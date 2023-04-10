OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung S22 Ultra: Which one to choose?

Which phone has a better camera, OnePlus 10 Pro or Samsung S22 Ultra?
Samsung S22 Ultra has a better camera system with advanced features like Nightography and Super Clear Lens.
In the ever-evolving world of smartphones, the competition between brands has never been more intense. Two of the most famous names in the market, OnePlus and Samsung, have recently released their latest flagship models - the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra. With both phones boasting top-of-the-line features and impressive specifications, it can be challenging to decide which is the better choice. Whether you're a tech enthusiast or a casual user, choosing the right smartphone can make a significant difference in your daily life. That's why we've put together a comprehensive comparison between the OnePlus 10 Pro and the Samsung S22 Ultra, considering all the essential factors that can help you make an informed decision.
From camera quality to battery life, from performance to design, we've got it all covered. So, strap yourself in and get lined up to determine if the Samsung S22 Ultraor the OnePlus 10 Pro is the best smartphone.
1. OnePlus 10 Pro
Display: Its gigantic 6.7” panel and 120Hz QHD+ Fluid AMOLED with LTPO technology deliver a realistic, unsurpassed visual experience. The display features, however, don't end here. You have full authority over your display settings, assuring that your content is displayed precisely how you would like it to appear with the Natural Tone display, Video Colour Enhancer, Color Customization, and Colour Vision Improvement. The Screen Colour Temperature, Multi-Brightness Colour Calibration, and Auto and Manual Brightness settings adjust to every lighting condition, from bright sunlight to softly lit indoor spaces.
With the dazzling Bright HDR video mode, Night Mode, and Vivid Color Effect Pro features that ensure incredible sharpness, you can document every aspect of your fondest memories, TV shows, or photographs. The Ultra High-Resolution Video captures beautiful details that will astound you, so take advantage of life's most priceless events. The OnePlus 10 Pro promises that you will enjoy a visual feast that is genuinely next-level thanks to display capabilities that go above and beyond what is expected of smartphones.
Camera: TheOnePlus 10 Pro's camera system is truly a marvel of modern technology. With a whopping 48MP primary camera featuring a Sony IMX 789 lens and OIS enabled, every shot is guaranteed to be crystal clear and ideally in focus. But that's not all - the 50MP ultra-wide angle camera and 8MP telephoto lens mean that you can capture stunning photos no matter the subject. And let's remember the front-facing camera. At 32MP, your selfies will never have looked better. The dual LED flash ensures you'll always have enough light, even in low-light situations.
Camera Features: With its impressive variety of capabilities, the camera on the OnePlus 10 Pro stands out from the competition. The Hasselblad Camera for Mobile guarantees professional-quality photos, while the Nightscape and Ultra HDR modes ensure exceptional shots in any lighting. Smart Scene Recognition and Portrait Mode make stunning photos easy, and Pro Mode puts you in control. The possibilities are endless with Panorama, Tilt-Shift, Long Exposure, 150° Wide angle, Dual-View Video, Movie, Xpan, and Filters modes. The Super Stable Video Nightscape, Video HDR, Video Portrait, Focus Tracking, and Timelapse features are perfect for creative experimentation, taking your photography to new heights.
Operating system, processor & storage: The operating system and processor are a match made in heaven. With Oxygen OS based on Android 12, you'll have the latest and most remarkable features at your fingertips. But what sets this phone apart is its durability - with a 1400°C heat-tested and 30% higher wear resistance, you can trust that it will withstand the most challenging conditions. And the processor? It's the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 - a powerhouse chipset that delivers great speeds and smooth performance. Whether you're streaming, gaming, or multitasking, the OnePlus 10 Pro will handle it all quickly. This OnePlus device comes in two storage variants- 8GB of RAM+128GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM+256GB of internal storage.
Battery: You can browse, work, and enjoy without being concerned about being powerless, thanks to its massive 5000 mAh battery. And the 80W SuperVOOC charging technology ensures you're back up and running quickly when it's time for a charge. Also, this handset has been built to last. Among the most heat-resistant batteries on the market, the battery has been validated at temperatures as high as 1400 °C. Moreover, the battery has a 30% stronger wear resistance, extending its lifespan by many years.
Additional features: The device comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor. Moreover, this device is Alexa hands-free capable, and you can do stuff like listening to your favourite track, making calls, opening applications, etc. Regarding connectivity, this smartphone comes with a USB Type-C and offers an uninterrupted 5G network.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
In-display fingerprint scanner
Expensive
Alexa Hands-Free capability
No headphone jack
5G and 4G LTE connectivity
OxygenOS operating system
Sleek and stylish design
2. Samsung S22 Ultra
Display: Along with Dynamic AMOLED 2x technology, theSamsung S22 Ultra's display is a remarkable feature. With a maximum brightness of 1750 nits, this improves outdoor readability and makes it possible to view the contents of the display even in direct sunshine. The display also has a 120Hz dynamic refresh rate, which keeps scrolling fluid and optimises according to the content displayed on the screen.
Camera: Unquestionably, the camera on the Samsung S22 Ultra is one of its best qualities. It is a professional-grade camera that condenses all of a professional's equipment into a single portable gadget. Also, the camera has Nightography technology, which enables you to shoot beautiful pictures even in dim lighting. The camera sensor captures more light, the Super Clear Lens reduces lens flare, and near-instant intelligent processing is provided by fast-acting AI. With these capabilities, the camera on the Samsung S22 Ultra takes excellent pictures and is ideal for anyone who enjoys photography.
Processor: The amazing 5G technology in the Samsung S22 Ultra, powered by the company's first-ever 4nmSnapdragon 8 Gen 1 CPU, puts it in leadership. With a speedier CPU and GPU than the lauded Galaxy S21 Ultra, this astonishing advancement makes it the quickest and most potent processor in the Samsung Galaxy series. Samsung has made strides in smartphone adoption by integrating this cutting-edge tech, which has redefined the limits of mobile computing. A new bar has been struck for what is possible in the smartphone industry thanks to the S22 Ultra's blisteringly quick speed.
Storage: In terms of storage, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra comes in two variants- 12GB of RAM + 256GB of internal storage and 12GB of RAM + 512GB of internal storage.
Additional features: The Samsung S22 Ultra is the first Galaxy S model to feature an embedded S Pen, allowing for a comfortable writing experience similar to pen and paper. Users can convert quick handwritten notes into legible text and remotely control their phone with Air Actions. The improved latency in Samsung Notes provides a natural writing experience, allowing every pen stroke to feel like ink on paper. Even hastily written ideas can be converted into legible text, making note-taking effortless and efficient. With these innovative features, the S22 Ultra is a game-changer for those who value seamless and intuitive note-taking.
Specifications:
Pros
Cons
Advanced camera technology
Expensive
High-quality display with exceptional outdoor visibility
Potentially bulky size
5G connectivity
Sleek and stylish design
Top 3 features for you
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus 10 Pro
|In-display fingerprint scanner
|Alexa Hands-Free capability
|5G and 4G LTE cellular technology
|Samsung S22 Ultra
|Dynamic AMOLED 2X display
|Pro-grade camera technology
|5G connectivity
Best overall product
The outstanding camera quality, potent functionality, and magnificent screen of theSamsung S22 Ultramake it the best overall product. This device comes with excellent capabilities like Nightography and Super Clear Lens, the Pro-grade Camera setup.
There are multiple reasons why this device has been considered the best overall product. Firstly, in terms of display, Samsung’s AMOLED displays have always been in the talk. Secondly, the Snapdragon potent processor offers astonishing comprehensive performance. If you often take notes, then you don’t have to worry. Samsung’s S-Pen comes to the rescue. All in all, from the display to the battery, this smartphone will be all worth it.
Best value for money
OnePlus 10 Pro is a fantastic value-for-money product for various reasons. Firstly, it comes with top-of-the-line features usually found in more expensive smartphones. These features include a stunning AMOLED display with a high refresh rate, a powerful Snapdragon processor, and 5G network connectivity.
Secondly, the device has a long-lasting battery life that ensures you stay connected throughout the day without recharging frequently. Additionally, it has a fast charging capability that quickly charges the battery, making it more convenient to use.
Finally, it offers a superior camera system that takes high-quality pictures and videos. The camera system features advanced technologies like Hasselblad colour tuning, which enhances the quality of images taken.
In short, the OnePlus 10 Prooffers consumers premium features at a reasonable price point, making it the finest value-for-money device on the marketplace.
How to find the best among the two (OnePlus 10 Pro & Samsung S22 Ultra)?
Choosing between theOnePlus 10 Proand theSamsung S22 Ultra can be tough, as both devices have unique strengths and weaknesses.
If camera quality is your top priority, then theSamsung S22 Ultramight be the better choice. Its Pro-grade camera technology and Nightography capabilities produce stunning photos, even in low-light conditions. On the other hand, if you want a phone with impressive features at a slightly lower price point, then the OnePlus 10 Pro might be the better option.
Regarding display, theSamsung S22 Ultra's Dynamic AMOLED 2X display outshines theOnePlus 10 Pro's screen in terms of brightness and outdoor visibility. However, theOnePlus 10 Pro's display is still impressive, and the device's 120Hz refresh rate makes for a smoother scrolling experience.
Overall, both phones are great choices and offer a lot of value for their price points. Ultimately, the decision will come down to personal preferences and needs. If you prioritise camera quality and display, theSamsung S22 Ultra might be the best choice. If you want a phone with impressive features at a slightly lower price point, then the OnePlus 10 Pro could be the better option.
|Product
|Price
|OnePlus 10 Pro 5G (Volcanic Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage)
|₹ 60,999
|Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra 5G (12GB, 512GB Storage) Without Offer, Dark Red
|₹ 110,999
No, Samsung S22 Ultra has a larger battery capacity and longer battery life than OnePlus 10 Pro.
Both phones have a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate display, offering a smooth scrolling experience.
Both phones provide 5G connectivity, but Samsung S22 Ultra has a better and more advanced 5G network technology.
OnePlus 10 Pro is more affordable than Samsung S22 Ultra, making it a better value-for-money product.