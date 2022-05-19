It's raining offers on Amazon: Get as much as 80% off on tablets, accessories 

You can avail as much as 80% off on select electronic products.

Investing in electronic items and gadgets in general is a tricky affair. You pay a heavy amount at the time of purchase but even before you can realise, technology gets either outdated or obsolete. Indians love the idea of ‘value for money’ but the truth remains that if your work (or even otherwise) requires you to use such gadgets frequently, then you have to go in for new device. Since electronic items hardly come cheap, spending a good chunk of money is never a happy thought. Hence, the importance of the sale season. As compared to offline platforms, online e-commerce platforms always have some sale or the other on. For instance, Amazon is currently offering a bunch of electronics, computer and mobile accessories at heavily discounted rates. The products range from laptops, tablets, headphones, earphones, smartwatches to mouse and what not. If you had your eye on a particular product of your choice, then now it the time to pick it up. On some items, the platform is offering as much as 80% off. That's what is called a ‘steal’. In case, you find the process of searching a bother, we have curated a list of products with the best offers, which you should take a look at. What's more is that if you do your transactions using HDFC and Citi Banks credit cards, you stand to get a further 10% discount. Price of electronics items on sale at a glance:

Price MRP Price After Discount Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Thin & Light Laptop ₹ 1,15,668.00 ₹ 61,980.00 Boult Audio ProBass Curve-X Bluetooth Earphones ₹ 4,499.00 ₹ 899.00 pTron Force X11 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch ₹ 7,999.00 ₹ 1,999.00 TCL Tab 10s ₹ 31,999.00 ₹ 9,999.00 Lenovo 130 USB Optical Compact Mouse ₹ 1,175.00 ₹ 499.00

Lenovo ThinkBook 14 Thin & Light Laptop Think reliability and the name that pops in the mind is Lenovo. On this lightweight device, you can avail as much as 46% off. This Mineral Grey laptop comes with RAM (16GB) and storage (SSD - 512GB). There is another 8 GB RAM version listed on the website. Its screen size is 14 inches. Some other features: 1) Operating system: Windows 11 Home 2) Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 3) Display: 14 inches 4) Resolution: 1920 X 1080 pixels 5) Camera: 720p, with ThinkShutter 6) Battery Life: Up to 6 hours 7) Weight: 1.4 kg

Boult Audio ProBass Curve-X Bluetooth Earphones Whether you are frequent user of a laptop, desktop, mobile or any other device, having a wireless and in-ear earphone is always an asset. Listening to music and taking an office video call becomes easy as these earphones make life less cumbersome. The light yet sturdy neck band provides supreme comfort for all-day use. It is available at 80% discounted rate. Some other features: 1) Operating system: ‎IOS, Android, MacBook, Windows 2) Compatible devices: ‎Cellphones, tablets, laptops 3) Special features: ‎Fast charging, extra bass, water resistant, lightweight, microphone feature, voice assistant, in-line control, long battery life

pTron Force X11 Bluetooth Calling Smartwatch There is no disputing the usefulness of a smartwatch in this day and age. From giving the status of your health (heart rate, diet and calorie intake and burn), getting updates on weather to listening to music, the benefits are many. This particular brand of smartwatches is available in three colours - black, blue and pink. Some of the special features include Bluetooth calling, monitoring heart rate, pedometer, sedentary reminder, sleep monitor, hydrate alert and many more. Some other features: 1) Special features: Calorie tracker, distance travelled, gesture control, weather 2) Compatible devices: Tablet, smartphone 3) Screen size: 1.7 inches 4) Smart features - Touch control smartwatch, camera remote control, raise & wake display, find the watch, stopwatch and alarm

TCL Tab 10s With kids spending so much time at home thanks largely to the pandemic, it is important to keep them engaged all the times. On a more immediate basis, as the summer holidays are all set to begin, it is wise to invest in devices and tools that will keep them hooked into any activity that is productive. This tablet, ideal for kids, can do just that. It is a perfect study partner for your kid. But it is not only about studies - thanks to its smooth-drawing T-Pen, kids can spend hours doing interesting and creative stuff as well. Some other features: 1) Standing screen display size ‎10.1 inches 2) RAM memory: 3 GB 3) Storage capacity: 32 GB 4) Processor: Helio P22 Octacore 2.0Ghz processor 5) Operating system: ‎Android 6) Item height: ‎15.9 centimeters 7) Item width: ‎8 mm

Lenovo 130 USB Optical Compact Mouse Whether you are working from home or studying from home, the need for a mouse is central to your working. No matter what your device - laptop or desktop, one just can't do without a mouse. Hence, being on the lookout for decent offers is always a good idea. This Lenovo mouse has an impressive 58% off on it. Some features: 1) Compatible device: Laptop 2) Special features: Wireless, ergonomic, optical, ambidextrous 3) 2.4 GHz Nano USB receiver 4) Battery: Up to 10 months battery life 5) In-built 1000 DPI optical sensor navigation