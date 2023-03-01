LG 185 Litre 5 star refrigerator: A direct-cool single door option for your home

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Buying a refrigerator is not easy any more. When looking for the best direct-cool refrigerator, we came across a number of options. The features and options available in the market are overwhelming, and mess with the decision-making process. To cut the search short, we decided to go for brands we were aware of, and that is when we came across the LG 185 L 5 star refrigerator. This is an affordable direct-cool refrigerator with a single door design.
LG is one of the most trusted home appliance brands in India, and that's why we decided to take an analysis of the direct-cool refrigerator closely, and see what are the features offered, and what sets it apart from the other products in the same price range. We will see how practical the basic features are, and what are the special features that come with the direct-cool refrigerator.
Basic features
Refrigerators are considered heavy appliances, and people are usually worried about the effect it will have on the electricity bills. The LG 185 L refrigerator comes with 5-star BEE rating for 2023. The higher number of stars mean more energy conservation and less energy consumption. This means that you will be able to save power in the long run.
The 185 litres of capacity is ideal for a household or family of 2–3 people, couples, and bachelors. Living away from home myself, this refrigerator is a great option for my daily needs. The freezer capacity is 16 litres, and the fresh food capacity is 169 litres. Thanks to the decent storage capacity, one can seamlessly store all their day-to-day groceries and food items. You no more need to worry about your milk going bad, or your fruits getting stale inside the fridge.
You get toughened glass shelves with a solid frame. This keeps the refrigerator durable. The toughened glass shelves can tolerate higher amount of weight than normal plastic shelves.
Special features
The first feature that makes this refrigerator stand apart is the additional drawer at the bottom. This is a non-refrigerated drawer where you can store vegetables like potatoes, onions, and garlics. This gives you extra space, and the fridge works as a complete storage solution for vegetables.
The smart part about this refrigerator is the stabilizer free inverter. The inverter technology connects to your home inverter during power cuts to keep the contents of the refrigerator cool. The power consumption during this time is low and does not put any pressure on the home inverter. The annual energy consumption is 131 units, which is proof of how much power you can save in the year.
On the exterior, the refrigerator comes with an anti-rat bite sleeve that keeps any kind of infestation away. The antibacterial gasket keeps the contents of the refrigerator away from infected by germs and bacteria. These features keep your food of cool and healthy for long.
The price is one of the most special features of this deep-cool refrigerator. It costs ₹16,990 while offering features like solar smart technology and moist ‘n’ fresh technology.
Conclusion
The LG 185 L is a good option for people who are looking for affordable direct-cool refrigerators. It has multiple features, but the stand-out feature is the additional drawer at the bottom. This is extremely convenient and not a regularly seen addition in refrigerators. You get 10 years of warranty on the compressor, and 1 year warranty on the product. All of this coupled with a price of ₹16,990 make it a must-grab deal.
