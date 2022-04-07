Opt for smartphones with 16 MP front camera for impressive and clear selfies

While earlier there was a craze around full profile pictures, it is selfies that are now taking Instagram feeds and whatsapp profile pictures by storm. From kids to elderly, almost everyone knows what a selfie is. The former take insanely funny pout-faced pictures and the latter take too many close-up pictures wearing a rather strange expression. It goes without saying that clicking a perfect selfie is an art, however, what can vastly improve the quality of photographs is a good selfie or front camera. If your budget is around ₹20,000, then looking for smartphones with 16 MP front camera will make for a decent option. These smartphones also come with an array of other interesting features. From massive batteries, sleek and stylish design, attractive colour variants to powerful processors and large RAM, you can find all these specifications and more.



Prices of smartphones with 16 MP selfie camera at a glance:

Product Price in India Realme 8 ₹ 16,395.00 iQOO Z6 5G ₹ 16,999.00 Vivo Y73 ₹ 19,990.00 OPPO A55 ₹ 17,490.00

There are many options available online and to help make selection easy for you, we have curated a list below. Want your selfies to look better? Then scroll through the list below.



Realme 8 (Cyber Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage)

This Realme smartphone has a super stylish and sleek body. It is lightweight and durable. This mobile phone packs in a host of great features that promise a great and user-friendly experience. It is available in cyber black colour and is a 4G phone. Also, it comes with 8GB RAM and 128 GB internal storage

Other features:

1) Camera: Quad camera (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP), front camera: 16 MP

2) Battery: 5000 mAh

3) Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G

4) Display: 6.5 inches display screen

iQOO Z6 5G (Dynamo Black, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) | Snapdragon® 695 5G | 120Hz FHD+ Display | 5000mAh Battery | No Cost EMI Upto 9 Months

This smartphone is available in three RAM variants - 4GB, 6GB and 8GB. It is also available in two colour variants. With a slender and lightweight body, it is easy to carry around. It’s operating system is ‎Funtouch OS 12 based on Android 12 and is very user-friendly and easy to operate.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP + 2MP (macro camera) + 2MP (bokeh mode) | front camera: 16MP

2) Battery: ‎5000 mAh

3) Processor: Snapdragon 695 5G

4) Display: 120Hz FHD+ display



Vivo Y73 (Roman Black, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This Vivo smartphone comes in two colour variants and is packed with many interesting features. It is easy to multi-task on this phone and is fast to work on. It runs on 8GB RAM and has an internal memory storage capacity of 128 GB. Besides, it also runs on Funtouch OS 11.1 operating system.

Other features:

1) Camera: 64MP+2MP+2MP + 2MP (Quad rear camera) | 16MP selfie camera

2) Battery: 4000mAh battery with ‎33W flash charging

3) Processor: Mediatek Helio G95 Octa core processor

4) Display: 6.44 inches AMOLED display with 2400 x 1080 pixels resolution



OPPO A55 (Mint Green, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) with No Cost EMI/Additional Exchange Offers

This OPPO smartphone runs on 6GB RAM and has an internal memory storage capacity of 128 GB. It is available in three colour variants and runs on Color OS 7.2 based on Android 11.0. It has a sleek body and is light in weight too. Besides, it also comes with a fingerprint sensor on the side.

Other features:

1) Camera: 50MP main + 2MP mono + 2MP macro lens | 16MP selfie camera

2) Battery: 5000mAh lithium polymer battery

3) Processor: MediaTek Helio G35 GPU IMG GE8320 @ 680 MHz | Powerful 2.3 GHz Octa-core processor

4) Display: 6.51 inches HD + Punch hole display



