Shivansh Micromax Bolt: Cheapest smartphone in India

In this article, we will talk about the Shivansh Micromax Bolt. This is one of the cheapest smartphones in India. The smartphone comes with minimal features, making it ideal for people who do not want a lot from their smartphones. This can be a good choice of smartphone for senior citizens and kids who just want to be in touch with the other family members. Let's take a look at the cheapest smartphone in India and see what all it has to offer.

Smartphones have become a necessity for a number of people now. There are multiple tasks and functionalities that you can perform on a smartphone. It is believed and also proven that one might need to spend a healthy amount of money to get a good set of features with the smartphone. Flagship and premium phones are getting very pricey, and this can be a challenging situation for people looking for a cheap smartphone.

Design and display

The Shivansh Micromax Bolt comes with a very basic design. The phone is made completely of plastic. The front and back of the phone is plastic, and the frame is also plastic. Use of plastic material in the phone does not feel very premium, but it makes the build of the phone sturdier.

The cheapest smartphone in India comes with a 4.5-inch display. This size is considered smaller nowadays, and not a lot of smartphone manufacturers follow this screen size. However, it is a good size for people who want to a smaller and compact phone. The compact size makes it easy to carry around.

The display of the phone is nothing special. You can navigate the menu and the icons on the screen very easily in most situations, however, you might face challenge under direct sunlight.

The phone also comes with a dedicated 3.5 mm headphone jack. You can connect your wired headphones or earphones. The sound output is decent for the price, and you can enjoy listening to music with wired as well as wireless earphones.

Processor and performance

Since the price of the phone is extremely low, the power and performance is also on the minimal side. The phone is powered by a quad-core processor with a frequency of 1.2 GHz. The processor is not capable of handling any games or heavy apps. Even some regular apps might feel slow on this phone.

The processor is capable of handling day-to-day tasks along with the default programmes like the browser, camera, phone app, etc. You might be able to run some extremely light games, but it is not recommended as it might heat up the phone. You can stream videos and content on the phone seamlessly. The phone might not be able to stream 1080p videos, and it is important to remember.

The battery is also a major contributor to the performance of the phone. The Shivansh Micromax Bolt smartphone comes with a 1700mAh battery. This is fairly low for any smartphone, as apps are becoming heavier. The battery can last you an entire working day, since the phone is not very powerful itself. However, it is still best to carry a charger. It is also important to note that the phone only supports 3G connectivity, and you will not be able to enjoy high-speed internet without Wi-Fi.

Memory and storage

The cheapest smartphone in India comes with 1 GB of RAM and 8 GB of storage. This makes the phone capable of running all the light apps. The storage is expandable up to 32 GB via microSD card. The storage of the phone might not seem much for most people, but it is good for students and older people. It can handle all the default functions of a smartphone.

The 1 GB RAM can not handle heavy multitasking. You might not be able to run multiple apps at once, but the regular and default apps of the phone will not lag.

Camera

The Shivansh Micromax Bolt has a basic camera setup. It comes with a 2 MP front camera, and a 5 MP rear camera. The rear camera takes decent photos for the price. The details and colours are not accurate, though. You can some quick photos to share, but you can not expect to get Instagram-worthy photos from the phone.

The front 2 MP camera takes decent selfies, but the colours are not accurate even with this lens. The selfies look good under direct sunlight, but the details will still be missing.