OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung S22 Ultra: Which one to choose?

In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, the competition between brands has never been more intense. Two of the most famous names in the market, OnePlus and Samsung, have recently released their latest flagship models - the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra. With both phones boasting top-of-the-line features and impressive specifications, it can be challenging to decide which is the better choice. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, choosing the right smartphone can make a significant difference in your daily life. That's why we've put together a comprehensive comparison between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra, considering all the essential factors that can help you make an informed decision.

From camera quality to battery life, from performance to design, we've got it all covered. So, strap yourself in and get lined up to determine if the Samsung S22 Ultraor the OnePlus 10 Pro is the best smartphone.

1. OnePlus 10 Pro

Display: Its gigantic 6.7” panel and 120Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO technology deliver a realistic, unsurpassed visual experience. The display features, however, don't end here. You have full authority over your display settings, assuring that your content is displayed precisely how you would like it to appear with the Natural Tone display, Video Colour Enhancer, Color Customization, and Colour Vision Improvement. The Screen Colour Temperature, Multi-Brightness Colour Calibration, and Auto and Manual Brightness settings adjust to every lighting condition, from bright sunlight to softly lit indoor spaces.

With the dazzling Bright HDR video mode, Night Mode, and Vivid Color Effect Pro features that ensure incredible sharpness, you can document every aspect of your fondest memories, TV shows, or photographs. The Ultra High-Resolution Video captures beautiful details that will astound you, so take advantage of life's most priceless events. The OnePlus 10 Pro promises that you will enjoy a visual feast that is genuinely next-level thanks to display capabilities that go above and beyond what is expected of smartphones.

Camera: TheOnePlus 10 Pro's camera system is truly a marvel of modern technology. With a whopping 48MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX 789 lens and OIS enabled, every shot is guaranteed to be crystal clear and ideally in focus. But that's not all - the 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and 8MP telephoto lens mean that you can capture stunning photos no matter the subject. And let's remember the front-facing camera. At 32MP, your selfies will never have looked better. The dual LED flash ensures you'll always have enough light, even in low-light situations.

Camera Features: With its impressive variety of capabilities, the camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro stands out from the competition. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile guarantees professional-quality photos, while the Nightscape and Ultra HDR modes ensure exceptional shots in any lighting. Smart Scene Recognition and Portrait Mode make stunning photos easy, and Pro Mode puts you in control. The possibilities are endless with Panorama, Tilt-Shift, Long Exposure, 150° Wide angle, Dual-View Video, Movie, Xpan, and Filters modes. The Super Stable Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, and Timelapse features are perfect for creative experimentation, taking your photography to new heights.

Operating system, processor & storage: The operating system and processor are a match made in heaven. With Oxygen OS based on Android 12, you'll have the latest and most remarkable features at your fingertips. But what sets this phone apart is its durability - with a 1400°C heat-tested and 30% higher wear resistance, you can trust that it will withstand the most challenging conditions. And the processor? It's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - a powerhouse chipset that delivers great speeds and smooth performance. Whether you're streaming, gaming, or multitasking, the OnePlus 10 Pro will handle it all quickly. This OnePlus device comes in two storage variants- 8GB of RAM+128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM+256GB of internal storage.

Battery: You can browse, work, and enjoy without being concerned about being powerless, thanks to its massive 5000 mAh battery. And the 80W SuperVOOC charging technology ensures you're back up and running quickly when it's time for a charge. Also, this handset has been built to last. Among the most heat-resistant batteries on the market, the battery has been validated at temperatures as high as 1400 °C. Moreover, the battery has a 30% stronger wear resistance, extending its lifespan by many years.

Additional features: The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, this device is Alexa hands-free capable, and you can do stuff like listening to your favourite track, making calls, opening applications, etc. Regarding connectivity, this smartphone comes with a USB Type-C and offers an uninterrupted 5G network.

Specifications: