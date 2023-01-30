Find the best Apple laptop to buy: The ultimate guide

Apple laptops are good for high performance multi-tasking.

A laptop computer, sometimes known as a notebook computer by manufacturers, is a portable personal computer that can be carried around easily and utilised in various settings while in an aeroplane, temporary offices, libraries, and meetings. Apple products. It is well known for its user-friendliness. Its macOS works intuitively & all options and programs are easy to find, especially when you are used to the apple ecosystem because you already have an iPhone or iPad, for example. 1. Apple MacBook Air 2020 MGND3HN Laptop Apple MacBook Air 2020 MGND3HN Laptop has an all-day battery life that goes longer than ever, up to 18 hours. Moreover, it has powerful performance that quickly takes on everything from professional quality editing to action-packed gaming. With an 8-core CPU and an M1 chip, this laptop performs up to 3.5 times quicker than the previous generation while consuming less power. In addition, it has 8 GB of unified Superfast Memory making your entire system speedy and responsive. That way, it can support tasks like memory hogging, multi-tab browsing, and opening a vast graphic file quickly and easily. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: MacBook Air Screen Size: 13 Inches CPU Model: Core M Family RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB Operating System: macOS 10.14 Mojave

2. Apple MacBook Air 2022 Laptop This laptop has a strikingly thin design. It is more portable than ever and weighs just 1.24 kg. It is an ultra-capable laptop that lets you work, play, or create just about anything anywhere. It has a generation 8-core CPU, up to 10-core GPU, and 24 GB of unified memory. You can get 18 hours of battery life. This laptop has a beautiful 13.6-inch liquid retina display that features over 500 nits of brightness and many more features you can get in it. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: MacBook Air Screen Size: 13.6 CPU Model: Others RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB Operating System: Mac OS Special Feature: Portable, Backlit Keyboard, Thin Graphics Card: Description Integrated CPU Speed: 8

Pros Cons Compact, all-metal body and Excellent keyboard Average-quality webcam Good battery life, Sharp and vivid display Runs hot under load Decent overall performance

Pros Cons Very good battery life, MagSafe charging Expensive Outstanding performance, excellent keyboard Speakers sound good Crisp and bright display

3. Apple MacBook Pro 2022 Laptop Apple's Macbook Pro is given an M2 boost. This MacBook Pro 13-inch laptop is a lightweight powerhouse. Get more done quickly with a new 8-core CPU, 10- core GPU, and up to 24 GB of unified memory. It has 20 hours of battery life. It has an active cooling system. This MacBook Pro can sustain a pro level of performance. It comes with a brilliant 13.3-inch Retina display with 500 nits of brightness. It has an HD camera, studio-quality mics, high-speed power accessories, and Two thunderbolt ports that let you connect. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: MacBook Pro Screen Size: 13.3 RAM Memory Installed Size: 8 GB Operating System: Mac OS Graphics Card Description: Integrated CPU Speed: 8

Pros Cons Faster processor Small Display Light in weight

4. Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch)M1 Pro chip with 8-core CPU AppleMac pro has ten core CPU, which delivers up to 3.7 x faster performance to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever. It boasts a 32-core GPU that can handle graphics-intensive programmes and games up to 13 times faster. In addition, it has a 16-core neural engine for up to 11x speedier machine learning performance. Longer battery life of up to 17 hours and up to 64 GB of unified memory, everything you do is fast and fluid. It is a stunning 14 inches Liquid Retina XDR display with an extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio. It has a facetime HD camera, an advanced image signal processor for sharper video calls, and a six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers. Specifications: Brand: Apple Model Name: MacBook Pro Screen Size: 35.97 Centimeters CPU Model: Apple M1 CPU: 8 core RAM Memory Installed Size: 16 GB Operating System: macOS 12 Monterey Graphics Card Description: 14 Core GPU CPU Speed: 3.1 GHz Hard Disk Description: SSD

Pros Cons Excellent, crisp 120Hz display Very expensive Powerful M1 Pro or M1 Max processor Notch causes minor software bugs Good speakers and a webcam, Relatively light and portable

5. Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 14 Laptop M2 Pro chip with 10‑core CPU It has a stunning 14 inches Liquid Retina XDR display with an extreme dynamic range and contrast ratio. It has an M2 Max chip for exceptional speed and power. It has up to 12 core CPUs, which deliver speeds of 20 per cent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever. It has 38 core GPU with speeds up to 30 per cent faster for graphics-intensive apps and games. In addition, it has up to 96 GB of unified memory, making everything quick and fluid. Specifications: Brand: Apple Series: MacBook Pro Screen Size: 14 Inches Hard Disk Size: 1000 GB CPU Model: Unknown RAM Memory Installed Size: 32 GB Operating System: Mac OS Graphics Card Description: Integrated Graphics Coprocessor: Apple M2 Max CPU Speed: 3.48 GHz

Pros Cons Speakers sound good Expensive Very good battery life, MagSafe charging Speakers can be improved Stylish and functional design

6. Apple MacBook Pro 16- inch MK1A3HN Laptop M1 Max chip The Apple 2021 MacBook Pro 16-inch is one of the best laptops on the market. While expensive, it has the specs to back up its cost, and it's the best MacBook for graphics-heavy use. With the M1 Max chip, this laptop has features that can outperform Windows laptops. MacBook Pro can transcode a 4K video to 1080p using Handbrake in 4 minutes 48 seconds, which is lightning fast. It comes with a fantastic Liquid Retina XDR display. Everything you view on the 2021 MacBook Pro will look outstanding. As creatives working with 4K video would appreciate the difference, We wish the display were in 4K. You do have the option to split the laptop up to an external 4K display. Specifications: Brand - Apple Model Name - MacBook Pro Screen Size - 41.05 Centimeters Colour - Silver CPU Model - Apple M1 RAM Memory Installed Size - 32 GB Operating System - macOS 12 Monterey Graphics Card Description - 32 Core GPU CPU Speed - 3.1 GHz Hard Disk Description - SSD

Pros Cons One of the fastest processor Very Expensive Battery backup is good, Quick charging Sound quality can be improved

7. Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch Laptop (M2 Max chip) If you're seeking the perfect computer, then the Apple M2 Pro chip MNWA3HN/A Laptop M2 Max Pro chip is among the most sought-after devices you can go for. The laptop features an M2 Max Pro chip with a 3.48 GHz clock speed so that you can efficiently multitask and accomplish your tasks timely. In addition, the laptop features 16 Inches LED display with 3456 x 2234 Pixels resolution and Dolby Audio, where You can enjoy an immersive audio-visual experience. Moreover, this laptop is lightweight and compact; hence you can easily carry it in your backpack. The dimensions of the Apple M2 Max Pro chip/32GB/1TB SSD/mac Os are 44.8 x 8 x 33.5 cm, and it weighs around 4.8 kilograms. Specifications: Brand - Apple Series - MacBook Pro Screen Size - 16 Inches Hard Disk Size - 1000 GB RAM Memory Installed Size - 16 GB Operating System - Mac OS Graphics Card Description - Integrated Graphics Coprocessor - Apple M2 Pro CPU Speed - 3.48 GHz

Pros Cons Li-ion Battery Heavy in weight Large hard disk Retina display

Price of Apple laptop at a glance:

Product Price Apple MacBook Air 2020 MGND3HN Laptop Rs. 86990 Apple MacBook Air 2022 Laptop Rs. 105390 Apple MacBook Pro 2022 Laptop Rs. 121900 Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch) Rs. 194900 Apple 2023 MacBook Pro 14 Laptop M2 Rs. 199900 Apple MacBook Pro 2021 M1 max Rs. 3,06,990 Apple M2 Max chip 2023 MacBook Pro Laptop Rs. 3,09,900

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Apple MacBook Air 2020 MGND3HN Laptop A retina display LED-backlit display with IPS technology; 2560x1600 native resolution Apple M1 chip 8-core CPU with four perform­ance cores and four efficiency cores 7-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine 720p FaceTime HD camera Advanced image signal processor with computational video Apple MacBook Air 2022 Laptop Apple M2 chip | 8 Core CPU8 with four performance cores and four efficiency cores Liquid Retina Display 4.46-centimetre / 13.6-inch (diagonal) LED-backlit display with IPS technology;1 2560x1664 native resolution 1080p FaceTime HD camera Advanced image signal processor with computational video Apple MacBook Pro 2022 Laptop 10-core GPU 16-core Neural Engine System on Chip (SoC) Apple M2 chip 8-core CPU and four efficiency cores It has 13.3-inch diagonal LED-backlit Retina display Up to 20 hours of battery life Apple MacBook Pro (14-inch) 14 inches Liquid Retina XDR display with extreme dynamic range 16 GB Unified Memory RAM CPU Apple M1 Pro GPU 14-Core GPU Apple MacBook Pro Laptop 2023 M2 Pro chip with10‑core CPU It comes with a 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR display with an extreme dynamic range for exceptional speed and power It has M2 Pro or M2 Max chip RAM Memory Installed Size 32GB Apple MacBook Pro 16-inch MK1A3HN Laptop M1 Max chip Up to 32-core GPU with up to 4 times faster performance to enjoy graphics-intensive apps and games M1 max chip for a massive upgrade in CPU, GPU and machine learning performance Six-speaker sound system with force-cancelling woofers. Apple MacBook Pro Laptop (M2 Max chip) Display with a great dynamic range and contrast ratio. Stunning 14-inch Liquid Retina XDR M2 Max or M2 Pro chip for exceptional speed and power 12-core CPU provides speeds up to 20 per cent faster to fly through pro workflows quicker than ever

Best overall product Choosing the best product out of the list is challenging as all the products are loaded with the latest features and are budget-friendly, but if forced to choose any one item, then we think the MacBook Air M1 is the best overall product. Because it has breathtaking performance, great battery life, slim unibody aluminium chassis, great speakers, and a magic keyboard, making it the best MacBook for people. Best value for money The best Mac laptop is the 13-inch MacBook Air with Apple's M1 processor. It is fast enough for browsing, working on documents, and making light photo and video edits. In addition, it has an excellent high-resolution screen, a great trackpad, a reasonable price, and a silent fanless design. How to find the perfect MacBook? Apple has brought various MacBooks to the market. First, identify the MacBooks that are within your price range. Then, filter them according to the display size you need. Along with the display, you need to find the best processor suitable for your use. Then you need to spend your time searching for product offers and discounts. Then choose the features you want on your MacBook; you also need to check the review section.