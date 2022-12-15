Story Saved
Top 9 best venus heaters

  • HT By Affiliate Desk
  • Published on Dec 15, 2022 12:02 IST
Summary:

You've come to the right place if you want to get reasonably priced Best VENUS Heaters with effective heating and storage.

Top 9 Best venus Heaters

The best place to start your search for the affordable range of Best VENUS Heater is our list of the Best VENUS Heaters available in the Indian market.

We will examine key elements of each heater, including their comparability to competitors and their build quality, heating capacity, storage, safety, and special features. There is a link to each heater's characteristics as well as the finest heaters from the same brand at various price points.

Top 9 Best venus Heaters

1. Venus Lava Instant 3L30 3-Litre 3KW, Instant Water Heater (White) Copper Tank with 10 Years Guarantee - ISI

The VENUS 3-litre electric water heater is a high-quality, instant water heater that is great choice for any house. It has a copper tubular heating element and an ABS outer body material for maximum durability. The VENUS also has a 99.9% pure copper tank for maximum protection against hard water and corrosion. It is ISI certified and has a maximum pressure of 6 bar.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎3 litres

Wattage: ‎3000 Watts

Voltage: ‎230 Volts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Style: ‎Indoor Installation

Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎6 Bars

Maximum Pressure: ‎87.02 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight: 2 kg 800 g

ProsCons
ABS Outer BodyQuality could be better
6 Bar Pressure 
Good heating capacity 

2. Venus MegaPlus 15EV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars)

This Venus Storage Geyser is a must-have appliance for every home. It has a 15-litre capacity and comes with a corded electric power source. It comes with a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and an Incoloy 800 element. The outer body material is of an MS powder-coated body with top-bottom lids.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 litres

Power Source: ‎Corded Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

Item Weight: 11 kg 100 g

ProsCons
Good build quality 
Value for money 
Good safety features 

3. Venus Audra 15AV 15-Litre (White) Water Heater

The Venus 15 litres water heater is perfect for high-rise buildings and pressure pumps. This 2000-watt, 220—240 volt water heater has a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and an Incoloy 800 heating element. The outer body has pre-coated metal sheets, and the lids are made of rustproof PP. The 3cm thick PUF insulation helps keep the water hot for a longer time and reduces energy consumption. The water heater also features a thermal cutout and a multifunction valve for safety.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 litres

Power Source: ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 50.5 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎240

Material: ‎Pre-coated Metal Sheet

Item Weight: 11 kg 100 g

ProsCons
DurableQuality could be improved
Value for money 
Temperature control 
cellpic
VENUS Audra 15AV 15-Litre (White) Water Heater,Porcelain Enamelled Glass Lined Tank, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars:ISI, Free Flexible Hose
28% off 7,056 9,865
Buy now

4. Venus Magma Plus 10GV 2000-Watt Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)

Have a look at this water heater with high quality and durable storage, the Venus Magma Plus 10GV 2000-Watt Water Heater. It has a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and double ceramic heating elements for maximum durability. It also features a scale guard technology to reduce scale deposits and stress on the heating element. You can be sure that this water heater will last for years to come.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎10 litres

Power Source: ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.2 x 32.2 x 39.5 Centimetres

Special Feature: ‎Adjustable Speed Control, Manual, Thermal

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Item Weight: ‎9.8 Kilograms

ProsCons
Value for moneyThe indicator light should be brighter
Longevity 
Easy installation 
cellpic
Venus Magma Plus 10GV 2000-Watt Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)
19% off 7,730 9,590
Buy now

5. Venus Splash 3P30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater (Ivory)

Venus Splash 3P30 3-Litre Instant Water Heater is perfect for a high-quality, instant water heater. This is absolutely perfect for any home. It has a capacity of 3 litres and is powered by electricity. It is made of high-grade SS 304L inner tank stainless steel for corrosion-free performance and has a tubular element for long life. It also comes with a 5-year guarantee on the inner tank and a 2-year guarantee on the heating element.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎3 litres

Power Source: ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎17.5 x 19 x 35 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎3000 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Material: ‎ABS Plastic

Item Weight: ‎3 Kilograms

ProsCons
Easy to use and installQuality could have been improved
Nice performance 
Excellent safety features 

6. Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)

This Venus storage water heater is a high-quality product and is perfect for any home. This heater comprises a porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank. It stays protected from rust and corrosion. Additionally, the 3cm extra thick puff insulation ensures that your water stays hot for longer. It also features an Incoloy 800 element, hard water protection, and a sacrificial magnesium anode.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 litres

Power Source: ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.1 x 32.1 x 48.5 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎3000 Watts

Material: ‎Pre-coated MS Sheet Material

Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight: 11 kg 700 g

ProsCons
Energy-efficient productTakes longer time to heat
Temperature control 
Value for money 
cellpic
Venus Celo 15CV 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)
26% off 7,097 9,630
Buy now

7. Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory)

With a capacity of 15 litres and a power source of electricity, this heater is perfect for those who want to have hot water on demand. This heater has maximum protection against hard water and corrosion, making it a durable and long-lasting product. It also comes with a 10-year guarantee on the inner tank, 4 years on the heating element, and 2 years on the product itself.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 litres

Power Source: ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.5 x 31.6 x 47.5 Centimetres

Colour: ‎Ivory

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: ‎240 Volts

Material: ‎Acrylonitrile Butadiene Styrene

Style: ‎15 Litre

Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight: 13 kg 900 g

ProsCons
Value for money productTake longer time to heat
Long-lasting product 
Durable 
cellpic
Venus Splash Copper 15CU 15-Litre Storage Water Heater (Ivory)
19% off 14,750 18,190
Buy now

8. Venus Splash 6GL 6-Litre Storage Water Heater (Honey Gold, BEE Star Rating - 4 Stars)

This storage water heater is perfect for large families or homes with high water demand. With a capacity of 6 litres and 3000 wattages, this will provide hot water for all your needs. The double ceramic heating element ensures that the water is heated quickly and efficiently. The ABS material outer body makes the water heater durable and long-lasting.

Specifications:

Capacity: 6 litres

Product Dimensions: 270mm (height) x 316 mm (width) x 316 mm (length)

Wattage: 3000 watts

Pressure: 8 Bars

Inner Tank: Porcelain Enamel Glass-lined

Heating Element: Glass-lined Double Ceramic Heating Elements

Outer Body Material: ABS Material

Item Weight: 7.52 kg

ProsCons
Energy efficiencyPerformance could be improved
Longevity 
Easy installation 
cellpic
Venus Splash 6GL 6-Litre Storage Water Heater (Honey Gold,BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)
34% off 6,499 9,910
Buy now

9. Venus Lyra 15R 2000-Watt Water Heater (Ivory/Orange, BEE Star Rating - 5 Stars)

This VENUS Storage water heater is perfect for large families or those who need lots of hot water. It has a 15-litre capacity and 2000-watt power, making it perfect for even the busiest households. The porcelain-enameled glass-lined tank and the glass-lined incoloy element protect the water heater from rust and ensure maximum protection against hard water and corrosion.

Specifications:

Capacity: ‎15 litres

Power Source: ‎Electric

Item Dimensions LxWxH: ‎32.5 x 32.5 x 47 Centimetres

Wattage: ‎2000 Watts

Voltage: 230 Volts

Material: ‎Porcelain Enamel Glass

Style: ‎15 Litre

Maximum Operating Pressure: ‎8 Bars

Maximum Pressure: ‎116.03 Pound per Square Inch

Item Weight: ‎11.87 Kilograms

ProsCons
Value for moneyQuality could be improved
Long lasting 
Durability 

Three best features

Products Feature 1Feature 2Feature 3
Venus Lava Instant 3L30ABS Outer Body6 Bar pressureGood heating capacity
Venus MegaPlus 15EVGood build qualityValue for moneyGood safety features
Venus Audra 15AVLongevityValue for moneyTemperature control
Venus Magma Plus 10GVValue for moneyLongevityEasy to install
Venus Splash 3P30 Easy to install and useGood performanceGood safety features
Venus Celo 15CVEnergy efficiencyTemperature controlValue for money
Venus Splash Copper 15CUValue for money productLongevityDurable product
Venus Splash 6GL Energy efficiencyLongevityEasy to install
Venus Lyra 15R Value for moneyLongevityDurability

Best value for money

Venus Audra 15AV offers a range of best value-for-money water heaters under 10,000. It offers all the updated features of a heater. Venus heaters come with amazing heating quality and plenty of storage. Furthermore, it includes various other features like temperature control and safety, which benefit your well-being and wallet.

Best overall

For the selection of water heaters under budget, you can opt for the Venus Lyra 15R. This heater comprises all the fantastic features like storage capacity, good heating, and various safety features. And above that, it is an offering from Venus, a brand that is famous for the quality of household products it makes.

How to find the perfect heater under a budget?

You should always pay attention to a few things while shopping for heaters.

Good heating and storage quality: What purpose does a heater have if the heating and storage are not good? Customers should constantly search for the best heating quality and storage on a limited budget.

Build Quality: If you're planning to use the heater for a reasonable amount of time, make sure that it is of good quality and is not easily damaged when mounted/dismounted or in general use.

Safety: It is best to have a heater with safety features for your own well-being. This is especially necessary when the household consists of children and old people who might forget after turning on the heater by mistake.

Customer Reviews: You may forget everything except this. Read client reviews attentively and only then continue to open our wallet.

Remember these tips before finalising the best Venus heater under a budge.

Top 9 best venus heaters price list

ProductPrice (In Rupees)
Venus Lava Instant 3L304,900
Venus MegaPlus 15EV7,268
Venus Audra 15AV7,884
Venus Magma Plus 10GV7,720
Venus Splash 3P30 2,965
Venus Celo 15CV7,634
Venus Splash Copper 15CU14,794
Venus Splash 6GL 7,590
Venus Lyra 15R 10,249

“At Hindustan Times, we help you stay up-to-date with the latest trends and products. Hindustan Times has an affiliate partnership, so we may get a part of the revenue when you make a purchase.”

Top 9 Best Venus Heaters

electronics FOR LESS