Top 10 neckband headphones: Buying guide

Neckband headphones make listening to music or talking on phones very convenient.
For those who enjoy listening to music or podcasts while on the move, having a reliable and comfortable pair of earphones is essential. This is where neckband earphones can be a game-changer. They not only deliver exceptional sound quality but are also extremely convenient and comfortable to wear, making them the ideal accessory for those with an active lifestyle. With their sleek and stylish design, neckband earphones offer a hands-free listening experience, enabling you to move around freely without the hassle of tangled wires or bulky headphones. Whether exercising, running errands, or commuting to work, neckband earphones are a must-have for anyone seeking to enjoy their favourite tunes on the go.
So, let’s find out the best 10 neckband headphones listed below.
1. Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless
You can take advantage of listening to your favourite music on protracted trips and demanding exercises with the Boult Audio Curve ANC Bluetooth Headset, which is brimming with appealing features. The strong battery in this earpiece allows for up to 40 hours of excellent gameplay. This will allow you to appreciate your favourite games, movies, and songs repeatedly. Additionally, thanks to the 25 dB Active Noise Cancellation technology built into this headphone, you can enjoy a noise-free aural experience and lose yourself in a melodic world regardless of any possible outside disturbance. You can also go to the gym or go for a jog while enjoying your exercise with your favourite audio, thanks to its IPX5 water-resistant design.
Specifications
- Brand – Boult Audio
- Model name – AirBass
- Connector type – Wireless
Pros
Cons
It is water resistant
The product does not have any warranty
2. EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone
Experience the EDYELL C6 Neckband earphones' impressive 100-hour playtime and effortless Bluetooth connectivity to your mobile device. These earphones come with a USB type-C charging cable that can quickly charge them, with just 10 minutes of charging giving you 420 hours of playtime. With Bluetooth 5.2 technology, you can enjoy a stable connection, fast transmission speeds, and minimal signal loss or music interruptions. The earphones also have a 10mm speaker driver that delivers authentic sound and powerful bass, making them ideal for listening to podcasts, playlists, and watching movies.
Specifications
- Brand – EDYELL
- Model name – C6-Neckband
- Connector type – Bluetooth 5.1
Pros
Cons
Provides 6 months warranty
Once purchased the product cannot be returned
3. boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband
The boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ is a wireless in-ear neckband headphone that has been ergonomically designed to cater to the needs of music enthusiasts. With Bluetooth V5.0, these headphones provide instant wireless connectivity. They are equipped with a powerful 300mAh battery that offers up to 40 hours of playtime, ensuring extended audio enjoyment. Featuring 10mm dynamic drivers, these headphones provide an immersive musical experience to the user with superior sound quality. Additionally, the headphones have an IPX7 rating, making them resistant to water and sweat, and have multifunction controls that allow for easy control of playback and calls. Moreover, they even provide smart Voice assistant support for hands-free convenience.
Specifications
- Brand – Boat
- Model name – Rockerz 255 pro+
- Connector type – Bluetooth 5.0
Pros
Cons
1 year warranty is being provided
It takes 60 min to get fully charged
4. pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
These earbuds have magnets that give a secure fit and are resistant to sweat and dust, with passive noise cancellation and Bluetooth connectivity. The earbuds come with a 120mAh battery and a USB charging cable, while the neckband is foldable and collapsible, with up to 10 hours of playback time and a microphone for hands-free calling and music control. The band is flexible and has stereo audio with bass, a 10m Bluetooth range, fast charging, and a 100-hour standby time. The earbuds also have a multi-function control for music and call management, making them easy to store and carry.
Specifications
- Brand – pTron
- Model name – Tangent
- Phone talk time – 7 Hours
Pros
Cons
Offers 1-year warranty
Does not come with any cover to protect it
The headphones come with mic infused in it
5. Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
Meet Flair, Noise's first neckband with touch functionality. To ensure a fantastic conversation experience, the Bluetooth neckband is outfitted with clever features like complete touch controls, SwiftcallerTM for automatic call receiving, and environmental noise suppression with a dual mic system. Its rapid charging system, which promises 8 hours of playback after just 8 minutes of charging, offers 35 hours of nonstop audio. Additionally, using food-grade rubber for the neckband is secure and promotes sustainability. With tools like these, Noise Flair allows you to achieve precision.
Specifications
- Brand – Noise
- Model name – Flair
- Material – Silicon
Pros
Cons
It has dual mic
No warranty period is offered
Voice cancellation is there
6. OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
The earbuds have a fast-charging feature, with just 10 minutes of charging provides 20 hours of audio playback. The battery life of the earbuds is impressive, providing up to 30 hours of continuous music on a single charge. With a large 12.4mm bass driver and a titanium-coated dome, the earbuds deliver deep bass and rich audio detail at every frequency. The earbuds also have anti-distortion audio technology, ensuring a smooth audio experience. Additionally, the earbuds are water and sweat-resistant, with an IP55 rating, making them suitable for all weather conditions.
Specifications
- Brand – OnePlus
- Model name – OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2
- Connectivity technologies – Wireless, Bluetooth v5
Pros
Cons
The product is sweat proof
No dual device fast switching
The microphone is available
7. Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones
These wireless neckband headphones provide extra bass and are suitable for daily casual use. They have a frequency response range of 20 Hz to 20,000 Hz (with 44.1 kHz sampling) and an inline remote for control. The headphones feature neodymium magnets, ensuring strong magnetic housing for tangle-free listening. They have a battery life of up to 15 hours and offer quick charging, with just 10 minutes of charging provides 60 minutes of playback.
Specifications
- Brand – Sony
- Model name – Headphones
- Model number – WIXB400/L
Pros
Cons
Comes with USB cable
No cover is provided with the product
Build in mic available
8. Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones
These Bluetooth neckband earphones provide fast pairing with Bluetooth 5.3 and connect automatically after the first pairing. They feature in-earbuds with a liquid silicone body that is sturdy and comfortable around your neck. The earphones are water-resistant and have 10mm, bass drivers, providing a groovy listening experience. They are compatible with various devices and support type-C charging, delivering 33 hours of playtime on a single charge. The earphones also have a multifunction button that can activate your device's voice assistant, such as Siri, Google Voice Assistant, or Alexa.
Specifications
- Brand – Portronics
- Model name – Harmonics Z4
- Model number – POR – 1768
Pros
Cons
Comes with charging cable
There is no noise cancellation
9. Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in-Ear Wireless Earphones
The Infinity Glide 120 earphones feature a premium solid metal housing that looks great and ensures durability. With the dual equaliser function, you can easily switch between normal and deep bass modes by tapping the volume up and down buttons together. The frequency range of these earphones is 20Hz to 20kHz. Designed for active use, the flex soft neckband offers a comfortable and secure fit for hours of listening while jogging, working out, or travelling.
Specifications
- Brand – Infinity
- Model name – Glide
- Model number -INFGLD120BNYIN
Pros
Cons
Comes with safety card and warranty card
It does not disconnect when magnets lock
10. GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband
The earphones' strong 10mm speakers and chipset deliver rich bass and high-definition studio audio. Thanks to the extended battery life, you can listen to audio nonstop for up to 106 hours with type C input. Fast charging is available for earphones; after just 10 minutes, they can be used for up to 10 hours. Bluetooth v5.2 guarantees up to 30 feet of uninterrupted communication. Siri and Google have speech assistants activated to help you use voice commands to reach your device. The earphones have an IPX5 certification, making them splash- and water-resistant. There is a gaming setting that enables the low latency function to reduce lag and improve gaming encounters.
Specifications
- Brand – GOVO
- Model name –GOKIXX
- Model number -GOKIXX 952
Pros
Cons
It has noise cancellation
It does get disconnected when magnets lock
|Product
|Feature 1
|Feature 2
|Feature 3
|Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless
|Noise-cancelling
|Sweat-resistant
|Long-lasting battery
|EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone
|Long battery life
|Magnetic earbuds
|Noise isolation
|boAt Rockerz 330 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
|Enhanced bass
|Voice assistant support
|IPX5 water resistance
|pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones
|Snug fit
|HD sound
|Sweat-resistant
|Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
|Powerful bass
|Quick charging
|Voice assistant support
|OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones
|Warp charge
|Low latency mode
|IP55 water resistance
|Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones
|Extra bass
|Magnetic earbuds
|Neckband style
|Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones
|Bluetooth 5.3
|Comfortable fit
|Voice assistant support
|Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones
|Dynamic sound
|Hands-free calling
|Magnetic earbuds
|GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband
|Neckband style
|Long battery life
|Lightweight design
Best overall product
Choosing the best item from this list of wonderful neckband bluetooth headphones is daunting. But. EDYELL 100 hours Bluetooth neckband earphones deserve the title. These neckband earphones have a 6-month warranty, dual pairing, fast charging and 100 hours of playtime compared to the others on the list. Additionally, it has IPX5 trusted waterproof and comes with a charging cable, warranty card and user manual.
Best value for money
With a suggested retail price of just Rs. 599, pTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones is affordable and loaded with features like one year warranty, easy handle and mic infused in the device and have 10 hours of playback time. It is also sweat resistant and has a noise cancellation feature too.
How to find the perfect neckband bluetooth headphones?
To find the ideal neckband Bluetooth headphones, consider factors such as sound quality, battery life, comfort and fit, connectivity, and additional features. Reading reviews from other users can also help you assess the quality and performance of the headphones.
|Product
|Price
|Boult Audio Curve ANC Wireless in Ear Wireless Earphones with 25dB Active Noise Cancellation, ENC Mic, 30H Playtime, 60ms Low Latency Mode, Dual Pairing, Type-C Fast Charging (10mins=10Hrs) (Black)
|₹ 1,499
|EDYELL 100 Hours Bluetooth Neckband Earphone, High-Capacity Wireless Neckband Earphones with Mic, ENC, IPX5, BT v5.2, Dual Pairing&Fast Charging(Newly Launched)
|₹ 2,499
|boAt Rockerz 255 Pro+ in-Ear Bluetooth Neckband with Upto 40 Hours Playback, ASAP Charge, IPX7, Dual Pairing, BT v5.0, with Mic (Active Black)
|₹ 1,399
|PTron Tangentbeat in-Ear Bluetooth 5.0 Wireless Headphones with Mic, Deep Bass, 10mm Drivers, Clear Calls, Snug-Fit, Fast Charging, Magnetic Buds, Voice Assistant & IPX4 Wireless Neckband (Black)
|₹ 549
|Noise Flair Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic Dual Smart with Touch Controls, 35 Hour Playtime, Environmental Cancellation, Fast Charging (Carbon Black)
|
|OnePlus Bullets Z2 Bluetooth Wireless in Ear Earphones with Mic, Bombastic Bass - 12.4 Mm Drivers, 10 Mins Charge - 20 Hrs Music, 30 Hrs Battery Life (Magico Black)
|₹ 1,799
|Sony WI-XB400 Wireless Extra Bass in-Ear Headphones with 15 hrs Battery, Quick Charge, Magnetic Earbuds, Tangle Free Cord, BT Ver 5.0, Work from Home,Bluetooth Headset with Mic for Phone Calls (Blue)
|₹ 3,285
|Portronics Harmonics Z4 Wireless Bluetooth 5.3 Neckband in Ear Earphones with mic, 30Hrs Playtime, Gaming Mode, Voice Assistance, Magnetic Latch, IPX4 Water Resistant, Type C Charging Port(Black)
|₹ 749
|Infinity (JBL Glide 120, in Ear Wireless Earphones with Mic, Deep Bass, Dual Equalizer, 12mm Drivers, Premium Metal Earbuds, Comfortable Flex Neckband, Bluetooth 5.0, IPX5 Sweatproof (Black & Yellow)
|₹ 999
|GOVO GOKIXX 952 Bluetooth Neckband, 106 Hours Battery, ENC Technology, Fast Charge, Gaming Mode, 10mm Drivers, Type C Charging, Wireless in Ear Earphone (Space Grey)
|₹ 1,299
