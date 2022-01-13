Play music, set reminders, get recipes via Alexa enabled Bluetooth speakers

The idea of music playing in the background and uplifting the mood as you attend to household chores or lounging around is simply unparalleled. This is why Bluetooth speakers are so popular. But now we are going to tell you how to make the experience even more enjoyable with Bluetooth speakers that come with built-in Alexa. Yes, technology sure has it perks. Speakers that come with built-in Alexa allow you to enjoy the hands-free experience and even make your home a smart home.



Yes, you heard that right. With just one command you can get multiple things done and control other devices in the vicinity too. You can ask the Alexa to play your favourite music, get to know weather updates, set alarms, reminders, control your TV, AC and more. Sounds fun and cool, right? So, why delay getting your hands on Bluetooth speakers that come with built-in Alexa? Scroll through the list below and find our top picks.



Prices of Bluetooth speakers with built-in Alexa at a glance:

Products Prices in India Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Smart Speaker ₹ 3,568.00 Duluck Smart Wireless Bluetooth Speaker ₹ 9,499.00 LUMIFORD Stereo Blue Log 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa Built-in voice control ₹ 1,499.00 pTron Musicbot Cube Portable Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker ₹ 1,799.00

1. Zebronics Zeb-Smart Bot Smart Speaker

B08SM7SS1H

This smart speaker comes with a built-in Alexa. The dual far-field mic ensures that Alexa listens to your voice commands with accuracy. With the help of this speaker you can easily control IR appliances like TV, setup box, AC etc. It is not operated by battery and can be run via Wi-Fi. It also comes quipped with Bluetooth v4.2. It works well with both android and iOS phones.



2. Duluck Smart Wireless Bluetooth Speaker

B07ZK7D84W

This speaker can be connected to devices via both Bluetooth and Wi-Fi. It features a built-in Alexa, who you can command literally anything and it will be done. From asking it to play your favourite song to knowing about weather forecast, you can make get everything with just one command. It takes only about three minutes to set up. It has a touch sensitive panel which makes it easy to use the device and the sound quality is amazingly good and crystal clear. It can also be used as a Wi-Fi extender.



3. LUMIFORD Stereo Blue Log 10W Bluetooth Speaker with Alexa Built-in voice control

B07M8521G6

It comes with a powerful battery of 2200mAh which allows the music to play for 12 to 14 hours without interruption. It also has IPX4 ingress protection rating, which ensures that the device can withstand rain and water. It is easy to carry and has a cubicle shape with blue mesh fabric finish around it. It can be connected to other devices with the help of a Bluetooth and also comes with a built-in Alexa, which allows you to make your home a smart home.



4. pTron Musicbot Cube Portable Alexa Built-in Smart Speaker

B09FY5ZRVF/

This battery-powered Bluetooth smart speaker has a compact design and is portable too. It comes with a built-in Alexa through which you can get things done with just a voice command. It provides an immersive sound experience for up to six hours after a single charge. The 3D dynamic speaker delivers loud and clear audio with punchy bass. It also has a powerful battery of 2600mAh.





At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON