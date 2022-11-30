Story Saved
Wednesday, Nov 30, 2022
Do you need one of the best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers? check here.

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Nov 29, 2022 11:21 IST
Summary:

Are you looking for a geyser for your bathroom? The best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers are listed here in this article. They are useful if you have a big family and often need hot water.

product info
The best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers

If you have a large family and need an effective geyser this winter, buy a 15-litre geyser available on Amazon. However, the challenge is knowing which to pick, as all brands will claim they are the best. We have you covered here. To simplify the process and to help you easily select the best 5-star rating 15-litre geyser for your home, we have shortlisted some of the best-selling models on Amazon and listed them here.

In this list, you will find the individual specifications of each model, along with their respective pros and cons. You can also find a comparison table for all products and check their prices.

Top 10 best 5-star rating 15-litre geyser.

1. AO Smith 15 Litre Storage Vertical Water Heater (HSE-VAS-X-015)

The AO Smith 15 Litre Water Heater is perfect for those looking for a reliable and efficient way to heat water. This water heater is made with a durable material built to last, and it features a 15-litre capacity that is perfect for small spaces.

It has an automatic shut-off system that automatically shuts off the water supply if the tank runs out of water to prevent any damage to the appliance or house. With an easy-to-use design, this water heater is perfect for anyone who wants a hassle-free way to heat water.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Warranty: Two years of warranty on the water heater
  • Dimensions: 33.8 cm x 33.8 cm x 44 cm
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
  • Pressure capacity: 8 Bar
  • Colour: White
  • Weight: 11.8 kg
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
ProsCons
  • Shock-proof and rust-proof body 
  • It makes a loud noise during heating
  • Presence of an LED indicator
  • You can install it only at ground level
  • Presence of an adjustable thermostat
 

2. Crompton Arno Neo Geyser

Crompton is quite known for its superb appliances, which have top-notch performance records. From light bulbs to geysers, Crompton has promising products. The Arno Neo Geyser has a 15-litre capacity, which is suitable for mid-sized families. Moreover, the durable copper heating element makes it perform excellently. The rust-free body, with corrosion and oxidation resistance capabilities, keeps the appliance in mint condition for a long time. Moreover, its Polyutherene foam helps you keep the power bill low. Now, that’s a win-win situation.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Warranty: Two years on the product and five years on the inner tank
  • Dimensions: 31.5 cm x 33 cm x 46.2 cm
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
  • Colour: White
  • Weight: 7.8kg
  • Pressure capacity: 8 Bars
ProsCons
  • This appliance has a durable copper heating element.
  • Bigger size 
  • The installation process is easy
 
  • Rust-free body 
 
  • It is corrosion- and oxidation-resistant. 
 
  • The presence of Polyurethane foam reduces the power bill
 
cellpic
Crompton Arno Neo 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced 3 Level Safety (White)
37% off 5,999 9,500
Buy now

3. AO Smith SDS-GREEN series-015 geyser

This 15-litre geyser has an excellent outer structure and stunning internal features. It is a model that will last for many winters thanks to its high durability and corrosion-free elements. The appliance is highly energy efficient and has excellent insulation.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Warranty: Seven years of warranty on the inner tank; the glass-coated heating element has another two years + two years extended warranty, and there is a comprehensive warranty of two years.
  • Dimensions: 37.3 cm x 37.3 cm x 34.8 cm
  • Energy rating: 5-Star
  • Pressure capacity: 8 Bar element
  • Colour: White
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
  • Weight: 9.8kg
ProsCons
  • Long-lasting and durable model 
  • It is quite expensive
  • Energy efficient 
  • The installation service may need to be revised
  • Insulation is good 
 
  • A temperature control knob is present. 
 
  • Adequate warranty cover
 
  • There is a thermal cut-off switch and a pressure release valve for additional safety
 
cellpic
AO Smith SDS-GREEN SERIES-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater (Geyser) White 5 Star
28% off 10,299 14,300
Buy now

4. Crompton Solarium Qube Geyser

The Crompton Solarium Qube is the best-known example of an eco-friendly product for regular use. It has a 15-litre capacity and an ISI certification. The features of this geyser are unique. It has many exciting features, like three-level safety systems and multi-functional valves. This high-performance appliance is highly energy efficient and relatively easy to install. Moreover, to ensure the safety of your loved ones, this heater has child safety mode, an LED indicator and a thermal cut-off.

Specifications:

  • Type: Vertical
  • Dimensions: 40 cm x 39 cm x 42 cm
  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Pressure capacity: 8 Bar
  • Weight: 8kg
  • Warranty: Two years warranty on the heating element, seven years warranty on the inner tank, and two years warranty on the product
  • Power Consumption: 2000 W
  • Colours: White and black
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
ProsCons
  • Energy efficient
  • After-sales services are not as per the desire
  • High performance
 
  • The installation process is easy
 
  • Unique design
 
  • It has an adjustable thermostat
 
  • This heater has a safety valve to prevent overheating.
 
  • Safety features like child safety mode, LED indicator, and even a thermal cut-off
 
cellpic
Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White and Black)
34% off 8,249 12,500
Buy now

5. Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser

Hindware is one of the best Indian sanitary brands that manufacture the best electronic appliances, especially for household use. It has a wide range of appliances, each appropriate for specific requirements. This 15-litre geyser uses a copper heating element that quickly heats the water. Its intelligent cut-off technology disconnects power once the optimum temperature is reached. Made of SS-304-grade stainless steel, the tank is durable.

Specifications:

  • Type: Vertical
  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
  • Warranty: Two years warranty on the heating element, five years of warranty on the inner tank and two years of comprehensive warranty
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
  • Weight: 7.5kg
  • Colour: White
  • Pressure capacity: 6.5 Bar
  • Dimensions: 40 cm x 31.8 cm x 31.8 cm
ProsCons
  • Presence of a copper heating element 
  • This model is not appropriate for high-rise buildings 
  • Energy-efficient  
  • Quite noisy 
  • Light-weight body 
  • After-sales services are not as expected  
  • Maintains the overall temperature of hot water 
 

6. Racold Eterno Pro Geyser

Racold is known to be one of the best brands in India, keeping records in manufacturing the best home appliances like 5-star geysers. According to the company, the Eterno Pro Geyser can save up to 30% of energy, bringing down your power bills. If you are looking for some energy-saving geysers, Racold Eterno Pro Geyser is the one!

It has a special anode that protects the heating element from corrosion using electrolysis. Its specially-built titanium steel tank has a titanium enamel coating for durability, and its heating element helps resist water pressure and impurities.

Specifications:

  • Type: Vertical
  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Warranty: Two years warranty on the product, three years warranty on the heating element, and seven years of warranty on the inner tank
  • Dimensions: 31 cm x 31 cm x 56.5 cm
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
  • Colours: White and metallic violet
  • Weight: 8kg
ProsCons
  • The installation process is relatively easy
  • This model is not appropriate for high-rise buildings. 
  • The overall heating process is swift
  • Installation is not free
  • It can retain hot water for up to six hours
 
  • The company has good customer service. 
 
cellpic
Racold Eterno Pro 15L Vertical 5 Star Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with free Standard Installation and free Installation Pipes
44% off 8,499 15,249
Buy now

7. Crompton Amica Geyser

The Crompton Amca geyser has a 15-litre capacity and a 5-star energy rating. This energy-efficient geyser has a three-level safety system to protect you and your family. Its specially-designed magnesium anode helps prevent corrosion caused by hard water. Get 45-degree Celsius hot water in only ten minutes, thanks to its superior heating element. Moreover, the rust-free body helps prolong this incredible geyser’s life so that you can enjoy the best quality of hot bathing water for years.

Specifications:

  • Type: Vertical
  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Pressure: 8 Bar
  • Weight: 8.2kg
  • Warranty: Two years of warranty on the product and seven years of warranty on the inner tank
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
  • Colours: Black and white
  • Dimensions: 36 cm x 36 cm x 49 cm
ProsCons
  • Presence of powerful heating elements 
  • It may not be suitable for large families. 
  • Energy-efficient
 
  • You can use it even in high-rise buildings. 
 
  • Cost-effective 
 
  • It has good oxidation resistance and a glass-line coating
 
cellpic
Crompton Amica 15-L 5 Star Rated Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Free Installation and Connection Pipes (White)
39% off 6,999 11,500
Buy now

8. V-Guard Divino Geyser

V-Guard is one of the popular Indian companies that manufacture the best electronic appliances for daily use. The V-Guard Divino Geyser’s CFC-free PUF insulation helps in maximum heat retention. While an advanced vitreous enamel coating helps in protecting the geyser’s inner tank, its incredible Incoloy 800 heating element helps ensure sustained performance. Moreover, an extra-thick magnesium anode helps in enhanced protection. It also has this amazing 24x7 helpline to answer and solve all the customer’s queries. The V-Guard Divino 15 Litre Storage Geyser is the right choice for all your basic needs. For long-term requirements, this model is the best!

Specifications:

  • Type: Vertical
  • Capacity: 15 Litres
  • Pressure: 8 Bars
  • Dimensions: 34.1 cm x 32.1 cm x 50.1 cm
  • Power consumption: 2000 W
  • Warranty: Five years on the inner tank, three years extended warranty on the heating element, and two years on the product
  • Energy rating: 5 Star
  • Colours: White
  • Weight: 9.8kg

ProsCons
  • Shock-proof and rust-proof 
  • Free installation is not available 
  • It is appropriate for high-rise buildings
 
  • Heating water is comparatively faster.
 
  • Corrosion-free 
 
  • Hard water usage
 
  • It has a multi-functional safety valve. 
 
cellpic
V-Guard Divino 5 Star Rated 15 Litre Storage Water Heater (Geyser) with Advanced Safety Features, White
24% off 6,499 8,500
Buy now

Three best features of all the geysers

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater  Shock-proof and rust-proof body Presence of an LED indicatorPresence of an adjustable thermostat 
Crompton Arno Neo GeyserA durable copper heating element is presentEasy installation process Rust-free body 
AO Smith SDS-GREEN series-015 Geyser Long-lasting and durable model Energy-efficient  Insulation is good 
Crompton Solarium Qube 15-L 5-Star Rated Storage Water Heater Multi-functional valves Three-level safety system Energy efficient 
Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo GeyserPresence of a copper heating elementEnergy-efficient  Light-weight body 
Racold Eterno Pro GeyserThe installation process is relatively easy The overall heating process consumes less time Hot water can stay heated for up to six hours 
Crompton Amica Geyser Presence of powerful heating elements Energy-efficient  You can use it even in high-rise buildings 
V-Guard Divino Geyser Shock-proof and rust-proof It is appropriate for high-rise buildings Heating water is comparatively faster 

Best value for money

The Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser has a comparatively lower price than the other models listed here. Moreover, its features far overweight its price. Its copper heating element can maintain the overall temperature of the hot water in the geyser for a long time. It can withstand 6.5 Bar pressure, making it ideal for high-rise buildings. Moreover, the product is highly safe, and its tank is made of SS 304-grade stainless steel, which makes it highly durable and long-lasting.

Best overall product

One of the best 15-Liter geysers with 5-star ratings is the Crompton Solarium Qube Geyser. This particular model is known for its high performance. The exterior design is also impressive and unique. Unlike any complex geyser, this model has an easy installation process. The presence of thermostats and safety valves are additional ticks.

How to find the perfect geyser?

There are a few factors that you should consider before you finalise a 5-star rating 15-litre geyser. Always check on the primary features like power consumption, size, energy efficiency, pressure and capacity of the geyser. The capacity of the geyser plays a vital role in choosing what’s required for your home. Compare these features with the other products and see if they fit your requirements.

Apart from the functional features, ensure your geyser has good safety measures in place. This is important for the protection of your loved ones. Also, please check the customer ratings on Amazon to understand how a product performs in a real-life scenario. The customer reviews will help you choose the best one recommended by other buyers.

Price list of all best 5-star rating 15-litre geysers

S.noProductPrice
1.AO Smith HSE-VAS-X-015 Storage 15 Litre Vertical Water Heater  7,349 
2.Crompton Arno Neo Geyser 5,999 
3.AO Smith SDS-GREEN series-015 Geyser  10,299 
4.Crompton Solarium Qube Geyser 8,388 
5.Hindware Atlantic Acero Neo Geyser  5,299 
6.Racold Eterno Pro Geyser  8,699 
7.Crompton Amica Geyser  6,899 
8.V-Guard Divino Geyser  6,093 

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

