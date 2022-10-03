Story Saved
New Delhi 34oCC
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Monday, Oct 03, 2022
New Delhi 34oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Expert-approved Apple iPhone 2GHz processor phones

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Oct 03, 2022 17:23 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

This article aims to provide information regarding the best iPhone with processors of 2 GHz and above. See the comparison of the characteristics of these mobile phones and discover the best one for you.

product info
Expert-approved Apple iPhone 2GHz processor phones

iPhone is a series of phones designed and launched by Apple. All these phones work on Apple's iOs operating system. Apple was the first one to utilise the touch screen feature in its phones. It shares a large amount of the luxury mobile phone market worldwide. According to one data study, Apple is one of the most valuable publicly traded companies owing to the significant revenue generated through iPhones.

Apple releases one of the premium quality phones with increased secrecy and outstanding characteristics. Its latest released phone is the iPhone 14. It is soon going to launch the iPhone 14 Pro Max. So, let's see the best Apple iPhone 2 GHz processor phones and compare them based on their processors and other features.

1. iPhone SE

The phone comes with the A15 Bionic chip that is super powerful and loads the applications within a flash of a second. It has an 1820 mAh battery that delivers up to 15 hours of playback speeds.

It has a seamless design that has a typical centrally placed home button. This button has a sense ID that delivers you added safety and secrecy.

It is slim and has a Smart 12 MP HDR4 rare camera that makes your images look beautiful. Along with that, it has a 7MP front camera for selfies. It is 5G compatible and runs on a Hexa-core processor, with two 2.65 GHz lightning processors and four 1.8 GHz Thunder processors. Among these processors, two are execution cores, and four are efficiency foundations. The most sparkling feature of the iPhone is that it is spill resistant and also resistant to damage from falling.

About the price of this iPhone is fairly affordable when compared with other iPhones. It has decent camera quality. This model feels sturdy in hand. The body of this phone is well-built. It has a good batter capacity of 1820 mAh and can stand for about 15 hours. The bright and vibrant screen gives a good experience while watching a video. It is water and dust-resistant and has a wireless charging feature.

Specifications-

  • Display: 4.7-inch (11.94 cm) Retina HD display
  • Operating System- iOS 15
  • Processor type- A15 Bionic chip
  • Network type- 5G
  • Primary camera-12 MP
  • Front camera - 7 MP
  • Hardware features - Water and dust resistance
  • Weight- 144 grams
ProsCons
Processor Camera quality 
Slim design Battery
Lightweight  
cellpic
Apple iPhone SE (128 GB) - (Product) RED (3rd Generation)
48,900
Buy now

2. iPhone 13 Pro 1TB

The iPhone 13 Pro is one of the best phones in the Apple iPhone 2 GHz processor phone series, with a jaw-dropping design. It has surgical-grade stainless steel and ceramic shield. This makes the phone tough and resistant to external damage. It has a 15.4 cm XDR display and the A15 Bionic chip that is super powerful and loads the applications within seconds. It delivers 28 hours of playback speed due to its 3095 mAh battery.

iPhone 13 Pro comes with an excellent quality camera with expansive, ultra-wide, and cinematic modes. It has a face iD recognition for extra security and privacy. It is compatible with 5G and has a ceramic front with excellent waterproof properties. It is a Hexa core with two 3.2 GHz processors and four 1.82 GHz processors.

About the display is XDR, which will give a great feel while watching videos. The CPU system is an A15 Bionic chip, which is powerful and very fast. The battery can stand up to 28 hours. It comes with an ultra-wide camera with cinematic mode. It supports 5G connectivity.

Specifications-

  • Display: 6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) super retina XDR display with ProMotion
  • Operating system- iOS 15
  • Processor type- A15 Bionic chip
  • Network type- 5G
  • Primary camera - Triple 12MP cameras with portrait mode
  • Front camera - 12 MP
  • Hardware features - Water and dust resistance
  • Weight- 204 grams
ProsCons
Jaw-dropping design 
Battery 
Storage 
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro (1 TB) - Alpine Green
18% off 139,900 169,900
Buy now

3. iPhone 12

The iPhone 12 is a 6.1 inches display phone with an A14 Bionic chip. This A14 Bionic chip is also present in the iPhone 12 Pro and is designed to provide seamless working and shifting from app to app. It is known for higher resolution and better drop performance. It has a 2815 mAh battery that caters to 17 hours of playback.

The iPhone 12 comes with an excellent quality camera with expansive, ultra-wide, and cinematic modes. It has a 12 MP front and a 12 MP rear camera with a 2X optical zoom range. There is a night mode accessible on all the cameras of the phone that allows you to click seamless photos and videos even in low light and at night. It also enables you to shoot and play Dolby videos. It is compatible with 5G.

The phone runs on Hexa core processors with two 3.1 GHz firestorm processors and four 1.82 GHz ice storm processors. The iPhone 12 comes accessible in gorgeous colours such as blue, white, green, purple, black, red, etc. The price may vary with the different colours.

Specifications-

  • Display: 6.1-inch (15.5 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display true tone
  • Operating system- iOS 14
  • Processor type- A14 Bionic chip
  • Network type- 5G
  • Primary camera- Ultra-wide 12MP cameras with night mode
  • Front camera - 12 MP
  • Hardware features - Water and dust resistance
  • Weight- 164 grams

About

It has a well-built body and looks very chic and elegant. It is water and dust-proof. With excellent camera quality, you can take great pictures. It has a night mode feature, enabling you to take photos and selfies even in dim light. With an A14 Bionic processor, the phone is speedy and responsive. Battery backup is from 17 hours to 65 hours, based on the usage.

ProsCons
Processor qualityBattery
Camera quality 
Better drop performance  
cellpic
Apple iPhone 12 (64GB) - Blue
27% off 47,999 65,900
Buy now

4. iPhone 13 Pro Max

The iPhone 13 Pro Max is one of the best phones in the Apple iPhone 2 GHz processor phone series. It has a 15.4 cm XDR display. It has the A15 Bionic chip that is super powerful and loads the applications within a flash of a second. It has a 4352 mAh battery and allows up to 32 hours of working. It provides face recognition for extra security and privacy.

The iPhone 13 Pro Max comes with an excellent quality camera with expansive, ultra-wide, and cinematic modes. It has a face iD distinction for extra protection and secrecy. The rear camera is 12MP, and the front camera is 12MP with the 3X optical zoom option. The camera has an excellent light-catching property to make your photos look two times brighter.

It is compatible with 5G and has a ceramic front with excellent waterproof properties. It is a Hexa core with two 3.23 GHz Avalanche processors and four 1.82 GHz Blizzard processors. This mobile phone is obtainable on Amazon with different storage ranges of 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Specifications-

  • Display: 6.7-inch (17 cm diagonal) Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion
  • Operating System- iOS 15
  • Processor Type- A15 Bionic Chip
  • Network Type- 5G
  • Primary Camera- Triple 12MP cameras with portrait lighting
  • Front Camera - 12 MP
  • Hardware features - Water and dust resistance
  • Weight- 240 grams

About

With great battery stability, this iPhone can work up to 32 hours. The camera quality is excellent. It has ultra-wide and cinematic modes. It has a unique light-catching feature that can make the photos look two times better. The body is built with a ceramic shield, making it waterproof and dustproof. This model comes with a Face iD distinction for extra protection.

ProsCons
Processor Colour
Excellent camera quality 
User friendly  
cellpic
Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max (256GB) - Sierra Blue
Check Price on Amazon

5. iPhone 14

The iPhone 14 is one of the newly launched best phones in the iPhone series. It has a 6.7 inches XDR display. It has the A15 Bionic chip that is super powerful and loads the applications quickly. It has a 3279 mAh battery and delivers up to 22 hours of playback. It provides face recognition for additional protection and secrecy.

The iPhone 14 comes with an excellent quality camera with wide and ultra-wide modes. It has a face iD recognition for extra security and privacy. The rear camera is 12 MP, and the front camera is 12MP. It is compatible with 5G and has a ceramic front with excellent waterproof properties. It is a Hexa core with two 3.23 GHz Avalanche processors and four 1.82 GHz Blizzard processors.

Specifications-

  • Display: 6.1-inch super retina XDR display
  • Operating system- iOS 16
  • Processor type- A15 Bionic chip
  • Network type- 5G
  • Primary camera- Dual camera 12MP cameras with portrait mode
  • Front camera - 12 MP
  • Hardware features - Water and dust resistance
  • Weight- 172 grams

About

It has a well-built body that is made of ceramic. It makes the phone waterproof and dustproof. The battery has a very long life; it can stand up to 22 hours. It has a great quality camera and comes with wide and ultrawide modes. It has face iD recognition for extra protection and privacy.

ProsCons
Low priceCamera quality 
Battery lifeDesign 
Unique colors  
Fast charging  
cellpic
iPhone 14 256GB (Product) RED
89,900
Buy now

Best 3 features foryou

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
iPhone SE Slim design Lightweight Touch ID on the  home button
iPhone 122815 mAh battery3.1 GHz processor A14 Bionic chip
iPhone 13ProA15 bionic chip 3095 mAh battery1 TB storage available 
iPhone 13 Pro max4352 mAh battery Hexa core with two 3.23 GHzprocessorsr. A15 bionic chip 
iPhone 14 A15 bionic chip Hexa core with two 3.23 GHzprocessorsr. 3279 mAh battery

Best value formoney

Among the Apple iPhone 2 GHz processor phones,the iPhone14 offers the best value for money. It provides a high capacity 3279 mAh battery and 256GB internal memory at a lesser price than the iPhone 13. Along with that, it also has two 3.23 processors and an A15 Bionic chip. This allows the phone to work swiftly and smoothly, and you can easily switch from app to app. All the cameras in the phone have night mode available and come with comprehensive and ultra-comprehensive 12 MP rear and front cameras. It is available on Amazon in a wide colour range, including blue, red, and starlight, and also you can get the phone with different storage of 128 GB, 256 GB, etc.

Best overall product

The iPhone 13 Pro is the best overall product. It has the highest mAH battery and the highest storage of 1TB among the Apple iPhone 2 GHz processor phones,with a playback time of 28 hours. It has the best camera quality and a high-speed processor with a 15 Bionic chip. It has Dolby stereo speakers and a wide display. This ranks as the best overall product in the Apple iPhone 2 GHz processor phones list.This mobile phone is obtainable on Amazon with different storage ranges of 128 GB, 256 GB, 512 GB, and 1TB. You can also get them in a broad and elegant colour range, including graphite, alpine green, gold, Sierra, blue, and white.

How to find the perfect iPhone?

Whenever you decide to purchase an iPhone, you must know that each one will have some pros and cons. So, it would help if you first determined what features you are looking for in the development and how much you're willing to spend on the product.

Once you have set your priorities and needs for the product, you can scan for the product on Amazon. Set the filters on Amazon according to your preferences. The search filters of Amazon will guide you towards the profit that you are looking for. Please go through the products displayed to you and select the best one among them. The above-mentioned list of the products, comparison table, and pros and cons will help you to know each product in detail. You can even finalise the product as per your priority in this list and directly buy it from Amazon by clicking on the link to the product on Amazon India.

Products price list

PhonePrice (in Rs) 
iPhone SE  48,900
iPhone 12 46,999
iPhone 13 Pro (1TB) 1,49,990
iPhone 13 Pro Max 1,29,900
iPhone 14 (256 GB)  89,900

"At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we get a part of your purchase revenue.

RELATED STORIES
OnePlus 6GB RAM mobile phones - Find your favourite here!
Washing machines under 25000: The ultimate 2022 buyer’s guide
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Enjoy up to 74% off on lehengas for girls
Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2022: Get up to 68% off on Polo shirts for men
Apple iPhone 128GB internal memory mobile phones: The ultimate buyer's guide

Expert-approved Apple iPhone 2GHz processor phones

1. Are there any 5G Poco phones available?

2. How much can I get an iPhone 2 GHz processor phone for?

3. Who makes the iPhone mobile phones?

4. Which is the latest iPhone available?

5. Which iPhone has the highest mAh battery?

View More
electronics FOR LESS