Lightweight and mighty: Top 7 thin and light laptops to pick

The era of bulky laptops is over and what everyone wants are laptops that as slim as a tablet.

If you wish to carry a laptop for its portability, buying a bulky one makes no sense. Hence, a slim and lightweight laptop is an ideal option for you which adds aesthetics to your desk and are super easy to carry around. We are here to limit your time for researching weightless laptops, so; browse through this article’s content explaining a list of the top ten thin and light laptops with best functionalities. From Lenovo to HP to Apple to Dell, you have diverse range of makes and models with promising brands you need to know about. Here is a curated and thoroughly researched guide based on factors like specifications, reasons to buy, reviews, warranty. Have a careful read on a few ultrabooks and ultraportable providing best quality and value. Product list 1. Lenovo IdeaPad Slim This model of Lenovo works is designed for smart learning with 17.9 mm thin body, making it a portable device. This weightless laptop offers comfortable experience with anti-glare screen to work for long hours. It has Dolby Audio tuned speakers that add to your overall audio experience. Also, the device has a backlit keyboard to assist you type when it is dark, along with its fingerprint reader and camera designed with a privacy shutter for user protection. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB RAM DDR4-3200 | Storage: 256 GB SSD; 512 GB SSD Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Display Type: Full HD | Brightness: 300 nits | Anti-Glare | IPS Technology | 45% NTSC Graphics: Integrated AMD Radeon Graphics Processor Type: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 7 5700U Weight: 1.66 kg Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Opens up to 180 degrees No colour options An aluminium material top No size variant

2. LG Gram16 Intel EVO 12th Gen Core i7 This device is one of the perfect combinations of a large screen and a lightweight chassis. It is relatively good value and matches the specification on offer. Moreover, the product is designed with a sleek, professional Windows 11 feature, and mostly it ticks ample boxes considering the performance, battery life and build quality. Specifications: RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 1TB (varies) Resolution: 2560 x 1600 Screen: 16-inch IPS LCD Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Graphics Processor Type: 12th Gen Intel Core﻿ Processor i7 [1260P] Weight: 1.16kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Attractive, lightweight design Expensive Powerful internal specs No touchscreen display

3. HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Laptop (15s-eq2040au) This device is an incredibly high-performing laptop designed with a huge display of 15.6 inches, an LED display which makes it a perfect model for all presentation work, with fading options to secure your eyes. HP 15 also has an integrated graphics type card preferrable for multimedia usage with an intel core powered item offering a high picture resolution quite lightweighted. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB DDR4-3200 SDRAM | upgradeable up to 16 GB Storage: 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Display Type: FHD SVA anti-glare micro-edge, 250 nits, 45% NTSC Graphics: AMD Radeon Graphics Processor Type: 5th Gen AMD Ryzen 5 5500U Weight: 1.69 kg Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Comes with MS office software Fan noise might be disturbing No heating issues Battery backup needs improvement

4. ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (2021), FHD Dual-Screen Touch Intel Laptop - UX482EG-KA711TS This device has an ergonomic and weightless design designed with a four-sided frameless design. It also has a 90% screen-to-body ratio to enjoy a better viewing experience less distracting. ASUSS ZenBook Duo provides a professional-grade colour fidelity incorporated with many useful built-in programmes. Specifications: RAM: 16GB LPDDR4X onboard 4266MHz RAM | Storage: 1TB SSD M.2 NVMe PCIe 3.0 Resolution: 1920X1080 Pixels Display Type: Touch screen, 14.0-inch, FHD 16:9, IPS-level Panel, Anti-glare display, LED Backlit, 400nits, sRGB: 100%, Pantone Validated, Screen-to-body ratio: 93 %, With stylus support Graphics: Dedicated NVIDIA GeForce MX450 GDDR6 2GB VRAM Processor Type: 11th Gen Intel Core i7-1165G7 Weight: 1.6 kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Hands-free login with face unlocks Short cords and wires Stylus enabled and a long battery life Expensive

5. Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 AMD Ryzen 5 - V4G-00021 This device has a clean and elegant design of only 3.40 pounds which is easy to carry. The model is designed up to 11 hours of battery life + standby time. You have 2 sizes and 2 keyboard finishes available to choose from rich tone-on-tone colour combo including Matte Black and Platinum. It has touch screen feature with multitasking USB-C and USB-A ports, advanced Studio Mics, and wake on open. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB DDR4 | Storage: SSD 128 GB Resolution: 2496 x 1664 pixels Display Type: PixelSense Display Graphics: AMD Radeon Vega 9 Graphics Microsoft Surface Edition Processor Type: AMD Ryzen 5 3580U Processor Weight: 1.56 kg Warranty: 1 year

Pros Cons Top grade hardware SSD limits to 128 GB Bloatware-free Windows OS Lack of Thunderbolt port

6. Acer Swift 5 14" FHD IPS Display with Ultra-Thin and Light Notebook This device might look priced up to Rs. 1.25 lakhs, however, it is a slimmest laptop in India designed with a 14-inch full HD IPS display. It comes with a touch screen and is easy to carry. Moreover, the product gets class for its high battery life, quick connectivity, high durability Antimicrobial Corning Gorilla Glass and newest generation processor. It is enhanced with a fingerprint reader and backed with Windows Hello technology which uses the Wake on Voice feature. Mainly, the laptop amends its thermal performance using dual D6 copper heat pipes that maintain its cooling efficiency. Specifications: RAM: 16 GB | Storage: 1 TB SSD Resolution: 1920X1080 Display Type: LED Graphics: Intel Iris Xe Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i7 Weight: 1.50 kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Maximum cooling efficiency Small screen size High RAM & storage No optical drive

7. Lenovo ThinkPad E15 This device has a sleek and traditional black colour engineered for maximum productivity giving great alternatives to students and office workers. It offers a separate TPM 2.0 chip to encrypt some critical data and passwords. It has a 10.8-hour battery life deployed with Rapid Charge technology enabling you to charge up to 80% in just one hour. Moreover, its inbuilt microphone incorporated with an AI-based noise suppression technology gives users flawless conferencing and an immersive experience. Specifications: RAM: 8 GB DDR4 3200 MHz | upgradable up to 32 GB | Storage: 512 GB SSD M.2 Resolution: 1920 x 1080 pixels Display Type: Full HD Antiglare Display Graphics: Integrated Processor: 11th Gen Intel Core i5-1135G7 Weight: 1.7 kg Warranty: 1 Year

Pros Cons Has Lenovo Intelligent Thermal Solution (ITS) driver Expensive Discrete TPM 2.0 chip enabled

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Lenovo IdeaPad Slim Opens up to 180 degrees An aluminium material top Has a backlit keyboard LG Gram16 Intel EVO 12th Gen Core i7 Attractive, lightweight design Powerful internal specs Decent battery life HP 15 (2021) Thin & Light 11th Gen Core i5 Comes with MS office software No heating issues Slim & lightweight ASUS ZenBook Duo 14 (2021), FHD Dual-Screen Touch Intel- UX482EG-KA711TS Hands-free login with face unlocks Stylus enabled and a long battery life Built-in Alexa and other features Microsoft Surface Laptop 3 AMD Ryzen 5 - V4G-00021 Top grade hardware Bloatware-free Windows OS Beautiful design Acer Swift 5 14' FHD IPS Display with Ultra-Thin and Light Notebook Maximum cooling efficiency High RAM & storage Touch screen enabled Lenovo ThinkPad E15 Discrete TPM 2.0 chip enabled Has Lenovo Intelligent Thermal Solution (ITS) driver Ergonomic design