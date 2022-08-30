Shop for the best Nokia mobile phones under 30,000: Here's a list

Nokia mobile phones under ₹ 30,000: Phones from this brand are built to last and known for their good battery.

Buying a new phone is never an easy task. There is much to look for, such as camera, storage, display, battery life, sound, speed, pricing, and whatnot. Researching and making the final decision can take a lot of time. Well, we understand this, and keeping this in mind, we have created a list of some of the best Nokia mobile phones under ₹30,000 You will get every information required about the phone, so you do not have to spare time searching for details on every phone. The best part about Nokia phones is that they are reasonable, have great brand value, render excellent features, and have incredible memory space. Want to know about some of its best phones under 30,000? Let's get started. Here is the list of the best Nokia mobile phones under 30,000- 1) Nokia G21 Android Smartphone If you wish to buy a good phone under budget, look no further than this Nokia Smartphone. It comes with a 6.5" display with a 90Hz refresh rate plus 6GB RAM &128 GB that is expandable up to 512 GB. It has a 5050 mAh battery which gives up to 3 days of battery life, which is perfect for people who love watching videos. Specifications: RAM Memory- 6 GB Memory Storage Capacity- 512 GB CPU Speed- 1.6 GHz OS- Android 11 64bits Battery Power- 5050 Screen Size- 6.5 inches Rear Camera Lens 1- 50 megapixels Rear Camera Lens 2- Front, Rear

Pros Cons Side Finger Print The camera quality is average Face Unlock The phone is not 5G enabled

2) Nokia G20 Smartphone This is an excellent Nokia phone with some of the best features at affordable pricing. It has a big 6.5" HD screen with 1600 x 720 pixels. It comes with fingerprint recognition and a 48 MP quad camera. The battery life is good and can last up to 3 days, so you can use your phone non-stop without worrying about the battery getting drained. Specifications: RAM Memory- 4 GB Memory Storage Capacity- 64 GB CPU Speed- 2.3 MHz OS- Android 11 Battery Power- 5050 Screen Size- 6.5 inches Rear Camera Lens 1- 48 megapixels Rear Camera Lens 2- Quad Camera (48MP + 5MP + 2MP + 2MP)|8MP front camera

Pros Cons Comes with a teardrop display and a brightness boost Average camera quality Provides up to 2 years of OS updates and 3 years of monthly security updates Not for gaming

3) Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone Your search ends here if you want a phone with decent features at reasonable pricing. This phone comes in two colours which are grey and blue, both the colours are pretty good, you can choose any as per your taste. You will be glad to know that it comes with a 1-year replacement guarantee, which means you can contact Nokia for any issues you experience with the phone. Specifications: RAM Memory- 2 GB Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB CPU Speed- 1.6 GHz OS- Android 11 (Go edition) Battery Power- 3000 Screen Size- 5.45 inches HD + IPS screen Rear Camera Lens 1- 5 megapixels Rear Camera Lens 2- Front, Rear

Pros Cons Front & Rear HDR camera with flash Average camera quality 1.6 GHz octa-core processor Speaker quality is not that great

4) Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls This is a lightweight phone with a stylish design. It is a keypad phone with basic features such as a torch, camera, games, and internet access. Additional features that it offers are audio readout and zoomed-in-menus. It comes in three different colours yellow, aqua and charcoal. All the colours are excellent; you can select any per your taste. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 128 MB Computer Memory Size- 0.48 GB OS- Nokia Series 30+ Battery Power- 1020 Screen Size- 1.8 inches Connectivity Technology- 4g Effective Still Resolution- 0.8 megapixels

Pros Cons Comes with an expandable memory option Average camera quality Lightweight and easy to use The battery is not that great

5) Nokia 6310 Dual Sim phone If you are searching for a keypad phone with a long-lasting battery and excellent features in a nominal range, this can be the perfect one for you. This phone has an excellent design with a premium finish and is very easy to use. It comes with a coloured 2.8-inch curved window display with zoomed menus, making it easy to read the number and text. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB Computer Memory Size- 8 MB OS- Nokia Series 30+ Battery Power- 1150 Screen Size- 2.8 inches Connectivity Technology- GSM 2G Effective Still Resolution- 0.3 megapixels

Pros Cons Excellent storage capacity Poor camera quality Long-lasting battery The contact list cannot search numbers easily

6) Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone This phone comes with a 1.8-inch screen and 32 MB storage capacity. The best part is that Nokia offers a 1-year warranty for the handset, so you can contact Nokia customer care or walk up to the nearest centre if any issue occurs. You can save up to 2000 contacts and 500 SMS on this phone. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 32 MB Computer Memory Size- 0.032 GB OS- Nokia Series 30+ Battery Power- 800 Screen Size- 1.8 inches Effective Still Resolution- 0 megapixels

Pros Cons Comes pre-loaded with games Smaller screen size Dual Sim Less memory space

7) Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM Mobile Phone If you want a phone with a long-lasting battery and knock-proof durability, this is the phone for you. You can browse the internet and stay connected to your friends with affordable 4G. This phone takes care of all your entertainment by offering a wireless FM and numerous games. It comes in two colours that are black and cyan green. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 128 GB CPU Speed- 1 MHz Computer Memory Size- 64 MB OS- Series 30+ Battery Power- 1150 Screen Size- 2.4 inches Effective Still Resolution- 0 megapixels Connectivity Technology- 4G, Bluetooth

Pros Cons Excellent storage capacity The contact list cannot search numbers easily Big screen size Ringing and voice sound could be better

8) Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone This dual sim phone comes with a memory storage capacity of 16GB and a resolution of 240x320. The screen size is also pretty good, i.e., 2.4 inches, which makes it easy to see numbers and type messages. At such affordable prices, you also get a rear camera, MP3 player, and FM radio to keep you entertained. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 16 GB Memory Slots available- 32 GB Computer Memory Size- 16 MB OS- Android Battery Power- 1200 Screen Size- 2.4 inches Effective Still Resolution- 2 megapixels Connectivity Technology- GSM

Pros Cons 1-year warranty Poor quality camera Big screen size Battery life is not that great

9) Nokia 5310 Dual Sim Keypad phone This is a great phone with a 1-year warranty and 7 days of replacement. It has a memory storage capacity of 32 GB and a 1200 mAh battery that offers up to 2 days of battery life from a single charge. It has a timeless and robust design so that you can use it for years. Other noteworthy features of this phone are wireless FM radio, MP3 player, and much more. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 32 GB Computer Memory Size- 1 GB Memory Slots Available-32GB OS- Series 30+ Battery Power- 1200 mAh Screen Size- 2.4 inches Effective Still Resolution- 0.3 megapixels Connectivity Technology- GSM (900/1800)

Pros Cons 1-year warranty The camera quality is not good Long-lasting battery The phone's internal memory capacity is poor

10) Nokia 225 4G Dual Sim Feature Phone This is a fantastic phone with a 1-year warranty and a memory storage capacity of MB. You can opt for this phone if you have a budget constraint but want a phone with good features such as a long-lasting battery, stylish looks, separate function keys, multiplayer gaming, and much more. Specifications: Memory Storage Capacity- 128 MB Memory Slots available- Up to32 GB expandable Computer Memory Size- 64 MB CPU Speed- 1 MHz OS- Series 30+ Battery Power- 1150 Screen Size- 2.4 inches Effective Still Resolution- 0.3 megapixels Connectivity Technology- 4G, Bluetooth

Pros Cons 1-year warranty 4G is average Up to32 GB expandable memory Call volume quality could have been better

Price of Nokia Mobile Phones at a glance:

Product Price Nokia G21 Android Smartphone Rs.14, 999 Nokia G20 Smartphone Rs. 11,990 Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone Rs.6,298 Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls Rs.2,999 Nokia 6310 Dual Sim phone Rs.3,399 Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone Rs.1,349 Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM Mobile Phone Rs.3,249 Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone Rs.3,799 Nokia 5310 Dual Sim Keypad phone Rs.3,649 Nokia 225 4G Dual Sim Feature Phone Rs.3,749

Best 3 Features for you

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Nokia G21 Android Smartphone 50 MP Triple lens camera with advanced AI imaging Battery Life up to 3 days 2X more security updates Nokia G20 Smartphone 1-year manufacturer warranty for the phone & battery and 6 months manufacturer warranty Battery Life up to 3 days Comes with an innovative side fingerprint sensor Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone 1-year replacement guarantee Long-lasting removable 3000 mAh battery AI-powered face unlock Nokia 110 4G with Volte HD Calls HD calls with 4G VolTE Built-in camera Wireless & Wired FM Radio Nokia 6310 Dual Sim phone Built-in torch Dual Sim Comes with various games Nokia 105 Single SIM, Keypad Mobile Phone Wireless FM radio Excellent battery 1-year replacement guarantee Nokia 215 4G Dual SIM Mobile Phone Dual Sim Bluetooth enabled Memory expandable up to 32GB Nokia 3310 Dual SIM Feature Phone FM Radio MP3 Player Dual Sim Nokia 5310 Dual Sim Keypad phone Dual front-facing speaker MP3 Player Dual Sim Nokia 225 4G Dual Sim Feature Phone Long Lasting Battery Built-in camera and FM radio Bluetooth enabled, Dual Sim

Best value for money In Nokia mobile phones under 30000, Nokia G20 Smartphone is a complete value for money because of the fantastic features it offers at such reasonable pricing: 1-year manufacturer warranty for the phone & battery and 6 months manufacturer warranty Comes with an innovative side fingerprint sensor Comes with a teardrop display and a brightness boost It has a big 6.5” HD screen with 1600 x 720 pixels 48 MP quad Camera and much more. Best overall Nokia C01 Plus 4G Smartphone can be stated as the best overall phone because it offers excellent features in this price range. Some noteworthy features are a long-lasting battery, AI-powered face unlock, good processor, stylish look, various colour options, 1-year warranty, and much more. How to Find the Perfect Nokia Mobile Phones under 30000? With so many phones to choose from, it's hard to decide on the best phone for you. Google is a reliable and affordable company that has been around for years. The first step is to analyse the features you require in the phone, such as a good camera, a long-lasting battery, a faster processor, or everything. Once you know your priorities and budget, finding the best mobile phone that suits your needs will be much easier.