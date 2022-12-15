The 9 best vacuum cleaners to make your home spick and span

Vacuum cleaner

Are you looking to make your home spick and span without having to break a sweat? If yes, then it's time to invest in the best vacuum cleaner for yourself! There are so many options out there that can make it hard to choose the best one. Well-known vacuum cleaner manufacturers like Mi, Karcher, Eureka Forbes, AGARO, Philips, Dyson, Inalsa, Swiss Military, and AXX are known for making cleaners that are both affordable and packed with helpful features. Depending on the price, the motor can be high quality and have multiple functions. The cleaners are powered by batteries or can be wired with numerous functions. Here is a list of the best vacuum cleaners with a range of deals on Amazon. 1. Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P With 2100 Pa suction power and a premium brushless motor, you can quickly and thoroughly clear out dust and dirt using this vacuum cleaner. It has a run-time of up to 130 minutes in conjunction with the 3200 mAh battery. A dedicated app (Mi Home / Xiaomi Home) is available for operating the Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P through Wi-Fi. A variety of functions, including scheduled cleaning, virtual barriers and limited zones, zoned cleaning, and spot cleaning, are also available to users (selective area cleaning). Specifications: Brand: MI Model Name: Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Surface Recommendation: Tile Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Bag, HEPA Colour: Black 3 cleaning modes: Sweeping & Mopping Mode, Sweeping only and Mopping only

Pros Cons Powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor Floor mopping is not uniform 3200 mAh battery 2-in-1 Sweeping & Mopping Function 12 high-precision sensors

2. Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner The 17-litre plastic container on Kärcher's WD 3 EU Wet & Dry Vacuum Cleaner is sturdy and impact-resistant. You may effortlessly transition between wet and dry cleaning modes in this vacuum cleaner because you don't need to remove the filter for wet cleaning. When not in use, the sturdy wheels of this cleaner can be locked in a parking position. The unit has convenient built-in cable and accessory storage for convenient storage. The WD 3 EU is made to take on the toughest cleaning jobs in the automobile, rooms, and yard that are too difficult for your inside vacuum cleaning. Direct attachment of various nozzles to the suction hose facilitates simple vacuuming, even in small places. Specifications: Form Factor: Cannister Colour: Yellow & Black Filter Type: Cartridge Model Name: WD 3 *EU Surface Recommendation: Upholstery Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons Powerful motor and extreme suction power Paper bag quality could have been improved Blower function 17 litres capacity Patented filter removal technology

3. Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner This Quick Clean DX portable vacuum cleaner is designed for deep cleaning indoor furniture and dry surfaces. Its powerful suction effectively removes deeply embedded dust and dirt from most surfaces. The extra attachments that come with this cleaner make it simpler to clean every room in the house thoroughly. While cleaning, you can move about freely thanks to the swivel wheels and simply store the cleaner's cord thanks to the automated power cable winder. A dust bag full indicator that notifies you when the unit is full is one of the additional features of the Quick Clean DX. Quick Clean DX's powerful suction, powered by a 1200 W engine, efficiently eliminates deeply embedded debris and dust from all the upholstery. Specifications: Form Factor: Handheld Colour: Red Filter Type: Cloth Surface Recommendation: Upholstery Power Source: Corded Electric Product Dimensions: 42L x 28W x 24H Centimeters Is It Cordless?: No

Pros Cons 3 swivel wheels Quickly heats up Auto Cord Winder Dust Bag full indicator Suction control

4. AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner The 800 Watt AGARO regal vacuum cleaner is a portable cleaner that you can easily use to clean your house quickly. Its lightweight and mobile design make it ideal for cleaning a wide range of items, including computers, books, curtains, frames, upholstery, furniture, and automobiles. Your home and automobile interiors will be thoroughly cleaned thanks to the powerful 6.5 KPA suction force produced by the 800 Watt motor. Its body is made of ABS plastic, which makes it strong and light. Its small size makes it simple to transport to any place. Maximum dust suction is guaranteed by the aerodynamic nozzle design. Even the most difficult-to-reach regions can be cleaned with the nozzle's assistance. Specifications: Form Factor: Handheld Colour: Black Filter Type: Cloth Model Name: Regal Surface Recommendation: Upholstery Power Source: Corded Electric Included Components: Agaro Domestic App

Pros Cons Efficient 800W motor Heating issues 0.8 Ltr dust collecting capacity Multiple cleaning brushes

5. Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner This bagless Philips PowerPro Compact vacuum cleaner has strong suction power for superior cleaning results. To keep dust under control even while emptying, its sophisticated design and powerful cyclonic movement keep debris in its place. The cleaner uses PowerCyclone 5 technology to accelerate the air in the cyclonic chamber and remove dust. A strong swirling motion maximizes airflow and performance for exceptional cleaning results. The powerful 1900 Watt motor produces a strong suction force for swift, thorough cleaning. The fully sealed filtration system catches >99.9% of fine dust particles, including dust mites, pet hair, and pollen, for allergy sufferers and anybody needing a higher level of hygiene. Specifications: Unique Feature: Lightweight, Wheels, Compact Form Factor: Cannister Colour: Blue Model Name: PowerPro Surface Recommendation: Dual Action Power Source: Corded Electric Is It Cordless?: No

Pros Cons Powercyclone 5 technology Can get some static shocks 1900W motor EPA10 filter for clean air

6. Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner The vacuum cleaner, as well as its attachments, truly live up to its name. You pay the money in exchange for convenience and quality. 40 minutes of battery life may not seem like much; however, due to it being cordless, cleaning is done extremely quickly. Cleaning a four-room house takes only 20 to 25 minutes with this Dyson cord-free vacuum cleaner. Due to the short hose and cable lengths, ordinary corded vacuum cleaners might easily take 1-2 hours to complete a task. Due to its less weight, it is quite practical to perform impromptu cleaning in the event of spills or when you sporadically notice a dusty spot. Specifications: Special Feature: Motorized Tools, Cord-free, Handheld, Bagless Form Factor: Stick Colour: Yellow Model Name: V8 Absolute - Surface Recommendation: Multiple floor types Power Source: Corded Electric Item Weight: 2.6 Kilograms

Pros Cons 2 Tier radial cyclones Slightly heavy 15 cyclones Two power modes No-touch bin emptying

7. Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner You can now bid wasted time and money farewell and say hello to a simple, cost-effective product that provides quality, durability, and performance. Keep your home spotless with the Spruce 1200 W bagged canister vacuum, an essential cleaning partner. The combined cleaning reach of the 8-foot hose, extension pipes, and 14-foot chord is 22 feet. A convenient filtration system almost eliminates all dust and allergens, allowing you and your family to breathe better air. A multi-surface design brush effectively cleans carpets, floors, sofas, and other furniture. Additionally, there is no risk of falling or getting entangled in furniture with an automatic cable rewinder. Specifications: Special Feature: Lightweight, Wheels, Bag, Compact Form Factor: Cannister Colour: Red Filter Type: Cloth Model Name: Spruce Surface Recommendation: Upholstery Power Source: Corded Electric

Pros Cons 180 Watt suction power Gets heated after 15-20 minutes of use 360-degree wheels rotation 2.8 kg lightweight High 2L capacity

8. Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Sleek, lightweight, and practical design for simple use, this vacuum cleaner has a modern bullet train design with a classy appearance. It is flexible, portable, and small and comes with a powerful suction superpower. The unique and substantial suction nozzle design thoroughly cleans corners along with its ultra-fine, distinctive net filter. It not only removes dust and grime but also stops bacteria and germs from growing on the carpet and other surfaces. Its washable HEPA filter is convenient to clean and safe for the environment. Specifications: Recommended Uses For Product: Traveling Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Lightweight, Compact, HEPA Form Factor: Handheld Colour: Black Filter Type: Cloth Surface Recommendation: Upholstery Power Source: Battery Powered

Pros Cons Dry wet amphibious and Strong suction No brush is provided to clean the internal body 120 W high-power motor 3 attachments

9. AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner This dust vacuum cleaner is portable and lightweight. It helps you clean the car, carpet, floor, kitchen, stairs, and inaccessible areas. It can be placed in a car's or hcar's corhome'sthout taking up room. Also, it helps clean your sofa, pet area, computer keyboard, automobile, and workplace, among other things. This vacuum cleaner is about the size of a champagne bottle, and is entirely cordless. You can move it freely due to its very less weight, and itit'simple to clean and store. It can operate continuously for around 15 minutes on a full charge and has plenty of power reserve. Large suction, lightweight, and little work required during suction Specifications: Special Feature: Wet/Dry, Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection Form Factor: Handheld Colour: BLACK Filter Type: HEPA Model Name: Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection Surface Recommendation: Carpet Power Source: Battery powered

Pros Cons Wireless Wait to use till the full battery is charged Compact and lightweight USB rechargeable

Best 3 features

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P Powerful 2100 Pa suction and high-end brushless motor 3200mAh battery 12 high-precision sensors Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner Powerful motor and extreme suction power Blower function 17 litres capacity Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner 3 swivel wheels Auto Cord Winder Suction control AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner Efficient 800W motor 0.8 Ltr dust collecting capacity Multiple cleaning brushes Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner Powercyclone 5 technology 1900W motor EPA10 filter for clean air Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner 2 Tier radial cyclones 15 cyclones Two power modes Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner 180 Watt suction power 360-degree wheels rotation High 2L capacity Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner Dry wet amphibious and Strong suction 120W high-power motor 3 attachments AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner Wireless Compact and lightweight USB rechargeable

Best value for money The Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner is the best vaue-for-money product in the list. You may obtain the most compact and a variety of features for a very low price. It guarantees maximum dust suction with its aerodynamic nozzle design, and helps clean even the most difficult-to-reach regions wnozzle'snozzle's assistance. Thecleaner'sleaner's bag-less technology makes sdon'tou don't waste time cleaning dust collection bags, providing you with a hassle-free experience. Best overall The Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P is the best overall out of the ones listed here. It has 12 high-precision sensors, making it very accurate. The device makes accurate navigation, navigates obstacles up to 2 cm in height, and prevents falls from the staircase thanks to an anti-collision and anti-drop sensor. It also offers support for multi-floor mapping, so, you can enjoy hassle-free cleaning of numerous floors. It can save up to 10 maps in its memory and is compatible with Google Assistant. How to find the best vacuum cleaner? One of the main things to consider while choosing a Vacuum Cleaner, such as a wet & dry cleaner, wireless cleaner, or handheld cleaner, is to determine if the cleaner will deliver quality cleaning or not. The second thing is to determine whether they are easy to use effectively on all types of surfaces. And after figuring these things out you should consider the build quality and value for money of the cleaner you wish to purchase. Price list

Product Price Mi Robot Vacuum-Mop P ₹ 24,999 Karcher WD3 EU Wet and Dry Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 6,399 Eureka Forbes Quick Clean DX Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 3,799 AGARO Regal 800 Watts Handheld Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 1,699 Philips PowerPro FC9352/01 Compact Bagless Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 8,100 Dyson V8 Absolute Cord-Free Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 29,900 Inalsa Spruce-1200W Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 3,195 Swiss Military VC03 Wireless Car Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 1,547 AXX Vacuum Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2-in-1 Car Vacuum Cleaner ₹ 640