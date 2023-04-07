Top 4 LG LED TVs in 2023: Buying guide

LG LED TVs come with a promise of high picture quality.

Consider purchasing an LED TV when shopping for a new television. Compared to traditional LCD TVs, LED TVs offer several advantages, such as better picture quality, energy efficiency, and sleeker designs. The LED technology used in these TVs delivers more accurate and vivid colours, deeper blacks, and brighter whites. Furthermore, they consume less power, which translates into cost savings on your electricity bill. Additionally, modern LED TVs feature slim and stylish designs that can complement any home decor. Opting for an LED TV means you'll get excellent picture quality, energy efficiency, and a visually appealing addition to your home. And when it comes to reliability, LG is a brand trusted by millions. So why wait? Upgrade your Tv today. Read on to know our best 4 LG LED TV options listed for you. Product list 1. LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV The LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV is a top-quality television with smart capabilities. Its 32-inch screen and HD resolution provide sharp and detailed visuals, making it ideal for viewing your favourite movies and TV shows. With smart features, you can easily access popular streaming services like Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, and even use various apps and browse the web. The IPS panel is one of this TV's most impressive features, offering accurate and vivid colours from all viewing angles. This ensures that you can enjoy your content with your family and friends without losing picture quality. Moreover, the Active HDR feature enhances the contrast and colour of your content, leading to a more immersive viewing experience. All of these features make it stand on the top of the list. Specifications Screen Size: 32 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Eros Now, Voot, AltBalaji, Apple TV, YouTube, Disney+ Hotstar

Display Technology: LED Pros Cons Affordable price Lower resolution Compact size

2. LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF The second on the list is LG 108 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, an exceptional choice for anyone seeking a TV with awe-inspiring visuals and smart capabilities. Featuring a 43-inch screen and 4K resolution, this TV provides a level of detail and clarity that will transport you into your favourite movies, sports, and games. What’s more, this TV boasts advanced features such as HDR and Dolby Vision, which bring out the colours and contrast in your content, making it appear more vivid and lifelike. Furthermore, LG's AI ThinQ technology enables you to control your TV using voice commands, making navigation effortless. The smart capabilities of this TV are also outstanding. You can easily access popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as browse the web and use various apps from the comfort of your own couch. Specifications Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Many more, Voot, SonyLIV,

Display Technology: LED Pros Cons 4K resolution Pricier option Enhanced features

3. LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV Here comes the next, LG 108 cm (43 inches) Full HD Smart LED TV that provides a captivating and vivid viewing experience with its 43-inch screen size and Full HD resolution. Its crystal-clear and detailed visuals are ideal for watching movies, TV shows, sports, and playing games. The TV's smart capabilities are among its most remarkable features. It is equipped with LG's webOS platform, which allows you to effortlessly navigate and access your preferred apps, such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as surf the internet. This TV also includes built-in Wi-Fi, making it simple to connect to other devices, including smartphones and laptops. This TV is also packed with advanced technologies that enhance the viewing experience. For instance, its Active HDR feature enriches the contrast and colour of your content, delivering a more immersive and enjoyable viewing experience. It also features built-in sound technology that produces clear and powerful audio. Specifications Screen Size: 43 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5, Google, Eros Now, Play, AltBalaji, Hotstar, YouTube

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 8D x 97W x 57H Centimeters Pros Cons Decent resolution Not 4K

4. LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV The last but not the least is, LG 139 cm 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV, a remarkable television that offers stunning visuals and smart features, making it an ideal choice for anyone seeking a superior viewing experience. This TV is equipped with LG's webOS platform, providing easy access to popular streaming services such as Netflix and Amazon Prime Video, as well as internet browsing and various apps. The IPS panel of this TV is one of its most impressive features, delivering precise and vibrant colours from all viewing angles. This ensures that you can enjoy your content with your loved ones without sacrificing picture quality. It also boasts a sleek and slim design that adds style to any home decor. Its built-in sound technology also produces clear and powerful audio, further enhancing the overall viewing experience. Specifications Screen Size: 55 Inches

Brand: LG

Supported Internet Services: Netflix, Prime Video, Zee5

Display Technology: LED

Product Dimensions: 23.1D x 123.5W x 197.1H Centimeters Pros Cons Immersive experience Space-consuming

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 LG 80 cm (32 inches) HD Ready Smart LED TV Affordable entertainment Space-saving design Smart connectivity LG 108 cm (43 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV 43UQ7500PSF Crisp 4K visuals Advanced features Great size LG 108 cm (43 Inches) Full HD Smart LED TV Versatile size Good resolution Smart functionality LG 139 cm (55 inches) 4K Ultra HD Smart LED TV Immersive experience Ultra-high definition Expansive display