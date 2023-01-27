Samsung phone

Introduction: Smartphones have turned out to be an essential part of our daily lives, but one of the most significant issues we face is the constant need to charge our devices. To help you find the perfect phone, we've compiled a list of the top 10 mobile phones with the longest battery life on Amazon India. These smartphones offer exceptional battery life; henceforth, here’s a compilation of the best smartphones with the most juice so you can stay connected all day long! Product details: 1. Samsung galaxy m04 dark blue, 4GB ram, 64gb storage The Samsung Galaxy M04 is a powerful and affordable smartphone with great features and performance. It is equipped with a MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor that runs at 2.3GHz and is paired with 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. The device has a 13MP+2MP dual-camera setup that lets you take true 13MP main photos and 2MP depth sensor photos. The front-facing camera is 5MP, which allows you to take great selfies Specifications: Product Dimensions: ‎0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 Grams

Special features‎: Dual SIM, Expandable Memory, Always On Display, Built-In GPS.

Device interface – primary: ‎Touchscreen

Resolution: ‎720 x 1600

Pros Cons Powerful MediaTek Helio P35 Octa Core 2.3GHz with Android 12, One UI Core 4.1 This device does not have a fingerprint sensor or face unlock feature. 13MP+2MP Dual camera setup- True 13MP (F2.2) main camera + 2MP (F2.4) | 5MP (F2.2) front came 5000mAH lithium-ion battery

2. Oneplus nord ce 2 lite 5G (blue tide, 8gb ram, 128gb storage) The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G is a sleek and powerful smartphone with advanced camera capabilities and a high-refresh-rate display. It features a 64MP primary camera with EIS, a 2MP depth lens, a 2MP macro lens, and a 16MP front-facing camera. In addition, the camera offers AI scene enhancement and a variety of modes, including dual-view video, HDR, and night portrait. The 6.59-inch display has a 120Hz refresh rate and supports sRGB and Display P3. The phone runs on OxygenOS, based on Android 12, and is powered by a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor. Specifications: 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for all carriers

Cellular Technology: 5G, 4G LTE

Operating System: OxygenOS based on Android 12

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G

Pros Cons Advanced camera capabilities with a 64 MP primary camera and 2MP depth and macro lens. Battery capacity may be less than some other smartphones in the market High-refresh-rate display with a 120Hz refresh rate and support for sRGB and Display P3.

3. Redmi 10a (charcoal black, 4gb ram, 64gb storage) The redmi 10A is a budget-friendly smartphone with a sleek design and powerful performance. It features a 2 GHz Octa Core Helio G25 processor, 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, and a 5000 mAh battery that provides all-day usage. The device also comes with a fingerprint sensor for added security. In addition, with its RAM booster technology, the phone can support up to 5GB of ram. Specifications: Camera features: ‎Rear camera (13MP) | 5MP Front Camera

Form factor: ‎Bar

Battery Power Rating: ‎5000

Special features‎: Portrait, Time Lapse, Pro Mode, Night Mode

Pros Cons Affordable No support for 5G networks Sleek design

4. Samsung galaxy m33 5G (mystique green, 8gb, 128gb storage) The Samsung Galaxy M33 5G is a high-performance smartphone with 5G connectivity and an Exynos 1280 Octa Core 2.4GHz 5 nm Processor with 12 band support for a True 5G experience. The device has a large 6.6-inch LCD Display with FHD+ resolution, 1080x2400 pixels, protected by Gorilla Glass 5. The quad-camera setup includes a 50MP (F1.8) primary camera, 5MP (F2.2/UW- 123 FOV) camera, 2MP (F2.4/Depth) camera and 2MP (F2.4/Macro) camera. The front camera is 8MP (F1.8). With a massive 6000 mAh battery and 8GB RAM, and 128GB internal memory expandable up to 1TB Specifications: Brand: Samsung

Model Name: Samsung Galaxy M33 5G

Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 12.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Pros Cons 5G connectivity Travel adapter has to be purchased separately High-performance processor No headphone jack. Quad-camera setup

5. samsung galaxy m04 light green, 4GB ram, 64GB storage The Samsung Galaxy M04 is an affordable smartphone with a powerful MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor and an Android 12 operating system. It features a dual camera setup with a 13MP primary camera and 2MP secondary camera, as well as a 5MP front-facing camera. In addition, the device has a large 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display with a resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and a 5000mAh battery that provides all-day battery life. Specifications: OS: Android 12.0

RAM: 4GB

Product Dimensions: 0.9 x 7.6 x 16.4 cm; 188 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion battery included

Model Number: SM-M045F

Pros Cons Powerful processor and operating system Dual camera setup Expandable memory

6. Realme narzo 50 (speed black, 4GB RAM+64GB storage) The Realme Narzo 50 is a budget-friendly smartphone with a powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming processor clocked at 2.05GHz and a powerful Mali-G57 MC2 GPU. The device has a 6.6-inch FHD+ (2412x1080) display with an ultra-smooth 120Hz refresh rate and a 90.8% screen-to-body ratio. The triple rear camera setup of 50 MP + 2MP + 2MP AI triple rear camera setup with 50MP mode, ultra steady video, night mode, panoramic view, and a crystal clear 16MP selfie camera. Specifications: OS: Android 11.0

RAM: 4 GB

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 7.6 x 0.9 cm; 194 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Ion batteries required. (included)

Item model number: RMX3286

Pros Cons Powerful octa-core MediaTek Helio G96 gaming Processor for excellent gaming performance The camera performance in low light condition could be better Crystal clear 16MP selfie Camera

7. OPPO A74 5G Product description: the OPPO A74 5G is a powerful smartphone with various advanced features. It comes in Fluid Black and has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage. It is unlocked for all carriers and runs on Android 11.0. The device has a 6.49" Inch (16.5cm) FHD+ Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels and a larger screen-to-body ratio of 90.5%. It also has a side fingerprint sensor and supports bluetooth audio codecs such as SBC, AAC, APTX HD, and LDAC. Specifications: Network Service Provider: Unlocked for All Carriers

OS: Android 11.0

Cellular Technology: 5G

Display: 6.49" Inch (16.5cm) FHD+ Punch-hole Display with 2400x1080 pixels

Processor: Qualcomm Snapdragon 480 5G GPU 619 at 650 MHz Support 5G sim

Pros Cons 48MP quad-camera for high-quality photos Storage is not expandable through a microSD card Powerful processor and 5G support

8. Redmi 9a sport (coral green, 2GB ram, 32GB storage) Description: The Redmi 9A Sport is a budget-friendly smartphone with solid performance and features. It is powered by a MediaTek Helio G25 Octa-core processor with a clock speed of up to 2.0GHz and comes with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage. The device features a 13MP rear camera with AI portrait mode and a 5MP front camera for selfies. The device also has a large 5000 mAh battery with a 10W wired charger. It also has a dual SIM (nano+nano) slot and a dedicated SD card slot. Specifications: OS: MIUI 12

RAM: 2 GB

Product Dimensions: 16.5 x 0.9 x 7.7 cm; 194 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer battery required (included)

Item model number: Redmi 9A Sport

Pros Cons Solid performance with the Helio G25 processor Only 2GB of RAM AI portrait mode for the rear camera

9. Tecno pova 4 (cryolite blue,8GB ram,128gb storage) Tecno POVA 4 (Cryolite Blue,8GB RAM,128GB Storage) is a powerful smartphone with an Helio G99 Processor, 6000mAh Battery, an 18W Charger Included, and a 50 MP Rear Camera. With a 6nm 2.2GHz Helio G99 Processor, HyperEngine 2.0 Lite Game Engine, and Panther Game Engine, the Tecno POVA 4 is designed for intense gaming. The 6000mAh battery offers 37 days of Standby Time,167 hours of Music Playback and 10 minutes of Charge offers 10 Hours of Music Playback. This phone offers excellent battery life with STS Safe Battery Technology and 18W Type C In-box Charger. Specifications: 6nm 2.2GHz Helio G99 Processor

6000mAh battery

13GB Large RAM with 128GB uMCP ROM

50MP high-res Dual Rear Camera

Pros Cons Powerful Helio G99 Processor for intense gaming Great battery life with 6000mAh battery and STS Safe Battery Technology 90Hz refresh rate display and Dual Stereo Speaker optimized by DTS Sound

10. Redmi k50i 5G (phantom blue, 6GB ram, 128GB storage) The Redmi K50i 5G is a flagship device with a Mediatek Dimensity 8100 Processor and 144Hz Liquid FFS Display. With 5G enabled Dimensity 8100 SoC built on TSMC’s advanced 5 nm process technology, the device has 25% better CPU power efficiency over previous Dimensity chips. The device also comes with LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.1 storage, elevating the gaming experience to new heights. Furthermore, the 6.6" FHD+ 144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display and 7-stage dynamic refresh rate can produce 1 billion colours. In addition, the device comes with a unique 20.5:9 aspect ratio clean & sharp flat frame design, making the device aesthetic and comfortable to hold even for a longer duration. Specifications: MIUI 13

6 GB RAM

Product Dimensions: 16.4 x 0.9 x 7.4 cm; 200 Grams

Batteries: 1 Lithium Polymer batteries required. (included)

Wireless communication technologies: Cellular, Bluetooth, Infrared, Wi-Fi, USB

Pros Cons Advanced 5 nm process technology for better CPU power efficiency heats a lot in the 5G network. FHD+ 144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display with a 7-stage dynamic refresh rate

Top 3 features for you

Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) OPPO A74 5G Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) Tecno POVA 4 (Cryolite Blue,8GB RAM,128GB Storage) Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage) P35 octa-core processor battery supports 33W SuperVOOC charging 2 Ghz Octa Core Helio G25 processor quad-camera setup MediaTek Helio P35 octa-core processor 6.6 inch FHD+ (2412x1080) display OPPO A74 5G large 5000 mAh battery With a 6nm 2.2GHz Helio G99 Processor and HyperEngine 2.0 Lite Game Engine advanced 5nm process technology Always On Display Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor Rear camera (13MP) One UI 4 operating system and has an Intelligent Voice Focus 6.5-inch LCD HD+ display crystal clear 16MP selfie camera Bluetooth audio codecs such as SBC, AAC Form factor: Bar 167 hours of Music Playback capable of producing 1 billion colours Built-in GPS 4G LTE RAM booster technology Power Cool Technology, Expandable Memory Battery Power Rating: 5000 memory expandable up to 256GB GPS: GLONASS STS Safe Battery Technology 5G enabled with support for 12 5G bands

Best value for money The OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G offers the best value for Money with its combination of high-performance specs and an affordable price point. The device delivers fast and efficient performance with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 5G processor, 5G and 4G LTE capabilities, and 33W SuperVOOC charging support. Additionally, at a price point of 21999, it offers all these features at a much lower price point than other similar devices in the market. Best overall product The Redmi K50i 5G boasts advanced 5nm process technology, allowing for 25% better CPU power efficiency, making it the best overall product in its category. Its 6.6" FHD+ 144Hz Fluid, Dolby Vision display can produce 1 billion colours, and its 5G enabled with support for 12 5G bands offers lightning-fast download and streaming speeds. In addition, the device's unique 20.5:9 aspect ratio and clean & sharp flat frame design make it both aesthetic and comfortable. With a price tag of 23999, the Redmi K50i 5G offers unbeatable value for its advanced features. How to find the perfect smartphone with the longest battery life Finding the perfect product can be daunting, especially when so many options are available. One crucial factor to consider when choosing a product is the features it offers. Knowing what you're looking for and what you need the product for is crucial. Lastly, consider why you need the product and which will best suit your needs. It's essential to choose a product that is not only functional but also fits your lifestyle and budget. By considering these factors, you can find the perfect product for you. Product price

Product Price Samsung Galaxy M04 Dark Blue, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage ₹ 8499 OnePlus Nord CE 2 Lite 5G (Blue Tide, 8GB RAM, 128GB Storage) ₹ 21999 Redmi 10A (Charcoal Black, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage) ₹ 8999 Samsung Galaxy M33 5G (Mystique Green, 8GB, 128GB Storage) ₹ 19499 Samsung Galaxy M04 Light Green, 4GB RAM, 64GB Storage, ₹ 8499 Realme Narzo 50 (Speed Black, 4GB RAM+64GB Storage) ₹ 12999 OPPO A74 5G ₹ 15490 Redmi 9A Sport (Coral Green, 2GB RAM, 32GB Storage) ₹ 6499 Tecno POVA 4 (RAM Cryolite Blue,8GB,128GB Storage) ₹ 11999 Redmi K50i 5G (Phantom Blue, 6GB RAM, 128GB Storage ₹ 23999