off. Specifications: Type: Vertical

Dimensions: 40 cm x 39 cm x 42 cm

Capacity: 15 Litres

Pressure capacity: 8 Bar

Weight: 8kg

Warranty: Two years warranty on the heating element, seven years warranty on the inner tank, and two years warranty on the product

Power Consumption: 2000 W

Colours: White and black

Energy rating: 5 Star

Pros Cons Energy efficient After-sales services are not as per the desire High performance The installation process is easy Unique design It has an adjustable thermostat This heater has a safety valve to prevent overheating. Safety features like child safety mode, LED indicator, and even a thermal cut-off

5. Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser Hindware is one of the best Indian sanitary brands that manufacture the best electronic appliances, especially for household use. It has a wide range of appliances, each appropriate for specific requirements. This 15-litre geyser uses a copper heating element that quickly heats the water. Its intelligent cut-off technology disconnects power once the optimum temperature is reached. Made of SS-304-grade stainless steel, the tank is durable. Specifications: Type: Vertical

Capacity: 15 Litres

Energy rating: 5 Star

Warranty: Two years warranty on the heating element, five years of warranty on the inner tank and two years of comprehensive warranty

Power consumption: 2000 W

Weight: 7.5kg

Colour: White

Pressure capacity: 6.5 Bar

Dimensions: 40 cm x 31.8 cm x 31.8 cm

Pros Cons Presence of a copper heating element This model is not appropriate for high-rise buildings Energy-efficient Quite noisy Light-weight body After-sales services are not as expected Maintains the overall temperature of hot water

6. Racold Eterno Pro Geyser Racold is known to be one of the best brands in India, keeping records in manufacturing the best home appliances like 5-star geysers. According to the company, the Eterno Pro Geyser can save up to 30% of energy, bringing down your power bills. If you are looking for some energy-saving geysers, Racold Eterno Pro Geyser is the one! It has a special anode that protects the heating element from corrosion using electrolysis. Its specially-built titanium steel tank has a titanium enamel coating for durability, and its heating element helps resist water pressure and impurities. Specifications: Type: Vertical

Capacity: 15 Litres

Warranty: Two years warranty on the product, three years warranty on the heating element, and seven years of warranty on the inner tank

Dimensions: 31 cm x 31 cm x 56.5 cm

Power consumption: 2000 W

Energy rating: 5 Star

Colours: White and metallic violet

Weight: 8kg

Pros Cons The installation process is relatively easy This model is not appropriate for high-rise buildings. The overall heating process is swift Installation is not free It can retain hot water for up to six hours The company has good customer service.

7. Crompton Amica Geyser The Crompton Amca geyser has a 15-litre capacity and a 5-star energy rating. This energy-efficient geyser has a three-level safety system to protect you and your family. Its specially-designed magnesium anode helps prevent corrosion caused by hard water. Get 45-degree Celsius hot water in only ten minutes, thanks to its superior heating element. Moreover, the rust-free body helps prolong this incredible geyser’s life so that you can enjoy the best quality of hot bathing water for years. Specifications: Type: Vertical

Capacity: 15 Litres

Pressure: 8 Bar

Weight: 8.2kg

Warranty: Two years of warranty on the product and seven years of warranty on the inner tank

Energy rating: 5 Star

Power consumption: 2000 W

Colours: Black and white

Dimensions: 36 cm x 36 cm x 49 cm

Pros Cons Presence of powerful heating elements It may not be suitable for large families. Energy-efficient You can use it even in high-rise buildings. Cost-effective It has good oxidation resistance and a glass-line coating

8. V-Guard Divino Geyser V-Guard is one of the popular Indian companies that manufacture the best electronic appliances for daily use. The V-Guard Divino Geyser’s CFC-free PUF insulation helps in maximum heat retention. While an advanced vitreous enamel coating helps in protecting the geyser’s inner tank, its incredible Incoloy 800 heating element helps ensure sustained performance. Moreover, an extra-thick magnesium anode helps in enhanced protection. It also has this amazing 24x7 helpline to answer and solve all the customer’s queries. The V-Guard Divino 15 Litre Storage Geyser is the right choice for all your basic needs. For long-term requirements, this model is the best! Specifications: Type: Vertical

Capacity: 15 Litres

Pressure: 8 Bars

Dimensions: 34.1 cm x 32.1 cm x 50.1 cm

Power consumption: 2000 W

Warranty: Five years on the inner tank, three years extended warranty on the heating element, and two years on the product

Energy rating: 5 Star

Colours: White

Weight: 9.8kg

Pros Cons Shock-proof and rust-proof Free installation is not available It is appropriate for high-rise buildings Heating water is comparatively faster. Corrosion-free Hard water usage It has a multi-functional safety valve.

Three best features of all the geysers

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater Shock-proof and rust-proof body Presence of an LED indicator Presence of an adjustable thermostat Crompton Arno Neo Geyser A durable copper heating element is present Easy installation process Rust-free body AO Smith SDS-GREEN series-015 Geyser Long-lasting and durable model Energy-efficient Insulation is good Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater Multi-functional valves Three-level safety system Energy efficient Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser Presence of a copper heating element Energy-efficient Light-weight body Racold Eterno Pro Geyser The installation process is relatively easy The overall heating process consumes less time Hot water can stay heated for up to six hours Crompton Amica Geyser Presence of powerful heating elements Energy-efficient You can use it even in high-rise buildings V-Guard Divino Geyser Shock-proof and rust-proof It is appropriate for high-rise buildings Heating water is comparatively faster

Best value for money The Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser has a comparatively lower price than the other models listed here. Moreover, its features far overweight its price. Its copper heating element can maintain the overall temperature of the hot water in the geyser for a long time. It can withstand 6.5 Bar pressure, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. Moreover, the product is highly safe, and its tank is made of SS 304-grade stainless steel, which makes it highly durable and long-lasting. Best overall product One of the best 15-Liter geysers with 5-star ratings is the Crompton Solarium Qube Geyser. This particular model is known for its high performance. The exterior design is also impressive and unique. Unlike any complex geyser, this model has an easy installation process. The presence of thermostats and safety valves are additional ticks. How to find the perfect geyser? There are a few factors that you should consider before you finalise a 5-star rating 15-litre geyser. Always check on the primary features like power consumption, size, energy efficiency, pressure and capacity of the geyser. The capacity of the geyser plays a vital role in choosing what’s required for your home. Compare these features with the other products and see if they fit your requirements. Apart from the functional features, ensure your geyser has good safety measures in place. This is important for the protection of your loved ones. Also, please check the customer ratings on Amazon to understand how a product performs in a real-life scenario. The customer reviews will help you choose the best one recommended by other buyers. Price list of all best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers

S.no Product Price 1. AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater ₹ 7,349 2. Crompton Arno Neo Geyser ₹ 5,999 3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN series-015 Geyser ₹ 10,299 4. Crompton Solarium Qube Geyser ₹ 8,388 5. Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser ₹ 5,299 6. Racold Eterno Pro Geyser ₹ 8,699 7. Crompton Amica Geyser ₹ 6,899 8. V-Guard Divino Geyser ₹ 6,093