Top 9 Best venus Heaters

The best place to start your search for the affordable range of Best VENUS Heater is our list of the Best VENUS Heaters available in the Indian market. We will examine key elements of each heater, including their comparability to competitors and their build quality, heating capacity, storage, safety, and special features. There is a link to each heater's characteristics as well as the finest heaters from the same brand at various price points. Top 9 Best venus Heaters 1. Venus Lava Instant 3L30 3-Litre 3KW, Instant Water Heater (White) Copper Tank with 10 Years Guarantee - ISI The VENUS 3-litre electric water heater is a high-quality, instant water heater that is great choice for any house. It has a copper tubular heating element and an ABS outer body material for maximum durability. The VENUS also has a 99.9% pure copper tank for maximum protection against hard water and corrosion. It is ISI certified and has a maximum pressure of 6 bar. Specifications: Capacity: ‎3 litres Wattage: ‎3000 Watts Voltage: ‎230 Volts Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Style: ‎Indoor Installation Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎6 Bars Maximum Pressure: ‎87.02 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight: 2 kg 800 g

Pros Cons ABS Outer Body Quality could be better 6 Bar Pressure Good heating capacity

2. Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) This Venus Storage Geyser is a must-have appliance for every home. It has a 15-litre capacity and comes with a corded electric power source. It comes with a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and an Incoloy 800 element. The outer body material is of an MS powder-coated body with top-bottom lids. Specifications: Capacity: ‎15 litres Power Source: ‎Corded Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Voltage: ‎240 Volts Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars Item Weight: 11 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Good build quality Value for money Good safety features

3. Venus Audra 15AV 15-Litre (White) Water Heater The Venus 15 litres water heater is perfect for high-rise buildings and pressure pumps. This 2000-watt, 220—240 volt water heater has a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and an Incoloy 800 heating element. The outer body has pre-coated metal sheets, and the lids are made of rustproof PP. The 3cm thick PUF insulation helps keep the water hot for a longer time and reduces energy consumption. The water heater also features a thermal cutout and a multifunction valve for safety. Specifications: Capacity: ‎15 litres Power Source: ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Voltage: ‎240 Material: ‎Pre-coated Metal Sheet Item Weight: 11 kg 100 g

Pros Cons Durable Quality could be improved Value for money Temperature control

4. Venus Magma Plus 10GV 2000-Watt Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars) Have a look at this water heater with high quality and durable storage, the Venus Magma Plus 10GV 2000-Watt Water Heater. It has a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and double ceramic heating elements for maximum durability. It also features a scale guard technology to reduce scale deposits and stress on the heating element. You can be sure that this water heater will last for years to come. Specifications: Capacity: ‎10 litres Power Source: ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 39.5 Centimetres Special Feature: ‎Adjustable Speed Control, Manual, Thermal Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Voltage: ‎240 Volts Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Item Weight: ‎9.8 Kilograms

Pros Cons Value for money The indicator light should be brighter Longevity Easy installation

5. Venus Splash 3P30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater (Ivory) Venus Splash 3P30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater is perfect for a high-quality, instant water heater. This is absolutely perfect for any home. It has a capacity of 3 litres and is powered by electricity. It is made of high-grade SS 304L inner tank stainless steel for corrosion-free performance and has a tubular element for long life. It also comes with a 5-year guarantee on the inner tank and a 2-year guarantee on the heating element. Specifications: Capacity: ‎3 litres Power Source: ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎17.5 x 19 x 35 Centimetres Wattage: ‎3000 Watts Voltage: ‎240 Volts Material: ‎ABS Plastic Item Weight: ‎3 Kilograms

Pros Cons Easy to use and install Quality could have been improved Nice performance Excellent safety features

6. Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars) This Venus storage water heater is a high-quality product and is perfect for any home. This heater comprises a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank. It stays protected from rust and corrosion. Additionally, the 3cm extra thick puff insulation ensures that your water stays hot for longer. It also features an Incoloy 800 element, hard water protection, and a sacrificial magnesium anode. Specifications: Capacity: ‎15 litres Power Source: ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.1 x 32.1 x 48.5 Centimetres Wattage: ‎3000 Watts Material: ‎Pre-coated MS Sheet Material Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars Maximum Pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight: 11 kg 700 g

Pros Cons Energy-efficient product Takes longer time to heat Temperature control Value for money

7. Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory) With a capacity of 15 litres and a power source of electricity, this heater is perfect for those who want to have hot water on demand. This heater has maximum protection against hard water and corrosion, making it a durable and long-lasting product. It also comes with a 10-year guarantee on the inner tank, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years on the product itself. Specifications: Capacity: ‎15 litres Power Source: ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.5 x 31.6 x 47.5 Centimetres Colour: ‎Ivory Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Voltage: ‎240 Volts Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene Style: ‎15 Litre Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars Maximum Pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight: 13 kg 900 g

Pros Cons Value for money product Take longer time to heat Long-lasting product Durable

8. Venus Splash 6GL 6-Litre Storage Water Heater (Honey Gold, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars) This storage water heater is perfect for large families or homes with high water demand. With a capacity of 6 litres and 3000 wattages, this will provide hot water for all your needs. The double ceramic heating element ensures that the water is heated quickly and efficiently. The ABS material outer body makes the water heater durable and long-lasting. Specifications: Capacity: 6 litres Product Dimensions: 270mm (height) x 316 mm (width) x 316 mm (length) Wattage: 3000 watts Pressure: 8 Bars Inner Tank: Porcelain Enamel Glass-lined Heating Element: Glass-lined Double Ceramic Heating Elements Outer Body Material: ABS Material Item Weight: 7.52 kg

Pros Cons Energy efficiency Performance could be improved Longevity Easy installation

9. Venus Lyra 15R 2000-Watt Water Heater (Ivory/Orange, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars) This VENUS Storage water heater is perfect for large families or those who need lots of hot water. It has a 15-litre capacity and 2000-watt power, making it perfect for even the busiest households. The porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and the glass-lined incoloy element protect the water heater from rust and ensure maximum protection against hard water and corrosion. Specifications: Capacity: ‎15 litres Power Source: ‎Electric Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.5 x 32.5 x 47 Centimetres Wattage: ‎2000 Watts Voltage: 230 Volts Material: ‎Porcelain Enamel Glass Style: ‎15 Litre Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars Maximum Pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch Item Weight: ‎11.87 Kilograms

Pros Cons Value for money Quality could be improved Long lasting Durability

Three best features

Products Feature 1 Feature 2 Feature 3 Venus Lava Instant 3L30 ABS Outer Body 6 Bar pressure Good heating capacity Venus MegaPlus 15EV Good build quality Value for money Good safety features Venus Audra 15AV Longevity Value for money Temperature control Venus Magma Plus 10GV Value for money Longevity Easy to install Venus Splash 3P30 Easy to install and use Good performance Good safety features Venus Celo 15CV Energy efficiency Temperature control Value for money Venus Splash Copper 15CU Value for money product Longevity Durable product Venus Splash 6GL Energy efficiency Longevity Easy to install Venus Lyra 15R Value for money Longevity Durability

Best value for money Venus Audra 15AV offers a range of best value-for-money water heaters under ₹10,000. It offers all the updated features of a heater. Venus heaters come with amazing heating quality and plenty of storage. Furthermore, it includes various other features like temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet. Best overall For the selection of water heaters under budget, you can opt for the Venus Lyra 15R. This heater comprises all the fantastic features like storage capacity, good heating, and various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from Venus, a brand that is famous for the quality of household products it makes. How to find the perfect heater under a budget? You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for heaters. Good heating and storage quality: What purpose does a heater have if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget. Build Quality: If you're planning to use the heater for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use. Safety: It is best to have a heater with safety features for your own well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and old people who might forget after turning on the heater by mistake. Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet. Remember these tips before finalising the best Venus heater under a budge. Top 9 best venus heaters price list

Product Price (In Rupees) Venus Lava Instant 3L30 4,900 Venus MegaPlus 15EV 7,268 Venus Audra 15AV 7,884 Venus Magma Plus 10GV 7,720 Venus Splash 3P30 2,965 Venus Celo 15CV 7,634 Venus Splash Copper 15CU 14,794 Venus Splash 6GL 7,590 Venus Lyra 15R 10,249