Thursday, Mar 30, 2023
Top 4 Blue Star ACs for small rooms: Buying guide

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Mar 30, 2023 14:07 IST
Summary:

This article discusses budget-friendly small room ACs in India, along with the best-value products and advice on selecting the one that suits your needs.

product info
Blue Star ACs offer effective cooling and are cost effective as well.

Imagine stepping into a haven of comfort, away from the scorching heat and oppressive humidity that the summer months bring. An air conditioner is a key to unlocking this oasis, providing a sanctuary for relaxation, improved focus, and enhanced well-being. When picking an AC from a trusted brand, Blue Star caters for a variety of options. Hence, we will walk you through our top four recommendations in this blog post.

Product list

1. Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Blue Fins, 2023 Model, IA324YNU, White)

The Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC provides great cooling performance. It has several advanced features that make it an excellent choice for larger rooms such as offices and living rooms. The inverter compressor technology of the air conditioner ensures effective cooling, while the multi-sensors assist in maintaining appropriate temperature and humidity levels. The unit is also smart-ready, making integration with home automation systems simple. The AC requires less maintenance and produces clean, fresh air thanks to its auto-defrost, dust filters, and blue fins. Furthermore, the stabilizer-free operation enables constant cooling even during voltage changes.

Specifications:

  • Cooling Capacity: 2 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star
  • Compressor: Inverter
  • Refrigerant Gas: R32

Pros

Cons

Efficient cooling with 2-ton capacity

Relatively high initial cost

cellpic 29% off
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors,Stabalizer Free Operations, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, 2023 Model, IA324YNU, White)
4 (43)
4 (43)
29% off
50,990 71,750
Buy now

2. Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, FA324YLU, 2022, White)

The Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is a durable, dependable air conditioner ideal for larger spaces. Because of its fixed-speed compressor and copper condenser coil, it provides maximum cooling performance, making it an efficient alternative for homes and offices. This model comes in a sleek white design that blends well with most interiors. The AC is user-friendly and convenient, with advanced features such as dust filters, auto-restart, and sleep mode. Overall, the Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC is an excellent cooling option for larger rooms.

Specifications:

  • Cooling Capacity: 2.0 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency Rating: 3 Star
  • Condenser Coil: Copper
  • Compressor: Fixed Speed

Pros

Cons

User-friendly features like auto-restart and sleep mode
cellpic 14% off
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, FA324YLU, 2022, White)
4.8 (10)
4.8 (10)
14% off
54,990 64,000
Buy now

3. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (2022 Model, IA518FLU, White)

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC boasts a copper condenser coil and innovative inverter technology that provides effective cooling and energy-saving benefits. The convertible 4-in-1 cooling mode allows customised cooling options, and the sleek white design seamlessly blends with most interiors. The 2022 model features cutting-edge technology, ensuring dependable and long-lasting performance. The AC also has features like auto-restart, sleep mode, and anti-bacterial filters, making it a convenient and user-friendly alternative for homes and offices. All in all, it is a high-performance, energy-efficient cooling solution for modest rooms.

Specifications:

  • Suitable for vegetables Cooling Capacity: 1.5 Ton
  • Energy Efficiency Rating: 5 Star
  • Condenser Coil: Copper
  • Compressor: Inverter

Pros

Cons

Dust FilterSales Service
cellpic 41% off
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, IA518FLU, White)
4 (303)
4 (303)
41% off
41,250 70,000
Buy now

4. Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Timer, 2023 Model, IA318FNU, White)

Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split Air Conditioner is a high-tech cooling system. Its 1.5-ton capacity makes it suited for medium to large-sized rooms. This model has various features, including multi-sensors, dust filters, blue fins, and self-diagnosis, making it a dependable and simple-to-use air conditioner. The stabiliser-free operation assures that it can operate without an external stabiliser, and the convertible 4 in 1 cooling feature allows it to swiftly and efficiently chill the area. The timer function provides convenience and energy savings, while the sleek white design looks great.

Specifications:

  • Capacity: 1.5-ton
  • Star Rating: 3-star
  • Cooling Type: Inverter
  • Colour: White

Pros

Cons

Blue fins enhance durability of the copper condenser coil
cellpic 40% off
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Stabalizer Free Operation, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, Timer, 2023 Model, IA318FNU, White)
3.9 (711)
3.9 (711)
40% off
37,490 62,250
Buy now

Three best features for consumers:

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split ACConvertible 4-in-1 cooling modeBlue fins for enhanced durabilityLatest Technology
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split ACCopper condenser coil for durability and reliable performanceSelf-diagnosis feature for easy troubleshootingTimer function for convenient scheduling of cooling
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split ACEnergy-efficient inverter technology5-star rating for energy efficiencyAdvanced air purification system
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split ACConvertible 4-in-1 cooling modeTimer function for convenient scheduling of coolingEnergy Efficient

Best overall product

Based on the specifications and features, the best overall product among the Blue Star air conditioners mentioned above is the Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (IA324YNU, White). It has the largest cooling capacity among the units, allowing it to cool a bigger room faster. The Blue Fins technology and inverter technology make it more energy-efficient and durable. Overall, this air conditioner provides an excellent balance of features and value.

Best value for money

The Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star stands out as the best value-for-money option. With a 3-star energy rating and a copper condenser coil, this AC provides efficient cooling at an affordable price. It also has features such as dust filters and an auto-restart function. In addition to that, the stabiliser-free operation ensures protection against voltage fluctuations

How to find the perfect Blue Star AC?

To find the perfect Blue Star AC, consider factors such as the size of the room, the energy efficiency rating, the type of AC, cooling capacity, and features like air filters, dehumidifiers, and noise levels. It is also important to compare prices and read customer reviews before deciding.

Product Price
Blue Star 2 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Smart Ready, Auto Defrost, Multi Sensors,Stabalizer Free Operations, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, 2023 Model, IA324YNU, White) ₹ 50,990
Blue Star 2.0 Ton 3 Star Fixed Speed Split AC (Copper, FA324YLU, 2022, White) ₹ 54,990
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 5 Star Inverter Split AC (Copper, Convertible 4-in-1 Cooling Mode, 2022 Model, IA518FLU, White) ₹ 41,250
Blue Star 1.5 Ton 3 Star Convertible 4 in 1 Cooling Inverter Split AC (Copper, Multi Sensors, Stabalizer Free Operation, Dust Filters, Blue Fins, Self Diagnosis, Timer, 2023 Model, IA318FNU, White) ₹ 37,490

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase. We shall not be liable for any claim under applicable laws, including but not limited to the Consumer Protection Act, 2019, with respect to the products. The products listed in this article are in no particular order of priority.

Home Appliances
Home Appliances
