Top 7 desert coolers for your office spaces

A desert cooler is the best option for dry heat as experienced in north and central India in summer months.

Do you dread the thought of another summer spent indoors with the air conditioning blasting? If yes, a desert cooler might be just what you are looking for to beat the heat. In hot and dry locations, desert coolers, often called evaporative coolers, are a common approach to cooling down homes and other indoor spaces. They function by forcing hot, dry air through a damp pad or filter using a fan. The moisture that is carried by the air as it moves through the pad is evaporated, cooling the air before it is released into the space. Because they consume less energy and are better for the environment, desert coolers are frequently preferred to conventional air conditioners. Also, they are less expensive and simpler to maintain. Desert coolers can be a very effective and efficient way to stay cool and comfortable during the hot summer months in places with minimal humidity. If you are considering bringing one home, do check out our top 7 picks. Product list 1. Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler with Wide Angle Air Throw (White) For hot and arid conditions, the Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler is an excellent cooling option. It is perfect for cooling large indoor spaces thanks to its enormous 65-liter water tank capacity and a strong motor that produces a broad angle air throw. Additionally, the cooler has an inverter compatibility feature that enables it to operate on both AC and DC power, giving it a flexible choice for use in homes, offices, and even outdoor settings. The Crompton Optimus cooler's portable design makes it simple to move and place wherever it is required, and the chic white finish gives any space a fashionable finishing touch. Specifications: Brand: Crompton

Material: Plastic

Colour : Purple & White

Controls Type: Touch

Item Weight: 14900 Grams

Form Factor: Desert Air Cooler Pros Cons Inverter compatibility is available A little noise during operations

2. Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 55L; with Everlast Pump, Auto Fill, 4-Way Air Deflection and High Density Honeycomb pads; White & Teal In order to provide respite from hot and humid weather, the Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler is a strong and effective air chilling equipment. This cooler can provide cool, refreshing air for a long time because to its huge 55-liter water tank capacity and high-density honeycomb pads. This cooler has an Everlast pump and an auto-fill mechanism so it may run continuously without needing to be frequently refilled and requires little maintenance. The 4-way air deflection system makes sure that cool air is dispersed uniformly throughout the space to maximise user comfort. The cooler's elegant design is enhanced by the use of the colours white and teal, which also make it a fashionable addition to any home or business environment. Specifications: Brand: Crompton

Material: Plastic

Special Feature: 55

Colour : White and Maroon

Controls Type: Knob

Model Name: Ozone

Form Factor: Desert Air Cooler Pros Cons Not appropriate for inverters Containing an Everlast pump

3. Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Mini Desert Air Cooler (White) - with Remote Control For small to medium-sized spaces, the Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Small Desert Air Cooler is a portable and effective air conditioning option. This air cooler's 22-litre capacity is made to give you a strong, cooling airflow that keeps you cool and comfortable in hot, muggy weather. It has an elegant and contemporary style that blends in with any interior decor. Advanced features, including a remote control, three-speed settings, an ice chamber, and a honeycomb cooling pad that offers effective and uniform cooling, are included in this little desert air cooler. A cost-effective and environmentally friendly cooling option, the Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Small Desert Air Cooler can help you fight the heat without breaking the bank. Specifications: Brand: Cello

Material: Plastic

Colour : White and Grey

Controls Type: Remote

Item Weight: 10500 Grams

Included Components: 1

Standby power consumption: 150 Watts Pros Cons Size is compact Limited coverage

4. Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads, Powerful Air-Delivery, Collapsible Louvers (55L, White & Grey) For your home or workplace, the Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads is a potent and effective cooling option. This air cooler can swiftly and efficiently chill big spaces thanks to its enormous 55-liter water tank capacity and honeycomb cooling pads. A strong air delivery system, adjustable humidity control, and collapsible louvres for simple cleaning and maintenance are further advantages of the cooler. The cooler is simple to transfer from one area to another because to the caster wheels and sleek white and grey design, which provides a contemporary touch to any space. Specifications: Brand: Havells

Material: Polypropylene (PP), Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Mounting Type: Freestanding

Colour: White & Grey

Controls Type: Knob

Floor Area: 38 Square Meters

Item Weight: 20000 Grams

Model Name: Celia Pros Cons Air delivery is very powerful Desing is a little bulky

5. Bajaj DC2015 43L Desert Air Cooler for Home with DuraMarine Pump (2-Yr Warranty by Bajaj), Ice Chamber, Maxcool & TurboFan Technology, 50-Feet Air Throw, 3-Speed Control, White Cooler for Room With a capacity of 43 litres and advanced features like a DuraMarine pump, an ice chamber, Maxcool, and TurboFan technology to deliver quick and efficient cooling, the Bajaj DC2015 is a strong and effective desert air cooler that is designed to provide the best cooling for larger rooms and living spaces. It also comes with a 2-year warranty from Bajaj, guaranteeing its dependability and durability over time. Specifications: Brand: Bajaj

Material: Wool

Colour : White

Controls Type: Remote

Item Weight: 20500 Grams

Form Factor: Desert Air Cooler Pros Cons DuraMarine pumps provide enduring performance and toughness. A bit noisy

6. YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler with Honeycomb Pads and Touch Panel-Remote Controlled-60 L Capacity-3 Level Speed-Grey and White-Desert Air Cooler-Portable-Ideal for Home and Office-16*25*45 Inches A portable desert air cooler called the YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler provides effective cooling for tiny places like homes and offices. It has a touch panel-remote control and honeycomb pads, which make it simple to use and regulate the airflow. This air cooler has a 60-litre capacity, and three-speed settings and is made to provide the most effective cooling possible. Also, it is portable and lightweight, making it perfect for an individual's use in various circumstances. The cooler comes in grey and white and has a modern appearance. Specifications: Brand: YETI

Material: Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene (ABS)

Colour: Grey and White

Controls Type: Remote

Reservoir Capacity: 70 litres

Form Factor: Personal

Included Components: Remote Cell, Gel Pack, Remote, Industrial Wheels

Wattage: 165 Watts

Number of Speeds: 3 Pros Cons Large capacity of 70L Bulky in design

7. Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70-litres, with Trolley, Powerful Fan, 3-Side Cooling Pads, Whisper-Quiet Performance & Low Power Consumption (Light grey) The Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler is a high-performance air cooler that can swiftly and effectively cool big rooms thanks to its large 70-litre water tank and a strong fan. This air cooler offers even and efficient cooling in all directions thanks to its three-side cooling pads. Due to its whisper-silent operation, it won't interfere with your peace and quiet while it's running. For individuals who wish to stay cool without worrying about their electricity bills, the air cooler is also made to use less power, making it an energy-efficient solution. Also, the cooler includes a cart for simple transportation, making it simple to transfer from room to room. Its light grey hue gives any space a sense of refinement. Specifications: Brand: Symphony

Material: Plastic

Colour : Light Grey

Controls Type: Knob

Floor Area: 538.00

Item Weight: 15.5 Kilograms

Model Name: Jumbo 70

Form Factor: Desert Air Cooler Pros Cons Ideal for large sized rooms Water Management

Three best features for consumers:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Crompton Optimus 65-Litre Inverter Compatible and Portable Desert Air Cooler Wattage- 200 Watts Air Flow Capacity is 6470 Cubic Feet Per Minute Reservoir Capacity is 65 litres Crompton Ozone Desert Air Cooler- 55L Item Weight 5300 Grams Package dimensions : 114.2 x 68.3 x 46.3 cm Reservoir Capacity is 65 litres Cello Smart+ 22 Ltrs Mini Desert Air Cooler (White) - with Remote Control Compact and Portable Wattage is 150 Watts Reservoir Capacity is 22 litres Havells Celia 55 Litres Desert Air Cooler Adjustable Speed Silent Operationand Portable Air Flow Capacity is 2060 Cubic Feet Per Minute Bajaj DC2015 43L Desert Air Cooler for Home Wattage is 200 Watts TurboFan and Maxcool Technology and Air Throw of 50 feet Reservoir Capacity is 43 litres YETI Koway Personal Air Cooler Honeycomb pads Remote management Portable style Symphony Jumbo 70 Desert Air Cooler 70-litres, Air Flow Capacity is 35 CMPH Reservoir Capacity is 70 litres 3-Side Cooling Pads