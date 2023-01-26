Story Saved
New Delhi 19oCC
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
 
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign in
×
Explore Search
Thursday, Jan 26, 2023
New Delhi 19oC
Start 15 Days Free Trial
Subscribe

Top 10 best 2 ton ACs for big spaces

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Jan 27, 2023 00:15 IST
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • linkedin
  • copyStory URL copied to Clipboard
  • bookmark

Summary:

The top 2 Ton ACs for large spaces that are currently available on the internet are covered in this post, along with the best offers and advice for picking the one that best suits your needs.

product info
Air Conditioner

Any time of the year is a good opportunity to complete the task of choosing the best 2 ton

AC. You could want to upgrade or replace your ancient air conditioner, or maybe you've

only recently come to terms with what you need from one. Every subject has its

technological requirements, thus the finest AC for large rooms will look very different from

one for smaller ones.

On our web list, you can find a variety of the best air conditioners for large spaces. Small

rooms typically don't need extremely powerful air conditioners. Therefore, thorough

market research is required to select the best product.

1. PanasonAny time 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner

(Copper, Auto Convert2-ton Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022

Model, CS/CU-SU24XKYWA, White)

The AI-enabled Miraie App offers ease with Panasonic air conditioners. The AC offers

increased flexibility by allowing customers to pre-set temperature profiles for the night's

comfort thanks to intelligent and distinctive features like the customized sleep mode.

Additionally, users can design various temperature profiles for weekdays and weekends.

The new linked range has a simple auto-diagnosis feature that anticipates problems and

notifies users. Additionally, the Miraie app offers one-touch service requests. Users of the

Miraie app can manage their e-warranties and get alerts about service requests. Voice

assistants like Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa can be used to control this connected

AC.

Specifications:

● Brand: Panasonic

● Cooling Power: 23450 British Thermal Units

● Style Name: Auto Convertible + 2022

● Special Feature: Wi-Fi Air Conditioner

● Energy Star: 3 Star

ProsCons
Value for money productBuild quality can be improved
cellpic
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU24XKYWA, White)
4.1 (147)
4.1 (147)
Get Price

2. LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q24 EXE, White)

You want to buy the greatest inverter split air conditioner. By purchasing LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC, you may take advantage of this amazing cooling experience. You can't just save a ton of electricity by going as far down as you can because it has a high Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling LG dual cool AC with Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling Control. It is excellent for a 150-square-foot room, indicating that it will cover a decent area. It has an HD Filter with advanced anti-virus protection, allowing outside air inside your house. With a 2.0 Ton limit, it can effectively chill a huge-sized room.

Specifications:

Brand: LG

Color: White

Special Feature: Inverter Compressor

Energy Star: 3 Star

ProsCons
PowerfulDisplay quality can be improved
Pocket friendly 
cellpic
LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC (Copper, Super Convertible 6-in-1 Cooling, 4 Way Swing, HD Filter with Anti-Virus Protection, 2023 Model, RS-Q24ENXE, White)
Get Price

3. Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser, 245V EAZS, White)

Voltas Model 245V brand Energy Aspect Z Score 1.5 Tons of 5 Star Capacity, 1030 Kilowatt Hours of Annual Energy Consumption 43 decibels of noise Split System Installation Type Part Number 245V Special Features of EAZS Inverter, Dust-filter, and Antibacterial Coating in White Control Console Voltage of the remote control: 230 Volts Components Included Plastic as the Material One indoor unit, one outdoor unit, a remote control, a manual, a warranty card, one connecting pipe, and one connecting cable

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas

Cooling Power: 6030 Kilo Watt

Special Feature: Dehumidifier

Energy Star: 5 Star

ProsCons
PortableCostly
Easy to operate 
cellpic 35% off
Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper Condenser, 245V EAZS, White)
5 (4)
5 (4)
35% off
54,890 84,990
Buy now

4. Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC (Copper, SAC 243V SZS(R32), White)

This split air conditioner has an inverter compressor with variable speed, which modifies power according to heat load. It operates quietly and is the most energy efficient. It has a variety of functions and is designed to be compact. This is a wise choice for everyone.

Specifications:

Brand: Voltas

Colour: White

Special Feature: Air purification filter

Energy Star: 3 Star

ProsCons
Exceptionally lightPower issues
Air purification filter 
cellpic 34% off
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC (Copper, SAC 243V SZS(R32), White)
4 (85)
4 (85)
34% off
47,990 72,990
Buy now

5. Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023 (100% Copper, 5-in-1 convertible, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32-WWA Split, White)

The Indian summer is designed for Godrej 2 ton cooling capacity air conditioners. Even at 52°C, its unique design and tropical compressor assure cooling. Two sensors are included with Godrej air conditioners, one on the unit and the other on the remote control. The remote's sensor will then adjust the air conditioner to adjust to the surrounding temperature to make you as comfortable as possible. A greener planet can be created using refrigerants like R32, which has low global warming and zero ozone depletion potential. Pollen, hair, pet dander, and dust are just a few of the microscopic particles that the Anti Dust Filter traps and aids in eliminating.

Specifications:

Brand: Godrej

SEER: 3.9

Energy Star: 3 Stars

Special Feature: Environment friendly

ProsCons
Efficient touch and motion controlsThe energy rating is low
Worth the money 
cellpic
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023 (100% Copper, 5-in-1 convertible, AC 2T EI 24IINV3R32-WWA Split, White)
4 (305)
4 (305)
Get Price

6. Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU24XKYWA, White)

The Panasonic Miraie offers comfort, connectivity, and intuitive control for a two room acs. Easily change settings, monitor status, and adjust temperature all from the Miraie App. Introducing Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa control compatibility for simple voice control. You may voice-control your Panasonic air conditioner using an existing Google Assistant or Alexa device. When you turn on your air conditioner, the Panasonic air conditioner’s Powerful Mode quickly cools the room. Even on the hottest summer day, quickly feel cooler. By eliminating moisture from the indoor air, an air conditioner operating in dry mode functions as a dehumidifier. You can activate the Dry Mode function on rainy days when the humidity is high.

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Cooling Power: 23450 British Thermal Units

Energy Star: 3 Stars

Special Feature: Wi-Fi enabled

ProsCons
Good designCostly
Wi-Fi enabled 
cellpic
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Auto Convertible, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, 2022 Model, CS/CU-SU24XKYWA, White)
4.1 (147)
4.1 (147)
Get Price

7. Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, CAI24ES3R30F0, 2021 Model, White)

This Carrier AC removes PM 2.5 and other microparticle pollutants from the air within your home to maintain clean, healthy air. It also comes equipped with an HD Filter. By eliminating even, the smallest microscopic dust particles, HD Filter provides better filtration, keeping the air clean and fresh. Get Insta Kool with Carrier ACs as the temperature soars. Turbo Mode instantly cools the space and achieves the desired room temperature with the quickest pull-down time.

Specifications:

Brand: Carrier

Cooling Power: 6200 Kilowatts

Energy Star: 3 Stars

Special Feature: Dust filter

ProsCons
Dust filterEnergy star’s quality can be improved
Environment friendly 
cellpic 23% off
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter,CAI24ES3R30F0, 2021 Model, White)
3.9 (65)
3.9 (65)
23% off
50,490 65,990
Buy now

8. Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter, CAS24ES3R30F0, 2021 Model, White)

These best two ton acs remove PM 2.5 and other microparticle pollutants from the air within your home to maintain clean, healthy air. It also comes equipped with an HD Filter. By eliminating even, the smallest microscopic dust particles, HD Filter provides better filtration, keeping the air clean and fresh. For every mood, there is a mode. This Carrier air conditioner functions in Auto, Cool, Dry, Fan, and Sleep modes. Compressor coverage for this inverter air conditioner is 10 years. Because of their low maintenance requirements and 100% copper condenser, Carrier room air conditioners enable you to save money on electricity every day.

Specifications:

Brand: Carrier

Cooling Power: 6200 Kilowatts

Energy Star: 3 Stars

Special Feature: Dehumidifier

ProsCons
DehumidifierCostly
Innovative technology 
cellpic 16% off
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC (Copper, PM 2.5 Filter,CAS24ES3R30F0, 2021 Model, White)
4 (59)
4 (59)
16% off
51,990 61,990
Buy now

9. Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER R32 Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2022 Model-RMRG324HFEOZ1, White)

Fusion Line: The Japanese art genre Kintsugi, which translates to "golden reconnecting," has a long history. It is a method of elevating the commonplace to the extraordinary. This delicate design feature can enhance the beauty of any project. Introducing Hitachi's Fusion Line, a golden-hued line that draws attention to the clean white panel. So instead of just mounting an air conditioner, you also decorate your wall with art. Setting Light: Your senses will be awakened by the comfort you want. Enjoy being in a setting where everything else is in order since the room is the ideal temperature with this best 2 ton ac. Introducing an immersive AC display with the best craftsmanship, bold yet calming colors, and a temperature that matches your individual preferences.

Specifications:

Brand: Hitachi

Colour: White

Energy Star: 3 Stars

Special Feature: Tropical Twin Rotary

ProsCons
Tropical Twin RotaryWarranty service not good
Dust filter 
cellpic 22% off
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER R32 Split AC (Copper, Dust Filter, 2022 Model-RMRG324HFEOZ1, White)
3.1 (6)
3.1 (6)
22% off
58,500 75,400
Buy now

10. Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, nanoe-G Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-WU24YKYXF, White)

This top 10 ton ac has Panasonic's ground-breaking nanoe-G active air purification system, which disables 99% of PM 2.5 and airborne particles to prevent pollution. The nanoe-G generator emits 3 trillion negative ions every second, which bind to airborne contaminants and render them inactive. The dust is then drawn in by the air conditioner's suction airflow and collected in an air filter. The air in the room is continuously being purified so long as the air conditioner is running. The AC is equipped with a specialized PM 2.5 sensor that gauges the room's air quality levels and reports them on the Miraie App using six different color codes that range from green to red, depending on the condition of the air.

Specifications:

Brand: Panasonic

Cooling Power: 23450 British Thermal Units

Energy Star: 4 Stars

Special Feature: nanoe-G

RAM size: 16 GB

ProsCons
Good color and designCostly
Nanoe-G technology 
cellpic 29% off
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner (Copper, Shield Blu Anti-Corrosion Technology, nanoe-G Air Purification, 2022 Model, CS/CU-WU24YKYXF, White)
4.3 (63)
4.3 (63)
29% off
54,990 77,150
Buy now

Top 3 features

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerHigh speedPortableExcellent control type
LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Good graphicsThinGood design
Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC Lovely DesignExcellent looks Touch screen
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split AC Good featuresUnique design Sleek design
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023 Energy saverInnovative technology Power saver
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner No heating issueWonderful design Amazing touch control
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Energy efficientSleek design Cleans nicely
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Split ACPowerfulAnti-dust screen Smooth control
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER R32 Split AC Good finishingUser friendly  Saves energy efficiently
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Robust constructionStunning design Excellent touch 

Best overall product

Finding the best air conditioners online is rather challenging. The Voltas 2 Ton AC 5 Star Inverter Split AC would be a deserving victor, though, if we had to choose just one. This AC has the best graphics capabilities when compared to the other ACs on the list. It also has a lovely design that raises the attraction of the AC. It also offers fantastic windows after-service, which is a huge benefit.

Best value for money

With a cheap suggested retail price of just Rs. 42490 and a plethora of features including excellent build quality and power-saving technology that ensures high-speed processing, the Godrej 2 Ton AC 3 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023 is a great value. It boasts incredible processing power and is very energy efficient. The best example of how cutting-edge technology has been incorporated is in this project. This item is a great fit for your home because of its size.

How to find the perfect Air conditioner?

The most crucial phase is carefully examining each AC model by its most recent features and specifications. Choose the item from this tiny group that balances utility, price, and design the best. The best facilitator is criticism, therefore remember to regularly read online reviews and complaints made by customers on various platforms. To find unbiased reviews, watch YouTube videos. Finally, pick the product with the fewest bad ratings and the majority of favorable ones. Additionally, always choose items from online shops that come with lengthy warranties because they ensure that you won't have to pay for maintenance anytime soon. A warranty is necessary for a product's maintenance.

Product price list

Product namePrice
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air Conditioner Rs. 44990
LG 2.0 Ton 3 Star AI DUAL Inverter Split AC Rs. 54990
Voltas 2 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACRs. 58890
Voltas 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Compressor Split ACRs. 47990
Godrej 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Model 2023 Rs. 42490
Panasonic 2 Ton 3 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerRs. 49990
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Inverter Split AC Rs. 50490
Carrier 2 Ton 3 Star Split AC Rs. 51990
Hitachi 2 Ton 3 Star SHIZEN 3100S INVERTER R32 Split AC Rs. 49890
Panasonic 2 Ton 4 Star Wi-Fi Twin-Cool Inverter Split Air ConditionerRs. 56990
Topics
Gadgets
RELATED STORIES
Want the best LG washing machines for your home? Look at these top 8 picks
Top 5 haier washing machines for compact spaces
Top 4 32-inch Mi TVs that you should buy
The top 10 entry-level photography cameras
Top 10 mobile phones for photography enthusiasts

FAQs

Name a few brands of good air conditioners for big spaces.

What should I consider while buying an AC?

What should be the ideal ton specification for a laptop?

Which kind of ACs are good for homes?

View More
electronics FOR LESS