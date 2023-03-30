Story Saved
Top 10 neckband headphones: Buying guide

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Mar 30, 2023 14:31 IST
Summary:

This article talks about some of the best neckband headphones that are available in India, along with the best-value products.

product info
Neckband headphones make listening to music or talking on phones very convenient.

For those who enjoy listening to music or podcasts while on the move, having a reliable and comfortable pair of earphones is essential. This is where neckband earphones can be a game-changer. They not only deliver exceptional sound quality but are also extremely convenient and comfortable to wear, making them the ideal accessory for those with an active lifestyle. With their sleek and stylish design, neckband earphones offer a hands-free listening experience, enabling you to move around freely without the hassle of tangled wires or bulky headphones. Whether exercising, running errands, or commuting to work, neckband earphones are a must-have for anyone seeking to enjoy their favourite tunes on the go.

So, let’s find out the best 10 neckband headphones listed below.

1. Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless

You can take advantage of listening to your favourite music on protracted trips and demanding exercises with the Boult Audio Curve ANC Bluetooth Headset, which is brimming with appealing features. The strong battery in this earpiece allows for up to 40 hours of excellent gameplay. This will allow you to appreciate your favourite games, movies, and songs repeatedly. Additionally, thanks to the 25 dB Active Noise Cancellation technology built into this headphone, you can enjoy a noise-free aural experience and lose yourself in a melodic world regardless of any possible outside disturbance. You can also go to the gym or go for a jog while enjoying your exercise with your favourite audio, thanks to its IPX5 water-resistant design.

Specifications

  • Brand – Boult Audio
  • Model name – AirBass
  • Connector type – Wireless

Pros

Cons

It is water resistant

The product does not have any warranty

cellpic 73% off
Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless in Ear Wireless Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, ENC Mic, 30H Playtime, 60ms Low Latency Mode, Dual Pairing, Type-C Fast Charging (10mins=10Hrs) (Black)
3.8 (104,655)
3.8 (104,655)
73% off
1,499 5,499
Buy now

2. EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone

Experience the EDYELL C6 Neckband earphones' impressive 100-hour playtime and effortless Bluetooth connectivity to your mobile device. These earphones come with a USB type-C charging cable that can quickly charge them, with just 10 minutes of charging giving you 420 hours of playtime. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, you can enjoy a stable connection, fast transmission speeds, and minimal signal loss or music interruptions. The earphones also have a 10mm speaker driver that delivers authentic sound and powerful bass, making them ideal for listening to podcasts, playlists, and watching movies.

Specifications

  • Brand – EDYELL
  • Model name – C6-Neckband
  • Connector type – Bluetooth 5.1

Pros

Cons

Provides 6 months warranty

Once purchased the product cannot be returned

cellpic 58% off
EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone, High-Capacity Wireless Neckband Earphones with Mic, ENC, IPX5, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing&Fast Charging(Newly Launched)
4.1 (273)
4.1 (273)
58% off
2,499 5,999
Buy now

3. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband

The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a wireless in-ear neckband headphone that has been ergonomically designed to cater to the needs of music enthusiasts. With Bluetooth V5.0, these headphones provide instant wireless connectivity. They are equipped with a powerful 300mAh battery that offers up to 40 hours of playtime, ensuring extended audio enjoyment. Featuring 10mm dynamic drivers, these headphones provide an immersive musical experience to the user with superior sound quality. Additionally, the headphones have an IPX7 rating, making them resistant to water and sweat, and have multifunction controls that allow for easy control of playback and calls. Moreover, they even provide smart Voice assistant support for hands-free convenience.

Specifications

  • Brand – Boat
  • Model name – Rockerz 255 pro+
  • Connector type – Bluetooth 5.0

Pros

Cons

1 year warranty is being provided

It takes 60 min to get fully charged

cellpic 65% off
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0, with Mic (Active Black)
4.1 (150,042)
4.1 (150,042)
65% off
1,399 3,990
Buy now

4. pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones

These earbuds have magnets that give a secure fit and are resistant to sweat and dust, with passive noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity. The earbuds come with a 120mAh battery and a USB charging cable, while the neckband is foldable and collapsible, with up to 10 hours of playback time and a microphone for hands-free calling and music control. The band is flexible and has stereo audio with bass, a 10m Bluetooth range, fast charging, and a 100-hour standby time. The earbuds also have a multi-function control for music and call management, making them easy to store and carry.

Specifications

  • Brand – pTron
  • Model name – Tangent
  • Phone talk time – 7 Hours

Pros

Cons

Offers 1-year warranty

Does not come with any cover to protect it

The headphones come with mic infused in it

 
cellpic 78% off
PTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Snug-Fit, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black)
3.8 (77,628)
3.8 (77,628)
78% off
549 2,499
Buy now

5. Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

Meet Flair, Noise's first neckband with touch functionality. To ensure a fantastic conversation experience, the Bluetooth neckband is outfitted with clever features like complete touch controls, SwiftcallerTM for automatic call receiving, and environmental noise suppression with a dual mic system. Its rapid charging system, which promises 8 hours of playback after just 8 minutes of charging, offers 35 hours of nonstop audio. Additionally, using food-grade rubber for the neckband is secure and promotes sustainability. With tools like these, Noise Flair allows you to achieve precision.

Specifications

  • Brand – Noise
  • Model name – Flair
  • Material – Silicon

Pros

Cons

It has dual mic 

No warranty period is offered

Voice cancellation is there

 
cellpic
Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic Dual Smart with Touch Controls, 35 Hour Playtime, Environmental Cancellation, Fast Charging (Carbon Black)
3.7 (23,346)
3.7 (23,346)
Get Price

6. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones

The earbuds have a fast-charging feature, with just 10 minutes of charging provides 20 hours of audio playback. The battery life of the earbuds is impressive, providing up to 30 hours of continuous music on a single charge. With a large 12.4mm bass driver and a titanium-coated dome, the earbuds deliver deep bass and rich audio detail at every frequency. The earbuds also have anti-distortion audio technology, ensuring a smooth audio experience. Additionally, the earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, with an IP55 rating, making them suitable for all weather conditions.

Specifications

  • Brand – OnePlus
  • Model name – OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2
  • Connectivity technologies – Wireless, Bluetooth v5

Pros

Cons

The product is sweat proof

No dual device fast switching

The microphone is available

 
cellpic 22% off
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)
4.2 (92,861)
4.2 (92,861)
22% off
1,799 2,299
Buy now

7. Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones

These wireless neckband headphones provide extra bass and are suitable for daily casual use. They have a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz (with 44.1 kHz sampling) and an inline remote for control. The headphones feature neodymium magnets, ensuring strong magnetic housing for tangle-free listening. They have a battery life of up to 15 hours and offer quick charging, with just 10 minutes of charging provides 60 minutes of playback.

Specifications

  • Brand – Sony
  • Model name – Headphones
  • Model number – WIXB400/L

Pros

Cons

Comes with USB cable

No cover is provided with the product

Build in mic available

 
cellpic 34% off
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones with 15 hrs Battery, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle Free Cord, BT Ver 5.0, Work from Home,Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Phone Calls (Blue)
4.1 (47,819)
4.1 (47,819)
34% off
3,285 4,990
Buy now

8. Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones

These Bluetooth neckband earphones provide fast pairing with Bluetooth 5.3 and connect automatically after the first pairing. They feature in-earbuds with a liquid silicone body that is sturdy and comfortable around your neck. The earphones are water-resistant and have 10mm, bass drivers, providing a groovy listening experience. They are compatible with various devices and support type-C charging, delivering 33 hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones also have a multifunction button that can activate your device's voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Voice Assistant, or Alexa.

Specifications

  • Brand – Portronics
  • Model name – Harmonics Z4
  • Model number – POR – 1768

Pros

Cons

Comes with charging cable

There is no noise cancellation

cellpic 70% off
Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, 30Hrs Playtime, Gaming Mode, Voice Assistance, Magnetic Latch, IPX4 Water Resistant, Type C Charging Port(Black)
3.9 (34)
3.9 (34)
70% off
749 2,499
Buy now

9. Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in-Ear Wireless Earphones

The Infinity Glide 120 earphones feature a premium solid metal housing that looks great and ensures durability. With the dual equaliser function, you can easily switch between normal and deep bass modes by tapping the volume up and down buttons together. The frequency range of these earphones is 20Hz to 20kHz. Designed for active use, the flex soft neckband offers a comfortable and secure fit for hours of listening while jogging, working out, or travelling.

Specifications

  • Brand – Infinity
  • Model name – Glide
  • Model number -INFGLD120BNYIN

Pros

Cons

Comes with safety card and warranty card

It does not disconnect when magnets lock

cellpic 67% off
Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, 12mm Drivers, Premium Metal Earbuds, Comfortable Flex Neckband, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 Sweatproof (Black & Yellow)
3.9 (62,741)
3.9 (62,741)
67% off
999 2,999
Buy now

10. GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband

The earphones' strong 10mm speakers and chipset deliver rich bass and high-definition studio audio. Thanks to the extended battery life, you can listen to audio nonstop for up to 106 hours with type C input. Fast charging is available for earphones; after just 10 minutes, they can be used for up to 10 hours. Bluetooth v5.2 guarantees up to 30 feet of uninterrupted communication. Siri and Google have speech assistants activated to help you use voice commands to reach your device. The earphones have an IPX5 certification, making them splash- and water-resistant. There is a gaming setting that enables the low latency function to reduce lag and improve gaming encounters.

Specifications

  • Brand – GOVO
  • Model name –GOKIXX
  • Model number -GOKIXX 952

Pros

Cons

It has noise cancellation 

It does get disconnected when magnets lock

cellpic 74% off
GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband, 106 Hours Battery, ENC Technology, Fast Charge, Gaming Mode, 10mm Drivers, Type C Charging, Wireless in Ear Earphone (Space Grey)
4.3 (423)
4.3 (423)
74% off
1,299 4,999
Buy now

Top 3 Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Boult Audio Curve ANC WirelessNoise-cancellingSweat-resistantLong-lasting battery
EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband EarphoneLong battery lifeMagnetic earbudsNoise isolation
boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear EarphonesEnhanced bassVoice assistant supportIPX5 water resistance
pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless HeadphonesSnug fitHD soundSweat-resistant
Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear EarphonesPowerful bassQuick chargingVoice assistant support
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear EarphonesWarp chargeLow latency modeIP55 water resistance
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear HeadphonesExtra bassMagnetic earbudsNeckband style
Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear EarphonesBluetooth 5.3Comfortable fitVoice assistant support
Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless EarphonesDynamic soundHands-free callingMagnetic earbuds
GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth NeckbandNeckband styleLong battery lifeLightweight design

Best overall product

Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful neckband bluetooth headphones is daunting. But. EDYELL 100 hours Bluetooth neckband earphones deserve the title. These neckband earphones have a 6-month warranty, dual pairing, fast charging and 100 hours of playtime compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it has IPX5 trusted waterproof and comes with a charging cable, warranty card and user manual.

Best value for money

With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 599, pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is affordable and loaded with features like one year warranty, easy handle and mic infused in the device and have 10 hours of playback time. It is also sweat resistant and has a noise cancellation feature too.

How to find the perfect neckband bluetooth headphones?

To find the ideal neckband Bluetooth headphones, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort and fit, connectivity, and additional features. Reading reviews from other users can also help you assess the quality and performance of the headphones.

Product Price
Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless in Ear Wireless Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, ENC Mic, 30H Playtime, 60ms Low Latency Mode, Dual Pairing, Type-C Fast Charging (10mins=10Hrs) (Black) ₹ 1,499
EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone, High-Capacity Wireless Neckband Earphones with Mic, ENC, IPX5, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing&Fast Charging(Newly Launched) ₹ 2,499
boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0, with Mic (Active Black) ₹ 1,399
PTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Snug-Fit, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black) ₹ 549
Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic Dual Smart with Touch Controls, 35 Hour Playtime, Environmental Cancellation, Fast Charging (Carbon Black)
OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black) ₹ 1,799
Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones with 15 hrs Battery, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle Free Cord, BT Ver 5.0, Work from Home,Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Phone Calls (Blue) ₹ 3,285
Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, 30Hrs Playtime, Gaming Mode, Voice Assistance, Magnetic Latch, IPX4 Water Resistant, Type C Charging Port(Black) ₹ 749
Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, 12mm Drivers, Premium Metal Earbuds, Comfortable Flex Neckband, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 Sweatproof (Black & Yellow) ₹ 999
GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband, 106 Hours Battery, ENC Technology, Fast Charge, Gaming Mode, 10mm Drivers, Type C Charging, Wireless in Ear Earphone (Space Grey) ₹ 1,299

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

