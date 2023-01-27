Top 8 IP cameras for home security

Home security is prior for many homeowners, and one of the best ways to ensure the safety of your home is by installing an IP camera. With so many options available, it can be overwhelming to choose the right one. In this article, you'll be looking at the top 8 IP cameras for home security to help you make an informed decision. From features such as night vision and motion detection to cloud storage and two-way audio, we'll be highlighting the best features of each camera to help you find the perfect one for your home. Best 8 IP cameras for home security for you 1. Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera The Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera is an Alexa-enabled camera with 2-way audio and night vision. It features motion tracking and intruder alerts, infrared night vision, up to 128 GB of memory support, and AI motion detection with real-time alarms. The camera requires a separate SD card purchase and works with Android 5.0 or iOS 9.0 or above. It records 1080P WDR video with 3D noise cancellation and has an operating temperature range of -10* C to 50* C. The package includes the camera, user manual, USB cable, power adapter, and wall mount accessories. Specifications: Brand: Realme

Product Dimensions: 7.1cm x 6.58cm x 11.43cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Sound-induced Recording, Fast Response

Pros Cons Physical Shutter Picture Quality Support for 128GB Memory Card

2. TP-Link Tapo Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera The TP-Link Tapo 360° 2MP 1080p Full HD Pan/Tilt Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera (Tapo C200) is an Alexa-enabled indoor CCTV camera with a variety of features to enhance your home security. It records in 1080p definition and has a 360º horizontal and 114º vertical range for pan and tilt capabilities. The camera also features advanced night vision with a visual distance of up to 30 ft, motion detection and notifications, sound and light alarm, two-way audio, and voice control with compatibility with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa. Additionally, it can locally store up to 128 GB on a microSD card, providing up to 384 hours (16 days) of footage. Specifications: Brand: TP-Link

Product Dimensions: 19 x 16 x 11 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: motion tracking, Easy setup

Pros Cons Good night vision Not weatherproof Sensitive motion detection

3. MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080P The MI 360° Home Security Camera is a 1080P full HD camera that features AI-powered motion detection and infrared night vision. It has a 360° panorama and a 110-degree camera angle. The camera has a talkback feature for 2-way audio communication. It supports MicroSD cards with a storage capacity of 16GB to 64GB, class 10 and above, and is compatible with Android 4.4 or above and IOS 9.0 or above. The camera has an input power of 5V and can work in temperatures ranging from -10℃ to 50℃. The package includes the camera, AC adapter with cable, mounting accessories, and a user manual. The camera also has an option for inverted installation, a mounting option that allows the camera to be installed upside down. Specifications: Brand: MI

Product Dimensions: 7.8 x 7.8 x 11.8 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Easy to use, Good camera quality

Pros Cons Good camera quality Google Assistant incompatible

4. EZVIZ by Hikvision The EZVIZ by Hikvision WiFi Indoor Home Security/Baby Monitor Camera is a security camera manufactured in India. It features a 360° pan/tilt, night vision, and a microSD card slot that can support up to 256GB. It also has a two-way talk feature with a built-in microphone and speaker, which can be controlled through the EZVIZ App (compatible with iOS and Android). The camera has smart tracking that rotates to track moving objects and alerts you in real-time and Zero Blind Spots with the help of the EZVIZ App. The camera also has Smart IR with night vision that provides clear video images up to 10m/33ft. It also has a sleep mode feature for privacy protection that deactivates the camera from recording videos and sending notifications. The camera is compatible with 2.4GHz WiFi Band and works with Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. Specifications: Brand: EZVIZ

Product Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 11.9 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Inbuilt camera mic, Talkback feature

Pros Cons Easy setup No battery backup, Shuts down when the power supply is off

5. CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera The CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera is a 1080p full HD wireless/Wi-Fi camera that offers 360-degree viewing and motion detection capabilities. It also has two-way communication and superior night vision. The camera has a pan-tilt option and an SD card slot; it supports up to 128 GB SD card. It is a plug-and-play device that can easily connect to your local Wi-Fi. It can be accessed from anywhere in the world on your phone, and it comes with a motion alarm feature which alerts you instantly on your smartphone in case of any intrusion in a restricted area. Specifications: Brand: CP PLUS

Product Dimensions: 8.8 x 8.8 x 10.7 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Budget-friendly, Easy to install

Pros Cons Easy to install Night vision

6. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera The MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera 2i 2022 Edition is a wireless security camera that offers a full HD picture, AI-powered motion detection, enhanced night vision, and 360-degree panorama. It also features a talk-back feature for 2-way audio communication. The camera is made of plastic, and the package includes the camera, power adapter, charging cable, wall mounting kit, and a user manual. It is specifically designed for surveillance use. Specifications: Brand: MI Xiaomi

Product Dimensions: 7.5 x 7.5 x 10.8 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Easy Setup, Night vision is good

Pros Cons User friendly app Only 32 gb card supported

7. Imou Ranger 2 Full HD Security Camera The Imou Ranger 2 is a 360-degree 1080P full HD security camera that offers human detection, motion tracking, 2-way audio, night vision, and a dome camera with both WiFi and Ethernet connection. It works with Alexa and Google Assistant and supports up to 256GB SD cards. The Imou Life App allows panoramic viewing and rotating the camera to cover every corner with no blind spots. The camera's video recording frame rate is up to 25/30fps, providing smooth video. The infrared night vision extends up to 10m/33ft. The camera has a built-in siren and supports sound detection, sending instant notifications for abnormal sounds such as a baby crying or a dog barking. It offers multiple storage options, including cloud, NVR, and SD card. Advanced H.265 compression reduces bandwidth and storage requirements without impacting video quality. Specifications: Brand: Imou

Product Dimensions: 10.6 x 7.7 x 7.7 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Good motion detection, Rotates perfectly

Pros Cons Rotates perfectly Average night vision

8. Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group The Qubo Smart Cam 360 is a CCTV Wi-Fi camera designed and made in India by the Hero Group. It offers 2MP 1080p Full HD resolution and 360-degree coverage, with no blind spots. It is designed for indoor use only. It has a two-way talk feature and mobile app connectivity. It also has night vision, cloud and SD card recording. The camera also has person detection with intruder alarms and motion tracking. The camera can smartly detect people and notify you and also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion. It also has continuous recording features, and advanced low-light technology allows you to see colours even in low-light conditions. The recordings can be secured on cloud storage based in India, ensuring that your private home moments stay with you even if the device is stolen. Specifications: Brand: Qubo

Product Dimensions: 10.4 x 6.7 x 6.9 cm

Colour: White

Special Features: Excellent in performance, Accurate in motion detection

Pros Cons Connects anytime from anywhere if the camera is connected to the internet. Application has room for improvement

Top 3 features for you:

Product Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera Fast Response Encrypted Storage Hidden USB Power Port TP-Link Tapo Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Good night vision Sensitive motion detection motion tracking MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080P Easy to use Good camera quality Good night vision EZVIZ by Hikvision Good Picture quality Inbuilt camera mic Talkback feature CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera Budget friendly Easy to install good camera quality MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera Easy Setup Night vision is good User friendly app Imou Ranger 2 Full HD Security Camera Rotates perfectly Good motion detection Good smart tracking Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group Excellent in performance Accurate in motion detection Crystal clear vision even in night

Best overall product: The MI 360° Home Security Camera is the best overall product for home security. It offers 1080P full HD pictures with AI-powered motion detection and infrared night vision. It has a 360° panorama, a 110-degree camera angle, and a 2-way audio talkback feature. It supports MicroSD card storage, has WiFi connectivity and is compatible with Android and IOS. The package includes the camera, accessories, and a user manual. It also has the option for inverted installation, making it versatile and easy to install in any location. Best value for money: The Qubo Smart Cam 360 is the best value for home security cameras. It is designed and made in India by the Hero Group; it offers 2MP 1080p Full HD resolution and 360-degree coverage with no blind spots; it is designed for indoor use only. It has a two-way talk feature, mobile app connectivity, night vision, cloud and SD card recording. It also offers person detection with intruder alarms and motion tracking. It can also ring an automatic loud siren in case of an intrusion. How to find the best IP camera for security for your home? Consider your specific needs and budget when looking for the best IP camera for home security. Look for night vision, motion detection, two-way audio, and cloud storage features. Check the camera's field of view and resolution to ensure it covers the areas you want to monitor. Consider the camera's connectivity options, such as WiFi and Ethernet, and ensure it is compatible with your home network. Additionally, check if the camera has additional features such as person detection and automatic siren in case of intrusion. It's also important to check if the camera is compatible with your mobile device or smart home hub to monitor and control remotely. Product price list:

S.no Product Price 1. Realme 360 Deg 1080p Full HD WiFi Smart Security Camera Rs. 2,900 2. TP-Link Tapo Home Security Wi-Fi Smart Camera Rs. 2,799 3. MI 360° Home Security Camera 1080P Rs. 3,200 4. EZVIZ by Hikvision Rs. 2,749 5. CP PLUS Intelligent Home PT Camera Rs. 2,548 6. MI Xiaomi Wireless Home Security Camera Rs. 2,924 7. Imou Ranger 2 Full HD Security Camera Rs. 2,699 8. Qubo Smart Cam 360 from Hero Group Rs. 2,490