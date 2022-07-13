Top 10 5G smartphones under 20,000 to look forward to this year

Hindustan Times Premium: ₹0 / 1 Year
Valid Upto : 9 Mar 2023
Summary:
The 5G network promises a high-speed network but is currently limited to specific cities around the globe. There are several smartphones which are 5G enabled. Let us know about the top 5G smartphones under ₹20,000.
Top 5G smartphones under ₹20,000
1. OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
This is the latest flagship product from OnePlus with 5G. It is a budget-friendly smartphone with all the latest facilities. With a sleek design and trendy colours, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is among the top 5G phones under 20000.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|The smartphone has a sleek design
|Even though they have provided high megapixels, still the camera is not worth the price.
|The performance is reasonable as compared to the price.
|This smartphone is not for mobile gamers.
|They have a well-defined and easy-to-understand UI.
|The smartphone does not have stereo speakers.
2. Oppo K10 5G
OPPO has a variety of smartphones, and consumers can choose from them. The K-series from Oppo gives the consumers 5G phones under 20000. With the latest technology and edgy design, this smartphone is an instant hit in the market.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Sleek design with trendy colours
|There is no ultra-wide-angle lens in the camera.
|Good stereo speakers.
|Issue of bloatware.
|33 W fast charging support
|The camera is not on par with other smartphones in this range
3. Vivo T1
Vivo is among the top smartphone sellers in India. They have a wide range of smartphones, and their 5G flagship mobile, Vivo T1, is a hot product. Regarding 5G phones under 20000, this phone is quite a rage among users, considering the features and the price.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent full HD+ display
|Less RAM capacity.
|Robust hardware
|The fast charging is not on par with other smartphones in this range.
|Long battery life
|Low refresh rate
4. Realme 9 Pro 5G
The 5G smartphone, Realme 9 Pro 5G, has given tough competition to other smartphone makers in this range. With the advanced features and trendy design, this is one of the best 5G phones under 20000.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Rapid charging support.
|There is no AMOLED screen.
|Good camera resolution
|Less RAM size.
|Good battery life
|Less expandable storage space
5. Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
The iQOO Z-series from Vivo has been expanding its reach to consumers by bringing new smartphones to the market. The Vivo iQOO Z6 5G is one of the most in-demand 5G phones under 20000. With all the advanced features and powerful processors, the iQOO Z6 surely does attract consumers.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|The water drop notch provides a good display.
|The quick charging is not up to the mark.
|120 Hz display refresh rate
|IPS panel
|Good battery life
|Not for gaming purposes.
6. Realme 9 5G SE
The Realme 9 5G SE (Speed Edition) is the latest addition to the Realm 9 series. The smartphone has the latest features, with Full HD+ resolution. This smartphone has been proving to be a worthy completion within 5G phones under 20000.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good performance
|The smartphone misses out on an AMOLED display.
|Better 144 Hz refresh rate display
|The smartphone runs on the old Android version.
|Good battery life
|The front camera is not on par with the smartphones of this range
7.Samsung Galaxy F23 5G
When there is a discussion about smartphones, you can never keep Samsung from it. Samsung has a wide range of smartphones, from budget-friendly to premium segments. The Samsung Galaxy F23 5G is their flagship 5G phone under 20000.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good 120 Hz display
|The smartphone does not have an AMOLED display
|Good rear camera for daylight photography
|Low RAM capacity
|5G Snapdragon chipset
|The water drop notch design looks obsolete.
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
Xiaomi introduced the Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G for India. This is an upgraded version of the Redmi Note 11T, launched in China. This dual-sim-supported smartphone packs a punch for 5G phones under 20000.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Good display screen with Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection.
|The smartphone has no AMOLED display.
|The fast charging is effective.
|The rear and front cameras take average pictures.
|The smartphone has good performance compared to the smartphones in this price range.
|The smartphone still runs on the older version of Android.
9. Moto G71 5G
Motorola has always been synonymous with quality and style. So, when the demand for 5G phones under 20000 rose, Motorola introduced Moto G71 5G smartphone in the Indian market. With all the advanced features, the smartphone is quite popular among smartphone users.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Excellent UI experience for the user with AMOLED display
|Absence of dual speakers.
|The processor offers a good user experience.
|Not suitable for gaming
|Cool design to match the latest trends
|The smartphone does not have an external memory card slot.
10. Infinix Zero 5G
Infinix has a wide range of smartphones when it comes to mid-range smartphones. The Infinix Zero 5G is an affordable 5G phone under 20000. In this budget, the smartphone provides several features of a premium smartphone.
Product specifications
|Pros
|Cons
|Impressive 8 GB RAM
|Good 120 Hz display.
|The smartphone does not have an AMOLED display.
|The cameras are average.
|Long battery life with quick charging.
|The smartphone uses an older version of Android.
|5G smartphones
|Price
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G
|₹19,999
|Oppo K10 5G
|₹17,499
|Vivo T1
|₹19,900
|Realme 9 Pro 5G
|₹18,999
|Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
|₹15,499
|Realme 9 5G SE
|₹19,999
|Samsung Galaxy F23
|₹15,999
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G
|₹15,499
|Moto G71 5G
|₹18,690
|Infinix Zero 5G
|₹17,999
Pocket-friendly 5G phones
There are several 5G Phones under 20000, and we have discussed some top-selling 5G smartphones. For budget-friendly 5G smartphones, you should go for Samsung Galaxy F23 or OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G.
Best overall
So, if you are looking for both performance, cool-looking, and budget-friendly 5G phones under 20000, the OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite is the best.
How to find the perfect 5G phones under ₹20,000
If you are confused about selecting 5G phones under 20000, here are some tips.
3 Best features
|Products
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite
|Robust processor
|Good UI
|Long battery
|Vivo T1
|Fine AMOLED display
|Sidewise fingerprint unlock
|Quick charging and long battery
|Realme 9 Pro
|Qualcomm chipset
|Long battery and super quick charging
|Great display screen
|Vivo iQOO Z6 5G
|Great display
|Adaptive refresh rate
|Excellent processor for better performance
|Realme 9 5G SE
|120 Hz display refresh rate
|Splash proof IP52
|Powerful processor
|Samsung Galaxy F23
|6.6 inches wide display with 400 ppi pixel density
|Turbo charging
|Uni curve design
|Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T
|Excellent processor
|High performance GPU
|Super charging
|Moto G71
|AI-enabled rear camera
|Good camera
|Latest OS
|Infinix Zero
|AMOLED display
|Excellent selfie shoot
|Latest OS
|Oppo K1
|AMOLED display + water drop notch
|Water Drop notch display
|Good camera feature
FAQs
1. What are some popular 5G phones under 20000?
Some popular 5G smartphones are OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G, Realme 9 Pro 5G, Samsung Galaxy F23, Xiaomi Redmi Note 11T 5G, Vivo T1, and Infinix Zero 5G.
2. What are the top criteria for selecting a 5G smartphone?
The consumer should always check the processor, CPU details, storage, RAM, camera specs, charging, and battery life.
3. Is every smartphone 5G enabled?
Not every smartphone is 5G enabled. Nowadays, smartphone makers are coming up with specially-designed 5G-enabled smartphones. Always check whether the phone is 5G enabled before buying.
4. What types of processors are used in 5G phones under 20000?
The different types of processors are Qualcomm Snapdragon and MediaTek Dimensity. There are several variants of the processors. Check your smartphone with the processor before buying.
5. How have cameras changed the outlook of smartphones?
Nowadays, smartphones are equipped with heavy cameras for better photography, and cameras have become a buying criterion for smartphones. Smartphone makers spend R&D on the best camera feature to attract more consumers to their brand.
At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.