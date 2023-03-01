LG 185 Litre 5 star refrigerator: A direct-cool single door option for your home

Buying a refrigerator is not easy any more. When looking for the best direct-cool refrigerator, we came across a number of options. The features and options available in the market are overwhelming, and mess with the decision-making process. To cut the search short, we decided to go for brands we were aware of, and that is when we came across the LG 185 L 5 star refrigerator. This is an affordable direct-cool refrigerator with a single door design.

LG is one of the most trusted home appliance brands in India, and that's why we decided to take an analysis of the direct-cool refrigerator closely, and see what are the features offered, and what sets it apart from the other products in the same price range. We will see how practical the basic features are, and what are the special features that come with the direct-cool refrigerator.

Basic features

Refrigerators are considered heavy appliances, and people are usually worried about the effect it will have on the electricity bills. The LG 185 L refrigerator comes with 5-star BEE rating for 2023. The higher number of stars mean more energy conservation and less energy consumption. This means that you will be able to save power in the long run.

The 185 litres of capacity is ideal for a household or family of 2–3 people, couples, and bachelors. Living away from home myself, this refrigerator is a great option for my daily needs. The freezer capacity is 16 litres, and the fresh food capacity is 169 litres. Thanks to the decent storage capacity, one can seamlessly store all their day-to-day groceries and food items. You no more need to worry about your milk going bad, or your fruits getting stale inside the fridge.