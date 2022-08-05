Story Saved
Friday, Aug 05, 2022
Top 8 Motorola mobile phones under 12,000

  HT By Affiliate Desk
  Published on Aug 05, 2022 14:19 IST
Summary:

Get your perfect Motorola phone today with a wide range of collections from our list. We will also inform you about specs, features and prices. In addition, get free shipping on orders above 4,000! 

product info
Opt for Motorola phones under 12,000 if you are looking for reasonable price and good features. 

The cell phone market has more options than ever before. It can be challenging to decide which phone one will work best for you and your needs.

Are you also searching for an ideal Motorola phone? Here are some of the best options for Motorola mobile phones if you're looking for a new cell phone within budget. From cost-efficient and high-quality devices to exciting colours, there's something on this list everyone can enjoy! Check out the latest Motorola mobile phones below 12,000.

1. MOTOROLA g31

If you're looking for a phone at a reasonable price and do not want to compromise screen size and resolution, the Motorola g31 may be a good option for you. Featuring a massive display screen makes this model perfect for watching videos. This smartphone is bundled with an array of features and you can get its complete package at 11,199.

Specifications:

· Item Weight: ‎180 g

· OS: Android 11

· Special features: ‎Front camera, Wi-Fi

· Product dimensions: 16.11 x 7.46 x 0.84 cm; 180 grams

· Item model number: PASL0003IN

· RAM: 4 GB

· Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)

· Colour: ‎Meteorite Grey

· Battery power rating: 5000 Milliamp Hours

· Wireless communication technologies: Cellular, Wi-Fi

· Other camera features: Front

· Connectivity technologies: ‎Wi-Fi

· Manufacturer: ‎Motorola India Pvt Ltd

ProsCons
Impressive camera for great capturesLimited storage capacity
Long-lasting battery lifeNot available on all carriers, so getting a proper service provider is difficult.
cellpic
MOTOROLA g31 (Meteorite Grey, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
17% off 12,500 14,999
Buy now

2. MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB)

One of the best Motorola mobile phones under 12,000, the Moto g22 offers a seamless experience thanks to its feature-loaded design, multi-touch facility equipped display, 13 MP front camera with screen flash, and fingerprint sensor. The cost of the mobile is around Rs. 11,985 on Amazon.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 12

· Item Weight: 185 g

· Special features: ‎Front camera, rear camera

· Batteries: ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)

· RAM: ‎4 GB

· Item part number: ‎1

· Product Dimensions: 16.39 x 7.49 x 0.84 cm; 185 grams

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Form factor: BAR

· Colour: Iceberg Blue

· Other camera features: Front

· Battery Power Rating: ‎5000 Milliamp Hours

· Manufacturer: Motorola India Pvt Ltd

Pros Cons
Great phone for multi-taskingLow storage capacity
One year warrantyLacks some advanced features when compared with other brands
cellpic
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
22% off 10,980 13,999
Buy now

3. Moto E40

The Moto E40 is a fantastic smartphone for those looking for a budget device that does not compromise on features or performance. With a large 6.5-inch display, the phone is perfect for watching videos, playing games, and browsing the internet.

Specifications:

· OS: ‎Android 10.0

· Item model number: ‎E40

· Colour: Gray

· Product dimensions: 0.9 x 7.5 x 16.51 cm; 370 Grams

· RAM: ‎4 GB

· Special features: ‎Front camera

· Other display features: Wireless

· Form factor: ‎Slider

· Other camera features: ‎Front

· Connectivity technologies: ‎4g

· Item weight: ‎370 g

· Battery power rating: ‎5000 Milliamp Hours

· Audio Jack: ‎3.5 mm

· Manufacturer: Motorola

ProsCons
Good performance for basic tasksThe camera could be better
Solid build qualityNo fingerprint sensor
cellpic
Moto E40 (Carbon Gray, 64 GB) (4 GB RAM)
21% off 10,290 12,999
Buy now

4. Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim

Available in two different shades, the Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with expandable memory up to 32GB is available on Amazon at a discounted price. It is a soft keypad phone that is affordable and is priced at 1,399 on Amazon. It has many features such as dual sim, expandable memory up to 32GB, 3G connectivity, etc.

Specifications:

· OS: Android

· Colour: Dark blue

· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth

· Product dimensions: 11.8 x 5 x 1.5 cm; 82 Grams

· RAM: 32 GB

· Batteries: 1 lithium ion battery required. (included)

· Form factor: ‎Bar

· Other display features: Wireless

· Device interface – primary: ‎Keypad

· Connectivity technologies: Gsm Bluetooth

· Special features: Dual SIM, expandable memory

· Battery power rating: 1750

· Item weight: ‎82 g

· Country of origin: ‎India

ProsCons
2 years replacement warrantyAverage camera quality
Sturdy phoneLow-speed internet access
cellpic
Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,FM with 1750 mAh Battery, Dark Blue
14% off 1,399 1,630
Buy now

5. (Renewed) MOTOROLA G5S Plus 64GB

The Motorola G5S Plus is a great phone with a huge screen and 4GB RAM. Its camera is also pretty good; you get all this at a reasonable price of 7,499.

Specifications:

· Manufacturer: Motorola

· OS: Android

· Colour: Grey

· Package dimensions: 17.9 x 14.7 x 5.4 cm; 370 grams

· Device interface – primary: Touchscreen

· Other display features: Wireless

· Resolution: ‎1080 x 1920

· Other camera features: ‎Rear, front

· Item weight: ‎370 grams

· Country of origin: ‎India

ProsCons
Good battery LifeAverage camera quality
Great phone at affordable pricesOnly 6 months guaranteed warranty

6. MOTOROLA e32s

Motorola's e32s is a great phone for those looking for a budget phone with decent features. The cell phone is available in two colour shades and includes a large screen and a good camera. The robust battery backup makes it a perfect option for those who prefer multi-tasking. The phone is currently priced at Rs.10,720 on Amazon.

Specifications:

· RAM: 4 GB

· OS: ‎Android 12

· Colour: Misty silver

· Form factor: ‎Smartphone

· Item weight: 185 g

· Manufacturer ‎Motorola India Pvt Ltd

· Product dimensions: 0.85 x 7.49 x 16.39 cm; 185 grams

· Special features: Fingerprint reader, proximity sensor, ambient light sensor, etc.

· Battery power rating: ‎5000 milliamp hours

· Other camera features: Rear, front

·Other display features: Wireless

· Country of Origin: ‎India

ProsCons
Water repellent designLimited storage capacity
Fingerprint readerThe phone can get slow sometimes due to heavy usage
cellpic
MOTOROLA e32s (Misty Silver, 4GB RAM 64GB Storage)
17% off 10,780 12,999
Buy now

7. Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual Sim

The Motorola a50 keypad mobile is a dual sim basic keypad enabled mobile priced at 1,629.The phone is budget-friendly with a 2.4" display, 16MB of internal storage, and a microSD card slot. The phone has a VGA camera, FM radio and supports Bluetooth 4.0.

Specifications:

· OS: Android

· RAM: 32 GB

· Other display features: Wireless

· Device interface – primary: ‎Keypad

· Batteries: ‎1 lithium-ion battery is required. (included)

· Form factor: Bar

· Colour: Rose gold

· Wireless communication technologies: Bluetooth

· Special features: ‎Bluetooth, dual sim, camera

· Other camera features: ‎Rear

· Product dimensions: ‎11.8 x 5 x 1.5 cm; 82 Grams

· Battery power rating: 1750

· Item weight: 82 g

· Country of origin: ‎India

ProsCons
Dual sim facilityThe camera quality is low
Reasonably pricedBattery life is poor
cellpic
Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,Camera with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
15% off 1,699 1,999
Buy now

8. Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim

Motorola a70 keypad cell phone is a great choice for those who want a compatible dual sim mobile. It is also very handy for travelling, and is priced at Rs. 1,999 on Amazon.

Specifications:

· OS: 2G keypad phone

· Item weight: ‎90 g

· RAM: ‎32 GB

· Colour: ‎Rose gold

· Batteries: ‎1 lithium ion battery required. (included)

· Other display features: ‎Wireless

· Wireless communication technologies: ‎Bluetooth

· Connectivity technologies: ‎Bluetooth

· Product dimensions: 12.7 x 5.3 x 1.3 cm; 90 Grams

· Special features: Bluetooth, dual sim, camera

· Battery power rating: 1750

· Other camera features: ‎Rear

· Audio jack: ‎USB

· Device interface – primary: Keypad

· Form factor: Bar

· Country of origin: ‎India

ProsCons
Dual sim facilityNo 3G or 4G support
Budgeted priceBattery life is poor
cellpic
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim with Expandable Memory Upto 32GB,Camera, 2.4 inch Screen with 1750 mAh Battery, Rose Gold
28% off 1,789 2,500
Buy now

Price of Motorola mobile phones at a glance:

ProductPrice
MOTOROLA g31Rs.11,199
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GBRs. 10,779
Moto E40Rs. 10,200
Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual SimRs. 1,349
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G5S Plus 64GBRs.7,499
MOTOROLA e32sRs.11,199
Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual SimRs.1,549
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual Sim-Rs. 1,789

3 Best Features For You

ProductFeature 1Feature 2Feature 3
MOTOROLA g31Battery Power Rating: 5000 Milliamp HoursWireless communication technologies: Cellular, Wi-FiRAM: 4GB
MOTOROLA Moto g22 (Iceberg Blue, 64 GBItem Weight: 185 g Special features: ‎Front Camera, CameraBatteries: ‎1 AAA battery required. (included)
Moto E40Item Weight: ‎370 gRAM: ‎4 GBAudio Jack: ‎3.5 mm
Motorola a10 keypad Mobile Dual SimWireless communication technologies: BluetoothBattery Power Rating: ‎5000 Milliamp HoursRAM: 32 GB
(Renewed) MOTOROLA G5S Plus 64GBOther display features: WirelessResolution: ‎1080 x 1920Other camera features: ‎Rear, Front
MOTOROLA e32sOther camera features: Rear, FrontOther display features: WirelessBattery Power Rating: ‎5000Milliamp Hours
Motorola a50 keypad Mobile Dual SimProduct Dimensions: ‎11.8 x 5 x 1.5 cm; 82 GramsBattery Power Rating: 1750What's in the box: ‎Adapter
Motorola a70 keypad Mobile Dual SimBatteries: ‎1 Lithium Ion battery required. (included)Other display features: ‎WirelessWireless communication technologies: ‎Bluetooth

Best value for money

The Motorola e32s is one of the best options among Motorola cell phones under 12,000. With its impressive sleek design, good camera, and amazing performance, the phone is best for multi-tasking.

It has a long-lasting battery, making it a great choice for those who want a reliable and cost-efficient phone. The front-facing camera is excellent within this decent price range, with an 8-megapixel sensor that is perfect for taking selfies and video chatting.

Best overall

If you are looking for a mobile phone with updated and advanced features, the Motorola g31 is the one to go for. It has got a large, clear display, great performance, and an impressive camera. In addition, the phone is available within the budget, which is below 12,000. The g31 also has excellent battery life, so you can be sure to stay connected even when you are on the go. Also, it comes with Android 6.0 Marshmallow pre-installed, so you will have access to all the latest features and apps.

How to Find the Perfect Motorola mobile phone?

If you are looking in the market for a new Motorola phone, you will get pretty confused about how to choose the perfect model for your needs. Check out this list for tips on finding the perfect Motorola phone:

Motorola offers a wide range of phones at different price points, so it's important to have a clear idea of how much you are willing to spend before you start shopping.

Not all Motorola phones work with all cellular carriers, so be sure to pick a phone that is compatible with your cellular carrier.

Decide what features are most important to you. Do you want a phone with a large screen, a small one, or a phone with lots of storage space? The features that are must-haves will help you to narrow down your choices.

When you have finally decided on which model is right for your needs, it is time to compare and check online reviews before proceeding with the final purchase.

FAQs

1. What makes Motorola a secure mobile phone brand?

The Motorola brand has a long history of producing high-quality, secure cell phones.

2. Do Motorola phones have a built-in anti-virus?

Keeping your Android phone virus-free is important for the safety and general functioning of the device. With these security programmes, you can detect malicious viruses on the operating system of Motorola phones.

3. What are the three best Motorola mobile phones under 12,000?

The three best Motorola mobile phones under 12,000 are the Motorola g31, Motorola g22, and Motorola E40.

4. Which model is the best in Motorola?

The award-winning Motorola phone Moto G200 is the best handset of this dynamic brand. This model runs the Android v11 operating system and features a 5000 mAh battery.

5. Which is the latest Motorola phone?

Motorola's latest series of handsets include edge 20, edge 30, Motorola edge, moto g71, moto g82, and moto g42.

At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.

